Enigma Jalisco
325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Dips
Salsa Blanca
Salsa Al Pastor
Avocado Salsa
Oily Salsa
Guacamole
Salsa Verde (Mild)
Cheese Dip
Chori Cheese Dip
Queso sauce mixed with grilled chorizo.
Ground Beef Cheese Dip
Spinach Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Sour Cream
Pico de gallo
Large salsa
Medium salsa
Medium guacamole
Large guacamole
Medium cheesedip
Large cheesedip
Medium spinach cheesedip
Large spinach cheesedip
Medium chori dip
Large chori dip
Large salsa blanca
Medium salsa blanca
Medium ground beef cheesedip
Large ground beef cheesedip
Mango salsa
Mild salsa
Medium bean dip
Large bean dip
Delivery fee
Starters
Mini Quesadillas
Wings
8pc 8.99 14pc 12.99
Mozzarella Sticks
Steak Fries
Bowl of fries mixed with melted cheese & steak.
Botana Mexicana
Grilled shrimp, avocado slices and cucumbers.
Jalisco Appetizer
Mini Burritos
Ceviche
Spicy. Chopped shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado slices and cucumbers.
Chicken Strips
Chile Con Queso
Nachos
Nachos
Nachos Fajita
Grilled chicken or grilled steak mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.
Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans and cheese topped with lettuce, & tomatoes & sour cream.
Nachos Texans
Grilled steak, grilled chicken and shrimp mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.
Nachos Ricos
Chorizo mixed with pineapple and cheese topped with lettuce tomatoes & sour cream.
Nachos Carnitas
Shredded pork mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.
Nachos Vegetarian
Mixed broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.
Side Orders
Hard tacos (3)
Chicken Tamales (3)
Rice
Enchiladas (3)
Corn tortillas
Cheese quesadilla
Shredded cheese
Diced Jalapeños
Soft Tacos (2)
Black Beans
Rice & Beans
Burritos (2)
Grilled Quesadilla
Chile Rellenos (3)
Diced Tomatoes
Avocado Slices
Jalapeños Toreados
Single Enchilada
Ranch
Single Tostada
Single Sof Taco
Single Hard Taco
Single Tamal
Single Chile Relleno
Single Burrito
French Fries
Lettuce
Chile Campana y cebolla cosinada
Scrambled eggs
Cilantro
Cilantro & onions
Refried beans
Flour tortillas
Chorizo
Single tortilla
Grilled chicken
Grilled steak
Orange slices
Hot dog
Vegetables cosinados
La bandera
10 camarones limpios
Broccli
Mushrooms
Diced onions
Single toriado
Shredded chicken
Chocolate mints
Queso fresco
Soups & Greens
Chicken Soup
Small 7.99 Large 10.99 Chicken with pico de gallo and rice.
Sopa de Camaron
Small 8.99 Large 11.99 Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo and rice.
Tortilla Soup
Small 7.99 Large 10.99 Shredded chicken,cilantro & onions, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tortilla strips.
Black Bean Soup
Small 7.99 Large 10.99 Pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Garden Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons & cucumbers.
Egg Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers & egg.
Chicken Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers 3: grilled chicken.
Steak Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers & grilled steak.
Shrimp Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers & grilled shrimp.
Texana Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers, grilled shrimp, steak & chicken.
Guacamole Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole.
Seafood Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers and grilled shrimp & tilapia.
Caldo de res
Caldo de pescado
Caldo de pollo
Menudo
Pozole
Sour cream salad
Combos
#1
Two enchiladas, rice & taco.
#2
One taco, enchilada & chalupa.
#3
One enchilada, taco & chile relleno.
#4
Two tacos, enchilada & chile con queso.
#5
Two enchiladas, rice & beans.
#6
One enchilada, rice, beans & taco.
#7
One enchilada, chile relleno, rice & beans.
#8
One enchilada, tamale, rice & beans.
#9
One chalupa, enchilada, rice & beans.
#10
Iwo tacos, rice & beans.
#11
One burrito, taco & enchilada.
#12
One tamale, chile relleno, rice & beans.
#13
One enchilada, burrito & chile relleno.
#14
One taco, chile relleno & chalupa.
#15
One burrito, enchilada & tamale.
#16
One burrito, chile relleno & chalupa.
#17
One burrito, enchilada, rice & beans.
#18
One chalupa, chile relleno & enchilada.
#19
One chalupa, burrito & enchilada.
#20
One chile relleno, taco, rice & beans.
#21
One taco, burrito & chalupa.
#22
One tamale, burrito, rice & beans.
#23
One burrito, rice, beans & taco.
#24
One chile relleno, burrito, rice & beans.
Kids
Kids A
One burrito & taco.
Kids B
One taco, rice & beans.
Kids C
One taco, enchilada & fries.
Kids D
One enchilada, beans & fries.
Kids E
One quesadilla, fries & rice.
Kids F
Mozzarella sticks, fries & chicken strips.
Kids G
One grilled cheese, rice & mozzarella sticks.
Kids H
One hot dog & fries.
Kids I
One hamburger & fries.
Kids J
Mac & cheese.
Moles Caseros
Mole Ranchero
Chicken topped with red sauce & melted cheese. Served with tortillas.
Mole Verde
Chicken topped with green sauce & melted cheese. Served with tortillas.
Mole Poblano
Chicken topped with brown gravy & melted cheese. Served with tortillas.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips covered with special sauce chicken, pico & melted cheese.
Chimichangas
Regular Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep fried or soft. rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.
Chimichanga Fajita
Two flour tortillas stuffed grilled mixed vegetables and your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken, deep fried or soft, rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Chimi Chori Locas
Two tortillas stuffed chorizo & pineapple mixed with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken, deep fried or soft, rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas stuffed grilled mixed vegetables and shrimp, deep fried or soft, rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.
Chimichanga Carnitas
Two flour tortillas stuffed grilled mixed vegetables and carnitas, deep fried or soft, rice or beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour & cream.
Bowls
Molcajete
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, mixed vegetables. Served in a lava bowl topped with mozzarella cheese & a side of rice, beans & tortillas.
Seafood Molcajete
Grilled tilapia, snapper, shrimp, mixed vegetables. Served in a lava bowl topped with mozzarella cheese & a side of rice, beans & tortillas.
Fajita Bowl
All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
Fajita Bowl Shrimp
All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
Fajita Bowl Texano
All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
Carnitas Bowl
All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
Vegetarian Bowl
All burrito bowls are served with rice, black beans, vegetables, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
Kitchen Specialties
Grande Special
Chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada & burrito. Served with rice, beans & taco. &
Chile Plato Autentico
Two Chile Poblanos stuffed with cheese. Covered in red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
El Rancho Special
Chicken tamale on the middle, rice, beans, chicken & beef on each corner along side four chips in each corner. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese sauce Served with two fried taquitos on the side.
Letter F
One burrito, one enchilada topped with red sauce & salad.
Quesadilla Fajita
One flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, vegetables, grilled chicken or steak served with salad.
Quesadilla Camarón
One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables & shrimp. Served with salad.
Quesadilla Jalisco
Two flour tortillas stuffed with pico, cheese & grilled chicken served with salad.
Quesadilla Rellena
One flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese & your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips served with salad.
Quesadilla Texana
One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, cheese, grilled chicken, steak & shrimp. Served with salad.
Quesadilla de Carnitas
One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, cheese & carnitas. Served with salad.
Quesadilla El Rancho
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled mixed vegetables, mushrooms, cheese & grilled chicken. Served with rice & salad.
Quesadilla Espinaca
One flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, cheese, pico & grilled chicken served with salad.
Arroz con Pollo
Bed of rice served with grilled chicken & vegetables. Topped with cheese.
Arroz con Camarón
Bed of rice served with grilled shrimp & vegetables Topped with cheese.
Arroz Texano
Bed of rice served with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp & vegetables. Topped with cheese.
San Jose
Two soft tacos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, cheese & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.
Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken or steak.
Shrimp Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & grilled shrimp.
Texano Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken, steak & shrimp.
Taco Salad Carnitas
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & carnitas.
Taco Salad Vegetarian
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & vegetables.
Arroz con steak
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken mixed with vegetables.
Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak mixed with vegetables.
Mixed Fajitas
Grilled chicken & steak mixed with vegetables.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp mixed with vegetables.
Texana Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp mixed with vegetables.
Fajitas Seafood
Tilapia, shrimp, snapper mixed with vegetables.
Fajitas Vegetarian
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes all mixed together.
Enigma Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak & carnitas mixed with vegetables.
Fajitas Carnitas
Carnitas mixed with vegetables.
Fajitas Chori Locas
Grilled chicken or steak mixed with vegetables, pineapple covered in cheese and chorizo.
Pina Loca
Grilled chicken mixed with chorizo, pineapple & vegetables topped with cheese.
Fajitas for 2 Texanas
Fajitas for two cupon
Burrit'oh
Burrito Colorado
Burrito stuffed with pork, rice & beans. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.
Burrito Verde
Burrito stuffed with pork, rice & beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos stuffed with beans, one chicken, one beef. Served with lettuce, & tomatoes & sour cream.
Burrito Fajita
Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, vegetables, rice & beans. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.
Burrito Camaron
Burrito stuffed with grilled shrimp, vegetables rice & beans. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.
Burrito Carnitas
Burrito stuffed with pork, rice & beans. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, quacamole & sour cream.
Burrito Degollado
Burrito stuffed grilled chicken or steak, vegetables, rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico & sour cream.
Burrito Jalisco
Burrito stuffed grilled chicken or steak, vegetables, rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico & sour cream.
Burrito El Rancho
Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, chorizo, potatoes, rice & beans. Topped with red sauce, green sauce and cheese sauce. Served with pico & sour cream.
Burrito Chori Locas
Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, chorizo, pineapple, rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico & sour cream.
Avocado Burrito
Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, rice & beans. Topped with shredded cheese, avocado salsa. Served with pico & sour cream.
Burrito Chipotle Wrapped
Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, rice, black beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico. Served with side of fries.
Burrito California
Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice & beans.
Vegetarian Burrito
Burrito stuffed mixed vegetables, rice & beans. Topped with shredded cheese and served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream.
Birria burrito
Street Food
Huarache
One big corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of taco meat mixed with cilantro, onions & cheese. Served with a side of rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.
Gringas
One big flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of taco meat mixed with cilantro, onions & cheese. Served with a side of rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.
Tortas
One sub stuffed with your choice of taco meat mixed with cilantro, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & sour cream. Served with a side of fries, red salsa 3 green salsa.
Tacos Asada
Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.
Tacos al Pastor
Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada & chorizo served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.
Tacos Adobada
Three corn tortillas stuffed of marinated pork served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.
Tacos Chorizo
Three corn tortillas stuffed of chorizo served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.
Tacos Carnitas
Three corn tortillas stuffed of carnitas served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.
Baja Tacos
Three flour tortillas stuffed of chicken or steak mixed with vegetables topped with cheese, cilantro & onions. Served with rice or beans, red salsa & green & salsa.
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas stuffed with tilapia mixed with pico de gallo, topped with cheese. Served with rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, topped with cheese. Served with rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.
Tacos de pollo
Single street taco
Gorditas
Birria tacos
Birria platter
Queso birria tacos
Single birria taco
Tacos de tripa
Tacos de lengua
Empanadas
Sopes
Steaks
Carne Asada Steak
Ribeye steak with grilled onions. Served with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeño & tortillas.
Carne Diabla
Ribeye steak with grilled onions. Covered in spicy salsa. Served with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeño & tortillas.
Steak a la Mexicana
Ribeye steak. Topped with jalapeños, tomatoes & onions. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Ribeye steak. Covered in red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Chori Steak
Ribeye steak. Covered in cheese sauce. Topped with chorizo & pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Steak con Camaron
Ribeye steak. Topped with shrimp and red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas. &
Pork Entrees
Carnitas
Shredded pork. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Pork covered in red sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Chile Verde
Pork covered in green sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Order of four fried taquitos, two beef and two chicken. Served with salad.
Flautas (3)
Three beef or chicken flautas topped with green sauce, sour cream & cheese. Served with salad.
Chicken Off The Grill
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast. Covered in cheese sauce. Topped with chorizo & pineapple. Served with rice. salad & tortillas.
Pollo Tapatio
Grilled chicken breast. Covered in cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Pollo a la Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast. Topped with jalapeños, tomatoes & onions. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Pollo Espinaca
Grilled chicken breast. Covered in cheese. lopped with broccoli, spinach & grilled mixed vegetables. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.
Pollo Diabla
Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions. Covered in spicy salsa. Served with jalapeño, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Parillada
Half a Grilled chicken breast & half a ribeye steak. Topped with shrimp and grilled onions. Served with jalapeno, rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Pollo a la Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Fajita
Two grilled chicken or steak enchiladas mixed with vegetables. Topped with red sauce, cilantro, onions & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two chicken enchiladas topped with beef tips, red sauce & cheese. Served with rice & salad.
Enchiladas Espinacas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, cilantro, onions, cheese spinach. Served with rice & beans. &
Enchiladas Poblanos
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cilantro, onions, brown gravy & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, cilantro, onions & cheese. Served with rice & beans. &
Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combination of one chicken enchilada, one bean enchilada, one cheese enchilada, one beef enchilada. Topped with salad, red sauce & cheese.
Enchiladas Vegetarian
Two cheese enchiladas covered in green sauce, vegetables & cheese Served with rice & salad.
Enchiladas de Carnitas
Two carnitas enchiladas covered in cheese sauce served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Chori Locas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce, chorizo & pineapple. Served with rice & beans.
Seafood
Tilapia Fillet
Mojarra
Salmon Fillet
Snapper Fillet
Camarones a la Diabla
in Shrimp covered in diablo sauce mixed with grilled onions.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms and vegetables mixed with garlic.
Camarones Chori Locas
Shrimp, chorizo & pineapple topped with cheese sauce.
Camarones en Crema
Shrimp with broccoli, onions, tomatoes and parsley mixed with creamy sauce.
Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp covered in chipotle sauce mixed with grilled onions.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp, mixed with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños.
Shrimp Cocktail
Small 11.50 Large 14.99 Steamed shrimp In our own flavored tomato juice, cucumbers, cilantro, tomatoes, onions & sliced avocado.
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp covered in ranchera sauce.
Vegetarian
Quesadilla Vegetarian
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mixed vegetables & served with salad.
Arroz Vegetarian
Bed of rice served with mixed vegetables & topped with cheese.
Tacos Vegetarian
Three corn tortillas stuffed with mixed vegetables served with rice or beans, red salsa & green salsa.
Chimichanga Vegetarian
Two flour tortillas stuffed with mixed vegetables fried or soft. Topped with cheese & salad served with rice or beans.
Lunch
Speedy Gonzales
One taco, one enchilada rice or beans.
Lunch Chimichanga
One flour tortilla soft or fried stuffed with beef tips or chicken. Topped with salad & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Lunch Chimichanga Camaron
One flour tortilla soft or fried stuffed with shrimp and veggies. Topped with salad & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Burrito Especial
One beef or chicken burrito stuffed with beans topped with red sauce, shredded cheese & salad. &
Huevos con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two ranch style eggs sunny side up topped with special red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs mixed with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Chalupa Texana
Fried corn tortilla with chicken, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & tomatoes.
Lunch Carnitas
Delicious seasoned fried pork chunks served with rice, beans, tortillas & salad.
Lunch Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded chicken or beef.
Lunch Fajita Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken or steak.
Lunch Taco Salad Carnitas
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & carnitas.
Lunch Shrimp Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & carnitas.
Lunch Fajitas
Grilled chicken or steak mixed with vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Lunch Texana Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp & mixed with vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Lunch Quesadilla Vegetarian
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mixed vegetables & served with salad.
Lunch Burrito
Pork burrito topped with green or red salsa. Stuffed with rice & beans. Served with salad.
Lunch Arroz Pollo
Bed of rice served with grilled chicken & vegetables. Topped with cheese.
Lunch Arroz Camarón
Bed of rice served with shrimp & vegetables. Topped with cheese.
Special Lunch #1
One chile relleno, taco, beans & guacamole salad.
Special Lunch #2
One burrito, rice and beans.
Special Lunch #3
One burrito, taco & rice.
Special Lunch #4
One chile relleno, rice & beans.
Special Lunch #5
One enchilada, rice & beans.
Special Lunch #6
One burrito, beans & taco.
Special Lunch #7
One tamale, rice & beans.
Special Lunch #8
One green burrito, rice & beans.
Lunch Burrito California
Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice & beans.