Endless Color Topanga

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese
Margherita

Specials

Cheeseburger

$12.00+

Grass fed ground beef, fontina, American cheese, pickles and our house made secret sauce on a potato bun

Meatballs

$16.00

Grass fed beef + pork meatballs in fire roasted tomato sauce

Chicken tenders

$15.00

Free range chicken tenders served with parsley and mint salsa verde.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, baby kale, caesar salad dressing with croutons and shaved parmesan

Radicchio and Fennel Salad

$14.00

Radicchio, shaved fennel, greens, aged parmesan flakes with lemon oil dressing

Rainbow Crunch Salad

$14.00

Shaved brussel sprouts, Bosc Pear, Pomegranate, and Roasted Walnuts

Baby Gems, Beet & Pistacchio

$16.00

pickled onions, urfa bieber, goat cheese, pommegranate seeds

Caprese

$14.00

heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, arugula, aged balsamic

Sides

Spinach

$9.00

sauteed in garlic oil, garlic confit, leeks

Rainbow Carrots

$9.00Out of stock

roasted rainbow carrots

French Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Kale Crouton Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Kale, Radicchio, Frisee, House croutons and Red vinegar dressing

Side of Marinara

$2.00

Pizza - Red

Young Italian Stallion

$23.00

Mozzarella, artichokes, pork loin, fontina cheese, tomato confit, black olives, fresh basil

Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Wild Oregano

Pepperoni

$18.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan

Burrata Pomodoro

$21.00

Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Garlic Oil

Margherita

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Wild Oregano

Sausage & Rapini

$22.00

Pork Sausage, Rapini, Sweet Pepper Confit, Mozzarella Fontina, Caramelized Onions, Calabrian Pepper Flakes

Anchovy

$20.00

White Anchovy, Olives, Capers, Mozzarella, Provolone Fresh Basil

Meatball Pizza

$23.00

House made meatballs, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan

Pizza - White

Pork Loin & Raddicchio

$23.00

Roasted Pork Loin, Artichoke Heart, Radicchio, Leek, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fontina

The Other Sausage

$23.00

Sweet Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, rapini, caramelized onions, confit tomatoes, leeks, feta, basil.

Squash Blossom

$23.00

Zucchini

$22.00

Chevre, Beemster Goat Cheese, Tomatoes, Fennel, Mint, Arugula

Mushroom

$22.00

Mozzarella, Gruyere, Garlic Confit, Mushroom Medley

Super Greens

$20.00

Spinach, Leek, Mozzarella, Chevre, Shallots

Potato Truffle

$22.00Out of stock

Purple potatoes, Gruyere, Fontina, and green onions

Market- Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$4.50

Golden Raisins, Oats, Walnut Cookie (GF)

$4.50

Double Chocolate + Cashew Cookie (GF)

$4.50

Oatmeal, Chocolate, Pecan (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Market Drinks

Olipop- Cherry Vanilla

$4.00Out of stock

Olipop - Grape

$4.00

Olipop - Vintage Cola

$4.00

Olipop - Classic Root Beer

$4.00

Olipop Tropical Punch

$4.50

Olipop - Ginger Lemon

$4.00

Mountain Valley

$2.50+

M.V Sparkling Water

$2.50
Rose Lemonade - Fentimans

Rose Lemonade - Fentimans

$4.00

GT'S Synergy Raw Kombucha (non alchoholic)

$8.00

Coffee/tea drinks

Daily Brew

$3.75+

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Mango Ceylon 16oz

$4.75

Cold press juice

Hibiscus tea

$6.00

Watermelon & Lime

$8.00

Green Juice

$10.00Out of stock

Wine - Sparkling (by the bottle)

Meinklang - 'Foam Vulkan'

Meinklang - 'Foam Vulkan'

$33.00

Meinklang - 'Foam Vulkan' Ancestral White Somló Grapes: Harslevelü, Juhfark

Bortolin - Prosecco

Bortolin - Prosecco

$28.00

Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV Organic Glera

Vigneto Saetti - 'Rosso Viola'

Vigneto Saetti - 'Rosso Viola'

$35.00

‘Rosso Viola’ Lambrusco, Emilia-Romagna, Italy 2018 Organic Salamino

Alta Alella - Mirgin Gran Reserva 2016

$37.00

Cremant De Bourgogne Didier Montchovet

$42.00

Jumbo Time Wines - Pet Nasty

$37.00Out of stock

Jumbo Time Wines - Story Time

$21.00

Quady North Pet Nat

$45.00

Wine - White (by the bottle)

Meinklang - Burgenlandwhite

Meinklang - Burgenlandwhite

$32.00

Meinklang - 'Burgenlandwhite', 2019 50% Gelber Muskateller, 40% Welschriesling 10% Muskat

Tendu

Tendu

$36.00

Matthiasson - "Tendu" Dunnigan Hills Vermentino 2019

Alta Alella - 'Aus'

Alta Alella - 'Aus'

$39.00

Alta Alella - 'Aus' 2019 Catalunya, Spain

La Ferme Rouge - Terre Blanche

$28.00
Montenidoli Vernaccia Carato di San Gimignano

Montenidoli Vernaccia Carato di San Gimignano

$35.00Out of stock

Land of Saints - Chardonnay

$34.00Out of stock

La Petite Ferme Rouge- Petite Blanc

$28.00

Jumbo Time- School's Out

$21.00Out of stock

Raft - Jonquille

$36.00

Conduit - Viognier

$36.00

Jumbo Time Trick Or Treat

$21.00

Jumbo Times - VIP Section

$35.00

Wine - Orange (by the bottle)

Subject to Change - Unsung Hero

Subject to Change - Unsung Hero

$34.00Out of stock
Meinklang - 'Mulatschak'

Meinklang - 'Mulatschak'

$36.00

‘Mulatschak’, Burgenland, Austria 2018 Biodynamic Pinot Gris, Gewürztraminer, Welschriesling

DISKO Gewurz/Gruner 2021

$36.00Out of stock

Koehnen Wines - Skin Contact Marsanne

$37.00

Koehnen Wines - Love Ranch Co Ferment

$27.00

Meinklang - Pinot Gris

$36.00Out of stock
Matic Wines - Pinot Gris

Matic Wines - Pinot Gris

$28.00Out of stock

L'archetipo - Greco Bianco

$28.00Out of stock

Los Pilares - Falanghina

$39.00

Montenidoli - Vernaccia Carato di San Gimignano

$42.00

Matic Mea Orange

$42.00Out of stock

Meinklang - Graupert

$36.00

Fallen Grape - Mother 2020

$33.00

Tangerine Dream

$35.00

Humus Curtimenta

$45.00

Flower Power Disko

$42.00Out of stock

Jumbo Time- The Gift

$36.00

Raimones Sparkling Orange

$42.00

Jumbo Times - Small Prophet

$24.00Out of stock

Austin Winery - Roussanne

$42.00

Jumbo Times - Final Credits

$45.00

Wine - Rosé (by the bottle)

Subject to Change - ETA

Subject to Change - ETA

$32.00Out of stock
Broc Cellars - White Zinfandel

Broc Cellars - White Zinfandel

$39.00Out of stock

100% Zinfandel

La Ferme Rouge - 'Le Gris'

La Ferme Rouge - 'Le Gris'

$26.00+

‘Le Gris’, Zaer, Morroco 2019 Organic Cinsault

Amanda

Amanda

$30.00Out of stock

‘Amanda’, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018 Biodynamic Garnacha Tintorera

Unturned Stone - 'The Blush' White Zinfandel

$38.00Out of stock

L'Archetipo - Susumante Brut

$40.00Out of stock
Matic Wine - Blaufränkisch Rose

Matic Wine - Blaufränkisch Rose

$29.00Out of stock

Les Terres Blanches - BB Rosé

$31.00Out of stock

Andeira

$39.00Out of stock

Bob Singlar - Rose

$30.00

L'Archetipo Rosato

$30.00

Birds of Passage

$36.00Out of stock

Love Rose Broc Cellars

$30.00Out of stock

Broc Cellars - Grenache Rose

$37.00Out of stock

Una Lou Rose 2021

$33.00

Alluvial Wines Inc - Offshoot Rose

$34.00

Humus Rose Petnat

$43.00Out of stock

Monticelli Molinarosa Rosato Frizzante

$51.00

Monticelli Molinarosa

$55.00

Ruby 2020 Rose

$34.00

Leb Nat Mersel

$48.00

Broc- Trousseau

$43.00

Rhapsodie - Domaine Rouge

$43.00

Guthrie Family Wines - Heirloom Grenache

$36.00

Dilettante - Rose

$36.00

Summer In A Bottle

$46.00

Powicana Petillant Naturel

$46.00

Wine - Red (by the bottle)

Amplify - MIXTAPE RED 2020

Amplify - MIXTAPE RED 2020

$34.00
Paxton - McLaren Vale

Paxton - McLaren Vale

$26.00

McLaren Vale, Australia 2017 Organic Cabernet Sauvignon

DISKO Gamay Noir 2021

$37.00Out of stock
DeAngelis Rosso Piceno 2018

DeAngelis Rosso Piceno 2018

$26.00Out of stock

De Angelis Rosso Piceno, Abruzzo, Italy 2018

La Petit Ferme Rouge Red

La Petit Ferme Rouge Red

$27.00Out of stock

LA FERME ROUGE La Petit Ferme Rouge 2018 Red Wine Grapes: 80% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Carignan, 10% Marselan Region: Zaer, Morocco

Land Of Saints Grenache/syrah Blend

Land Of Saints Grenache/syrah Blend

$30.00Out of stock

Land of Saints 2018 Santa Ynez Valley Grenache 60%, Syrah 40%

La Ferme Rouge La Terre Rouge

La Ferme Rouge La Terre Rouge

$30.00

Land of Saints - Grenache Nouveau

$32.00

Francesco Borgogno - Nebbiolo 2019

$28.00Out of stock

Broc Cellars - Amore Rosso

$37.00Out of stock

Maison Plantevin - Cotes Du Rhone

$27.00

Motta 2019 Morellino di Scansano Wine

$27.00Out of stock

Subject to Change - Wild Child

$36.00Out of stock

Domaine de la Mongestine - Pinot Noir

$35.00Out of stock

Ecleckit Violet

$35.00

Broc- Amore Blendo

$37.00

Quady North La Battalla

$29.00

Subliminal- 2020 Cabernet

$33.00

La Ferme Rouge- La PETITE Ferme Rouge

$28.00

Jumbo Time- Problem Child

$21.00

Jumbo Time- Game 7

$36.00

Good Intention 1

$39.00

Austin Winery - Red Nat

$42.00

Lula - Table Talk

$45.00

Soto Wines - Texas Glou Glou

$42.00

Conduit - Grenache

$41.00

Jumbo Times - New Kid

$42.00

Hard Kombucha

Jiant - Passionfruit and Elderflower

$9.00

Midnight Painkiller

$9.00

June Shine - Blood Orange

$9.00

June Shine - Hippie Juice

$10.00Out of stock

Jiant - Guavamente

$9.00Out of stock

APIARY Darkest Flower

$10.00Out of stock

June Shine - POG

$10.00

Apiary - Curcumin

$10.00

Draft Beer

Stone Brewing Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

Stone Brewing Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

$8.00+

Victory (Belgium Ale)

$10.00
Scrimshaw Pilsner

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$8.00+

Enegren- Valkyrie Amber

$9.00
Swami's IPA: Pizza Port

Swami's IPA: Pizza Port

$10.00
Madewest Hazy IPA

Madewest Hazy IPA

$8.00+Out of stock
Societe - THE COACHMAN

Societe - THE COACHMAN

$8.00Out of stock
TARANTULA BLONDE

TARANTULA BLONDE

$9.00

Made West Alvarado Street Collab

$10.00Out of stock

Vermouth

Mommenpop Vin D'Orange

Mommenpop Vin D'Orange

$42.00
Mommenpop Pamplemousse

Mommenpop Pamplemousse

$42.00
Mommenpop Blood Orange

Mommenpop Blood Orange

$42.00
Mauro Vergano Bianco Vermouth

Mauro Vergano Bianco Vermouth

$48.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 S Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290

Directions

Gallery
Endless Color image
Endless Color image

