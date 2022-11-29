  • Home
Energy Cafe by FitDistrict 2300 Wilson Blvd Suite 110

No reviews yet

2300 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Order Again

Popular Items

Blueberry Bash
ALT
Courthouse Brekkie Bowl

Breakfast

Courthouse Brekkie Bowl

Courthouse Brekkie Bowl

$11.00

Fresh eggs, your choice of cheese, black beans, and our house-made pico-de-gallo. Rolled and grilled for the ultimate deliciousness, served with siracha aioli.

Courthouse Brekkie Burrito

Courthouse Brekkie Burrito

$11.00

Sprouted tortilla filled with fresh eggs, your choice of cheese, black beans, and our house made pico-de-gallo. Rolled and grilled for the ultimate deliciousness, served with siracha aioli.

Garden Vegetable Fit-Frittata

Garden Vegetable Fit-Frittata

$9.00

Fresh eggs, red pepper, onion, mushroom, and your choice of cheese.

Overnight Oat'n

Overnight Oat'n

$7.50

Creamy. Rich. Delicious. Rolled oats soaking overnight with a hint of vanilla and ready for your enjoyment.

Fresh Juices

Fresh Celery Juice

$8.00

One of the best things you can drink in the morning for your body.

Fresh Orange Juice

$8.00

Linner

Caesar-the-Day Salad

Caesar-the-Day Salad

$11.00

Our FitTwist on the classic Caesar. A delicious fresh mix of chopped greens, crispy chickpeas, and Caesar dressing.

Carb Cyclin' Bowl

Carb Cyclin' Bowl

$12.00

Your carb. Your cheese. Fresh veggies.

Chopped Courthouse Cobb Salad

Chopped Courthouse Cobb Salad

$11.00

A delicious fresh mix of chopped greens, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, your choice of cheese, and our house made balsamic vinegrette.

Classic Quesadilla

Classic Quesadilla

$8.00

This delicious classic loved by all the ages. Served with roasted vegetables and fresh house made pico de gallo.

TexMex Flex Salad

TexMex Flex Salad

$11.00

Fresh chopped greens, nutritious black beans, homemade pico de gallo, avocado, and BBQ Ranch dressing. Topped off with fresh cut green onions and crunchy tortilla strips.

Sides

Avocado Mash

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Mixed Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Asparagus, mushrooms, peppers & onions

Plain Artisan Toast

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Steak

$8.00

Toast & Sandwiches

ALT

ALT

$8.00

For the veg in us! Fresh avacado, lettuce, tomato & dairy free mayo served on delicious multigrain bread.

Avolicious Toast

Avolicious Toast

$8.00

Our house-made avocado mash on 1 piece of toasted multigrain bread. Bacon and boiled egg add-ons are available. Optional toppings: everything seasoning and crushed red pepper.

Blazin' BLT

Blazin' BLT

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with dairy free mayo served on delicious multigrain bread.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Our delicious chicken salad made with dairy free mayo and blended with celery & onion. Lettuce & tomato stuffed in multigrain bread or lettuce wrap or avocado

FitDistrict Burger

FitDistrict Burger

$13.00

We did it for our burger lovers! Served with a fresh juicy tomato slice, lettuce, house-made ketchup aioli, and customized to fit into your dieting needs.

Fruity Nut Butter Toast

Fruity Nut Butter Toast

$7.00

Your choice of peanut or almond butter + bananas, or berry mix, topped with agave and chia seeds

Whole 18oz Smoothies

Blueberry Bash

Blueberry Bash

$8.00

Blueberry, baby spinach, banana, agave, (no milk)

Build Your Own

$8.00

Choose any 4 ingredients to make it the way you want it! Any additional ingredient is $1.00 each.

Greena Colada

Greena Colada

$8.00

Avocado, baby spinach, coconut milk, pineapple, agave.

Nutty Strawberry

Nutty Strawberry

$8.00

Strawberry, peanut butter, almond milk, apples, baby spinach, (your choice of protein).

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

$8.00

Orange, apple, almond milk, (your choice of protein).

Tie Dye

Tie Dye

$8.00

Blueberry, apple, strawberry, mango, baby spinach, almond milk.

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Celsius

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Compass Coffee

$2.50+

Specify Regular or Decaf

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At the Energy Cafe, we are juiced about helping you conquer your eating goals so you get the results that you desire. We make it easy for you. Convenient. Fast. We source locally. We are chef driven. Our menu is dynamic, offering something for everyone from the vegan to the meat & potato person.

Location

2300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

