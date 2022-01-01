Enoteca la Storia San Jose

2015 l'Arco Pario Rosso

$50.00

Valentines Day Special!!! Regularly $60!!! This wine is made from 50% Amarone (grapes are picked and laid out to dry on straw mats for 2-3 weeks so that the grapes raisin) juice and 50% Ripasso juice. Very deep, saturated ruby. Fresh, piercing aromas of black cherry, violet, lavender and sweet spices on the nose. Then super smooth but dense, with wonderful poise and balance to the ripe red cherry, dark berry, aromatic herb and mineral flavors.