Eno's Pizza Tavern Bishop Arts District
2,682 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.
407 N Bishop Ave., Dallas, TX 75208
