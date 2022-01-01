Engine No. 9 imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Engine No. 9

review star

No reviews yet

56 drive MLK JR street N

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL 33705

Popular Items

WINGS
GUMBO
DON CARLO

WINE

CHARDONNAY(W)

$9.00

MERLOT(R)

$9.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC(W)

$8.00

ZINFANDEL(R)

$11.00

HOUSE CABERNET(R)

$6.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY(W)

$6.00

HOUSE MOSCATO(W)

$6.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO(W)

$6.00

HOUSE PINOT NOIR(R)

$6.00

J LOHR SEVEN OAK, CABERNETS(R)

$11.00

J LOHR, PINOT NOIR(R)

$9.00

RIESLING(W)

$8.00

MALBEC(R)

$9.00

RED BLEND(R)

$13.00

, SAUVIGNON BLANC(W)

$32.00

SARTORI, PINOT GRIGIO(W)

$25.00

J LOHR, RIESLING(W)

$30.00

CARTIDGE & BROWN, CHRADONNAY(W)

$32.00

J LOHR, PINOT NOIR(R)

$32.00

CHLOE, MERLOT(R)

$32.00

NIETO SENETINER, MALBEC(R)

$32.00

ZINFANDEL(R)

$40.00

J LOHR SEVEN OAK, CABERNETS(R)

$40.00

TROUBLE MAKER

$40.00

HOUSE BOTTLE

$18.00

HOUSE PINOT

$18.00

DRAFT BEER

21ST AMENDMENT

$7.00

3 DAUGHTERS

$7.00

3 DAUGHTERS CIDER

$7.00

3 SONS

$7.00

7VENTH SUN

$7.00

81 BAY

$7.00

81BAY OKTOBERFEST

$7.00

ALLAGASH

$7.00

ALLTECH BOURBON

$7.00

ANDERSON VALLEY

$7.00

ANGRY CHAIR

$7.00

ARKANE ALEWORKS

$8.00

BARRIEHAUS

$7.00

BAY CANNON

$7.00

BAYBORO

$7.00

BIG STORM

$7.00

BIG WAVE

$7.00

BLAKES

$7.00

BLUEPOINT

$7.00

BOLD CITY

$7.00

BOULEVARD

$7.00

BOURBON COUNTY

$14.00

BOWIGGANS

$7.00

BREWDOG

$7.00

BT HAWAIIAN

$7.00

CAPT LAWRENCE

$7.00

CC JAI ALAI

$7.00

CC LAGER

$7.00

CC MADURO

$7.00

CENTRAL28

$7.00

CIDER

$7.00

CIGAR CITY

$7.00

COLLECTIVE

$7.00

COLLECTIVE GOSE

$7.00

COPPERPOINT

$7.00

COPPERTAIL

$7.00

CORONADO

$7.00

CREAM & SUGAR

$7.00

CYCLE

$7.00

DALES

$7.00

DUCLAW

$7.00

ELYSIAN

$7.00

ESCAPE

$7.00

ESCAPE BROWN

$7.00

FL KEYS IGUANA

$7.00

FLORIDA AVE WHEAT

$7.00

FLYING BOAT

$7.00

FUNKY BUDDHA

$7.00

FUNKY MBCP

$13.00

GOON SQUAD

$7.00

GOOSE IPA

$6.50

GOOSE ISLAND

$7.00

GREEN BENCH

$7.00

GREEN BENCH PILS

$7.00

GRIMM

$7.00

Half

$3.00

HARPOON

$7.00

HEAVY SEAS

$7.00

HOB

$7.00

HOP LIFE

$7.00

IF I BREWED THE WORLD

$7.00

J DUBS

$7.00

J WAKEFIELD

$7.00

KEEL CIDER

$7.00

KENTUCKY

$7.00

KENTUCKY SEASONAL

$8.50

KING STATE

$7.00

KONA

$7.00

Late Start

$7.00

LEAVENS

$7.00

LEFT HAND

$7.00

LONGBOARD

$7.00

LOST COAST

$7.00

MANGO CART

$7.00

MARKER 48

$7.00

MAUI

$7.00

MIA 305

$7.00

MIA BREWING

$7.00

MIA NEON

$7.00

MONKS

$7.00

MOTOR WORKS- PULP FRICTION

$7.00

MOTORWORKS

$7.00

MOTORWORKS OKTOBERFEST

$7.00

MOTORWORKS PUMPKIN

$7.00

MOTORWORKS VTWIN

$7.00

NORTH COAST

$7.00

OLOGY

$7.00

OMMEGANG

$7.00

ORANGE BLOSSOM PILSNER

$7.00

OVERFLOW

$7.00

PARISH

$7.00

PARRISH DR JUICE

$7.00

PERSIMMONS HOLLOW

$7.00

PIERCED CIDER

$7.00

PINELLAS IPA

$7.00

PINELLAS LAGER

$7.00

PINELLAS MILK BONE

$7.00

PINELLAS PIDDLE PILS

$7.00

PINELLAS SIT

$7.00

PRARIE

$7.00

PROSPERITY

$7.00

RACER 5

$7.00

RAPP

$7.00

RAVENOUS PIG

$7.00

SAILFISH

$7.00

SAM ADAMS

$7.00

SCRIMSHAW

$7.00

SEA DOG BLUEBERRY

$7.00

SHIPYARD

$7.00

SHOCK TOP

$7.00

SIERRA HAZY

$7.00

SIERRA NEVADA

$7.00

SILVERKING

$7.00

SIXPOINT

$7.00

Sloop

$7.00

ST BERNARDUS

$7.00

ST PETE

$7.00

SUN KING

$7.00

SWEETWATER

$7.00

TANK

$7.00

TBBC

$7.00

TBBC REEF DONKEY

$7.00

TWO FROGS

$7.00

TWO HENRYS STRAW LIME CIDER

$7.00

UNBRANDED

$7.00

VEZA SUR

$7.00

VICTORY

$7.00

WALKING TREE

$7.00

WICKED WEED

$7.00

WICKED WEED SOUR

$7.00

KING STATE

$7.00

JACKS ABBEY

$7.00

FAT TIRE

$7.00

BOTTLE BEER

64

$2.50

7VENTH SUN

$7.00

81BAY LIGHNING LAGER

$7.00

90 MIN

$7.00

ABITA ANDYGATOR

$6.00

ABITA STRAWBERRY LAGER

$6.00

ALLTECH BOURBON BARREL

$7.00

ANDERSON BLOOD ORANGE

$5.50

ANDERSON MELON GOOSE

$6.00

ANDERSON VALLEY HAZY

$5.25

ATHLETIC

$6.00

BAVIK

$6.00

BELLS TWO HEARTED

$6.00

BIG STORM

$7.00

BIG TOP HAWAIIAN LION

$6.00

BLAKES

$6.00

BOWIGANS PILS

$6.00

BREW BUS ROLLIN DURTY

$7.00

BROOKLYN

$7.00

BUD

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

CERVECERIA IMPERIAL

$4.00

CIDERBOYS

$6.00

CIGAR CITY FLORIDA MAN

$6.00

CIGAR CITY FROST PROOF

$6.00

CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI

$7.00

COLLECTIVE ARTS

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

COPPERTAIL

$7.00

CORONA

$6.00

Corona Selz

$5.00

CUTWATER MOJITO

$6.00

CYCLE SHARROW

$8.00

DAYTONA BLONDE

$7.00

DELIRIUM TREMENS

$10.50

DOS XX

$4.50

ESCAPE PILS

$7.00

ESTRELLA 0.0

$6.00

FOUNDERS IPA

$5.25

FUNKY BUDDHA

$3.00

GUINNESS

$6.50

HIGH NOON

$6.00

HOURGLASS

$7.00

INFINITE

$6.50

KONA

$5.00

LBLUE

$2.00

LEFT HAND

$7.00

MAELOC CIDER

$5.50

MAGIC HAT

$6.50

MASTRYS

$7.00

MEGA MIX

$6.00

MIA BREWING

$7.00

MICH ULTRA

$4.50

MICH ULTRA SELTZER

$6.00

MID NIGHT EXPRESSO

$6.00

MILLER

$4.50

MODELO

$5.00

New Belgium

$7.00

NIGHTSWIM

$6.00

Ology

$7.00

ORIGINAL SIN CIDER

$6.50

ORIGINAL SIN MAC

$6.00

PARISH SIPS

$6.50

PBR

$3.00

PEPPERMINT PORTER

$7.50

PRARIE

$7.00

PRISMATICA

$8.00

PULP FRICTION

$6.00

RECYCLED

$7.00

RED STRIPE

$3.00

ROGUE DEAD GUY

$6.00

SAM SMITHS

$8.00

SHOCKTOP

$3.00

ST. BERNARDUS

$7.00

STELLA

$6.00

STIEGL

$6.00

SUMMER SHANDY

$5.50

SWAMPHEAD MIDNIGHT OIL

$6.00

SWEETWATER

$6.00

TRULY

$6.00

TWO BROTHERS

$6.00

UNBRANDED

$7.00

URBAN GADGET

$8.00

URBAN SPYGLASS

$7.00

URBAN TEAK

$7.00

Voddoo

$6.00

WHITECLAW

$6.00

YUENGLING

$4.50

STARTERS

WINGS

$14.95

DUCK WINGS

$13.95

SASHIMI

$13.95

FRIED PICKLES

$10.95

MACHO TOTS

$9.50

CALAMARI FRIES

$8.95

GUMBO

$8.95

GREEN BEANS

$10.95

SALADS

CHICKEN WEDGE

$12.95

SHRIMP WEDGE

$13.95

CAPRESE

$10.95

TUNA SALAD

$15.95

HONEY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

ENTREES

SHORT RIB PASTA

$15.25

SALMON

$15.95

JAMBALAYA

$15.95

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$14.95

SIDES

SWEET FRIES

$3.50

FRIES

$3.50

TATER TOTS

$3.50

CUCUMBER SALAD

$3.50

CHEESE CURDS

$3.50

CHEESE

$1.00

MUSHROOMS

$1.00

JALAPENOS

$1.00

BURGER PATTY

$5.00

EGG

$1.00

HABANERO

$0.50

BACON

$1.00

AVOCADO

$1.00

tip

$0.01

DESSERT

$5.95

Chicken

$4.00

BUN

$1.00

GRAVY

$1.00

Sausage

$2.00

SHRIMP

$4.00

Seaweed

$1.00

Orings

$1.00

GOAT CHEESE

$2.00

SALMON

$5.00

S/Salad

$3.50

BURGERS

ALICE

$13.75

BACON CHZ BURGER

$12.95

BAD PIG

$13.95

BLACK FLAG

$13.75

BLACK N' BLUE

$13.75

BLACKHAWK

$15.95

BLUE AHI

$15.95

BOKOR

$13.95

BORDER LINE

$13.25

DEMI-GOD

$13.75

DON CARLO

$14.95

GOAT HEAD

$13.95

HAMBURGER

$10.95

HEART ATTACK

$13.75

LOWER 9TH

$13.95

MARIE

$15.95

REGULAR CHEESE BURGER

$11.95

RESURRECTION

$14.95

SAGANAKI

$14.95

SAINT

$15.95

SHRIMP BURGER

$15.95

THE 504

$13.95

THIN LIZZY

$10.95

VAN HELSING

$14.95

WINDY CITY

$14.25

WINE-O

$13.25

XXX

$13.25

DOGS

CHILI DOG

$10.25

THE NO.9 DOG

$10.25

CORN DOGGIE

$9.25

RAGIN CAJUN

$9.25

KIDS MEAL

CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.95

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.95

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

SPRITE

$2.25

GINGER ALE

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.25

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$2.25

SWEET ICED TEA

$2.25

To Go Drink

$1.00

ROOT BEER

$4.50

SHIRTS

T-SHIRTS

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG, FL 33705

Directions

Gallery
Engine No. 9 image

