Engrain Market 6 Airfield Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Engrain market at Airfield place is the perfect spot to get a coffee, smoothie or healthy meal to go. Enjoy our salads, noodles, grain bowls and dessert all made from scratch
Location
6 Airfield Drive, Rye, NH 03870
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Portsmouth - Lafayette Road)
No Reviews
2975 Lafayette Rd Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette) DNU - 2975 Lafayette Rd
4.6 • 275
2975 Lafayette Rd Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Cafe Services - 315 - Community Campus
No Reviews
100 Campus Drive Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant