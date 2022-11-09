Restaurant header imageView gallery

Engleside Restaurant

687 Reviews

$$$

30 Engleside Ave

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Popular Items

Eel Sushi
Shrimp Shumai
Spicy Tuna Roll

Appetizers

Edimame

$6.00

Steamed soy beans

Wasabi Pork Shumai

$9.25

Steamed, served with sweet soy, wasabi & spicy sauce

Ponzu-peppered Tuna

$12.95

Lightly seared and sliced paper thin

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$12.95

Spicy tuna and avocado wrapped in tuna, topped with seaweed salad and sweet sauce

Tuna Boat

$12.95

Thinly sliced raw tuna, over a bed of cucumber, topped with wasabi tobiko, scallion and honey mustard

Shrimp Shumai

$9.25

Steamed, served with sweet soy, wasabi & spicy sauce

Miso Soup

$4.50

Avocado with Honey Mustard Dressing

$11.00

Sesame Seaweed Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$4.50

Mixed field greens, cucumber with a sesame ginger dressing

Tuna Crustini

$12.95

Chopped tuna and avocado in a spicy sauce, over a parmesan crisp, topped with seaweed salad and a sweet sauce

Kani Salad

$7.50

Poke Tuna

$14.95

Sliced tuna, avocado, cucumber and seaweed salad over a bed of rice

Tunatini

$12.95

Tuna sliced paper thin, with a spicy dipping sauce

Sushi (1 Piece Per Order)

Tuna Sushi

$4.00

Eel Sushi

$4.00

Striped Bass Sushi

$3.75

Shrimp Sushi

$4.00

Wasabi Tobiko Sushi

$4.50

Fluke Sushi

$3.75Out of stock

Crab Stick Sushi

$3.50

Salmon Sushi

$4.00

Scallop Sushi

$4.50

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$3.75

Sashimi (1 Piece Per Order)

Tuna Sashimi

$4.00

Eel Sashimi

$4.00

Striped Bass Sashimi

$3.75

Shrimp Sashimi

$4.00

Wasabi Tobiko sashimi

$4.50

Fluke Sashimi

$3.75Out of stock

Crab Stick Sashimi

$3.50

Salmon Sashimi

$4.00

Scallop Sashimi

$4.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$3.75

Rolls

California Roll

$7.50

Crab stick, avocado

Creamy Crab Roll

$9.25

Crab stick tempura with cream cheese, topped with special love potion

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura topped with sweet sauce

Wing Roll

$9.00

Tuna with wasabi flying fish roe and spicy sauce

Mexico Roll

$7.50

Shrimp, avocado, spicy sauce

Veggie Roll

$8.50

assorted vegetables

Kani Roll

$9.00

Crab stick, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy sauce

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

Scallop, tempura flakes, spicy sauce

Veggie Paradise

$11.50

Strawberry, avocado and seaweed salad, wrapped in soy paper, with sweet sauce

KFC Roll

$8.50

Chicken finger wrapped in soy paper, with sweet sauce

Mango Delight

$11.00

Mango, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, wrapped in soy paper, with sweet sauce

Lobster Roll

$16.50

Lobster tempura, avocado, spicy sauce, topped with sweet sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Tuna, spicy sauce

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Unakyu

$9.50

Eel, cucumber, avocado

Alaskan Roll

$8.50

Salmon, avocado, cucumber

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spider Maki

$14.00

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, spicy sauce, topped with sweet sauce

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Philly Roll

$8.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese

Sushi Entrees (Includes a Seaweed salad, included fish is Chef's choice)

Veggie Maki Combo

$18.95

1 veggie roll, 1 cucumber roll, 1 avocado roll

Maki Combo

$19.50

1 tuna roll, 1 california roll, 1 salmon roll

Sashimi Regular

$36.95

15 pieces assorted fish

Mixed Don

$24.95

Assorted fish over a bed of rice

Sushi Deluxe

$26.95

1 tuna roll, 9 pieces assorted sushi

Sushi/Sashimi for 1

$39.50

1 tuna roll, 9 pieces sashimi, 6 pieces sushi

Special Rolls

Lizzy Roll

$14.95

Kani tempura, spicy salmon. avocado, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper, topped with spicy and sweet sauces

Sweet & Spicy

$16.50

Spicy tuna, blue crab, mango and seaweed salad, wrapped in chili soy paper

Fire Dragon

$15.95

Avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce, topped with tuna

Dynamite Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna with tempura flakes, topped with tuna

Beach Haven Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura and avocado, with spicy tuna on top

Poke Roll

$18.50

Shrimp tempura and avocado, with poke tuna on top

Ray Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna, seaweed salad and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko

Engleside Roll

$16.95

Tuna, fluke, salmon, crabstick and avocado, with spicy sauce, wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber

Tokyo

$17.50Out of stock

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with eel and avocado

Rock & Roll

$16.50

Crabstick tempura and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes and seaweed salad

Green Wave Roll

$17.50

Spicy tuna and blue crab topped with avocado

Maryland Roll

$25.00

Crabstick tempura and avocado, topped with lump blue crab and special sauce

Sandy Roll

$16.95

Spicy scallop and avocado, topped with spicy tuna and tempura flakes

Extras

Love Potion (side)

$1.00

Spicy Sauce (side)

$1.00

Eel Sauce (side)

$1.00

Sushi Rice (side)

$3.50

Starters

Barnegat Bay Clams on the Half Shell

$9.95

"Bakers half dozen" with lemon and cocktail sauce

Cape May Oysters on the Half Shell (Shallot Mignonette)

$15.95

Shallot Mignonette

Cape May Oysters on the Half Shell (Fresh lemon and cocktail sauce)

$15.95

Fresh lemon and cocktail sauce

Chilled Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

White Mexican wild caught shrimp, fresh lemon and cocktail sauce

Mixed Plate of Chilled Clams, Oysters and Cocktail Shrimp

$25.95

Cocktail sauce, fresh lemon

Barnegat Bay Clams Casino

$13.95

Littlenecks broiled with peppers, onion and Bacon

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

$14.95

Spicy chili-garlic sauce

Deep Fried Calamari

$14.95

Frisee and roasted garlic aioli

Blackened Sea Scallops from Viking Village

$14.95

Drawn butter, fresh lemon

Spicy Stir Fried Beef and Julienne Vegetables

$15.95

Baby bok choy, green onion, sesame seeds

Wasabi Sea Scallops

$14.95

Sriracha chili, sweet soy and wasabi sauces

Soups and Salads

Lobster Bisque (cup)

$8.95

Fresh cream and sherry

Lobster Bisque (bowl)

$13.95

Fresh cream and sherry

Lobster Bisque (pint)

$15.00

Fresh cream and sherry

Lobster Bisque (quart)

$29.00

Fresh cream and sherry

French Onion Soup

$9.50

Oven baked with parmesan and mozzarella

Traditional Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, foccacia croutons, grated parmesan

Mixed Greens House salad

$10.95

Cucumber, tomato, red onion and focaccia croutons

Baby Frisee with crumbled Gorgonzola

$14.95

Caramelized pecans, honey-balsamic vinaigrette

Lighter Fare

Char Grilled 8oz Black Angus Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.95

Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, french fries

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.95

Coleslaw, spicy remoulade, french fries

Stir Fried chicken and Lo Mein Noodles

$18.95

Julienne vegetables, green onion and sesame seeds

Chipotle Barbecued Baby Back Ribs (half rack)

$18.95

Coleslaw, beer battered onion rings

Chipotle Barbecued Baby Back Ribs (full rack)

$28.95

Coleslaw, beer battered onion rings

Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$14.95

Arugula, basil, balsamic and olive oil

Seafood

Flounder Franchaise

$31.95

Fresh lemon and white wine, baby spinach

Crispy Panko Sea Scallops

$32.95

Grilled asparagus, sesame-orange vinaigrette

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$30.95

Grilled vegetables, tomatillo-avocado and roasted tomato salsas

Blackened Scottish Salmon

$30.95

Grilled vegetables, tomatillo-avocado and roasted tomato salsas

Wasabi crusted Tuna

$36.95

Sriracha chili and sweet soy sauces, baby bok choy and jasmine rice

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$40.95

Homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, old bay fries

Twin South African Lobster Tails

$52.95

Grilled vegetables, fresh lemon and drawn butter

Miso Sake Roasted Chilean Sea Bass

$38.95

Steamed asparagus, jasmine rice, ginger vinaigrette

Broiled Combo of Shrimp Scallops and Flounder

$31.95

Homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, old bay fries

Pasta

Penne Pasta with Vodka Cream Sauce

$23.95

Plum tomato, roasted garlic and parmesan

Barnegat Light Sea Scallops with Angel Hair Pasta

$33.95

Baby artichokes, capers and white wine

Absoluetly Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster

$37.95

Vodka cream sauce, prosciutto and green onion over angel hair pasta

Chicken Steaks and Chops

Chicken Parmesan

$23.95

Marinara, mozzarella and linguine

Ginger Glazed Chicken Breast

$25.95

Stir fried vegetables, jasmine rice, sesame-soy vinaigrette

Char Broiled 8oz Filet mignon

$38.95

Grilled vegetables, caramelized onions and red wine sauce

Char Broiled 12oz Premium Reserve Pork Rack Chop

$32.95

Green Beans, whipped potatoes, port wine sauce

Char Broiled 14oz New York Strip Steak

$39.95

Grilled vegetables, beer battered onion rings, red wine sauce

English Cut Prime Rib 12oz

$34.95Out of stock

Au jus, green beans and horseradish sauce

Captains Cut Prime Rib 16oz

$39.95Out of stock

Au jus, green beans and horseradish sauce

Char Broiled Surf & Turf

$54.95

8oz filet mignon and 5oz South African lobster tail, grilled vegetables, red wine sauce, drawn butter

Childrens Menu

Chicken Fingers

$11.50

With french fries and honey mustard

Mini Pan Pizza

$11.50

With marinara and fresh mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

With mashed potatoes and green beans

Linguine with Marinara

$11.25

Linguini with Butter

$11.25

Penne with Marinara

$11.25

Penne with Butter

$11.25

Hamburger

$12.00

with french fries

Cheeseburger

$12.00

With french fries

Crispy Fried Shrimp

$15.50

With french fries and tartar sauce

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.95

Burnt sugar ice cream

Coconut Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.95

Caramel Sauce

Pear & Almond Tart

$9.95

Served with vanilla ice cream

Sides

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Asparagus

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.50
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven, NJ 08008

