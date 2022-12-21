  • Home
Engrain Market 6 Airfield Drive

No reviews yet

6 Airfield Drive

Rye, NH 03870

Popular Items

Emmy & Olly wrapping paper

Energizing Snacks

88 acres seed butters (sun, choc sun, pumpkin)

88 acres seed butters (sun, choc sun, pumpkin)

$2.25

Building an inclusive community for people with and without food allergies, crafted by our passionate Bakery team in Dorchester, MA

Owl Energy Bar: original or cran alm

Owl Energy Bar: original or cran alm

$3.50
Nantucket Crisps Potato Chips

Nantucket Crisps Potato Chips

$2.50
Maine Crisp Company Crackers (sweet or savory)

Maine Crisp Company Crackers (sweet or savory)

$8.00
Watermelon Road Fruit Jerky (mango, apple pie or pineapple)

Watermelon Road Fruit Jerky (mango, apple pie or pineapple)

$6.00
Field Trip Beef Jerkey 1oz

Field Trip Beef Jerkey 1oz

$3.50
LMNT Electrolyte Mix (watermelon salt)

LMNT Electrolyte Mix (watermelon salt)

$3.50

Retail Goods

pickleball t shirt

pickleball t shirt

$20.00

grey with navy lettering and the Engrain Market logo on the back.

long sleeve t shirt

long sleeve t shirt

$25.00

navy blue with white lettering and the Engrain Market logo on the back.

native candle co

native candle co

$28.00

blue spruce, flannel, and baguette.

Emmy & Olly greeting card

Emmy & Olly greeting card

$5.50

holiday and birthday options

Emmy & Olly wrapping paper

Emmy & Olly wrapping paper

$4.00

holiday and dog themed choices

SIMPLY gum

SIMPLY gum

$2.99
LAX ear buds

LAX ear buds

$20.00
LAX phone charger

LAX phone charger

$4.00
SIMPLY mints

SIMPLY mints

$2.99
Wild Valentine Small Wrap

Wild Valentine Small Wrap

$35.00

Seasonal fresh flowers and greens artfully arranged and wrapped into an unruly bouquet

Toiletries

Huppy tooth paste tabs

Huppy tooth paste tabs

$12.00
F.E.T.E. tooth brush

F.E.T.E. tooth brush

$5.25

choice of soft, medium, or firm bristles.

flying ruby soap

flying ruby soap

$7.00

local oats or lumberjack.

F.E.T.E. paddle brushes

F.E.T.E. paddle brushes

$20.00
F.E.T.E. comb

F.E.T.E. comb

$8.00
F.E.T.E. cotton swabs

F.E.T.E. cotton swabs

$3.99
flying ruby shampoo bar

flying ruby shampoo bar

$10.00
flying ruby conditioner bar

flying ruby conditioner bar

$10.00
flying ruby body butter

flying ruby body butter

$10.00

lavender and northwoods

flying ruby deodorant

flying ruby deodorant

$8.00

lavender and tea tree

flying ruby lip balm

flying ruby lip balm

$5.00

peppermint lavender and grapefruit

flying ruby face wash

flying ruby face wash

$16.00
Misty Meadows of Lee, NH Aromatherapy Spray

Misty Meadows of Lee, NH Aromatherapy Spray

$20.00

deep peace, disinfect, forest grove.

Drinks

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Elderberry

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Elderberry

$6.00
Aqua ViTea Kombucha Ginger

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Ginger

$6.00
hot coffee

hot coffee

$3.00
hot tea

hot tea

$3.00
NOBL Lemon Ginger Green Tea

NOBL Lemon Ginger Green Tea

$3.00
NOBL Nitro Cold Brew Can

NOBL Nitro Cold Brew Can

$4.00
NOBL Oat Milk Latte

NOBL Oat Milk Latte

$4.00
NOBL Peach Turmeric Black Tea

NOBL Peach Turmeric Black Tea

$3.00
Nooma Energy/Sports Drink Lemon Lime

Nooma Energy/Sports Drink Lemon Lime

$4.00
Nooma Energy/Sports Drink Pineapple Mango

Nooma Energy/Sports Drink Pineapple Mango

$4.00
Pellegrino 500 mL

Pellegrino 500 mL

$3.50
Poland Springs Water

Poland Springs Water

$1.50
Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.00
Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$3.00

pineapple, grapefruit, and orange mango

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.00
Sprindrift Orange Mango

Sprindrift Orange Mango

$3.00
Vybes Passionfruit Pineapple

Vybes Passionfruit Pineapple

$8.00
Vybes Strawberry Lavender

Vybes Strawberry Lavender

$8.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Engrain market at Airfield place is the perfect spot to get a coffee, smoothie or healthy meal to go. Enjoy our salads, noodles, grain bowls and dessert all made from scratch

6 Airfield Drive, Rye, NH 03870

