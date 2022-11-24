Ends Meat Hollywood

A map showing the location of Ends Meat HollywoodView gallery

Mains

Soup du Jour

$7.00

Sausage du Jour

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mitch Hedburger

$13.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Crab Taquitos

$12.00

po boy du Jour

$13.00

nicoise salad

$12.00

garden green salad

$5.00

single patty burger

$9.00

eggrolls

$11.00

french fries

$3.00

trout dip

$10.00

fish n chips

$12.00

duck duck goose

$18.00

meatball parm

$14.00

The Jewban

$16.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$3.00

Green Papaya Slaw

$1.00

Roasted Cauliﬂower

Raw Bar

Oysters on the Half Shell

$14.00

Fresh Shucked Clams

$12.00

Pink Florida Prawns

$11.00

wahoo ceviche

$16.00

Stone Crab Claw

$9.00

To Start

Reuben Eggrolls

$11.00

Mixed Garden Greens

$8.00

Street Corn

$6.00

Double Street Corn

$10.00

EndsMeat Poutine

$16.00

Mushroom Skewers

$11.00

Pickled Pickles

$7.00

CheeseSteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Wings Dat Fire

$12.00

Potato Skin Nachos

$16.00

Side of Meat

$5.00

Chicharrones

$7.00

Poutine

$16.00

Sprouts

$10.00

Main

House Salad

$8.00

Jicama Caesar

$12.00

Side of Meat

$5.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Italian Beef Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Fried Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

C.O.D. Po Boy

$12.00

Breadfruit Carnita Tacos

$12.00

Street Carnita Tacos

$12.00

Street Steak Tacos

$12.00

Roasted Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Cod Tacos

$12.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side of Street Corn

$4.00

The Meat Bowl

$9.00

Inside-Outside Burger

$13.00

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Smoked Ribs

$21.00

Steak N Eggs

$22.00

Mitch burger

$13.00

Salmon

$22.00

Mp fish

$22.00

Love Chicken

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Misc Side 4

$4.00

mahi sausage sampler

$6.00

Misc Side 6

$6.00

Side of Meat

$5.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side of Street Corn

$4.00

Desserts

House Dessert

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Parlmer

$3.00

oj

$3.00

passion

$5.00

Pelegrino Bottle

$5.00

espesso

$5.00

duble espresso

$6.50

capp

$5.00

latte

$5.00

diet coke

$3.00

Pelegrino cans

$3.00

Dr browns

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

Alcoholic

Back Porch lemonade

Mojito

Michelada

$6.00

mimosa pitcher

$25.00

mimosa

$7.00

Beer

3 hearted ale

$5.00

Angry orchard

$5.00

Boulevard kolch

$6.00

Bud light

$5.00

cigar city lager

$5.00

Cigar City Maduro

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Dry white cider

$6.00

Flesh n blood

$7.00

Founders All day

$3.00

Free dive ipa

$8.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Hw pils

$3.00

HW stout

$6.00

Ichiban

$7.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Krombacher

$6.00

MIA mega mix

$6.00

Midas touch

$8.00

Naragansett

$3.00

Night swim porter

$7.00

oberon

$5.00

Orange Blossom Pils

$6.00

original sin elder

$6.00

original sin pear

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Passion kicker

$6.00

Pbr premium lager

$5.00

Pc pils

$4.00

Quilmes

$4.00

Red hook

$6.00

Red stripe lager

$6.00

Rekorderlig Passion Fruit

$6.00

Rolling rock

$4.00

Romantic chem dfh

$7.00

Sam Smith Organic Chocolate

$8.00

Sierra pale ale

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Tropi-Cannon

$6.00

Tropical blonde dfh

$7.00

Unholy trppel

$8.00

Yuengling lager

$6.00

Wine Bottles

Banshee Pinot Noir Sonoma County

$46.00

Chinon

$32.00

corkage fee

$10.00

Cote de Bruille

$45.00

Danby

$55.00

Dandelion

$32.00

domain cote

$42.00

domaine blanc

$45.00

domaine rouge

$45.00

evesham

$42.00

fattoria moretto

$40.00

fugazi

$55.00

green room

$36.00

La dilletante

$34.00

maestro

$35.00

Mercat Cava Brut

$28.00

Mercat Rose

$28.00

morgon

$45.00

Nautilus (copy)

$26.00

ochota green room

$45.00

Prosecco

$34.00

Rene Geoffroy

$80.00

Rickshaw Cab

$24.00

Sauv Gris

$30.00

trinch

$45.00

Varnier Fanier

$95.00

Veuve Fourney BLANC

$75.00

Veuve Fourney ROSE

$75.00

carignon

$45.00

Shakre

$28.00

Lioco SATIVA

$55.00

Dancing Crow Cab

$45.00

Malbec

$30.00

monastrell

$28.00

Lampoc

$32.00

Tessallae Caragnan

$32.00

pino gria

$28.00

white cote du rhone

$10.00

Beringer cab

$32.00

Beringer pinot noir

$38.00

Lindemans chard

$32.00

Diseno Malbec

$28.00

Carnivor Cab

$28.00

Lagarde Bordeaux white blend

$30.00

Lagarde Bordeaux red blend

$30.00

Perlita Malbec-Syrah

$35.00

Ste Michelle Riesling

$28.00

Ste Michelle Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Lindemans Chard

$28.00

Wine BTG

BTG Banshee Pinot Noir (copy)

$12.00

BTG Mercat Cava (copy)

$8.00

Nautilus (copy)

$8.00

BTG Prosecco (copy)

$10.00

BTG Rickshaw Cab (copy)

$8.00

mercat rosè

$8.00

morgon

$14.00

trinch

$14.00

domaine rouge

$14.00

domaine blanc

$14.00

evesham

$14.00

green room

$12.00

Sauv Gris

$10.00

shakre

$8.00

dandelion

$12.00

chinon

$10.00

la dilletante

$12.00

Maestro

$12.00

sauv gris

$10.00

domaine cote

$14.00

Darting

$12.00

Cote de bruille

$14.00

carignon

$14.00

Dancing Crow CAB

$14.00

malbac

$10.00

lampoc

$12.00

tessallae caragnon

$12.00

monastrell

$8.00

pino gris

$8.00

white cotes du rhone

$10.00

dillettante

$8.00

Felino cab

$12.00

Alba cab

$8.00

Tint negro malbec

$10.00

Gruner

$8.00

Beringer cab

$9.00

Beringer pinot noir

$12.00

Lindemans chard

$8.00

Ste michelle sauv blanc

$8.00

Deseno malbec

$9.00

Perlita malbec-syrah

$10.00

Lagarde bordeaux white

$9.00

Lagarde bordeaux red

$9.00

Carnivor cab

$8.00

Ste. Michelle riesling

$9.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Islamorada

$5.00

Woodchuck Hard Cider

$5.00

312 Wheat

$5.00

Draft Beer Pitchers

Bud Light

$18.00

Stella

$20.00

Islamorada

$16.00

312 Wheat

$14.00

Bucket Specials

Budwiser 5 Bottles

$18.00

Rolling Rock 5 Bottles

$18.00

Quilmes

$18.00

4 Beers For 20

$20.00

Brunch Mains

The Benedict

$13.00

The Omelette

$9.00

The Savory

$13.00

The Souordough Waffle

$8.00

The Pancakes

$8.00

The Eggs

$7.00

The Bagel and Lox

$10.00

Kids frenchtoast

$7.00

steak

$19.00

biscuits n gravy

$12.00

french toast

$12.00

jewben

$16.00

Duck Duck Goose

$18.00

The Add Ons

Sausage

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

Duck fat Potatoes

$4.00

Spanikopita

$5.00

Seasonal granola with fruit and yogurt

$6.00

eggs

$3.00

confit duck

$9.00

proscuitto

$8.00

Raw Bar

Myagi Oysters

$3.50

Skinny Oysters

$3.50

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side White Beans

$5.00

Side Jumba Rice

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

desserts

chocholate pie

$6.00

strawberry pie

$6.00

lemon pie

$6.00

brownie sundae

$6.00

pineapple cake

$7.00

key lime pie

$5.00

House Dessert

$7.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Can't wait to Meat you!

Website

Location

1910 Hollywood Blvd, STE B, Hollywood, FL 33020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

