Engrain South Berwick

279 Main St

South Berwick, ME 03908

Order Again

Popular Items

Ginger-Orange Chicken
Beef & Broccoli Stir Fry
Chicken Bowl BYO

Utensils??

do you need utensils?

Specials

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$9.00

pumpkin, banana, cinnamon, oat milk vanilla plant protein

Butternut Squash Bisque (vegan)

$6.00+

butternut squash, onion, garlic, ginger, spices, coconut milk, roasted pumpkin seeds, olive oil CONTAINS COCONUT GF/DF/ VEGAN

Grab and Go

Thai Peanut Noodle Salad

Thai Peanut Noodle Salad

$8.00

lo mein noodles, carrot, napa cabbage, red pepper, green onion, thai peanut sauce, soy, peanuts, sesame

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

herb roasted chicken breast, curry aioli, celery, dried cranberries gf/df

Autumn Apple & Farro Salad

farro, apples, golden raisins, feta, spiced almond, cauliflower, kale, tahini yogurt sauce

Roasted Fall Veggies w Cranberries

delicata, brussels, whole, cranberries, carrots, rutabaga, onions

Israeli Couscous Salad

Israeli Couscous Salad

$7.50+

israeli couscous, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, toasted pepitas, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette

Chorizo & Squash Frittata

Chorizo & Squash Frittata

$6.00

chorizo, delicata squash, kale, goat cheese, egg, milk, spices

Roasted Beet Salad

roasted beets, goat cheese, shallot vinaigrette, herbs

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.00

Roasted red pepper, chickpea, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, and spices

Blueberry Bircher Oat Cup

$5.00

chilled overnight oats with chia, flax, honey, almond milk & cinnamon topped with blueberries

Apple Ginger Hazelnut Energy Bites

$5.00
Cranberry-almond energy bites

Cranberry-almond energy bites

$5.00

cranberry, oats, almonds, honey

Bread & Butter Pickled Veggies

$5.00
Kimchi (4oz)

Kimchi (4oz)

$5.00

ginger, garlic, onion, daikon, apples, napa cabbage, carrot, fish sauce

Granite Granola Bar

$4.00
Kari Kari Chili Crisp

Kari Kari Chili Crisp

$13.00

Kari kari original Garlic Chili Crisp made with love in Seattle, WA. Crispy bits of garlic, shallot, and peanut give a crunch while numerous varieties of chilis and spices bring the heat. Think deep umami flavors with the perfect balance of savory and sweet. Apply liberally for the ultimate experience!

Short Creek Farm Garlic Scape Salami

Short Creek Farm Garlic Scape Salami

$15.00
Short Creek Farm Uncured Pepperoni

Short Creek Farm Uncured Pepperoni

$15.00
Short Creek Farm Salami Classic Dry

Short Creek Farm Salami Classic Dry

$15.00

Watermelon Rd Fruit Jerky

$6.00

Salads/Soup/Sandwich

French Onion Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$14.00

carmelized onions, cheddar, sliced apple, almond-basil pesto on grilled challah bread served with roasted tomato basil soup CONTAINS ALMOND NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS ON THIS ITEM PLEASE

Roasted Cauliflower & Tahini Salad

$13.00

roasted cauliflower, golden raisins, shaved brussels, spiced almonds, tahini yogurt sauce, croutons & fresh herbs

Fall Harvest Salad

$15.00

roasted delicata squash, honey crisp apples, shredded brussels, pumpkin seed, kale, pomegranate seeds, greens, parmesan flakes & shallot vinaigrette

Mixed Greens Salad

$13.00

shaved carrots, avocado, radish, edamame, pickled red onion & lemon vinaigrette

Israeli couscous salad

Israeli couscous salad

$8.00

israeli couscous, smoked paprika, toasted pepitas, cherry tomato, kale, red onion and lemon vinaigrette

Autumn Farro & Apple Salad

$7.50

Warm Bowls

Spicy Green Curry Tofu

$14.00

grilled tofu, spicy green curry coconut sauce, broccoli, bok choy, edamame, peanut, cilantro & basil over jasmine rice ALLERGEN: sauce contains peanut and shellfish

Baked Chickpea Falafel

$14.00

3 falafel patties, mixed greens, shredded, feta, carrots, pickled red onion, edamame, scallions, tzatziki yogurt & green goddess

Grilled Salmon

$16.50

grilled salmon, bok choy, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onions, sage scallion sauce & fresh herbs over jasmine rice

Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.00

mushrooms, red peppers, peas, corn, carrot, cabbage, cripsy onions and tamari choice of lo mein noodles or jasmine rice

Ginger-Orange Chicken

$13.50

wok tossed chicken, citrus ginger-chili sauce, rice, broccoli, scallions & sesame seeds

Beef & Broccoli Stir Fry

$15.00

maine beef, lo mein noodles, mushrooms broccoli, napa cabbage, peanuts, scallions, ginger-chili vinaigrette

Chorizo & Farro Stir Fry

$15.00

housemade chorizo, farro, kale, tomato, pickled red onion, green goddess & cilantro

Build Your Own Bowl

Grilled Tofu Bowl BYO

$14.00

sesame- tahini marinated tofu

Falafel Bowl BYO

$14.00

Chicken Bowl BYO

$13.75

Chorizo Sausage Bowl BYO

$14.50

Beef Bowl BYO

$14.50

Grilled Salmon Bowl BYO

$15.50

market price

No Protein Build your own

$12.50

Smoothies & Juice

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$9.00

pumpkin, banana, cinnamon, oat milk vanilla plant protein

Raspberry Peach Smoothie

$9.25Out of stock

raspberry, peach, oat milk and vanilla plant based protein powder

Peanut Butter Cold Brew Smoothie

Peanut Butter Cold Brew Smoothie

$9.25

banana, peanut butter, white heron cold coffee, almond milk, vanilla plant based protein

Beach Babe Smoothie

Beach Babe Smoothie

$9.25

mango, strawberry, banana, coconut milk, orange juice, mint gf / df / vegan

Superfoods Smoothie

Superfoods Smoothie

$9.50

berries, banana, kale, almond milk, vanilla plant-based protein powder, cinnamon, chia seed & flax seed (16 oz)

Golden Milk Smoothie

Golden Milk Smoothie

$8.50

pineapple, banana, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon & almond milk

Salted Chocolate Hemp Smoothie

$9.75

banana, peanut butter, hemp, vegan cocoa, vanilla plant based protein powder, almond milk, salt gf / df / vegan

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$12.50

organic pitaya (dragon fruit), pineapple & strawberry blended and topped with sliced banana, house made granola, chia seed & unsweetened coconut

Açai Bowl

$12.25

organic açai, strawberry, banana blended and topped with sliced banana, house made granola, chia seed & unsweetened coconut

Cold Killer Cold Pressed Juice 12oz

Cold Killer Cold Pressed Juice 12oz

$9.00

organic cold pressed juice (TANGY, SPICY, BOOST) carrot, yellow pepper, orange, pineapple, ginger

Miami Mami Cold Pressed Juice 12 oz

Miami Mami Cold Pressed Juice 12 oz

$9.00

Fresh organic cold pressed juice ZING, SPICY, CLEAN grapefruit, blood orange, pineapple, ginger, lemon.

Greentox Cold Pressed Juice 12 oz

Greentox Cold Pressed Juice 12 oz

$9.00

Fresh organic cold pressed juice SMOOTH, FRESH, GREEN kale, bok choy, cucumber, celery, green pepper, green apple

Heart Beet Cold Pressed Juice 12oz

Heart Beet Cold Pressed Juice 12oz

$9.00

Fresh organic cold pressed juice MELLOW & EARTHY beet, carrot, cucumber, apple, blood orange & lemon

Summer Water Cold Pressed Juice 12oz

Summer Water Cold Pressed Juice 12oz

$9.00Out of stock

watermelon & lemon, so refreshing!

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Bowl

$7.00

roasted chicken, rice, broccoli, PEANUTS, ginger miso

KIDS Veggie bowl

$7.00

sweet potato, broccoli, carrots, rice & ginger miso

KIDS Beef bowl

$8.00

maine beef, rice, shredded carrots & ginger miso sauce

KIDS build your own

kids scrambled egg & side of apples

$6.00

scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on toasted bread

KIDS Berry banana smoothie

$6.00

strawberry, banana, blueberry, and choice of almond milk or OJ

Ginger Lemonade

$3.00

Maine Root Rootbeer

$3.00

Kids milk

$2.50

Kids OJ

$2.75

Apple Juice Box

$2.50

Dessert/Baked Goods

GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Vegan Chocolate Pudding

$5.00

vegan cocoa, sweet potato, maple, peanut butter, almond, coconut gf / df/ / vegan

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$4.50
Stout cake cupcakes

Stout cake cupcakes

Peanut butter cold brew cookie

Peanut butter cold brew cookie

$2.95

gluten free, dairy free peanut butter chocolate cookie with coffee, almond and maldon salt

GF Ginger Molasses cookie

$2.95
Blueberry Coconut Granola

Blueberry Coconut Granola

$7.50

blueberries, gluten free oats, honey, sunflower seed, sesame seed, salt, cinnamon GF/DF

Carrot Apple Muffin- (2 per order)

Carrot Apple Muffin- (2 per order)

$5.00

made with almond flour, gluten free oats, maple syrup, carrot, zucchini, eggs, spices gluten free /dairy free/ contains almond

Granite bar

Granite bar

$3.00

dates, oats, coconut, honey, coconut oil, organic cacao nibs, organic pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, hemp seed, organic millet, flax seed & salt. Gluten free, dairy free.

Whole Stout Cake (9 inch)

$39.00

THIS REQUIRES 48 HOUR NOTICE. PLEASE CALL OR LET US KNOW DATE AND TIME OF PICKUP AND WE WILL CONFIRM. NO ORDERS FINAL WITHOUT CONFIRMATION. PLEASE SELECT DARK CHOCOLATE FROSTING OR VANILLA FROSTING

Wine bottles

Zero Alcohol Riesling

Zero Alcohol Riesling

$15.00

"Eins Zwei Zero" Riesling Alcohol Free Crisp & delicious white wine. It's grown, harvested and vinified just like the rest but then de-alcoholized.

Cellario il Baffone Bianco

Cellario il Baffone Bianco

$21.00

This is one of the most fun bubbly wines out there. It has a lovely light orange hue and is charmingly murky with lovely floral notes. Salty pear and yellow fruit are wrapped around a core of electric acidity. Fresh, salty, lip smackingly delicious.

Christina Rosé

Christina Rosé

$17.00

This rosé is beautifully aromatic and ripe, with bright-red fruit flavors and a finish so good you won't want to stop sipping.

Christina Gruner Veltliner

Christina Gruner Veltliner

$17.00

Gruner Veltliner / Austria 2020 staff favorite! hazy / zesty / lemon / grapefruit

Corvezzo Prosecco

Corvezzo Prosecco

$13.00

A very bright Prosecco with a silky and fine perlage. Intense nose of pear and green apple, with fine nuances of acacia flowers.

Domaine Fonsainte Rosé

Domaine Fonsainte Rosé

$19.00

Corbières “Gris de Gris” Rosé 90% Grenache Gris, 5% Carignan, 5% Mourvèdre

Sassara Esotico Rose

Sassara Esotico Rose

$25.00

a mix of 30% red grapes (Corvina, Rossanella, Rondinella, Molinara) and 70% white grapes (Fernanda, Moscato, Trebbianello, Trebbiano, Garganega, Tocai), co-fermented, with skins for 10 days, this is a wine that is almost impossible to define. Is it red? Is it orange? Who cares, it’s absolutely delicious. Light, bright, elegant, with notes of pomegranate, grapefruit and tangerine.

Love you Bunches Rose

Love you Bunches Rose

$24.00

Santa Maria CA Poppin' with bright energy, scents of strawberry, cool crisp peach and breezy lemon lime notes. This wine is a gem, try it out!

Rosé di Morgante

Rosé di Morgante

$17.00

Made with Nero d'Avola, this bright rosato has delicate aromas recalling wild red berry, spring wild flower and white peach. The tangy palate doles out juicy cherry, pink grapefruit, cinnamon and a hint of saline.

Château Belá Dry Riesling

Château Belá Dry Riesling

$16.00

Slovakia 2016 a fun and unique dry riesling, very herbaceous with notes of tropical citrus fruit

Borealis White Blend

Borealis White Blend

$16.00

Willamette Valley Oregon Blend: 38% Muller-Thurgau, 32% Gewurztraminer, 19% Riesling, 11% Pinot Gris Certified Organic

Vera Vinho Verde

Vera Vinho Verde

$13.00

Bright acidity, clean, lively flavors of lime, ripe pink and yellow grapefruit. Slight effervescence.

Nortico Alvarinho

Nortico Alvarinho

$14.00

This is a young, fresh white wine with the characteristic bright acidity and aromas of peach and grapefruit. Nortico is light and delicate, lovely as a "porch-sipping wine" to drink on its own.

Disco! Sauvignon Blanc

Disco! Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

This is a Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc blend; Semillon brings richness and texture, Sauvignon brings fruit and acidity. Disco! Will give you a sense of energy, making you want to get up and do something!

Château De Fontenille Sauv Blanc Blend

Château De Fontenille Sauv Blanc Blend

$17.00

France 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon, Muscadelle and Sauvignon Gris. Light gold in color, teeming with enticing aromas of citrus fruit and white peaches, Château de Fontenille displays wonderful acidity and freshness on the palate coupled with exotic fruit and citrus flavors.

Pierre Angulaire Bordeaux Blanc

Pierre Angulaire Bordeaux Blanc

$16.00

The body is juicy and round, and balanced by the lively acidity and freshness of green herbs.

Contact! Melon Blanc

Contact! Melon Blanc

$28.00

A refreshing, lightly ambered colored liquid that offers smoky, earthy orange zest and peach notes

I no es Pituko Chardonnay

I no es Pituko Chardonnay

$16.00

chile all natural, slightly cloudy, unique and funky chardonnay that is NOT oaky or buttery. Strong aromas of banana, apple and pear blend with toasted brioche. In the mouth, it is full-bodies and rich, with a creamy refreshing and fruity acidity.

Cantele Verdeca

Cantele Verdeca

$16.00

Puglia, Italy 2020 Straw yellow with hints of green. Notes of lily, magnolia, juniper, followed by ripe fruit & herbaceous aromas.

Cochonnet Melon de Bourgogne

Cochonnet Melon de Bourgogne

$20.00Out of stock

melon de Bourgogne (liter) notes of green apple, pear, lemon, lime and delicious salinity.

Las Jaras "Slipper Sippers"

Las Jaras "Slipper Sippers"

$23.00Out of stock

2021 Nouveau Old Vines North Coast fun | juicy | festive made up of two lots of old vine Valdiguié, also known as Napa Gamay w/ Petite Sirah & Zinfandel. (funky, slightly hazy red color)

F.K.A Co-Fermented Field Blend Red

F.K.A Co-Fermented Field Blend Red

$28.00

40% Merlot, 38% Pinotage, 22% Chardonnay

Lini 910 Labrusca Rosso

Lini 910 Labrusca Rosso

$18.00

Bright red fruit and berry flavors are balanced by juicy minerality. Their clean but lingering finish makes them an ideal pairing for a wide variety of cuisines.

Gaspard Pinot Noir

Gaspard Pinot Noir

$16.00

100% Pinot noir Loire Valley France ripe fruits | earthy | sustainable farming

Saint Porcain Pinot noir/gamay

Saint Porcain Pinot noir/gamay

$17.00Out of stock

France 2020 Smooth and polished with aromas of cherries and raspberries, & hints of earth. This light to medium-bodied wine is rich and refreshing. Try it with a slight chill.

Oppenauer Zweigelt

Oppenauer Zweigelt

$16.00

Austria organically farmed | vegan |medium body| liter bottle

Wheres Linus? Syrah & Zin blend

Wheres Linus? Syrah & Zin blend

$24.00

69% Petite Sirah, 31% Zinfandel Jenny & Francois importer organic wine laced with proper acidity & blueberry jam flavors

Château La Grave Malbec

Château La Grave Malbec

$20.00

Cahors Malbec | France | 2019 old-fashioned | earthy, chewy tannins | a rustic country charmer

Cacique Pipeno

Cacique Pipeno

$21.00Out of stock

We love that this one is a LITER of wine made from hundred year old vines. This wine is different and delicious with herbal and smokey note, balanced by fruit and some savoriness. If you haven't had Pais we hope this is a wonderful first experience for you!

Tremenda Monastrell

Tremenda Monastrell

$15.00

Bright ruby-red in color, with expressive notes of fresh black cherries and red berries mingled with hints of sweet spice, toast and cocoa.

Cantine Valpane Barbera

Cantine Valpane Barbera

$17.00

Piedmonte Italy 2017 sustainably farmed, dark garnet color. deep, earthy nose and a palate loaded with bright & smooth tannins

Lavignone Barbera D'asti

Lavignone Barbera D'asti

$20.00

Intense ruby red. Intense and charming, with a wide range of aromas. Among them cherry, plum and red berries.

Matthieu Barret Petit Ours Cote du Rhone

$30.00

‘Petit Ours’ Côtes-du-Rhône 100% Syrah| organic and biodynamic | Juicy black fruit | black pepper on the finish.

Cochonnet Gamay

Cochonnet Gamay

$22.00

France 2020 all organic grapes, fermented with native yeasts, and bottled in a 1L with a screw cap for a great price so you can drink it all day long.

A Touriga Vai Nua

A Touriga Vai Nua

$14.00

Try this unique & earthy gem Portugal 2018 Dark purple in appearance. On the nose, fresh boysenberry, blackberry, plum and blueberry On the palate, intense and lush, but light on its feet.

Zillamina monastrell

Zillamina monastrell

$14.00

100 % organic monastrell Fun and unique spanish red, try it with a slight chill on it. Very brilliant ruby red with soft aromas of red forest fruits & spices

Nero d’ Avola Rossa Di Morgante

Nero d’ Avola Rossa Di Morgante

$17.00

Sicily 2020 This is a full bodied wine with very soft tannins. Intense nose with plum jam & small red fruits

Costera Cannonau Di Sardegna

Costera Cannonau Di Sardegna

$13.00

Serdiana Italy 2019 Cannonau grape has flavors of very ripe strawberries, black cherries, herbs, and spices. Excellent value for this bottle

Wine Single Serve Cans

las Jaras “waves"

las Jaras “waves"

$11.00

2020 Waves Red 79% Zinfandel, 21% Petite Sirah The 2020 Waves Red Wine has aromas of black plum, cherry, and cocoa powder. A bit of sparkle makes this wine super lively on the palate, perfect for sipping out of the can or from a glass.

Underwood Rosé (can)

Underwood Rosé (can)

$8.00

notes of strawberry, meyer lemon, and peach Drinkable, unpretentious and travel-ready, This is the perfect wine for a low key day. 250 ml can = Two 4.2 oz gl wine or One nice big pour

Underwood Pinot Gris (can)

Underwood Pinot Gris (can)

$8.00

notes of lemongrass, green apple, white stone fruit. Drinkable, unpretentious and travel-ready, This is the perfect wine for a low key day. 12 oz can = 2 nice glasses!

On Y va Sauvignon Blanc (single can)

On Y va Sauvignon Blanc (single can)

$9.25

Loire Valley France Sauvignon blanc 250 ml can. 250 ml can =two 4.2 oz gl of wine....or One nice big pour

Underwood Pinot Noir (12 oz can)

Underwood Pinot Noir (12 oz can)

$9.00
Wine Pop Sparkling Piquette (can)

Wine Pop Sparkling Piquette (can)

$10.00

An on the go, low alcohol, fizzy beverage that you can pop into a backpack or purse and hit the road. Great for all things adventure and outdoor or an easy drink to pop after work for a casual sip.

Viña Maitia “Aupa” Pipeño (can)

Viña Maitia “Aupa” Pipeño (can)

$9.00

This wine is a blend of 80% Pais and 20% Carignan from the southern Maule region of Chile and is made in an old style called Pipeño. The wine is light in color with bright notes of crushed raspberry, wild strawberry, and rose petals that lead into underlying hints of dried herbs, mint leaves, fennel and thyme.

Beer

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$7.50

grapefruit paloma hard kombucha Ingredients: grapefruit, lime, green tea, kombucha culture 6%abv Real, organic ingredients.

Green State Lager

Green State Lager

$6.50

A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner beer. 4.9%abv

Tributary Pale Ale

Tributary Pale Ale

$7.00

A light, refreshing, and crisp ale. Brewed with Nugget, Warrior, & Centennial hops. 16 oz can 5.2%abv

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale

$7.00

6 % abv FPA is a farmhouse ale brewed exclusively with American-grown hops.

Bissell Substance

Bissell Substance

$7.50

Bissel's flagship IPA. Brightly dank and designed to be just mysterious enough.. Hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Centennial, Apollo, Chinook, and Simcoe. 6.8%

Reverence IPA

$7.50
North Country “Firestarter" Cider

North Country “Firestarter" Cider

$7.50

A medium-sweet cider flavored with cinnamon, habanero and pomegranate. Made from New Hampshire and Maine grown apples. 5% ABV

North Country "Original Dry" Cider

$7.00
Non Alcoholic Sam Adams “Just the Haze"

Non Alcoholic Sam Adams “Just the Haze"

$5.50Out of stock

non alcoholic hazy ipa

Stoneface Half Clip

$7.00
Maine Beer Co. Peeper Ale

Maine Beer Co. Peeper Ale

$8.75

ABV 5.5% Pale ale 16.9 oz bottle Aromas of peach, orange, lemon, grapefruit, and melon. Notes of pine, raspberry, and strawberry. Underlying malt grain sweetness.

Banded Brewing Oktoberfest

$7.50

Sacred Profane Pale Lager

$6.00

Guinness Draught Stout

$5.00

Bissell Baby Genius

$7.50

4 pack Baby Genius

$16.50
4 pack bissell brothers substance

4 pack bissell brothers substance

$16.50
4 pack green state lager

4 pack green state lager

$14.50Out of stock

4 Pack- Jacks Abbey Oktoberfest

$15.00

4 pack Banded Oktoberfest

$16.00
Tributary Oktoberfest Lager

Tributary Oktoberfest Lager

$7.50

Oktoberfest is a rich, malt forward traditional Marzen lager with a clean delicate finish.

4 pack Tributary Oktoberfest Lager

4 pack Tributary Oktoberfest Lager

$16.00

Oktoberfest is a rich, malt forward traditional Marzen lager with a clean delicate finish.

Maine Beer Co. Mean Old Tom

Maine Beer Co. Mean Old Tom

$8.75

Aromas of vanilla, coffee, and roasted cereal with notes of dark chocolate. Centennial hops. Malt: Maris Otter Pale, Chocolate, Caramel 40L, Roasted Barley, Midnight Wheat, Caramel 80L, Flaked Oats

Maine Beer Co. Lunch

Maine Beer Co. Lunch

$8.75

Aromas of caramel, orange, papaya, grapefruit, and underlying floral notes, with hints of onion and garlic. Hops: Amarillo, Centennial, Simcoe Malt: American 2-Row, Caramel 40L, Red Wheat, Munich 10L, Carapils

Tributary Dusseldorf Altbier

Tributary Dusseldorf Altbier

$7.50

This alt style beer is a session amber ale that is well balanced and drinkable. Its bittersweet flavor profile is encouraged by hops of nobility and German malts of distinction. Smooth and quaffable. 4.6% ABV; 32 IBU

4 Pack Tributary Dusseldorf Altbier

4 Pack Tributary Dusseldorf Altbier

$16.00

This alt style beer is a session amber ale that is well balanced and drinkable. Its bittersweet flavor profile is encouraged by hops of nobility and German malts of distinction. Smooth and quaffable.

Drinks

Sunshine tea

Sunshine tea

$3.00

White Heron capetown sunset tea, lime juice, cinnamon, raw cane sugar

Lemongrass-ginger lemonade

$3.00

house made lemongrass and fresh ginger lemonade

Aura Bora Strawberry Basil

Aura Bora Strawberry Basil

$3.75

Strawberry Basil Sparkling Water

Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber

Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber

$3.75

lavender cucumber sparkling water

Nooma Energy/Sports Drink

Nooma Energy/Sports Drink

$4.00
Unsweet iced tea

Unsweet iced tea

$3.00
Plain seltzer can

Plain seltzer can

$2.50
Celsius

Celsius

$3.00
Nantucket Nectar Pomegranate Pear

Nantucket Nectar Pomegranate Pear

$3.00
Poland spring water

Poland spring water

$1.50
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Honest kids juice pouch

$2.25
Maine Root- Root Beer

Maine Root- Root Beer

$3.00
Hot tea

Hot tea

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50
Farmhouse Cold Brew 12 oz can

Farmhouse Cold Brew 12 oz can

$7.50

organic small batch cold brew coffee roasted in winterport maine

Spindrift Seltzer

Spindrift Seltzer

$3.00
Health Aid Kombucha

Health Aid Kombucha

$6.00

ginger lemon

Honest Kids Juice Pouch

$2.50

Bear’s Fruit Kombucha

$5.50

Säti CBD Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Vybes Passionfruit Pineapple CBD

$8.00

Vybes Strawberry Lavender CBD

$8.00

Noble Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Nobl Oat Milk Latte

$4.00

Nobl Lemon Ginger Green Tea

$3.00

Noble Peach Turmeric Tea

$3.00

Dram Adaptogenic Sparkling Water with Hemp

$5.00
Aqua Vitea Hibiscus Ginger Lime

Aqua Vitea Hibiscus Ginger Lime

$6.00

Lemony Hibiscus, floral lime, and spicy ginger come together to awaken your taste buds in a way that is both exciting and refreshing.

Aqua Vitea Elderberry

Aqua Vitea Elderberry

$6.00

Sweet and delicious, this blend is not only a potent digestive aid all year round, but a good sidekick during cold season. Elderberries have long been studied for their immune-boosting effects.

Restaurant info

Nourishing grain & salad bowls, chicken, beef, tofu and salmon. Smoothies, cold pressed juice, beer wine & cider. Dine in & takeout. Open Wed-Sat

Location

279 Main St, South Berwick, ME 03908

Directions

