Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Eno's Pizza Tavern The Sound @ Cypress Waters (Coppell)

review star

No reviews yet

3111 OLYMPUS BLVD STE 110

COPPELL, TX 75019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Regular Pig Smiley
14" Regular Margherita
14" Regular Pepperonito

Apps

Artichoke Fonduta

$15.50

Big Bruschetta

$11.50

Italian Bean Dip

$9.00

Meatball App

$16.00

Roasted Bread

$7.50

Soup - Bowl

$9.50

Soup - Cup

$6.00

The Perfect Picnic

$27.50

Truffle Cheese Bread

$13.00

Pizza - 14" Regular

14" Regular BBQ Chicken

14" Regular BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Calabria

14" Regular Calabria

$20.00

Our Calabria is topped with Calabrese Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olive Oil Base.

14" Regular Central Pie

14" Regular Central Pie

$22.50

Our Central Pie is topped with Bacon, Goat Cheese, Red Sauce Base, Rosemary, and Sun Dried Tomatoes.

14" Regular Eno's Original

14" Regular Eno's Original

$22.50

Our Eno's Original is topped with Cheese, Garlic, Mushrooms, Oven Roasted Tomato, Red Sauce Base, Toscano Salami, and Sport Peppers.

14" Regular Half/Half

Choose your two favorite Eno's pizzas and enjoy them in one!

14" Regular Heirloom Spinach

14" Regular Heirloom Spinach

$20.00

Our Heirloom Spinach is topped with Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Truffle Oil, and White Pie Base.

14" Regular iPie

14" Regular iPie

$16.50

Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Margherita

14" Regular Margherita

$18.50

Our Margarita is topped with Fresh Basil, Cheese, Oven Roasted Tomato, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Meatball and the Goat

14" Regular Meatball and the Goat

$22.00

Our Meatball and the Goat is topped with Fresh Basil, Cheese, Goat Cheese, Red Sauce Base, Sliced Meatball.

14" Regular Pepperonito

14" Regular Pepperonito

$21.00

Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Pig Smiley

14" Regular Pig Smiley

$23.50

Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Pineapple Fresca

14" Regular Pineapple Fresca

$21.50

Our Pineapple Fresca is topped with Arugula Salad, Bentons Ham, Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno, Pineapple, Red Sauce Base.

14" Regular Supreme

14" Regular Supreme

$23.00

Our Supreme is topped with Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Red Sauce Base.

Pizza - 14" Gluten Free

14" Regular GF Calabria

$26.50

14" Regular GF Central Pie

$29.00

14" Regular GF Eno's Original

$29.00

14" Regular GF Half/Half

14" Regular GF Heirloom Spinach

$26.50

14" Regular GF iPie

$23.00

14" Regular GF Margherita

$25.00

14" Regular GF Meatball and The Goat

$28.50

14" Regular GF Pepperonito

$27.50

14" Regular GF Pig Smiley

$30.00

14" Regular GF Pineapple Fresca

$28.00

14" Regular GF Supreme

$29.50

Pizza - 10" Cauliflower

10" Gluten Free Calabria

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Central Pie

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Eno's Original

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Heirloom Spinach

$17.00

10" Gluten Free iPie

$15.00

10" Gluten Free Margherita

$16.00

10" Gluten Free Meatball and The Goat

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Pepperonito

$16.00

10" Gluten Free Pig Smiley

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Pineapple Fresca

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Supreme

$17.00

Salad

Arugula Pear

$10.50+

Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.

Garlic Caesar

$9.50+

Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.

Greekish

$11.00+

Baby Arugula, Cucumber-Tomato Salad, Olive Tapenade, Feta, Red Onion, Sport Peppers with Oregano Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.

Simple Salad

$10.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions with White Wine Vinaigrette served on the side.

Spinach & Things

$11.00+

Baby Spinach, Fresh Grapes, Goat Cheese, Honey Pecans with Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.

Pasta

Alfred's Noodles

$18.00

Farfalle Alfredo served with Roasted Chicken, Sun-dried Tomato, Fresh Rosemary and Garlic Alfredo Sauce.

Cacciatore

$17.00

Zucchini Noodles served with Roasted Chicken and Tomato & Kalamata Veggies Stew. (GF, V)

Eno's Meatball Pasta

$19.50

Linguine Pasta served with Texas Beef & Boar Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Ricotta and Tomato Vodka Sauce.

iPasta

$14.00

Includes Pasta and Sauce with your choice of extras.

Orzo

$17.50

Orzo Pasta served with Herb-Marinated Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Eno's Sausage, Green Olives and Fennel Broth.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$18.00

Texas Beef & Boar Meatballs, Eno's Marinara, Melted Mozzarella on a Hoagie Roll.

Italian Beef

$19.50

Italian Beef is served with Thin-Sliced Prime Rib with Au Jus on a Hoagie Roll.

Deli Sandwich

$16.00

Our North Lake Deli is served with Genoa Salami, Toscano Salami, Coppa, Provolone, Shaved Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Roasted Tomato and Cherry Pepper Relish, and Red Onion served on a Deli Loaf

Tavern Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Our Tavern Burger is served with Texas Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Pickles, LTO, Calabrian Aioli. Served with French Fries.

Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Our Veggie Sandwich is served with Roasted Summer Squash & Portabella Mushroom, Fresh Spinach, Provolone, Tomato, and Olive Tapenade on a Ciabatta Bun. Served with Chips. (V)

Sides

2pc Bread

2pc Bread

$2.00
SD Aioli

SD Aioli

$0.95
SD Alfredo sauce

SD Alfredo sauce

$3.00

Chicken

$3.50
Chips

Chips

$3.50
Fries

Fries

$3.50

Honey

$2.00
Marinara - Large

Marinara - Large

$4.50
Marinara - Small

Marinara - Small

$2.00
SD Mayo

SD Mayo

$0.50
SD Pepperoni

SD Pepperoni

$3.00
SD Ranch

SD Ranch

$0.95
SD Salami

SD Salami

$3.50
SD Sausage

SD Sausage

$3.50
SD Solo Meatball

SD Solo Meatball

$3.50
Tomato Vodka Sauce - Large

Tomato Vodka Sauce - Large

$4.50
Tomato Vodka Sauce - Small

Tomato Vodka Sauce - Small

$2.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Vanilla

1 Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Brownies

Brownies

$9.50

Cinnamon Dark Chocolate Brownies with our Kitchen Caramel-Cajeta Drizzle.

Unfried Ice Cream

Unfried Ice Cream

$7.50

Vanilla ice cream tossed in toasted corn flakes, brown sugar, and cinnamon topped with house made caramel sauce

Nutella Calzone

$11.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.50

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Kid's Pasta Butter

$7.50

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$7.50

Kid's Pasta Alfredo

$7.50

Kids's Pasta Meatball

$8.50

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.95

Kid's Soda

$1.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Richards Can

$3.50

Richards Large

$6.50Out of stock

Richards Sparkling

$3.50

Root Beer - Bottle

$3.50

Root Beer -Draft

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.95

Topo Chico

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Sprite

$3.00

Canned Coke

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.

Website

Location

3111 OLYMPUS BLVD STE 110, COPPELL, TX 75019

Directions

Gallery
Eno's Pizza Tavern image
Eno's Pizza Tavern image
Eno's Pizza Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Michael's of Las Colinas - 925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100
orange starNo Reviews
925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Downtown Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Chill Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2513 S. Stemmons Freeway Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Green Gator - Las Colinas
orange starNo Reviews
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza ( Irving - O'Connor Road)
orange starNo Reviews
4835 N. O'Connor Road, Suite 136 Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
orange starNo Reviews
129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051 GRAPEVINE, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in COPPELL

Salata - C - 048 - Coppell
orange star4.7 • 1,302
150 S. Denton Tap Rd Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near COPPELL
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston