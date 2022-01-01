Main picView gallery

Enola Family Restaurant

743 WERTZVILLE RD

ENOLA, PA 17025

Breakfast Specials 1

Two Eggs

$4.99

Two Eggs Bacon

$7.99

Two Eggs Ham

$7.99

Two Eggs Sausage

$7.99

Two Eggs Corned Beef

$8.99

Two Eggs Scrapple

$7.99

Two Eggs Smoked Sausage

$8.99

Two Eggs Canadian Bacon

$8.99

Country Fries

$7.99

Cream Chip Beef Over Toast

$8.99

Sausage Gravy Over Bisq

$8.99

Eggs Benedict

$9.50

Crab Benedict

$10.50

Chopped Steak (10 oz) & Two Eggs

$11.99

Black Diamond Steak (8 oz) & Two Eggs

$16.99

Sirloin Steak (10 oz) & Two Eggs

$15.99

House Special

$10.99

Country Fried Steak & Two Eggs

$12.99

Breakfast Specialties

Stuffed French Toast

$8.99

2x2x2

$8.99

Creamed Chipped Beef over Waffle

$8.50

Sausage Gravy over Waffle

$8.50

Baked Blueberry Oatmeal

$7.50

Breads & Muffins

Assorted Muffin

$3.25

Cinnamon Toast

$2.50

Croissant

$3.25

Raisin Toast

$2.50

Toasted Bagel w/Butter

$3.25

Toasted Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.75

Toasted Biscuit

$2.50

Toasted English Muffin

$2.50

Toast

$2.25

Cereals

Hot Oatmeal

$5.50

Baked Oatmeal*

$6.99

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

$7.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Fried Egg w/ Bacon Sandwich

$5.99

Fried Egg w/ Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Fried Egg w/ Sausage Sandwich

$5.99

Western Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Meat Lover Sandwich

$6.99

Cheese Steak and Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.99

Egg Bacon Croissant

$8.99

Egg Ham Croissant

$8.99

Egg Sausage Croissant

$8.99

Breakfast Wraps

Breakfast Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.99

Dutch Wrap

$8.99

Garden Wrap

$8.99

Greek Wrap

$8.99

Meat Lover's Wrap

$8.99

Western Wrap

$8.99

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$8.50

Bacon Omelett

$8.95

Ham Omelette

$8.95

Sausage Omelette

$8.95

Alpine Omelette

$9.99

Cheesesteak Omelette

$10.50

Dutch Omelette

$9.50

Florentine Omelette

$9.99

Garden Omelette

$9.50

Greek Omelette

$9.99

Meat Lover's Omelette

$10.50

Western Omelette

$9.50

Create Your Own Omelette

$12.50

Pancake & French Toast

Pancakes

$3.50+

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99+

Pancakes w/Fruit Topping

$9.99+

French Toast

$7.99+

French Toast w/Fruit Topping

$6.99+

Waffle

$8.99

Waffle w/Fruit Topping

$9.99

Waffle w/ Ice Cream & Fruit Topping

$10.99

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$3.50

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Scrapple

$3.50

Oatmeal

$5.50

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Grits

$2.99

Home Fries

$3.50

Side Creamed Chipped Beef

$2.05+

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.05+

One Egg

$1.25

Two Eggs

$2.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Soups

Daily Soup

$2.99+

Homemade Chili

$3.99+

Crock of French Onion

$4.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.99

Caesar w/Chicken Breast

$10.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.99

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.99

Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Small Side Salad

$3.55

Mexican Corner

Steak Taco

$2.35

Chicken Taco

$2.35

Beef Tongue Taco

$2.35

Pork Taco

$2.35

Mexican Sausage Taco

$2.35

Pork With Pineaplple Taco

$2.35

Steak Fajita

$15.00

Chicken Fajita

$14.00

Fajita Mix

$16.00

Fajita Texana

$17.50

Shrimp Fajita

$20.00

Cheese Pupusas

$2.50

Chees & Beans Pupusas

$2.50

Cheese & Pork Pupusas

$2.50

Cheese & Loroco Flower Pupusas

$2.50

Pork , Beans & Chz Pupusas

$2.50

Pupusas Loquitas

$3.00

Tasty Sandwiches

cold ham sand

$7.99

cold turkey sand

$7.99

cold roastbeef sand

$7.99

cold cornbeef sand

$7.99

cold meatloaf sand

$7.99

B . L . T Sand

$7.99

grilled cheese

$5.50

grilled bacon & cheese

$7.50

grilled ham & cheese

$7.50

grilled toma cheese

$7.50

chx salad sandwhich

$7.99

tuna salad sandwhich

$7.99

Hot Open Sandwiches

Ham Open Sandwich

$10.99

Roast Beef Open Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Open Sandwich

$10.99

Meatloaf Open Sandwich

$10.99

Classic Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

French Dip

$10.99

Tuna Salad Melt

$10.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Br. Crab Cake Sand

$10.99

Fried Crab Cake Sand

$10.99

Fried Fish Sand

$10.99

Meatball Parm Sand

$10.99

Monte Cristo

$10.99

Chicken Philly Steak Sub

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Greek Style Gyro

$10.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.50

Cheeseburger

$9.50

3 Way chz Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Black Forest Burger

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Philadelphia Burger

$9.99

Pizza Burger

$9.99

Rodeo Burger

$9.99

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Breaded Chickn Sand

$10.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken sand

$10.99

Kansas City Chicken Sand

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Philadelphia sand

$10.99

Grilled Greek Chicken Sand

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu sand

$10.99

Chicken Parm Sand

$10.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Mexican Wrap

$10.99

Philly Wrap

$10.99

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Clubs

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Club

$10.99

Chicken Salad Club

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.99

Ham & Swiss Chz Club

$10.99

Hamburger & Bacon Club

$10.99

Roast Beef & Amer Chz Club

$10.99

Turkey & Bacon Club

$10.99

Tuna Salad Club

$10.99

Chicken Dinners

Boneless Marinated Chicken (2)

$13.99

Breaded Chicken Fingers (5)

$13.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.99

4 Pcs Fried Chicken

$13.99

Entrees & Roasts

Baby Beef Liver

$13.99

Baked Meatloaf

$13.99

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$13.99

Roast Beef

$13.99

Roast Turkey

$13.99

Baby Back Ribs

$15.99

2 Fresh Pork Chops

$13.99

1 Fresh Pork Chop

$11.99

Ham Loaf/ Pinnapple Sauce

$13.99

Steaks

Black Diamond Steak

$17.50

Chopped Steak

$13.99

Delmonico Steak

$21.99

NY Strip

$16.99

Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Prime Rib

$22.99

Ham Steak

$16.99

Italian Specialties

Breaded Chicken Parmigiana

$12.50

Marinated Chicken Parmigiana

$12.50

Spaghetti w/Tomato Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$12.50

Stuffed Shells Parmigiana

$12.50

Manicotti Parmigiana

$12.50

Ravioli Parmigiana

$12.50

Baked Lasagna

$12.50

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$12.50

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$15.99

ITALIAN TRIO

$13.99

Stir Frys

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.99

Scallops Stir Fry

$16.99

Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.99

Vegetable Stir Fry

$13.50

Chicken & Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.99

Seafood

Broiled Crab Cakes

$18.50

Fried Crab Cakes

$18.50

Broiled Flounder

$16.50

Fried Flounder

$16.25

Broiled Haddock

$16.50

Fried Haddock

$16.25

Broiled Jumbo Shrimp

$18.50

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$18.50

Broiled Salmon

$18.50

Create Your Own Fried Seafood Platter

$21.00

Stuffed BROILED Shrimp

$19.50

Create Your Own Broiled Seafood Platter

$21.00

Broiled Tilapia

$17.50

Side Orders

Applesauce

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese w/Apple Butter

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Fries

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Pepper Cabbage

$3.50

Pickled Beets

$3.50

veggie 1

$3.50

veggie 2

$3.50

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.75

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Cheesecake w/Fruit

$5.99

Sundae

$6.99

Layer Cake

$5.50

Milk Shake

$4.99

Muffin

$3.25

Pie

$4.99

Pie ala Mode

$5.99

Tart

$6.50

Baklva Chz Cake

$5.50

Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Soft Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.55

Water

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Tea

$1.99

Herbal Tea

$2.95

Hot Choc/Cappuccino

$2.99

Coffee To Go

$2.25

Juices

Lg Apple Juice

$2.99

Lg Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Lg Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lg Lemonade

$2.99

Lg Orange Juice

$2.99

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.99

Lg Orange Guave Juice

$2.99

Apps

Mozz Sticks

$7.50

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.99

Disco Fries

$6.99

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Buffalo wings

$8.99

Chx Quesadilla

$10.99

Phily Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Potato Skins

$6.99

Crab Pretzel

$9.50

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Easter Specials

Turkey & Ham Combo

$18.99

Turkey Over Filling

$14.99

Half Chicken Over Filling

$15.99

Stuffed Chicken W /Filling

$15.99

Swiss Steak

$15.99

Broiled Stuffed Tilapia

$18.99

Prime Rib Au Ju

$21.99

Mother"s Day Specials

Seafood Skillet Over Rice

$24.99

Prime Rib Au Ju

$21.99

Stuffed Chicken Over Filling

$16.99

Half Chicken Over Filling

$15.99

Swiss Steak

$15.99

Country Fried Steak

$14.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

743 WERTZVILLE RD, ENOLA, PA 17025

Directions

Main pic

