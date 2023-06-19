Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Mediterranean

Eno Vino West Side

review star

No reviews yet

601 Junction Road

Madison, WI 53717

Popular Items

CHICKEN SKEWERS

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$22.00

Grilled chicken skewers brushed with thai peanut satay served with pork wontons, sweet chili sauce, cilantro lime jus, and thai ketchup.

TRUFFLED FRIES

TRUFFLED FRIES

$16.00

Fries topped with asiago, pepper and truffle oil, served with aged cheddar fondue, thai ketchup and garlic aioli on the side.

THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$32.00

Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.

DINNER MENU

TO SHARE

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$18.00

Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.

SEARED SESAME TUNA

SEARED SESAME TUNA

$23.00

Seared sesame tuna with crostini, endive, avocado, wasabi aioli, soy and cilantro lime vinaigrette.

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$15.00

Fire roasted corn with bacon, cotija cheese, little dragon, and sriracha aioli.

THAI SALMON CAKES

$17.00

lemongrass, gochujang remoulade, microgreens, citrus

TRUFFLED FRIES

TRUFFLED FRIES

$16.00

Fries topped with asiago, pepper and truffle oil, served with aged cheddar fondue, thai ketchup and garlic aioli on the side.

SWEET CHILI CALAMARI FRIES

SWEET CHILI CALAMARI FRIES

$22.00

Served with Eno Vino's signature red sauce, olive vinaigrette and buttermilk fried shallots.

CRISPY LOBSTER

CRISPY LOBSTER

$34.00

Lightly breaded and fried lobster tail served with a pickled pepper avocado salad, peach confit and a sweet thai aioli on the side.

CHICKEN SKEWERS

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$22.00

Grilled chicken skewers brushed with thai peanut satay served with pork wontons, sweet chili sauce, cilantro lime jus, and thai ketchup.

BRAISED BRISKET

BRAISED BRISKET

$21.00

Slow braised brisket served with a sweet potato mash, crispy brussel sprouts and topped with vegetable gravy.

ANNATTO PORK TACOS

ANNATTO PORK TACOS

$20.00

Annatto pork served with a gluten free crispy malanga shell, black bean spread, garlic cilantro aioli, queso fresco and pico de gallo.

HOUSE MEATBALLS

HOUSE MEATBALLS

$18.00

Meatballs with san marzano tomato and red pepper sauce, topped with parmigiano reggiano cheese and basil and accompanied with rustic garlic ciabatta bread.

KOREAN SHORT RIB POTSTICKERS

KOREAN SHORT RIB POTSTICKERS

$23.00

Pear and red chili marinated short rib potstickers, topped with sesame seeds and served with cucumber kimchi, soy reduction, wasabi aioli, and plum sauce.

CENTER CUT FILET

CENTER CUT FILET

$37.00

Filet served with potato goat cheese pancakes, grilled portabella mushroom and beurre rouge.

RISOTTO

RISOTTO

$23.00

Gruyere, roasted tomato, shrimp, smoked andouille, fried garlic, and fresh basil.

PEI MUSSELS

$21.00Out of stock

coconut aji tomato broth, shallots, grilled sourdough, chili

HAWAIIAN STYLE SKIRT STEAK

$28.00

baby carrots, asparagus, roasted new potatoes, braised pearl onions, micro greens

HAMACHI

$28.00

watermelon salsa, pickled ginger, honey passion fruit yogurt, crispy wontons, soy glaze

SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADAS

SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADAS

$22.00

coconut leche de tigre, cilantro, lime julienne onion, avocado smash, chili peach compote

ST. LOUIS RIBS

ST. LOUIS RIBS

$21.00

Korean BBQ, scallions, pickled vegetables

DAY BOAT SCALLOPS

$41.00

Seved with savory french toast, figs and black truffle butter.

SHORT RIB BARBACOA

$16.00

house-made masa shells, roasted poblano crema, pickled onions, queso fresco, consumme

CHEESE BOARD

CHEESE BOARD (2 cheeses)

CHEESE BOARD (2 cheeses)

$16.00

Served with marinated olives, crostini, fresh fruit, roasted almonds, dried apricots, olive tapenade and truffled whole grain mustard.

CHEESE BOARD (3 cheeses)

CHEESE BOARD (3 cheeses)

$22.00

Served with marinated olives, crostini, fresh fruit, roasted almonds, dried apricots, olive tapenade and truffled whole grain mustard.

CHEESE BOARD (4 cheeses)

CHEESE BOARD (4 cheeses)

$28.00

Served with marinated olives, crostini, fresh fruit, roasted almonds, dried apricots, olive tapenade and truffled whole grain mustard.

CHEESE BOARD (5 cheeses)

CHEESE BOARD (5 cheeses)

$34.00

Served with marinated olives, crostini, fresh fruit, roasted almonds, dried apricots, olive tapenade and truffled whole grain mustard.

BRUSCHETTA

Choose Any Combination of 4

Choose Any Combination of 4

$24.00

GREENS

MIXED GREENS SALAD

MIXED GREENS SALAD

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with kalamata olives, red onions, feta and aged balsamic vinaigrette.

BABY KALE SALAD

BABY KALE SALAD

$17.00

Cantaloupe, marinated peach, crunchy quinoa, red onion, prosciutto, lime-tajin vinaigrette.

SOUPS

CHARRED HOT HOUSE TOMATO SOUP

CHARRED HOT HOUSE TOMATO SOUP

$14.00

Aged cheddar grilled cheese, truffled wee greens and pine nuts.

HEARTH OVEN FLATBREADS

FOUR CHEESE FLATBREAD

FOUR CHEESE FLATBREAD

$26.00

Topped with a combination of fontina, mozzarella, reggiano and goat cheese, roasted garlic butter and fresh basil.

ROASTED VEGETABLE FLATBREAD

ROASTED VEGETABLE FLATBREAD

$29.00

Baked to perfection with portabella mushrooms, sweet peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil, and drizzled with aged balsamic.

THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$32.00

Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.

SHRIMP & ANDOUILLE FLATBREAD

SHRIMP & ANDOUILLE FLATBREAD

$34.00

Topped with grilled shrimp, andouille sausage, jalapeno cream, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and garnished with chive and chili oil.

SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$29.00

A classic flatbread topped with Italian sausage, Eno Vino's signature red sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with fresh basil.

DESSERT

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$8.00

Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.

Gift Cards

$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

These gift cards are perfect for the holiday season. They work at both locations and never expire. They come with a gift card sleeve where you can write a personal custom message and an envelope. If you have any questions feel free to call the store at 608-664-9565 and ask for a manager.

$100 Gift Card

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

These gift cards are perfect for the holiday season. They work at both locations and never expire. They come with a gift card sleeve where you can write a personal custom message and an envelope. If you have any questions feel free to call the store at 608-664-9565 and ask for a manager.

$200 Gift Card

$200 Gift Card

$200.00

These gift cards are perfect for the holiday season. They work at both locations and never expire. They come with a gift card sleeve where you can write a personal custom message and an envelope. If you have any questions feel free to call the store at 608-664-9565 and ask for a manager.

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Eno Vino offers 200+ wines by the bottle & another 45 by the glass. From the beginning, Eno Vino was established as a place to share great wine, sensational, hand-crafted cocktails and fresh, inviting food. Whether you would like to entertain friends, enjoy an evening out with a loved one or unwind during happy hour ~ we invite you to enjoy an evening at Eno Vino!

601 Junction Road, Madison, WI 53717

Directions

