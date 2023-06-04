Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Eno's Pizza Tavern Historic Downtown Forney

932 Reviews

$$

215 S BOIS D ARC ST

FORNEY, TX 75126

Popular Items

14" Regular Pig Smiley

14" Regular Pig Smiley

$22.50

Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Pepperonito

14" Regular Pepperonito

$20.00

Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular iPie

14" Regular iPie

$15.50

Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.

FOOD

Appetizers

Artichoke Fonduta

$15.50

Big Bruschetta

$11.50

Croquetta

$8.50

Italian Bean Dip

$9.00

Meatball App

$16.00

Roasted Bread

$7.50

Truffle Cheese Bread

$13.00

The Perfect Picnic

$27.50

Soup - Cup Tomato Basil

$5.50

Soup - Bowl Tomato Basil

$7.00

Soup - Cup Spicy Wedding

$5.50

Soup - Bowl Spicy Wedding

$9.00

Kid Plate

Salad

Arugula Pear

Arugula Pear

$9.50+

Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.

Garlic Caesar

Garlic Caesar

$8.00+

Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.

Greekish

Greekish

$10.00+

Baby Arugula, Cucumber-Tomato Salad, Olive Tapenade, Feta, Red Onion, Sport Peppers with Oregano Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$9.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions with White Wine Vinaigrette served on the side.

Spinach & Things

Spinach & Things

$10.00+

Baby Spinach, Fresh Grapes, Goat Cheese, Honey Pecans, with Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.

Seasonal Salad

$8.00+

Pizza - 14" Regular

14" Regular Half/Half

14" Regular Half/Half

Choose your two favorite Eno's pizzas and enjoy them in one!

14" Regular iPie

14" Regular iPie

$15.50

Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Calabria

14" Regular Calabria

$19.50

Our Calabria is topped with Calabrese Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olive Oil Base.

14" Regular Central Pie

14" Regular Central Pie

$21.50

Our Central Pie is topped with Bacon, Goat Cheese, Red Sauce Base, Rosemary, Sun Dried Tomatoes.

14" Regular Eno's Original

14" Regular Eno's Original

$21.50

Our Enos Original is topped with Cheese, Garlic, Mushrooms, Oven Roasted Tomato, Red Sauce Base, Toscano Salami, Sport Peppers.

14" Regular Heirloom Spinach

14" Regular Heirloom Spinach

$19.50

Our Heirloom Spinach is topped with Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Truffle Oil, White Pie Base.

14" Regular Margherita

14" Regular Margherita

$17.50

Our Margarita is topped with Fresh Basil, Cheese, Oven Roasted Tomato, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Meatball and the Goat

14" Regular Meatball and the Goat

$21.00

Our Meatball and the Goat is topped with Fresh Basil, Cheese, Goat Cheese, Red Sauce Base, Sliced Meatball.

14" Regular Pepperonito

14" Regular Pepperonito

$20.00

Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Pig Smiley

14" Regular Pig Smiley

$22.50

Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Pineapple Fresca

14" Regular Pineapple Fresca

$20.50

Our Pineapple Fresca is topped with Arugula Salad, Bentons Ham, Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno, Pineapple, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Supreme

14" Regular Supreme

$22.00

Our Supreme is topped with Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Red Sauce Base.

Taco Pizza

$18.00

Pizza - 14" Gluten Free

14" Regular GF Half/Half

14" Regular GF iPie

$22.00

14" Regular GF Calabria

$26.00

14" Regular GF Central Pie

$28.00

14" Regular GF Eno's Original

$28.00

14" Regular GF Heirloom Spinach

$23.00

14" Regular GF Margherita

$24.00

14" Regular GF Meatball and The Goat

$27.50

14" Regular GF Pepperonito

$26.50

14" Regular GF Pig Smiley

$29.00

14" Regular GF Pineapple Fresca

$27.00

14" Regular GF Supreme

$28.50

Pizza - 10" Gluten Free

10" Gluten Free iPie

$15.00

10" Gluten Free Calabria

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Central Pie

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Eno's Original

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Heirloom Spinach

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Margherita

$16.00

10" Gluten Free Meatball and The Goat

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Pepperonito

$16.00

10" Gluten Free Pig Smiley

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Pineapple Fresca

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Supreme

$17.00

Pasta

Orzo

Orzo

$16.50

Orzo Pasta served with Herb-Marinated Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Eno's Sausage, Green Olives and Fennel Broth.

Eno's Meatball Pasta

Eno's Meatball Pasta

$18.50

Linguine Pasta served with Texas Beef & Boar Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Ricotta and Tomato Vodka Sauce.

Alfred's Noodles

Alfred's Noodles

$17.00

Farfalle Alfredo served with Roasted Chicken, Sun-dried Tomato, Fresh Rosemary and Garlic Alfredo Sauce.

Cacciatore

Cacciatore

$17.00

Zucchini Noodles served with Roasted Chicken and Tomato & Kalamata Veggie Stew. (GF, V)

iPasta

iPasta

$13.00

Includes Pasta and Sauce with your choice of Extras.

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$15.00

Farmhouse Deli is served with Genoa Salami, Toscano Salami, Coppa, Provolone, Shaved Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Roasted Tomato and Cherry Pepper Relish, and Red Onion served on a Deli Loaf.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$19.50

Italian Beef is served with Thin-Sliced Prime Rib with Au Jus on a Hoagie Roll.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$17.00

Texas Beef & Boar Meatballs, Eno's Marinara, Melted Mozzarella on a Hoagie Roll.

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$17.00

Tavern Burger is served with Texas Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Pickles, LTO, Calabrian Aioli. Served with French Fries.

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00
Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Kid's Pasta - Butter

$7.50
Kid's Pasta - Marinara

Kid's Pasta - Marinara

$7.50

Kid's Pasta - Alfredo

$7.50
Kid's Pasta - Meatball

Kid's Pasta - Meatball

$8.50

Desserts

Brownies

Brownies

$9.50

Cinnamon Dark Chocolate Brownies with our Kitchen Caramel-Cajeta Drizzle.

Unfried Ice Cream

$7.00
1 Scoop Vanilla

1 Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Skillet Cookie

$12.00

Cheesecake Trio

$13.00

Sides

2pc Bread

2pc Bread

$2.00
SD Aioli

SD Aioli

$0.95
SD Alfredo sauce

SD Alfredo sauce

$3.00
SD Chicken

SD Chicken

$3.50
Chips

Chips

$3.50
Fries

Fries

$3.50

SD Honey

$2.00
Marinara - Large

Marinara - Large

$4.50
Marinara - Small

Marinara - Small

$2.00
SD Mayo

SD Mayo

$0.95
SD Pepperoni

SD Pepperoni

$3.00
SD Ranch

SD Ranch

$0.95
SD Salami

SD Salami

$3.00
SD Sausage

SD Sausage

$3.00
SD Solo Meatball

SD Solo Meatball

$3.50
Tomato Vodka Sauce - Large

Tomato Vodka Sauce - Large

$4.50
Tomato Vodka Sauce - Small

Tomato Vodka Sauce - Small

$2.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Water

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Powerade

$2.95

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Topo Chico

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.

Website

Location

215 S BOIS D ARC ST, FORNEY, TX 75126

Directions

