Bars & Lounges
Seafood

EndZone Sports Pub

1,013 Reviews

$$

218 COGGESHALL STREET

New Bedford, MA 02746

Order Again

Popular Items

Half & Half Plates
Cacoila Sandwich

Pregame

Basket Curly Fries

$7.00

Basket French Fries

$6.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

Boneless Tenders

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

Cheese Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Cherrystones

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Clam Strip App

$14.00

Fried Clam App

$19.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Fried Oyster App

$18.00

Half Baked Bone inWings

$14.00

Meltdown Fries

$12.00

Basket Onion Rings

$9.00

Potato Skins

$11.00

Shrimp Ala Garlic

$17.00

Stuffed Quahog

$6.00

XL Boneless Tenders

$17.00

Need First

Garlic Bread Basket

$6.00

Promo Chicken Bone-In

Out of stock

Promo Chicken Boneless

Soup & Salad

Antipasto

$18.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Bowl Fish Chowder

$7.00

Bowl NE Clam Chowder

$7.00

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bread Bowl NE Clam Chowder

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$17.00

Caesar w/Shrimp

$20.00

Char Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Cup Fish Chowder

$6.00

Cup NE Clam Chowder

$6.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Entree House Salad

$10.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fried Buff Chicken Salad

$17.00

Fried Buffalo Ceaser Salad

$17.00

House Salad w/Shrimp

$20.00

QT Clam Chowder

$15.00

QT Soup of the Day

$12.00

Seafood Chowder cup

$5.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Small Caesar

$5.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.00

Half Time

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.00Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Clam Roll

$19.00

Fried Clam Strip Roll

$14.00

Fried Scallop Roll

$22.00

Mexicali Chicken

$16.00

Piece of Chicken

$8.00

Piece of Fish

$8.00

Reuben

$15.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$15.00

Burgers

Big Texan Burger

$16.00

End Zone Burger

$16.00

French Onion Burger

$15.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Portuguese-Style Burger

$16.00

Red Sox Burger

$15.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Cheese W/6 or More Toppings

$15.00

Taste Of Portugal

App Shrimp Mozambique

$17.00

Azorean Chicken & Shrimp

$26.00

Cacoila Plate

$18.00

Cacoila Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Mozambique

$20.00

Meal Shrimp Mozambique

$24.00

Pork Alentjana

$24.00

Portuguese Sirloin

$24.00

Portuguese Style Little Necks & Shrimp

$26.00

Carne Espeto Dinner

$26.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$16.00

Scrod Mozambique

$22.00

Shrimp/Chicken Mozambique

$22.00

Pee Wee

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$3.00

Pasta w/Meatball

$5.00

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$5.00

Sides and Other

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Baked

$3.00

Mashed

$3.00

Basket French Fries

$6.00

Rice

$3.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

Basket Curly Fries

$7.00

Loaded Mashed

$6.00

Loaded Baked

$6.00

Mix Veg

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Pickled Beets

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Veg of Day

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Sauteed Peppers

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Add Cheese American

$2.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Side Bs Shrimp

$12.00

Add Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Sub Sweet Fries

$2.00

Sub Onion Rings

$2.00

Sub Salad

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Choc Cake

$7.00

Flan

$6.00

Grape Nut Pudding

$5.00

Peanutbutter Pie

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Oreo Pie

$6.00

Daily Specials

Fried Oysters

$21.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Baked Ham Dinner

$15.00

Seafood Lasagna

$18.00

Jumbo Tater Tots

$10.00

Pot Roast Sandwich

$14.00

Friday Lunch

Lunch Scrod

$12.00

Lunch Sirloin Tips

$14.00

Fish and Chowder Combo

$12.00

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Land

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Teriyaki Sirloin Tips

$26.00

Sirloin Tips

$26.00

Sirloin Tips/shrimp

$26.00

Sirloin Tips/Buffalo

$26.00

Sirloin Tip/Goldrush

$26.00

Sirloin Tips/Tender

$26.00

Sirloin Tips/Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Sirloin Tips/ Spicy

$26.00

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Smothered Chopped Sirloin

$15.00

Liver & Onions

$15.00

Sea

Baked Stuffed Scallops

$30.00

Baked Stuffed Scrod

$23.00

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

Broiled Scrod

$21.00

Broiled Sea Scallops

$30.00

Broiled Seafood

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fisherman’s Platter

$34.00

Fried Clams

$28.00

Fried Clams Strips

$17.00

Fried Scallop Plate

$28.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$24.00

Half & Half Plates

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford, MA 02746

Directions

Gallery
Endzone Sports Pub image
Endzone Sports Pub image

