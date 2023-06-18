Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eno's Pizza Tavern Bishop Arts District

2,682 Reviews

$$

407 N Bishop Ave.

Dallas, TX 75208

Popular Items

14" Regular Pig Smiley

14" Regular Pig Smiley

$23.50

Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Pepperonito

14" Regular Pepperonito

$21.00

Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

Garlic Caesar

Garlic Caesar

$9.50+

Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.


Appetizers

Artichoke Fonduta

$15.50

Big Bruschetta

$11.50

Italian Bean Dip

$9.00

Meatball App

$16.00

Roasted Bread

$7.50

The Perfect Picnic

$27.50

Truffle Cheese Bread

$13.00

Tomato Basil

$6.00+

Corn Chowder

$6.00+

Salad

Arugula Pear

Arugula Pear

$10.50+

Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.

Garlic Caesar

Garlic Caesar

$9.50+

Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.

Greekish

Greekish

$11.00+

Baby Arugula, Cucumber-Tomato Salad, Olive Tapenade, Feta, Red Onion, Sport Peppers with Oregano Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$10.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions with White Wine Vinaigrette served on the side.

Spinach & Things

Spinach & Things

$11.00+

Baby Spinach, Fresh Grapes, Goat Cheese, Honey Pecans, with Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.

Pizza - 14" Regular

14" Regular Calabria

14" Regular Calabria

$20.00

Our Calabria is topped with Calabrese Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olive Oil Base.

14" Regular Central Pie

14" Regular Central Pie

$22.50

Our Central Pie is topped with Bacon, Goat Cheese, Red Sauce Base, Rosemary, Sun Dried Tomatoes.

14" Regular Eno's Original

14" Regular Eno's Original

$22.50

Our Enos Original is topped with Cheese, Garlic, Mushrooms, Oven Roasted Tomato, Red Sauce Base, Toscano Salami, Sport Peppers.

14" Regular Half/Half

14" Regular Half/Half

Choose your two favorite Eno's pizzas and enjoy them in one!

14" Regular Heirloom Spinach

14" Regular Heirloom Spinach

$20.00

Our Heirloom Spinach is topped with Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Truffle Oil, White Pie Base.

14" Regular iPie

14" Regular iPie

$16.50

Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Margherita

14" Regular Margherita

$18.50

Our Margarita is topped with Fresh Basil, Cheese, Oven Roasted Tomato, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Meatball and the Goat

14" Regular Meatball and the Goat

$22.00

Our Meatball and the Goat is topped with Fresh Basil, Cheese, Goat Cheese, Red Sauce Base, Sliced Meatball.

14" Regular Pepperonito

14" Regular Pepperonito

$21.00

Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Pig Smiley

14" Regular Pig Smiley

$23.50

Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Pineapple Fresca

14" Regular Pineapple Fresca

$21.50

Our Pineapple Fresca is topped with Arugula Salad, Bentons Ham, Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno, Pineapple, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Supreme

14" Regular Supreme

$23.00

Our Supreme is topped with Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Red Sauce Base.

Pizza - 14" Gluten Free

14" Regular GF Calabria

$26.50

14" Regular GF Central Pie

$29.00

14" Regular GF Half/Half

14" Regular GF Heirloom Spinach

$26.50

14" Regular GF iPie

$23.00

14" Regular GF Margherita

$25.00

14" Regular GF Meatball and The Goat

$28.50

14" Regular GF Pepperonito

$27.50

14" Regular GF Pig Smiley

$30.00

14" Regular GF Pineapple Fresca

$28.00

14" Regular GF Supreme

$29.00

14”Regular GF Original

$29.50

Pizza - 10" Cauliflower

10" Cauliflower Calabria

$17.00

10" Cauliflower Central Pie

$17.00

10" Cauliflower Eno's Original

$17.00

10" Cauliflower Heirloom Spinach

$17.00

10" Cauliflower iPie

$15.00

10" Cauliflower Margherita

$16.00

10" Cauliflower Meatball and The Goat

$17.00

10" Cauliflower Pepperonito

$16.00

10" Cauliflower Pig Smiley

$17.00

10" Cauliflower Pineapple Fresca

$17.00

10" Cauliflower Supreme

$17.00

Pasta

Orzo

Orzo

$17.50

Orzo Pasta served with Herb-Marinated Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Eno's Sausage, Green Olives and Fennel Broth.

Eno's Meatball Pasta

Eno's Meatball Pasta

$19.50

Linguine Pasta served with Texas Beef & Boar Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Ricotta and Tomato Vodka Sauce.

Alfred's Noodles

Alfred's Noodles

$18.00

Farfalle Alfredo served with Roasted Chicken, Sun-dried Tomato, Fresh Rosemary and Garlic Alfredo Sauce.

Cacciatore

Cacciatore

$17.00

Zucchini Noodles served with Roasted Chicken and Tomato & Kalamata Veggie Stew. (GF, V)

iPasta

iPasta

$14.00

Includes Pasta and Sauce with your choice of Extras.

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$16.00

Farmhouse Deli is served with Genoa Salami, Toscano Salami, Coppa, Provolone, Shaved Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Roasted Tomato and Cherry Pepper Relish, and Red Onion served on a Deli Loaf.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$19.50

Italian Beef is served with Thin-Sliced Prime Rib with Au Jus on a Hoagie Roll.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$18.00

Texas Beef & Boar Meatballs, Eno's Marinara, Melted Mozzarella on a Hoagie Roll.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Veggie Sandwich served with Roasted Summer Squash & Portabella Mushroom, Fresh Spinach, Provolone, Tomato, and Olive Tapenade on a Ciabatta Bun. Served with Chips. (V)

Sides

$2.00

2pc Bread

$2.00
$0.95

SD Ranch

$0.95
$4.50

Marinara - Large

$4.50
$2.00

Marinara - Small

$2.00
$0.95

SD Aioli

$0.95
$3.00

SD Alfredo sauce

$3.00
$3.50

SD Chicken

$3.50
$3.50

SD Chips

$3.50

SD Honey

$2.00
$3.00

SD Pepperoni

$3.00
$3.00

SD Salami

$3.00
$3.00

SD Sausage

$3.00
$3.50Out of stock

SD Solo Meatball

$3.50Out of stock
$4.50

Tomato Vodka Sauce - Large

$4.50
$2.00

Tomato Vodka Sauce - Small

$2.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Vanilla

1 Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Brownies

Brownies

$9.50

Cinnamon Dark Chocolate Brownies with our Kitchen Caramel-Cajeta Drizzle.

Root Beer Float

$7.50

8 Inch Dessert Pizza

$12.00

Kids

$7.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50
$7.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Kid's Pasta - Butter

$7.50+
$7.50+

Kid's Pasta - Marinara

$7.50+

Kid's Pasta - Alfredo

$7.50+
Kid's Pasta - Meatball

Kid's Pasta - Meatball

$8.50+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.

Website

Location

407 N Bishop Ave., Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

