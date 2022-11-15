Restaurant header imageView gallery

Enoteca 960 3rd St

960 3rd St

Crescent City, CA 95531

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Bagel (Plain)

$3.75

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.75

Bagel w/Herb Cream Cheese

$4.75

Bagel w/Salmon Spread

$5.50

Larrupin Salmon Bagel

$9.00

Pasta Plate

$9.00

Pasta Plate w/Bread

$10.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cup Pasta

$3.00

Tub Pasta

$35.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.00

Art Bread (1 pc)

$1.00

Apple Slices

$1.50

Appetizers (Air Fried)

Breaded Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Breaded Pickles

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Poppers

$8.00

French Fries

$7.75

1/2 Basket French Fries

$3.87

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.75

1/2 Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$3.87

Onion Rings

$7.75

1/2 Basket Onion Rings

$3.87

Air Fried

3 Chicken Strips

$9.00

3 Chicken Strips w/Side

$11.50

6 Tempura Shrimp

$9.75

6 Tempura Shrimp w/Side

$12.75

Breaded Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Breaded Pickles

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Poppers

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Kid's Menu

1/2 Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

1/2 Kid's Turkey and Cheese

$7.00

Full Turkey and Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

1/2 Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Bagel (Plain)

$3.75

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.75

Bagel w/Herb Cream Cheese

$4.75

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.75

Cheeseburger

$14.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.75

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.75

Philly Cheeseburger

$16.75

Plain Burger

$11.75

Hot Sandwiches

Zesty Turkey Bacon

$13.75

Baked Chicken

$13.75

Meatloaf

$13.75

Roast Beef (With A Kick)

$13.75

BLT

$13.75

Turkey Roll

$12.75

Pastrami

$13.75

Chicken Pesto Roll

$12.75

Reuben

$13.75

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Rhinestone Cowboy

$14.75

Chicken Finger BLT

$13.75

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.75

Cranberry Turkey

$12.75

Ultimate Roast Beef

$13.00

Veggie Bagel

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.75

Albacore Tuna

$11.75

Egg Salad

$11.75

Chicken Salad

$11.75

Sweet Chili Wrap

$12.75

Soups

Cup of Soup

$5.50

Cup of Soup w/Side Salad

$9.50

Bowl of Soup

$7.50

Bowl of Soup w/Side Salad

$11.50

Cup of Chili

$6.50

Cup of Chili w/Side Salad

$10.50

Bowl of Chili

$8.50

Bowl of Chili w/Side Salad

$12.50

Cup of Chowder

$6.50

Cup of Chowder w/Side Salad

$10.50

Bowl of Chowder

$8.50

Bowl of Chowder w/Side Salad

$12.50

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.75

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$14.75

1/2 Cobb Salad

$7.25

Giardino Salad

$14.75

1/2 Giardino Salad

$7.25

Mista Salad

$14.75

1/2 Mista Salad

$7.25

House Salad

$7.50

one Trip Salad Bar

$11.50

All You Can Eat Salad Bar

$15.50

Daily Specials

Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)

$11.50

Chicken/Bacon Tacos (2 Tacos)

$12.50

One Shrimp One Chicken/Bacon

$12.50

Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)

$12.75

Taco Flight (3 Tacos)

$15.50

Fish Tacos (2 Tacos)

$12.50

French Dip

$11.50

Meatball Sub

$11.50

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

Philly Cheeseburger

$16.75

Nachos

$11.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.50

1/2 Pound Wings

$7.00

1 Pound Wings

$13.00

Taylor Dog w/Side

$8.50

Polish Dog w/Side

$10.50

Chili Cheese Dog w/Side

$12.50

Tri-tip w/Side

$15.00

Sweet & Sour Meatballs w/Side Salad

$10.00

St. Patty's Day Dinner

$16.00

Pork Sliders

$11.50

Tomato soup and Grilled cheese

$10.50

Desserts

Cookies

$3.00

Cupcakes

$3.00

Scones

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extras

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Artisan Bread (2 Slices)

$2.00

Apple Slices

$1.00

Bacon (1 Slice)

$1.00

Bacon (2 Slices)

$2.00

Carmelized Nuts (2 oz)

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Chicken Salad

$3.00

Tuna Salad

$3.00

Egg

$1.00

Pepperoncini (2 oz cup)

$1.00

Pesto

$0.50

Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Sundried Tomatoes (2 oz)

$2.00

Tomatoes (2 Slices)

$1.00

Apple Slices

$1.00

Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Onion Rings

Pasta

$2.00

Loaded Pasta

$1.50

Pasta with Feta

$0.75

Pasta with Pesto

$0.75

Onion

Tomato

Sour Cream

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Lettuce

Chipotle

$0.50

parm

$0.50

Extra Patty

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Americano (12 oz)

$2.00

Americano (16 oz)

$3.00

Blends

$4.00

Blends w/Coffee

$5.00

Breve (12 oz)

$4.00

Breve (16 oz)

$5.00

Cappucino (12 oz)

$3.00

Cappucino (16 oz)

$4.00

Chai Tea (12 oz)

$3.00

Chai Tea (16 oz)

$4.00

Espresso (Single Shot)

$2.00

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.00

Extra Espresso Shot

$0.50

Extra Shot (Flavor)

$0.50

Hot Chocolate (12 oz)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate (16 oz)

$4.00

Hot Cider (12 oz)

$2.00

Hot Cider (16 oz)

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

House Coffee (12 oz)

$2.00

House Coffee (16 oz)

$3.00

Latte (12 oz)

$3.00

Latte (16 oz)

$4.00

Mocha (12 oz)

$4.00

Mocha (16 oz)

$5.00

Snickers/Milky Way (12 oz)

$4.00

Snickers/Milky Way (16 oz)

$5.00

White Mocha (12 oz)

$4.00

White Mocha (16 oz)

$5.00

Cold Drinks

7 UP

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Doctor Pepper

$2.50

G Fuel

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Juice

$2.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull w/Flavor

$4.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Breaded Pickles

$8.00

Art Dip

$9.00

Starters

Soup

Clam Chowder

Salad

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar

$11.00

Entrees

16oz Ribeye

$25.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$18.00

Alfredo Garlic Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Prawns

$20.00

Stuffed Quesadilla

$15.00

Dressing/Sauce

Ranch

Blue Cheese

1000 Island

Honey Mustard

Italian

Caesar

Oil & Vinegar

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Greek Vinaigrette

No Dressing

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

960 3rd St, Crescent City, CA 95531

