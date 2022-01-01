Restaurant header imageView gallery

Enoteca la Storia San Jose

review star

No reviews yet

416 N Santa Cruz Ave

Monte Sereno, CA 95030

Order Again

Popular Items

Minestone Soup
Piccolo
Gorgonzola Salad

PROPOSTA DELLA CASA

Piccolo

$30.00

a rotating selection of 3 meats and 3 cheeses

ACCOMPAGNAMENTI

Balsamic Glaze

$7.00

Balsamic Glaze is an incredible addition to any meats and cheeses

Black Truffle Honey

$7.00

La Rustichella infuses fine black truffle slices into high-quality honey for a decadent treat that is both sweet and savory.

Garlic Chili In Oil

$7.00

Hot Calabrain Peppers and garlic in olive oil.

Giardiniera

$5.00

A house blend of vegetables including cauliflower, carrots, celery, and sweet peppers; marinated in an oil & vinegar mix.

Gluten Free Bread

$5.00

Melinda's Gluten-Free Bakery, Santa Cruz

Orange Honey

$5.00

Unpasteurized orange blossom honey, organic farming in the plain of Catania in Sicily and the highlands in Calabria.

Wildflower Honey

$5.00

Alce Nero organic wildflower honey is imported from Italy. Its aroma is intense, while the flavor it offers is sweet and lingering.

Wine Soaked Fig Spread

$7.00

Dried California figs soaked in Italian table wine.

SFIZI

3 Olive Sampler

$10.00

castelvetrano, cerignola, gaeta

Minestone Soup

$9.00

pancetta, seasonal vegetables, cannellini beans, Parmesan, basil, crostini

DiStefano Burrata

$18.00

artisan domestic burrata, olive oil, salt, pepper, fresh from our Farm Basil

Classic Bruschetta

$18.00

foccacia, gioia burrata, roma tomatoes, garlic, red onion, fresh from our Farm Basil

Prosciutto Bruschetta

$20.00

focaccia, imported truffle ignalat burrata, prosciutto, arugula, evoo, lemon juice, lemon zest

Calabrese Shrimp

$18.00

Salmone Affumicato

$20.00

smoked Alaska salmon, pickled shallot, caper, egg, arugula

Ignalata burrata

$22.00Out of stock

Diavola

$25.00

Truffle Burrata

$22.00Out of stock

CROSTINI

Funghi

$11.00

crimini mushrooms, truffle spread, olive oil

INSALATE

Caesar

$18.00

romaine, grated pecorino, croutons and house made Caesar dressing (contains anchovy)

Caprese Insalate

$18.00

cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, salt, pepper, and fresh basil

Gorgonzola Salad

$17.00

romaine, gorgonzola crumbles, gorgonzola dressing, pistachios

Mista

$13.00

arugula or spring mix, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sliced fennel, house wildflower honey vinaigrette

Fig and Gorgonzola salad

$18.00Out of stock

Heirloom Red Romaine

$17.00

ITALIAN AMERICAN

Lasagna Lorenzo

$20.00

Baked Rigatoni

$19.00

Eggplant Parm

$27.00Out of stock

Meatballs

$19.00

Sonny's Sandwich

$20.00

DOLCI

Ginger's Carrot Cake Bite

$4.00

Mike's mom's secret recipe! *contains walnuts*

GF Italian Cookies

$12.00

Sfogliatelle

$10.00

Meaning "thin leaf" and native to Campania - filled with ricotta and lemon zest; served warm

Tiramisu

$14.00

Classically layered with lady fingers, coffee, sweet mascarpone and Kahlua.

N/A Beverages

Sparkling Water

$7.50

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Blood Orange

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

GALV Organic Lemon Soda

$6.00

Pomm Galv

$6.00

Clementine Italian Soda

$6.00

Beer

Alaskan Amber Ale

$8.00

Booster Shot IPA

$13.00

Deschutes "Fresh Squeezed" IPA

$7.00

Lagunitas Non Alcoholic IPA

$5.00

Lit DIPA

$13.00

Peroni, Lager

$5.00

Stone IPA

$8.00

ONLINE WINE

Il Colle Prosecco Orange

Il Colle Prosecco Orange

$19.00
Castellari Bergaglio Rolona Gavi

Castellari Bergaglio Rolona Gavi

$27.00
l'Arco Rosso Veronese

l'Arco Rosso Veronese

$27.00
La Ca Nova Langhe Nebbiolo

La Ca Nova Langhe Nebbiolo

$30.00Out of stock
Palazzo Vecchio Maestro Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

Palazzo Vecchio Maestro Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$37.00
Bodegas Care Garnacha

Bodegas Care Garnacha

$20.00
Bargetto Santa Cruz Mt. Pinot Noir

Bargetto Santa Cruz Mt. Pinot Noir

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Website

Location

416 N Santa Cruz Ave, Monte Sereno, CA 95030

Directions

