Enfes NYC Enfes NYC NJFH, NJ

210 Hudson Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

Lentil Soup
Enfes Classic
Caprese

Lunch Food

Enfes Classic

$12.00

ground beef, sauteed onion, parsley and a choice of potato or spinach

Mediterranean

$12.00

grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, ricotta, mushroom with garlic tomato sauce

Middle Eastern

$12.00

grilled chicken, babagannush, mozzarella and parsley

Chicken Broccoli

$12.00

grilled chicken, broccoli, mashed potato, roasted pepper, sauteed onion

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

grilled chicken, mashed potato, pesto, sauteed mushroom, jack cheddar cheese

Falafel

$12.00

hummus, homemade falafel, roasted red pepper, dill pickle, lettuce and sauteed onion

Baba

$12.00

babagannush, baby spinach, parsley, roasted mushroom, scallion and fresh dill

Anatolian

$11.00

mashed potato, sauteed onion, jack cheddar cheese, baby spinach and garlic tomato sauce

Vegan

$11.00

mashed potato, 3 bean salad, baby spinach, dill pickle, jack cheddar cheese

4 Cheese & Garlic Tomato

$10.00

ricotta, feta, mozzarella, jack cheddar cheese, garlic tomato sauce and parsley

Vegeterian Classic

$10.00

sauteed spinach, ricotta and feta

Caprese

$10.00

tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella, basil

Hot Bar

$12.00

beef franks, tomato sauce, baby spinach, dill pickle, jack & cheddar cheese

Sides/Soups/Small Bites

Falafel Bowl

$10.00

hummus, falafel served with pita

Hummus

$5.00

side of hummus with pita bread

Babagannush

$5.00

side of babagannush with pita

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Chicken w/Veggie Soup

$6.00

Baklava

$5.00

Drinks

Apricot Nectar

$2.00

Sour Cherry Nectar

$2.00

Snapple

$3.00

Turkish Apple Tea

$1.00

Turkish Tea

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Ginger

$2.00

S.pellegrino

$3.00

Sparkling

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
210 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

