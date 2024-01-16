Endwell Taverna 107 North Ninth St
107 North Ninth St
Columbia, MO 65201
BAR
House Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Limone Rosa Spritz$12.00
- Bergamont Spritz$12.00
- Campari Spritz$11.00
- Classcio Negroni$13.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Mezcal Negroni$14.00
- Dark Negroni$13.00
- Blushing Bellini$13.00
- Milano Mule$14.00
- Italian Old Fashioned$13.00
- The Forum$13.00
- New York Sour$14.00
- Manhattan Transfer$14.00
- Long Island Nice Tea$14.00
- City That Never Sleeps$14.00
- Ginger Lime Rickey$9.00
- Lemon Herb Tonic$9.00
All Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Applecart$10.00
- Aviation$10.00
- Baked Apple Margarita$12.00
- Bats In The Belfry$14.00
- Bee's Knees$14.00
- Beet's Me!$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Caparina$13.00
- Cinnamon Hot Toddy$11.00
- Cinnamon Whiskey Sour$11.00
- Classic Mimosa$8.00
- Classic Negroni$11.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark and Stormy$10.00
- Deluxe Bloody$12.00
- Espresso Martini$11.00
- Feat. Irish coffee$14.00
- Frida Kahlo$12.00
- Grapefruit Mimosa$8.00
- Head In The Clouds$12.00
- Hot Buttered Rum$11.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- House Irish Cream Shot$5.00
- HURRICANE$11.00
- Irish Coffee (Classic)$10.00
- La Louisiane$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mezcal Negroni$14.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Missouri Mule$11.00
- Mocktail$8.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Naughty & Nice$11.00
- Pistachio Mocha Delight$13.00
- Oaxacan OF$14.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Pegu Club$14.00
- Pepper Paloma$12.00
- Pisco Sour$11.00
- Ranch Water!$9.00
- Red Hot Winter$12.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Rusty Nail$14.00
- Salty Dog$10.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Secret Breakfast Shot$7.00
- Shelly Srub-Tail$4.00
- Sidecar$11.00
- Southern Spritz$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$11.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Toronto$12.00
- Vesper$14.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
- Waves Mimosa$9.00
- White Negroni$14.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Red Beer$4.00
- Eggnog$14.00
- Strawberry Gin Rickey$12.00
- Postcards from Jersey$12.00
- Catcher in the Rye$13.00
- Paper Plane$14.00
Draft Beer
Wine
- Bottle Lambrusco (L'onesta)$29.00
- Prosecco (Moletto) 200ml$9.00
Bariano, Italy, NV (188ml)
- Glass Rose (Bieler)$10.00
Cloudline, Oregon, 21
- Bottle Rose (Bieler)$29.00
Cloudline, Oregon, 21
- Glass Proseco$9.00
- Bottle Vermentino (Badia al Colle)$26.00
Dashwood, new Zealand '21
- Bottle Chardonnay (Tenuta di Nozzole)$36.00
Chalk hill, Sonoma coast '21
- Bottle Pinot Bianco (Kettmeir)$48.00
Marquis de caceres, Spain '21
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc (Fantinel)$36.00
- Bottle Sicilia Anthilia (Donnafugata)$34.00
Marquis de caceres, Spain '21
- Bottle Vitiano Bianco (Falesco)$23.00
Chalk hill, Sonoma coast '21
- Bottle Zolo Signature White$27.00
Frisk, Australia '20
- Glass Chardonnay (Tenuta di Nozzole)$12.00
- Glass Vermentino (Badia al Colle)$9.00
Dashwood, new Zealand '21
- Glass Zolo Signature White$9.00
Frisk, Australia '20
- Bottle Barbera di Asti (Le Orme)$35.00
Cherries and rainbows, France '20
- Bottle Barolo Tortoniano (Michele Chiarlo)$120.00
- Bottle Brunello di Montalcino (Tenute Silvio Nardi)$225.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon (Impero)$21.00
Canoe ridge, Washington '18
- Bottle Chianti (Badia al Colle)$32.00
Italy '21
- Bottle Red Blend (Pessimist, Dau)$43.00
Cherries and rainbows, France '20
- Bottle Red Blend Toscana (iL Fauno)$96.00
Cherries and rainbows, France '20
- Bottle Sangiovese, Toscana Rosso (San Polo Rubio)$36.00
Argentina '21
- Bottle Sicilia Nero d'Avola (Poggio Anima)$29.00
Argentina '21
- Bottle Toscana del Rosso (Poggio del Coconne)$41.00
Santa Barbara ca '19
- Corkage Fee$15.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon (Impero)$9.00
Canoe ridge, Washington '18
- Glass Chianti (Badia al Colle)$11.00
Italy '21
- Glass Toscana Rosso (Poggio del Coconne)$14.00
Santa Barbara ca '19
- Valpolicella Superiore (Zenato)$37.00
Cherries and rainbows, France '20
- DRAFT White Glass$6.00
- DRAFT White 0.5L Carafe$15.00
- DRAFT White 1L Carafe$28.00
- DRAFT Red Glass$6.00
- DRAFT Red 0.5L Carafe$15.00
- DRAFT Red 1L Carafe$28.00
Can/Bottle Beer
Aperitivo
Vermouth/ Dessert Wine
Amaro
Non-Alcoholic
DINNER
Antipasti
- Antipasti Board$22.00
daily selection of cured meats, cheese, olives, pickles, crostini and spreads
- Antipasto Salad$14.00
mixed spring greens with marinated sopperata, olives, provolone, sun dried tomato, chickpea, red onion and house vinaigrette
- Burrata$13.00
with arugula, mint, basil, parsley, mint, shaved mushroom and white balsamic
- Caesar Salad$13.00
mixed chicories, romain, parmesan, crostini and sesame seed
- Misticanza Salad$9.00
spring greens with radish, green onion and lemon vinaigrette
- Roasted Olives$6.00
castelvetrano with lemon and herbs
- Chips, App$8.00
- Chickpeas$3.00
Primi
- Bucatini$18.00
pancetta, tomato sauce, garlic, white wine, pecorino
- Calabrian Chicken Wings$15.00
with gorgonzola sauce, celery
- Eggplant Parm$19.00
- Fritto Misto$16.00
oyster mushrooms from BLH with gremolata and lemon aioli
- Spaghetti$16.00
roasted eggplant, roasted cherry tomato, garlic, chili, white wine, ricotta
- Soup!$9.00
- Pappardelle$19.00Out of stock
- Linguine$18.00Out of stock
- Kids Butter Noodles$10.00
- Kids Marinara Noodles$10.00
- Chicken Riggies$18.00
Secondi
- Grilled Italian Sausage$18.00Out of stock
with pickled peppers and white bean salad
- Meatballs$18.00
in pomodoro with parmesan & grilled bread
- Taverna Burger$18.00
8 oz ground steak & beef bacon patty with fontina cheese, dill pickles, red onion, “mama lil’s” pepper aioli on a house-made sesame bun and french fries
- Spiedes$20.00
Pizza
- Broccoli Pizza$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, chili flake, lemon
- Clam Pizza$22.00
creamy clam sauce, garlic, chili, lemon, parsley
- Margherita Pizza$16.00
fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato, basil
- Mushroom Pizza$17.00
fontina, mozzarella, balsamic onion, gremolata
- Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, caciocavallo, crushed tomato, oregano, calabrian chili flake
- Roasted Vegetable Pizza$17.00
roasted mushroom, eggplant, roasted tomato, garlic, crushed tomato
- Pizza Verde$17.00Out of stock
- Potato Pizza$17.00
Aperitivo
Slices
LUNCH
Salad/Soup
- Zuppa del Giorno$9.00
- Antipasto Salad$14.00
mixed spring greens with marinated sopperata, olives, provolone, sun dried tomato, chickpea, red onion and house vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$13.00
mixed chicories, romain, parmesan, crostini and sesame seed
- Misticanza Salad$9.00
spring greens with radish, green onion and lemon vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$16.00
fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato, basil
- Roasted Vegetable Pizza$17.00
roasted mushroom, eggplant, roasted tomato, garlic, crushed tomato
- Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, caciocavallo, crushed tomato, oregano, calabrian chili flake
- Mushroom Pizza$17.00
fontina, mozzarella, balsamic onion, gremolata
- Broccoli Pizza$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, chili flake, lemon
- Clam Pizza$22.00
- Potato Pizza$17.00
Slices
