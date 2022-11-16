- Home
Engrain South Berwick
No reviews yet
$
279 Main St
South Berwick, ME 03908
Utensils??
Specials
Grab and Go
Thai Peanut Noodle Salad
lo mein noodles, carrot, napa cabbage, red pepper, green onion, thai peanut sauce, soy, peanuts, sesame
Curry Chicken Salad
herb roasted chicken breast, curry aioli, celery, dried cranberries gf/df
Autumn Apple & Farro Salad
farro, apples, golden raisins, feta, spiced almond, cauliflower, kale, tahini yogurt sauce
Roasted Fall Veggies w Cranberries
delicata, brussels, whole, cranberries, carrots, rutabaga, onions
Israeli Couscous Salad
israeli couscous, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, toasted pepitas, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
Chorizo & Squash Frittata
chorizo, delicata squash, kale, goat cheese, egg, milk, spices
Roasted Beet Salad
roasted beets, goat cheese, shallot vinaigrette, herbs
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Roasted red pepper, chickpea, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, and spices
Blueberry Bircher Oat Cup
chilled overnight oats with chia, flax, honey, almond milk & cinnamon topped with blueberries
Apple Ginger Hazelnut Energy Bites
Cranberry-almond energy bites
cranberry, oats, almonds, honey
Bread & Butter Pickled Veggies
Kimchi (4oz)
ginger, garlic, onion, daikon, apples, napa cabbage, carrot, fish sauce
Granite Granola Bar
Kari Kari Chili Crisp
Kari kari original Garlic Chili Crisp made with love in Seattle, WA. Crispy bits of garlic, shallot, and peanut give a crunch while numerous varieties of chilis and spices bring the heat. Think deep umami flavors with the perfect balance of savory and sweet. Apply liberally for the ultimate experience!
Short Creek Farm Garlic Scape Salami
Short Creek Farm Uncured Pepperoni
Short Creek Farm Salami Classic Dry
Watermelon Rd Fruit Jerky
Salads/Soup/Sandwich
French Onion Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
carmelized onions, cheddar, sliced apple, almond-basil pesto on grilled challah bread served with roasted tomato basil soup CONTAINS ALMOND NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS ON THIS ITEM PLEASE
Roasted Cauliflower & Tahini Salad
roasted cauliflower, golden raisins, shaved brussels, spiced almonds, tahini yogurt sauce, croutons & fresh herbs
Fall Harvest Salad
roasted delicata squash, honey crisp apples, shredded brussels, pumpkin seed, kale, pomegranate seeds, greens, parmesan flakes & shallot vinaigrette
Mixed Greens Salad
shaved carrots, avocado, radish, edamame, pickled red onion & lemon vinaigrette
Israeli couscous salad
israeli couscous, smoked paprika, toasted pepitas, cherry tomato, kale, red onion and lemon vinaigrette
Autumn Farro & Apple Salad
Warm Bowls
Spicy Green Curry Tofu
grilled tofu, spicy green curry coconut sauce, broccoli, bok choy, edamame, peanut, cilantro & basil over jasmine rice ALLERGEN: sauce contains peanut and shellfish
Baked Chickpea Falafel
3 falafel patties, mixed greens, shredded, feta, carrots, pickled red onion, edamame, scallions, tzatziki yogurt & green goddess
Grilled Salmon
grilled salmon, bok choy, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onions, sage scallion sauce & fresh herbs over jasmine rice
Vegetable Stir Fry
mushrooms, red peppers, peas, corn, carrot, cabbage, cripsy onions and tamari choice of lo mein noodles or jasmine rice
Ginger-Orange Chicken
wok tossed chicken, citrus ginger-chili sauce, rice, broccoli, scallions & sesame seeds
Beef & Broccoli Stir Fry
maine beef, lo mein noodles, mushrooms broccoli, napa cabbage, peanuts, scallions, ginger-chili vinaigrette
Chorizo & Farro Stir Fry
housemade chorizo, farro, kale, tomato, pickled red onion, green goddess & cilantro
Build Your Own Bowl
Smoothies & Juice
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
pumpkin, banana, cinnamon, oat milk vanilla plant protein
Raspberry Peach Smoothie
raspberry, peach, oat milk and vanilla plant based protein powder
Peanut Butter Cold Brew Smoothie
banana, peanut butter, white heron cold coffee, almond milk, vanilla plant based protein
Beach Babe Smoothie
mango, strawberry, banana, coconut milk, orange juice, mint gf / df / vegan
Superfoods Smoothie
berries, banana, kale, almond milk, vanilla plant-based protein powder, cinnamon, chia seed & flax seed (16 oz)
Golden Milk Smoothie
pineapple, banana, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon & almond milk
Salted Chocolate Hemp Smoothie
banana, peanut butter, hemp, vegan cocoa, vanilla plant based protein powder, almond milk, salt gf / df / vegan
Pitaya Bowl
organic pitaya (dragon fruit), pineapple & strawberry blended and topped with sliced banana, house made granola, chia seed & unsweetened coconut
Açai Bowl
organic açai, strawberry, banana blended and topped with sliced banana, house made granola, chia seed & unsweetened coconut
Cold Killer Cold Pressed Juice 12oz
organic cold pressed juice (TANGY, SPICY, BOOST) carrot, yellow pepper, orange, pineapple, ginger
Miami Mami Cold Pressed Juice 12 oz
Fresh organic cold pressed juice ZING, SPICY, CLEAN grapefruit, blood orange, pineapple, ginger, lemon.
Greentox Cold Pressed Juice 12 oz
Fresh organic cold pressed juice SMOOTH, FRESH, GREEN kale, bok choy, cucumber, celery, green pepper, green apple
Heart Beet Cold Pressed Juice 12oz
Fresh organic cold pressed juice MELLOW & EARTHY beet, carrot, cucumber, apple, blood orange & lemon
Summer Water Cold Pressed Juice 12oz
watermelon & lemon, so refreshing!
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Bowl
roasted chicken, rice, broccoli, PEANUTS, ginger miso
KIDS Veggie bowl
sweet potato, broccoli, carrots, rice & ginger miso
KIDS Beef bowl
maine beef, rice, shredded carrots & ginger miso sauce
KIDS build your own
kids scrambled egg & side of apples
scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on toasted bread
KIDS Berry banana smoothie
strawberry, banana, blueberry, and choice of almond milk or OJ
Ginger Lemonade
Maine Root Rootbeer
Kids milk
Kids OJ
Apple Juice Box
Dessert/Baked Goods
GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Vegan Chocolate Pudding
vegan cocoa, sweet potato, maple, peanut butter, almond, coconut gf / df/ / vegan
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Stout cake cupcakes
Peanut butter cold brew cookie
gluten free, dairy free peanut butter chocolate cookie with coffee, almond and maldon salt
GF Ginger Molasses cookie
Blueberry Coconut Granola
blueberries, gluten free oats, honey, sunflower seed, sesame seed, salt, cinnamon GF/DF
Carrot Apple Muffin- (2 per order)
made with almond flour, gluten free oats, maple syrup, carrot, zucchini, eggs, spices gluten free /dairy free/ contains almond
Granite bar
dates, oats, coconut, honey, coconut oil, organic cacao nibs, organic pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, hemp seed, organic millet, flax seed & salt. Gluten free, dairy free.
Whole Stout Cake (9 inch)
THIS REQUIRES 48 HOUR NOTICE. PLEASE CALL OR LET US KNOW DATE AND TIME OF PICKUP AND WE WILL CONFIRM. NO ORDERS FINAL WITHOUT CONFIRMATION. PLEASE SELECT DARK CHOCOLATE FROSTING OR VANILLA FROSTING
Wine bottles
Zero Alcohol Riesling
"Eins Zwei Zero" Riesling Alcohol Free Crisp & delicious white wine. It's grown, harvested and vinified just like the rest but then de-alcoholized.
Cellario il Baffone Bianco
This is one of the most fun bubbly wines out there. It has a lovely light orange hue and is charmingly murky with lovely floral notes. Salty pear and yellow fruit are wrapped around a core of electric acidity. Fresh, salty, lip smackingly delicious.
Christina Rosé
This rosé is beautifully aromatic and ripe, with bright-red fruit flavors and a finish so good you won't want to stop sipping.
Christina Gruner Veltliner
Gruner Veltliner / Austria 2020 staff favorite! hazy / zesty / lemon / grapefruit
Corvezzo Prosecco
A very bright Prosecco with a silky and fine perlage. Intense nose of pear and green apple, with fine nuances of acacia flowers.
Domaine Fonsainte Rosé
Corbières “Gris de Gris” Rosé 90% Grenache Gris, 5% Carignan, 5% Mourvèdre
Sassara Esotico Rose
a mix of 30% red grapes (Corvina, Rossanella, Rondinella, Molinara) and 70% white grapes (Fernanda, Moscato, Trebbianello, Trebbiano, Garganega, Tocai), co-fermented, with skins for 10 days, this is a wine that is almost impossible to define. Is it red? Is it orange? Who cares, it’s absolutely delicious. Light, bright, elegant, with notes of pomegranate, grapefruit and tangerine.
Love you Bunches Rose
Santa Maria CA Poppin' with bright energy, scents of strawberry, cool crisp peach and breezy lemon lime notes. This wine is a gem, try it out!
Rosé di Morgante
Made with Nero d'Avola, this bright rosato has delicate aromas recalling wild red berry, spring wild flower and white peach. The tangy palate doles out juicy cherry, pink grapefruit, cinnamon and a hint of saline.
Château Belá Dry Riesling
Slovakia 2016 a fun and unique dry riesling, very herbaceous with notes of tropical citrus fruit
Borealis White Blend
Willamette Valley Oregon Blend: 38% Muller-Thurgau, 32% Gewurztraminer, 19% Riesling, 11% Pinot Gris Certified Organic
Vera Vinho Verde
Bright acidity, clean, lively flavors of lime, ripe pink and yellow grapefruit. Slight effervescence.
Nortico Alvarinho
This is a young, fresh white wine with the characteristic bright acidity and aromas of peach and grapefruit. Nortico is light and delicate, lovely as a "porch-sipping wine" to drink on its own.
Disco! Sauvignon Blanc
This is a Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc blend; Semillon brings richness and texture, Sauvignon brings fruit and acidity. Disco! Will give you a sense of energy, making you want to get up and do something!
Château De Fontenille Sauv Blanc Blend
France 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon, Muscadelle and Sauvignon Gris. Light gold in color, teeming with enticing aromas of citrus fruit and white peaches, Château de Fontenille displays wonderful acidity and freshness on the palate coupled with exotic fruit and citrus flavors.
Pierre Angulaire Bordeaux Blanc
The body is juicy and round, and balanced by the lively acidity and freshness of green herbs.
Contact! Melon Blanc
A refreshing, lightly ambered colored liquid that offers smoky, earthy orange zest and peach notes
I no es Pituko Chardonnay
chile all natural, slightly cloudy, unique and funky chardonnay that is NOT oaky or buttery. Strong aromas of banana, apple and pear blend with toasted brioche. In the mouth, it is full-bodies and rich, with a creamy refreshing and fruity acidity.
Cantele Verdeca
Puglia, Italy 2020 Straw yellow with hints of green. Notes of lily, magnolia, juniper, followed by ripe fruit & herbaceous aromas.
Cochonnet Melon de Bourgogne
melon de Bourgogne (liter) notes of green apple, pear, lemon, lime and delicious salinity.
Las Jaras "Slipper Sippers"
2021 Nouveau Old Vines North Coast fun | juicy | festive made up of two lots of old vine Valdiguié, also known as Napa Gamay w/ Petite Sirah & Zinfandel. (funky, slightly hazy red color)
F.K.A Co-Fermented Field Blend Red
40% Merlot, 38% Pinotage, 22% Chardonnay
Lini 910 Labrusca Rosso
Bright red fruit and berry flavors are balanced by juicy minerality. Their clean but lingering finish makes them an ideal pairing for a wide variety of cuisines.
Gaspard Pinot Noir
100% Pinot noir Loire Valley France ripe fruits | earthy | sustainable farming
Saint Porcain Pinot noir/gamay
France 2020 Smooth and polished with aromas of cherries and raspberries, & hints of earth. This light to medium-bodied wine is rich and refreshing. Try it with a slight chill.
Oppenauer Zweigelt
Austria organically farmed | vegan |medium body| liter bottle
Wheres Linus? Syrah & Zin blend
69% Petite Sirah, 31% Zinfandel Jenny & Francois importer organic wine laced with proper acidity & blueberry jam flavors
Château La Grave Malbec
Cahors Malbec | France | 2019 old-fashioned | earthy, chewy tannins | a rustic country charmer
Cacique Pipeno
We love that this one is a LITER of wine made from hundred year old vines. This wine is different and delicious with herbal and smokey note, balanced by fruit and some savoriness. If you haven't had Pais we hope this is a wonderful first experience for you!
Tremenda Monastrell
Bright ruby-red in color, with expressive notes of fresh black cherries and red berries mingled with hints of sweet spice, toast and cocoa.
Cantine Valpane Barbera
Piedmonte Italy 2017 sustainably farmed, dark garnet color. deep, earthy nose and a palate loaded with bright & smooth tannins
Lavignone Barbera D'asti
Intense ruby red. Intense and charming, with a wide range of aromas. Among them cherry, plum and red berries.
Matthieu Barret Petit Ours Cote du Rhone
‘Petit Ours’ Côtes-du-Rhône 100% Syrah| organic and biodynamic | Juicy black fruit | black pepper on the finish.
Cochonnet Gamay
France 2020 all organic grapes, fermented with native yeasts, and bottled in a 1L with a screw cap for a great price so you can drink it all day long.
A Touriga Vai Nua
Try this unique & earthy gem Portugal 2018 Dark purple in appearance. On the nose, fresh boysenberry, blackberry, plum and blueberry On the palate, intense and lush, but light on its feet.
Zillamina monastrell
100 % organic monastrell Fun and unique spanish red, try it with a slight chill on it. Very brilliant ruby red with soft aromas of red forest fruits & spices
Nero d’ Avola Rossa Di Morgante
Sicily 2020 This is a full bodied wine with very soft tannins. Intense nose with plum jam & small red fruits
Costera Cannonau Di Sardegna
Serdiana Italy 2019 Cannonau grape has flavors of very ripe strawberries, black cherries, herbs, and spices. Excellent value for this bottle
Wine Single Serve Cans
las Jaras “waves"
2020 Waves Red 79% Zinfandel, 21% Petite Sirah The 2020 Waves Red Wine has aromas of black plum, cherry, and cocoa powder. A bit of sparkle makes this wine super lively on the palate, perfect for sipping out of the can or from a glass.
Underwood Rosé (can)
notes of strawberry, meyer lemon, and peach Drinkable, unpretentious and travel-ready, This is the perfect wine for a low key day. 250 ml can = Two 4.2 oz gl wine or One nice big pour
Underwood Pinot Gris (can)
notes of lemongrass, green apple, white stone fruit. Drinkable, unpretentious and travel-ready, This is the perfect wine for a low key day. 12 oz can = 2 nice glasses!
On Y va Sauvignon Blanc (single can)
Loire Valley France Sauvignon blanc 250 ml can. 250 ml can =two 4.2 oz gl of wine....or One nice big pour
Underwood Pinot Noir (12 oz can)
Wine Pop Sparkling Piquette (can)
An on the go, low alcohol, fizzy beverage that you can pop into a backpack or purse and hit the road. Great for all things adventure and outdoor or an easy drink to pop after work for a casual sip.
Viña Maitia “Aupa” Pipeño (can)
This wine is a blend of 80% Pais and 20% Carignan from the southern Maule region of Chile and is made in an old style called Pipeño. The wine is light in color with bright notes of crushed raspberry, wild strawberry, and rose petals that lead into underlying hints of dried herbs, mint leaves, fennel and thyme.
Beer
Juneshine Hard Kombucha
grapefruit paloma hard kombucha Ingredients: grapefruit, lime, green tea, kombucha culture 6%abv Real, organic ingredients.
Green State Lager
A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner beer. 4.9%abv
Tributary Pale Ale
A light, refreshing, and crisp ale. Brewed with Nugget, Warrior, & Centennial hops. 16 oz can 5.2%abv
Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale
6 % abv FPA is a farmhouse ale brewed exclusively with American-grown hops.
Bissell Substance
Bissel's flagship IPA. Brightly dank and designed to be just mysterious enough.. Hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Centennial, Apollo, Chinook, and Simcoe. 6.8%
Reverence IPA
North Country “Firestarter" Cider
A medium-sweet cider flavored with cinnamon, habanero and pomegranate. Made from New Hampshire and Maine grown apples. 5% ABV
North Country "Original Dry" Cider
Non Alcoholic Sam Adams “Just the Haze"
non alcoholic hazy ipa
Stoneface Half Clip
Maine Beer Co. Peeper Ale
ABV 5.5% Pale ale 16.9 oz bottle Aromas of peach, orange, lemon, grapefruit, and melon. Notes of pine, raspberry, and strawberry. Underlying malt grain sweetness.
Banded Brewing Oktoberfest
Sacred Profane Pale Lager
Guinness Draught Stout
Bissell Baby Genius
4 pack Baby Genius
4 pack bissell brothers substance
4 pack green state lager
4 Pack- Jacks Abbey Oktoberfest
4 pack Banded Oktoberfest
Tributary Oktoberfest Lager
Oktoberfest is a rich, malt forward traditional Marzen lager with a clean delicate finish.
4 pack Tributary Oktoberfest Lager
Oktoberfest is a rich, malt forward traditional Marzen lager with a clean delicate finish.
Maine Beer Co. Mean Old Tom
Aromas of vanilla, coffee, and roasted cereal with notes of dark chocolate. Centennial hops. Malt: Maris Otter Pale, Chocolate, Caramel 40L, Roasted Barley, Midnight Wheat, Caramel 80L, Flaked Oats
Maine Beer Co. Lunch
Aromas of caramel, orange, papaya, grapefruit, and underlying floral notes, with hints of onion and garlic. Hops: Amarillo, Centennial, Simcoe Malt: American 2-Row, Caramel 40L, Red Wheat, Munich 10L, Carapils
Tributary Dusseldorf Altbier
This alt style beer is a session amber ale that is well balanced and drinkable. Its bittersweet flavor profile is encouraged by hops of nobility and German malts of distinction. Smooth and quaffable. 4.6% ABV; 32 IBU
4 Pack Tributary Dusseldorf Altbier
This alt style beer is a session amber ale that is well balanced and drinkable. Its bittersweet flavor profile is encouraged by hops of nobility and German malts of distinction. Smooth and quaffable.
Drinks
Sunshine tea
White Heron capetown sunset tea, lime juice, cinnamon, raw cane sugar
Lemongrass-ginger lemonade
house made lemongrass and fresh ginger lemonade
Aura Bora Strawberry Basil
Strawberry Basil Sparkling Water
Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber
lavender cucumber sparkling water
Nooma Energy/Sports Drink
Unsweet iced tea
Plain seltzer can
Celsius
Nantucket Nectar Pomegranate Pear
Poland spring water
Coffee
Honest kids juice pouch
Maine Root- Root Beer
Hot tea
Topo Chico
Farmhouse Cold Brew 12 oz can
organic small batch cold brew coffee roasted in winterport maine
Spindrift Seltzer
Health Aid Kombucha
ginger lemon
Honest Kids Juice Pouch
Bear’s Fruit Kombucha
Säti CBD Soda
Vybes Passionfruit Pineapple CBD
Vybes Strawberry Lavender CBD
Noble Nitro Cold Brew
Nobl Oat Milk Latte
Nobl Lemon Ginger Green Tea
Noble Peach Turmeric Tea
Dram Adaptogenic Sparkling Water with Hemp
Aqua Vitea Hibiscus Ginger Lime
Lemony Hibiscus, floral lime, and spicy ginger come together to awaken your taste buds in a way that is both exciting and refreshing.
Aqua Vitea Elderberry
Sweet and delicious, this blend is not only a potent digestive aid all year round, but a good sidekick during cold season. Elderberries have long been studied for their immune-boosting effects.
Call for Open Hours
Nourishing grain & salad bowls, chicken, beef, tofu and salmon. Smoothies, cold pressed juice, beer wine & cider. Dine in & takeout. Open Wed-Sat
279 Main St, South Berwick, ME 03908