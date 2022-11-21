Enigma Jalisco

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Nachos
Kids A
Kids G

Dips

Salsa Blanca

$3.50

Salsa Al Pastor

$3.50

Avocado Salsa

$3.50

Oily Salsa

$3.50

Guacamole

$4.25

Salsa Verde (Mild)

$3.50

Cheese Dip

$4.25

Chori Cheese Dip

$6.99

Queso sauce mixed with grilled chorizo.

Ground Beef Cheese Dip

$6.99

Spinach Cheese Dip

$6.99

Bean Dip

$5.25

Sour Cream

$1.99

Pico de gallo

$1.99

Large salsa

$7.99

Medium salsa

$5.99

Medium guacamole

$11.99

Large guacamole

$14.99

Medium cheesedip

$11.99

Large cheesedip

$14.99

Medium spinach cheesedip

$13.99

Large spinach cheesedip

$15.99

Medium chori dip

$13.99

Large chori dip

$15.99

Large salsa blanca

$14.99

Medium salsa blanca

$11.99

Medium ground beef cheesedip

$13.99

Large ground beef cheesedip

$15.99

Mango salsa

$3.99

Mild salsa

Medium bean dip

$12.99

Large bean dip

$15.99

Delivery fee

$12.99

Starters

Mini Quesadillas

Mini Quesadillas

$9.99

Wings

$8.99+

8pc 8.99 14pc 12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Steak Fries

$11.99

Bowl of fries mixed with melted cheese & steak.

Botana Mexicana

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, avocado slices and cucumbers.

Jalisco Appetizer

$10.99

Mini Burritos

$11.99

Ceviche

$12.99

Spicy. Chopped shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado slices and cucumbers.

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Chile Con Queso

$7.99

Nachos

Nachos

$4.99

Nachos Fajita

$14.99

Grilled chicken or grilled steak mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans and cheese topped with lettuce, & tomatoes & sour cream.

Nachos Texans

$16.99

Grilled steak, grilled chicken and shrimp mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.

Nachos Ricos

$14.99

Chorizo mixed with pineapple and cheese topped with lettuce tomatoes & sour cream.

Nachos Carnitas

$16.99

Shredded pork mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.

Nachos Vegetarian

$12.99

Mixed broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.

Shrimp Nachos

$16.99

Grilled shrimp mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.

Side Orders

Hard tacos (3)

$6.50

Chicken Tamales (3)

$9.99

Rice

$3.25

Enchiladas (3)

$9.99

Corn tortillas

$2.50

Cheese quesadilla

$4.99

Shredded cheese

$2.99

Diced Jalapeños

$1.99

Soft Tacos (2)

$8.50

Black Beans

$4.25

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Burritos (2)

$9.99

Grilled Quesadilla

$5.99

Chile Rellenos (3)

$10.50

Diced Tomatoes

$1.99

Avocado Slices

$4.25

Jalapeños Toreados

$2.99

Single Enchilada

$2.99

Ranch

$1.99

Single Tostada

$3.99

Single Sof Taco

$4.25

Single Hard Taco

$2.99

Single Tamal

$3.99

Single Chile Relleno

$4.25

Single Burrito

$4.99

French Fries

$3.50

Lettuce

$1.99

Chile Campana y cebolla cosinada

$4.25

Scrambled eggs

$7.99

Cilantro

$1.99

Cilantro & onions

$1.99

Refried beans

$3.25

Flour tortillas

$2.50

Chorizo

$7.99

Single tortilla

$0.99

Grilled chicken

$5.99

Grilled steak

$5.99

Orange slices

$0.99

Hot dog

$1.99

Vegetables cosinados

$5.99

La bandera

$5.99

10 camarones limpios

$10.99

Broccli

$1.99

Mushrooms

$1.99

Diced onions

$1.99

Single toriado

$0.99

Shredded chicken

$4.99

Chocolate mints

$0.25

Queso fresco

$3.99

Soups & Greens

Chicken Soup

$7.99+

Small 7.99 Large 10.99 Chicken with pico de gallo and rice.

Sopa de Camaron

$8.99+

Small 8.99 Large 11.99 Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo and rice.

Tortilla Soup

$7.99+

Small 7.99 Large 10.99 Shredded chicken,cilantro & onions, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tortilla strips.

Black Bean Soup

$7.99+

Small 7.99 Large 10.99 Pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Garden Salad

$8.99

Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons & cucumbers.

Egg Salad

$9.99

Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers & egg.

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers 3: grilled chicken.

Steak Salad

$10.99

Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers & grilled steak.

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers & grilled shrimp.

Texana Salad

$11.99

Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers, grilled shrimp, steak & chicken.

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole.

Seafood Salad

$12.99

Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers and grilled shrimp & tilapia.

Caldo de res

$20.00

Caldo de pescado

$20.00

Caldo de pollo

$20.00

Menudo

$20.00

Pozole

$20.00

Sour cream salad

$5.99

Combos

#1

$9.99

Two enchiladas, rice & taco.

#2

$9.99

One taco, enchilada & chalupa.

#3

$9.99

One enchilada, taco & chile relleno.

#4

$9.99

Two tacos, enchilada & chile con queso.

#5

$9.99

Two enchiladas, rice & beans.

#6

$9.99

One enchilada, rice, beans & taco.

#7

$9.99

One enchilada, chile relleno, rice & beans.

#8

$9.99

One enchilada, tamale, rice & beans.

#9

$9.99

One chalupa, enchilada, rice & beans.

#10

$9.99

Iwo tacos, rice & beans.

#11

$9.99

One burrito, taco & enchilada.

#12

$10.25

One tamale, chile relleno, rice & beans.

#13

$10.25

One enchilada, burrito & chile relleno.

#14

$10.25

One taco, chile relleno & chalupa.

#15

$10.25

One burrito, enchilada & tamale.

#16

$10.25

One burrito, chile relleno & chalupa.

#17

$10.25

One burrito, enchilada, rice & beans.

#18

$10.25

One chalupa, chile relleno & enchilada.

#19

$10.25

One chalupa, burrito & enchilada.

#20

$10.25

One chile relleno, taco, rice & beans.

#21

$10.25

One taco, burrito & chalupa.

#22

$10.25

One tamale, burrito, rice & beans.

#23

$10.25

One burrito, rice, beans & taco.

#24

$10.25

One chile relleno, burrito, rice & beans.

Kids

Kids A

$6.99

One burrito & taco.

Kids B

$6.99

One taco, rice & beans.

Kids C

$6.99

One taco, enchilada & fries.

Kids D

$6.99

One enchilada, beans & fries.

Kids E

$6.99

One quesadilla, fries & rice.

Kids F

$6.99

Mozzarella sticks, fries & chicken strips.

Kids G

$6.99

One grilled cheese, rice & mozzarella sticks.

Kids H

$6.99

One hot dog & fries.

Kids I

$6.99

One hamburger & fries.

Kids J

$6.99

Mac & cheese.

Moles Caseros

Mole Ranchero

$10.99

Chicken topped with red sauce & melted cheese. Served with tortillas.

Mole Verde

$10.99

Chicken topped with green sauce & melted cheese. Served with tortillas.

Mole Poblano

$10.99

Chicken topped with brown gravy & melted cheese. Served with tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Tortilla chips covered with special sauce chicken, pico & melted cheese.

Chimichangas

Regular Chimichanga

$11.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep fried or soft. rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.

Chimichanga Fajita

$13.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed grilled mixed vegetables and your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken, deep fried or soft, rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Chimi Chori Locas

$14.99

Two tortillas stuffed chorizo & pineapple mixed with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken, deep fried or soft, rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed grilled mixed vegetables and shrimp, deep fried or soft, rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.

Chimichanga Carnitas

$14.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed grilled mixed vegetables and carnitas, deep fried or soft, rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour & cream.

Bowls

Molcajete

$18.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, mixed vegetables. Served in a lava bowl topped with mozzarella cheese & a side of rice, beans & tortillas.

Seafood Molcajete

$24.99

Grilled tilapia, snapper, shrimp, mixed vegetables. Served in a lava bowl topped with mozzarella cheese & a side of rice, beans & tortillas.

Fajita Bowl

$13.99

All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.

Fajita Bowl Shrimp

$16.99

All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.

Fajita Bowl Texano

$14.99

All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.

Carnitas Bowl

$14.99

All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.

Vegetarian Bowl

$13.99

All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.

Kitchen Specialties

Grande Special

$15.99

Chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada & burrito. Served with rice, beans & taco. &

Chile Plato Autentico

$13.99

Two Chile Poblanos stuffed with cheese. Covered in red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

El Rancho Special

$12.99

Chicken tamale on the middle, rice, beans, chicken & beef on each corner along side four chips in each corner. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese sauce Served with two fried taquitos on the side.

Letter F

$10.99

One burrito, one enchilada topped with red sauce & salad.

Quesadilla Fajita

$12.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, vegetables, grilled chicken or steak served with salad.

Quesadilla Camarón

$13.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables & shrimp. Served with salad.

Quesadilla Jalisco

$12.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with pico, cheese & grilled chicken served with salad.

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese & your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips served with salad.

Quesadilla Texana

$13.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, cheese, grilled chicken, steak & shrimp. Served with salad.

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$12.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, cheese & carnitas. Served with salad.

Quesadilla El Rancho

$12.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled mixed vegetables, mushrooms, cheese & grilled chicken. Served with rice & salad.

Quesadilla Espinaca

$12.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, cheese, pico & grilled chicken served with salad.

Arroz con Pollo

$14.99

Bed of rice served with grilled chicken & vegetables. Topped with cheese.

Arroz con Camarón

$16.99

Bed of rice served with grilled shrimp & vegetables Topped with cheese.

Arroz Texano

$16.99

Bed of rice served with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp & vegetables. Topped with cheese.

San Jose

$9.99

Two soft tacos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, cheese & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.

Taco Salad

$9.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken or steak.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & grilled shrimp.

Texano Taco Salad

$13.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken, steak & shrimp.

Taco Salad Carnitas

$13.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & carnitas.

Taco Salad Vegetarian

$11.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & vegetables.

Arroz con steak

$14.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled chicken mixed with vegetables.

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled steak mixed with vegetables.

Mixed Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled chicken & steak mixed with vegetables.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Grilled shrimp mixed with vegetables.

Texana Fajitas

$17.99

Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp mixed with vegetables.

Fajitas Seafood

$24.99

Tilapia, shrimp, snapper mixed with vegetables.

Fajitas Vegetarian

$15.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes all mixed together.

Enigma Fajitas

$20.99

Grilled chicken, steak & carnitas mixed with vegetables.

Fajitas Carnitas

$17.99

Carnitas mixed with vegetables.

Fajitas Chori Locas

$19.99

Grilled chicken or steak mixed with vegetables, pineapple covered in cheese and chorizo.

Pina Loca

$19.99

Grilled chicken mixed with chorizo, pineapple & vegetables topped with cheese.

Fajitas for 2 Texanas

$26.99

Fajitas for two cupon

$24.99

Burrit'oh

Burrito Colorado

$12.99

Burrito stuffed with pork, rice & beans. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.

Burrito Verde

$12.99

Burrito stuffed with pork, rice & beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.

Burrito Deluxe

$10.99

Two burritos stuffed with beans, one chicken, one beef. Served with lettuce, & tomatoes & sour cream.

Burrito Fajita

$12.99

Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, vegetables, rice & beans. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.

Burrito Camaron

$12.99

Burrito stuffed with grilled shrimp, vegetables rice & beans. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.

Burrito Carnitas

$12.99

Burrito stuffed with pork, rice & beans. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, quacamole & sour cream.

Burrito Degollado

$12.99

Burrito stuffed grilled chicken or steak, vegetables, rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico & sour cream.

Burrito Jalisco

$15.99

Burrito stuffed grilled chicken or steak, vegetables, rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico & sour cream.

Burrito El Rancho

$15.99

Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, chorizo, potatoes, rice & beans. Topped with red sauce, green sauce and cheese sauce. Served with pico & sour cream.

Burrito Chori Locas

$15.99

Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, chorizo, pineapple, rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico & sour cream.

Avocado Burrito

$15.99

Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, rice & beans. Topped with shredded cheese, avocado salsa. Served with pico & sour cream.

Burrito Chipotle Wrapped

$15.99

Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, rice, black beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico. Served with side of fries.

Burrito California

$12.99

Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice & beans.

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.99

Burrito stuffed mixed vegetables, rice & beans. Topped with shredded cheese and served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream.

Birria burrito

$15.99

Street Food

Huarache

$13.99

One big corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of taco meat mixed with cilantro, onions & cheese. Served with a side of rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.

Gringas

$13.99

One big flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of taco meat mixed with cilantro, onions & cheese. Served with a side of rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.

Tortas

$14.99

One sub stuffed with your choice of taco meat mixed with cilantro, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & sour cream. Served with a side of fries, red salsa 3 green salsa.

Tacos Asada

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.

Tacos al Pastor

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada & chorizo served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.

Tacos Adobada

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed of marinated pork served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.

Tacos Chorizo

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed of chorizo served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.

Tacos Carnitas

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed of carnitas served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.

Baja Tacos

$13.99

Three flour tortillas stuffed of chicken or steak mixed with vegetables topped with cheese, cilantro & onions. Served with rice or beans, red salsa & green & salsa.

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Three flour tortillas stuffed with tilapia mixed with pico de gallo, topped with cheese. Served with rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Three flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, topped with cheese. Served with rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.

Tacos de pollo

$13.99

Single street taco

$4.25

Gorditas

$18.99

Birria tacos

$14.99

Birria platter

$17.99

Queso birria tacos

$15.99

Single birria taco

$4.99

Tacos de tripa

$14.99

Tacos de lengua

$14.99

Empanadas

$18.99

Sopes

$18.99

Steaks

Carne Asada Steak

$14.99

Ribeye steak with grilled onions. Served with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeño & tortillas.

Carne Diabla

$14.99

Ribeye steak with grilled onions. Covered in spicy salsa. Served with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeño & tortillas.

Steak a la Mexicana

$14.99

Ribeye steak. Topped with jalapeños, tomatoes & onions. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$14.99

Ribeye steak. Covered in red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Chori Steak

$17.99

Ribeye steak. Covered in cheese sauce. Topped with chorizo & pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Steak con Camaron

$17.99

Ribeye steak. Topped with shrimp and red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas. &

Pork Entrees

Carnitas

$15.99

Shredded pork. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Pork covered in red sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Chile Verde

$12.99

Pork covered in green sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

Order of four fried taquitos, two beef and two chicken. Served with salad.

Flautas (3)

$12.99

Three beef or chicken flautas topped with green sauce, sour cream & cheese. Served with salad.

Chicken Off The Grill

Chori Pollo

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast. Covered in cheese sauce. Topped with chorizo & pineapple. Served with rice. salad & tortillas.

Pollo Tapatio

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast. Covered in cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Pollo a la Mexicana

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast. Topped with jalapeños, tomatoes & onions. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Pollo Espinaca

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast. Covered in cheese. lopped with broccoli, spinach & grilled mixed vegetables. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.

Pollo Diabla

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions. Covered in spicy salsa. Served with jalapeño, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Parillada

$16.99

Half a Grilled chicken breast & half a ribeye steak. Topped with shrimp and grilled onions. Served with jalapeno, rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Fajita

$13.99

Two grilled chicken or steak enchiladas mixed with vegetables. Topped with red sauce, cilantro, onions & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with beef tips, red sauce & cheese. Served with rice & salad.

Enchiladas Espinacas

$12.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, cilantro, onions, cheese spinach. Served with rice & beans. &

Enchiladas Poblanos

$11.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with cilantro, onions, brown gravy & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, cilantro, onions & cheese. Served with rice & beans. &

Enchiladas Supreme

$11.99

Supreme combination of one chicken enchilada, one bean enchilada, one cheese enchilada, one beef enchilada. Topped with salad, red sauce & cheese.

Enchiladas Vegetarian

$13.99

Two cheese enchiladas covered in green sauce, vegetables & cheese Served with rice & salad.

Enchiladas de Carnitas

$13.99

Two carnitas enchiladas covered in cheese sauce served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Chori Locas

$13.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce, chorizo & pineapple. Served with rice & beans.

Seafood

Tilapia Fillet

$14.99

Mojarra

$14.99

Salmon Fillet

$14.99

Snapper Fillet

$14.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

in Shrimp covered in diablo sauce mixed with grilled onions.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms and vegetables mixed with garlic.

Camarones Chori Locas

$14.99

Shrimp, chorizo & pineapple topped with cheese sauce.

Camarones en Crema

$14.99

Shrimp with broccoli, onions, tomatoes and parsley mixed with creamy sauce.

Camarones Chipotle

$14.99

Shrimp covered in chipotle sauce mixed with grilled onions.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$14.99

Shrimp, mixed with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños.

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.50+

Small 11.50 Large 14.99 Steamed shrimp In our own flavored tomato juice, cucumbers, cilantro, tomatoes, onions & sliced avocado.

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Shrimp covered in ranchera sauce.

Vegetarian

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$10.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mixed vegetables & served with salad.

Arroz Vegetarian

$14.99

Bed of rice served with mixed vegetables & topped with cheese.

Tacos Vegetarian

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed with mixed vegetables served with rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.

Chimichanga Vegetarian

$13.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with mixed vegetables fried or soft. Topped with cheese & salad served with rice or beans.

Chips

Small chips

$5.99

Large chips

$7.99

Desserts

Xango

$6.99

Churros

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Sopapillas with Ice Cream

$8.99

Flan

$6.99

Choco Flan

$8.99

Churro Bowl

$8.99

Tree leches cake

$9.99

Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$8.25

One taco, one enchilada rice or beans.

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

One flour tortilla soft or fried stuffed with beef tips or chicken. Topped with salad & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Lunch Chimichanga Camaron

$10.25

One flour tortilla soft or fried stuffed with shrimp and veggies. Topped with salad & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Burrito Especial

$8.25

One beef or chicken burrito stuffed with beans topped with red sauce, shredded cheese & salad. &

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Two ranch style eggs sunny side up topped with special red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs mixed with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Chalupa Texana

$7.99

Fried corn tortilla with chicken, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & tomatoes.

Lunch Carnitas

$9.99

Delicious seasoned fried pork chunks served with rice, beans, tortillas & salad.

Lunch Taco Salad

$8.50

A crisp flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded chicken or beef.

Lunch Fajita Taco Salad

$9.25

A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken or steak.

Lunch Taco Salad Carnitas

$9.25

A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & carnitas.

Lunch Shrimp Taco Salad

$10.25

A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & carnitas.

Lunch Fajitas

$9.99

Grilled chicken or steak mixed with vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Lunch Texana Fajitas

$10.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp & mixed with vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Lunch Quesadilla Vegetarian

$8.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mixed vegetables & served with salad.

Lunch Burrito

$8.99

Pork burrito topped with green or red salsa. Stuffed with rice & beans. Served with salad.

Lunch Arroz Pollo

$9.50

Bed of rice served with grilled chicken & vegetables. Topped with cheese.

Lunch Arroz Camarón

$9.99

Bed of rice served with shrimp & vegetables. Topped with cheese.

Special Lunch #1

$8.99

One chile relleno, taco, beans & guacamole salad.

Special Lunch #2

$8.99

One burrito, rice and beans.

Special Lunch #3

$8.99

One burrito, taco & rice.

Special Lunch #4

$8.99

One chile relleno, rice & beans.

Special Lunch #5

$8.99

One enchilada, rice & beans.

Special Lunch #6

$8.99

One burrito, beans & taco.

Special Lunch #7

$8.99

One tamale, rice & beans.

Special Lunch #8

$8.99

One green burrito, rice & beans.

Lunch Burrito California

$9.50

Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice & beans.

Lunch burrito colorado

$8.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Crush

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Milk

$3.99

Coke glass bottle

$4.99

Bottled drink

$3.99

Club soda

$3.25

Shirley temple

$4.99

Bottled water

$2.25

Arnold palmer

$3.99

Root Beer (non alcoholic)

$4.99

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$4.99

Jamaica

$4.99

Tamarindo

$4.99

Jarritos

Orange

$3.99

Grapefruit

$3.99

Tequila

Herradura

$10.50

Jose Cuervo

$7.25

Patron

$11.50

1800

$9.99

Hornitos

$9.99

Jimador

$8.99

Don Julio

$11.99

Espolon

$9.99

Casamigos

$10.99

Sauza

$10.99

Milagro

$10.99

Luna Azul

$10.99

Clase Azul

$11.99

Cazadores

$10.99

Tres Generaciones

$10.99

Centenario

$10.99

DBL Herradura

$15.00

Premium Drinks

Jack Daniels

$6.99

Jim Beam

$6.99

Grand Marnier

$6.99

Johnny Walker

$6.99

Absolut Vodka

$6.99

Grey Goose

$6.99

Fireballs

$6.99

Buchanans

$6.99

Crown Royal

$6.99

Titos

$6.99

Wild Turkey

$6.99

Draft

(S) Bud Light

$3.99

(S) Coors Light

$3.99

(S) Dos Equis Lager

$3.99

(S) Dos Equis Amber

$3.99

(S) Pacifico

$3.99

(S) Corona Premier

$3.99

(S) Model Especial

$3.99

(S) Negra Modelo

$3.99

Three Notchd

$4.99

Basic City

$4.99

(L) Bud Light

$7.99

(L) Coors Light

$7.99

(L) Dos Equis Lager

$7.99

(L) Dos Equis Amber

$7.99

(L) Pacifico

$7.99

(L) Corona Premier

$7.99

(L) Model Especial

$7.99

(L) Negra Modelo

$7.99

Three Notchd

$8.99

Basic City

$8.99

(P) Bud Light

$13.99

(P) Coors Light

$13.99

(P) Dos Equis Lager

$13.99

(P) Dos Equis Amber

$13.99

(P) Pacifico

$13.99

(P) Corona Premier

$13.99

(P) Model Especial

$13.99

(P) Negra Modelo

$13.99

(P) Three Notchd

$15.99

(P) Basic City

$15.99

Bottle

BTL Budweiser

$4.25

BTL Bud Light

$4.25

BTL Coors Light

$4.25

BTL Miller

$4.25

BTL Genuine Draft

$4.25

BTL Miller Lite

$4.25

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Heineken no alcohol

$4.00

BTL Corona

$4.25

BTL Corona Light

$4.25

BTL Dos Equis Amber

$4.25

BTL Dos Equis Lager

$4.25

BTL Bohemia

$4.25