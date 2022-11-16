Bars & Lounges
Seafood
EndZone Sports Pub
1,013 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford, MA 02746
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Bedford
More near New Bedford