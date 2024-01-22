Englewood Roasting Company Englewood Roasting Company
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Coffee Shop & Cafe with a farmhouse feel. Englewood Roasting Company (ERC) offers fresh and tasty unique food options, our signature house blend coffee freshly roasted everyday with a home town friendly feel. Come check us out! M-F 7 am - 3 pm, Sat 7 am - 12 pm. We are closed major holidays.
Location
1215 West End Avenue, Hummelstown, PA 17036
Gallery
