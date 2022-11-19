Restaurant header imageView gallery

Enjoy® Pure Food + Drink Mission Farms

review star

No reviews yet

10573 Mission Rd

Leawood, KS 66206

Order Again

Popular Items

Take On The World (GF, V)
Tastes-Like-Ice-Cream Kale
Mexicali Cool Wrap

Daily Specials

Mushroom Stroganoff

Mushroom Stroganoff

$12.00

Brown rice noodles, mushrooms, cashew cheese, garlic, onion, thyme, vegetable base, white wine, salt, pepper, parsley. Gluten-free + vegan.

Cold-Pressed Juices

Organic & cold-pressed juices
Cleanzing

Cleanzing

$5.00+

Green apple, lemon, zucchini, cucumber, kale, spinach, romaine, parsley, ginger, Celtic Sea Salt®. Available in 16 oz bottles or 8 oz cups.

Metabolizing

Metabolizing

$5.00+

Ruby Red grapefruit, green apple, fennel, lemon, Celtic Sea Salt®. Available in 16 oz bottles or 8 oz cups.

Oxygenizing

Oxygenizing

$5.00+

Orange, green apple, beet, cucumber, basil, Celtic Sea Salt®. Available in 16 oz bottles or 8 oz cups.

Rejuvenizing

Rejuvenizing

$5.00+

Carrot, pineapple, cucumber, fennel, ginger, Celtic Sea Salt®. Available in 16 oz bottles or 8 oz cups.

Greenzing

Greenzing

$5.00+

Cucumber, lemon, spinach, swiss chard, fennel, ginger, Celtic Sea Salt®. Available in 16 oz bottles or 8 oz cups.

Vitamazing (Seasonal)

Vitamazing (Seasonal)

$5.00+

Cranberry, beet, zucchini, cucumber, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon, clove, Celtic Sea Salt®

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$5.00+

100% organic celery juice. Available in 16 oz bottles or 8 oz cups.

Full Immunity Tonic

Full Immunity Tonic

$4.00

Lemon, ginger, honey, oil of oregano, salt

Recovery + Focus Tonic

Recovery + Focus Tonic

$4.00

MCT oil, turmeric, coconut water, green apple, black pepper, wheatgrass

Vitality Tonic

Vitality Tonic

$4.00

Ginger, lemon, apple, cayenne

Juice Package (6 Juices)

Juice Package (6 Juices)

$49.50

Your choice of 6 cold-pressed juices.

Juice + Tonic Package (5 Juices + 2 Tonics)

Juice + Tonic Package (5 Juices + 2 Tonics)

$49.50

Your choice of 5 cold-pressed juices + 2 tonics.

Insulated Enjoy Bag

Insulated Enjoy Bag

$5.00

Insulated bag branded with the Enjoy logo. Perfect for our cold-pressed juices!

Smoothies

One size - 16oz
Tastes-Like-Ice-Cream Kale

Tastes-Like-Ice-Cream Kale

$9.00

Kale, banana, cashews, dates, vanilla, ginger

Blueberry Brain Booster

Blueberry Brain Booster

$10.00

Blueberries, banana, almond milk, chia flax, hemp, cinnamon, choice of maple syrup or dates

Mighty Mojo

Mighty Mojo

$9.00

Raw coconut water, banana, almond butter, cacao, maca, chia, Vega® chocolate protein powder

Green Mojito

Green Mojito

$9.00

Pineapple, raw coconut water, spinach, mint, lime, stevia

High Vibe

High Vibe

$11.00

Spinach, fresh spirulina, avocado, lime, coconut butter, ginger, monk fruit, stevia

Pumpkin Latte Smoothie (Seasonal)

Pumpkin Latte Smoothie (Seasonal)

$9.00

Happy fall! Our seasonal Pumpkin Latte Smoothie is made with espresso, pumpkin, cashews, banana, maple syrup, vanilla, ginger, and pumpkin pie spices

Hug In A Mug Smoothie

$9.00

Almond milk, coconut milk, maple syrup, vanilla, ginger, turmeric, spices, cashews, banana

Smoothie Bowls

Clean Livin

Clean Livin

$13.00

Acai, banana, blueberries, Vega® vanilla protein, almond milk, topped with granola and flax seeds

Gorgeous

Gorgeous

$12.00

Dragonfruit, pineapple, banana, dates, coconut milk, topped with granola and hemp seeds

Green Beauty

Green Beauty

$12.00

Avocado, spinach, banana, oats, almond butter, almond milk, topped with granola and chia seeds

Strawberry Rose Ice Cream (Smoothie Bowl)

Strawberry Rose Ice Cream (Smoothie Bowl)

$12.00

Strawberry, banana, rose water, dates, cashews, vanilla, almond milk, and topped with our house-made granola.

Cold Beverages

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Organic black iced tea.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

House-made lemonade sweetened with agave.

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Messenger Nitro Cold Brew, served over ice.

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.29

Fiji Water, 500mL

Caffè & Lattes

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Messenger coffee, 16 oz.

Bulletproof Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee

$6.50

Messenger coffee, MCT oil, grass-fed butter

Hot Tea

$2.50

Harney & Sons Hot Tea, your choice of flavor.

Latte

$5.00

Messenger espresso with your choice of organic cow milk, almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk.

Cappuccino

$5.00

Messenger espresso with your choice of organic cow milk, almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk.

Pumpkin Patch Latte (Seasonal)

Pumpkin Patch Latte (Seasonal)

$7.00

Espresso, pumpkin pie spice, ginger, maple syrup, vanilla, coconut milk, oat milk

Hug In A Mug

Hug In A Mug

$6.50

Steamed almond milk, coconut milk, maple syrup, vanilla, ginger, turmeric, spices

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Matcha, choice of agave, honey, or maple syrup, choice of milk

Ashwagandha Latte

$6.50

Ashwagandha, almond milk, coconut milk, maple syrup, cinnamon

Charcoal Lavender Latte

Charcoal Lavender Latte

$6.50

Espresso, almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla, lavender, charcoal

Collagen Chai

$6.50Out of stock

Chai, Vital Proteins Collagen, coconut butter, your choice of milk

Maca Mocha

$6.50

Espresso, almond and coconut milk, cacao, maca, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla

Americano

$3.00

Messenger espresso + hot water.

Grab + Go

Beet Hummus (Grab + Go)

Beet Hummus (Grab + Go)

$5.75

Beet Hummus with GF crackers

Pumpkin Hummus (Grab + Go)

Pumpkin Hummus (Grab + Go)

$6.50

Pumpkin Hummus with GF crackers

Oatmeal Cranberry Orange Cookie

Oatmeal Cranberry Orange Cookie

$2.75

Gluten-free & vegan. (One cookie per order)

Turmeric Ginger Cookie

Turmeric Ginger Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Gluten-free & vegan. (One cookie per order)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Gluten-free & vegan. (One cookie per order)

Protein Balls

Protein Balls

$4.50

Gluten-free & dairy-free.

Strawberry Chia Seed Pudding

Strawberry Chia Seed Pudding

$6.25

Strawberry chia seed pudding with granola. Gluten-free & vegan.

Red Pepper & Walnut Spread + Hummus Dip

Red Pepper & Walnut Spread + Hummus Dip

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper & Walnut Spread + Chickpea Hummus, with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free & vegan.

Cold Brew Can

Cold Brew Can

$4.75

Messenger Coffee Cold Brew, 12oz can.

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.29

Fiji Water, 500mL

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$1.99

San Pellegrino sparkling water, 250mL

Enjoy Messenger Coffee (12oz Bag)

Enjoy Messenger Coffee (12oz Bag)

$13.99

Enjoy Blend Coffee by Messenger Coffee (whole bean, 12oz bag)

Elderberry Syrup

Elderberry Syrup

$19.99

Cassie Green elderberry syrup, 8oz bottle.

Insulated Enjoy Bag

Insulated Enjoy Bag

$5.00

Insulated bag branded with the Enjoy logo. Perfect for our cold-pressed juices!

Breakfast

Toast To Health

Toast To Health

$7.50

Multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, lime, fresh spinach, one egg your way

Oh My Omelette

Oh My Omelette

$8.50

Three-egg omelette with sautéed mushrooms, onions, spinach, coconut bacon, goat cheese, tomatoes, served with multi-grain toast

Small Plates

Guacamole Goodness (GF, V)

Guacamole Goodness (GF, V)

$8.00

Fresh guacamole served with organic tortilla chips. Gluten-free & vegan.

Homemade Hummus (GF, V)

Homemade Hummus (GF, V)

$7.50

Your choice of one hummus served with GF crackers. Gluten-free & vegan.

Yin, n’ Yang (GF, V)

Yin, n’ Yang (GF, V)

$7.50

Roasted Red & Walnut Pepper Spread + Chickpea Hummus served with GF crackers. Gluten-free & vegan.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts (GF, V)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts (GF, V)

$7.50

with walnuts, caramelized onions, coconut bacon, garlic, stone mustard dressing. Gluten-free & vegan.

Mashed Cauliflower (GF, V)

Mashed Cauliflower (GF, V)

$5.00

with cashew cheese and roasted garlic. Gluten-free & vegan.

Soup (GF)

Soup (GF)

$4.50+

Gluten-free. Your choice of Chicken + Vegetable or Vegan Soup of the Day

Fresh Salads

Takeout salads served with dressing on the side. All salads are freshly made to order.
Farmer’s Market (GF, VT)

Farmer’s Market (GF, VT)

$12.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, broccoli, carrots, beets, peas, cucumber, almonds, Manchego cheese, balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Gluten-free & vegetarian.

Bountiful Salad (GF, VT)

Bountiful Salad (GF, VT)

$12.00

Massaged curly kale, coconut bacon, goat cheese, roasted squash, granola, cranberries, pecans, and smokey white balsamic on the side. Gluten-free & vegetarian.

Emerald City (GF, VT)

Emerald City (GF, VT)

$11.00

New! Kale and cabbage ribbons, quinoa, toasted cashews, parmesan, golden raisins, cilantro, mint, honey sesame vinaigrette

Rooted In Love (GF, VT)

Rooted In Love (GF, VT)

$11.00

New! Arugula, beets, shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted pecans, goat cheese, sesame herbs, turmeric-tahini dressing

Classico (GF)

Classico (GF)

$13.00

Butter lettuce, turkey, white cheddar, egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, hemp seeds, zesty Italian dressing on the side. Gluten-free.

Green Salad (GF, V)

Green Salad (GF, V)

$2.50

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Gluten-free & vegan.

Handhelds

Sandwiches, wraps, & more. Side included.
Mexicali Cool Wrap

Mexicali Cool Wrap

$11.50

Chicken, Mexican coleslaw, guacamole, white cheddar, cilantro pesto, in whole-wheat tortilla

Spicy Rooster

Spicy Rooster

$12.50

Chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño aioli, on toasted multi-grain bread

Gobble It Up

Gobble It Up

$10.50

Turkey, white cheddar, coconut bacon, tomato, lettuce, Dijon-mayo, on multi-grain bread

Trail Hike

Trail Hike

$12.00

Tuna, avocado, apples, cranberries, walnuts, onion, celery, Dijon-mayo, on multi-grain bread

The S.L.T.

The S.L.T.

$12.50

New! Salmon salad with arugula, tomato, house-made pickles, multi-grain bread

Kimchi Wrap

Kimchi Wrap

$10.00

New! House kimchi, chili cucumbers, lime-pickled onions, red bell pepper, carrots, lettuce, cilantro, miso mayo, whole wheat tortilla

Vegelicious Wrap (V)

Vegelicious Wrap (V)

$11.00

Mixed greens, avocado, quinoa, tomato, red onion, almonds, red pepper spread, balsamic vinaigrette, in a whole-wheat tortilla

Warm Bowls

Gluten-free sautéed bowls and more
Take On The World (GF, V)

Take On The World (GF, V)

$11.00

Kale, red and white quinoa, avocado, broccoli, beets, almonds, hemp seeds, ginger-miso dressing. Gluten-free & vegan.

Pals Forever (GF)

Pals Forever (GF)

$12.50

Chicken, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, peas, grilled onion, Mojo sauce. Gluten-free.

Ahi Poke* (GF)

Ahi Poke* (GF)

$15.00

Sesame crusted seared ahi tuna, fresh mango, pickled ginger, avocado, cucumber, sweet potatoes, brown rice, soy glaze. Gluten-free. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness.

Great Catch (GF)

Great Catch (GF)

$15.00

Alaskan wild-caught salmon, sautéed kale, caramelized sweet potatoes, onion, celery, citrus-ginger vinaigrette. Gluten-free.

Countryside (GF)

Countryside (GF)

$12.50

Chicken, cauliflower rice, peas, cilantro pesto, topped with diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh cilantro, microgreens. Gluten-free.

Terra Bella (GF, V)

Terra Bella (GF, V)

$12.00

Vegan lasagna with roasted zucchini, eggplant, marinara, house-made cashew cheese. Gluten-free & vegan.

Large Plates

Spicy Noodles + Veggies (GF, V)

Spicy Noodles + Veggies (GF, V)

$13.00

Brown rice noodles, eggplant, mushroom, broccoli, cashews, spicy Thai sauce

Kimchi Fried Rice (GF, VT)

Kimchi Fried Rice (GF, VT)

$11.00

Umami rice, kimchi, carrots, peas, onions, cilantro, sunny-side-up egg, sesame salt, soy glaze, nori strips

Chicken Parmesan (GF)

Chicken Parmesan (GF)

$16.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast with parmesan, house-made marinara and pesto, served with mashed cauliflower and broccoli. Gluten-free.

Salmon + Goat Cheese (GF)

Salmon + Goat Cheese (GF)

$16.50

Wild-caught salmon and goat cheese with balsamic reduction, served with mushroom risotto and broccoli. Gluten-free.

Dessert

Dairy-free and gluten-free desserts
Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse Torte

Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse Torte

$7.00

Gluten-free & vegan.

Applesauce Cake (Seasonal)

Applesauce Cake (Seasonal)

$7.00

Gluten-free & vegan.

Sandwiches

Life’s A Picnic

Life’s A Picnic

$6.00

Almond butter, white cheddar, green apple slices, honey, whole-wheat bread

Say, “Cheese!”

Say, “Cheese!”

$6.00

Melted white cheddar, chopped broccoli, whole-wheat bread

Gobble Wobble

Gobble Wobble

$7.00

Smoked turkey, white cheddar, Dijon-mayo, whole-wheat bread

Warm Plates

Farmer Joe Bowl

Farmer Joe Bowl

$7.00

Grilled chicken, brown rice, roasted carrots

L'il Chicks

L'il Chicks

$7.00

Crispy house-made chicken strips, roasted sweet potatoes

Kid's Noodles

$7.00

Rice noodles topped with marinara and parmesan. Gluten-free.

Drinks

Moo Moo Milkshake

Moo Moo Milkshake

$5.00

Kids smoothie with organic strawberries, banana, whole milk

Carryout Cocktails

Not available for delivery.
Blushing Señorita - Carryout

Blushing Señorita - Carryout

$18.00

Espolòn tequila, St. Germain elderflower liquer, grapefruit, lime, soda water (serves 2)

Lavender Bees Knees - Carryout

Lavender Bees Knees - Carryout

$18.00

Tom’s Town gin, lavender, lemon, Prosecco (serves 2)

Skinny Spritzer - Carryout

Skinny Spritzer - Carryout

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc, strawberry, lime, soda water (serves 2)

Flower Child - Carryout

Flower Child - Carryout

$20.00

Tito’s vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon, strawberry, lavender, Prosecco (serves 2)

Wine / Bottle

All of our wines are low-sulfite and sustainably farmed
Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Sand Point, Lodi, CA, Certified Green

Bottle - Chardonnay

Bottle - Chardonnay

$28.00

Pacificana, California, Certified Sustainable

Bottle - Rosé

Bottle - Rosé

$28.00

La Closerie des Lys, Languedoc, France

Bottle - Pinot Noir

Bottle - Pinot Noir

$28.00

Urgency, Lake County, CA, Certified Sustainable

Bottle - Cabernet Sauvignon

Bottle - Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Vigilence, Lake County, CA, Certified Sustainable

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The idea behind Enjoy® is pure and simple. We feel better when we eat well. By providing nutrient-rich, clean foods prepared in ways that are as close to nature as possible, we help people live and work with a clear mind and positive energy. Even when things are moving fast, we make it easy to eat healthy. We offer foods that are responsibly grown, lovingly made and purely good. Our welcoming space, inspired service and deliciously clean cuisine all come together to bring a moment of joy that leads to a better day.

Website

Location

10573 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206

Directions

Gallery
Enjoy® Pure Food + Drink image
Banner pic
BG pic
Enjoy® Pure Food + Drink image

