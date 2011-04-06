English Ivy's imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

English Ivy's

672 Reviews

$$

944 N Alabama St

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Starters

Ahi Tuna App

$12.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Chips and Queso

$6.00

Combo Basket

$14.00

Fries APP

$5.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Shrimp cocktail

$12.00

Southwest Nachos

$10.00

SW Quesadilla

$9.00

Tater Kegs APP

$8.00

Tenders APP

$9.00

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

Gay Cake

$7.00

Oreo Mousse Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$25.00

Whole Rainbow Cake

$55.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Dressings / Sauces

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bier Cheese

$1.00

Bleu cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

cocktail

$0.75

French

$0.75

Honey Dijon

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

No Dressing

Queso

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

Handhelds

Alabama Cuban

$11.00

All American Burger

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Ivy's Club

$11.00

Indiana Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

Steak Wrap

$11.00

Tres Tacos

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

BLT

$9.99

Fish Sandwhich

$9.00

Pizza

10" Custom

$12.00

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

10" Margherita

$12.00

14" Custom

$17.00

14" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

14" Margherita

$17.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes w Gravy

$3.00

NO SIDE

Onion Rings

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Tater Kegs

$3.00

Signature Dishes

Bistro Pasta

$19.99

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Salmon Your Way

$21.99

Joe Sirloin

$19.99

Daryl Anne's Lasagna

$13.99

Pork Chops

$17.99

Soup & Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chili

$4.00+

Cobb Salad

$12.00

French Onion

$4.00+

LRG Caser Salad

$8.00

LRG House Salad

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

$4.00+

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

BREAD BOWL

$8.00

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+

Featured Cocktails

Ivy Old Fashion

$8.00

Ivy Manhattan

$8.00

Ivy Cosmo

$8.00

Ivy Margarita

$8.00

Ivy Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Ivy Low Carb Spritz

$8.00

Ivy Cherry Cola

$7.00

St. Elmo Cherry Cola

$8.00

Appetizers

Beer Battered Polluck

$9.99

Boom Boom Shrimp App

$11.00

Mom Sticks

$8.00

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Dinner Specials

1/2 Fried Chicken

$16.99

Beef Manhattan

$13.99

Swiss Mush Bacon Burger

$13.00

Beef Pot Roast

$14.99

Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$15.99

Prime Rib

$28.99

Surf and Turf

$18.99

Texas Fajitas

$14.99

Turkey Manhattan

$13.99

Meatloaf

$14.99

Bbq Ribs 1/2 Rack

$17.99

Peppercorn Sirloin

$20.99

Parm Crusted Mahi

$19.99

Brunch

Big Gay Skillet

$13.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$14.00

Brunch Buffet

$18.99

Kids brunch

$9.99

Lunch

Grilled Cheese W Tomato Basil Soup

$9.99

Chili 3 Way

$9.99

Waffle BBQ Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Other Specials

Hurricane

$5.00

Ivys retail shirt

Retail Shirt

$30.00

Food Specials

SATURDAY STEAK

$25.00

Drink Specials

JELLO SHOT

$1.00

$2 LONG CANNED (GIN)

$2.00

$2 LOYAL CANNED (VODKA)

$2.00

$2 AMBER 2 MOMS

$2.00

BACARDI BOMBS

$8.00

DON J MARGS!!!!!!!

$8.00

$8 BUCKETS STAWBERRY-LEMOMAIDE

$8.00

$5 ALUMINUM BUD LIGHT

$5.00
Come in and enjoy!

944 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

