Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Enoteca la Storia San Jose

review star

No reviews yet

320 West St John Street

San Jose, CA 95110

SFIZI

3 Olive Sampler

$9.00

A premium selection of olives from three different regions of Italy.

Meatballs

$18.00

Baked in cast iron, smothered with a simple house-made tomato sauce and topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.

Prosciutto Bruschetta

$18.00

Calabrese Shrimp

$17.00

CROSTINI

Funghi Crostini

$10.00

Roasted crimini Mushrooms with a touch of black truffle spread & olive oil

INSALATE

Mista Arugula

$11.00

arugula, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sliced fennel, house wildflower honey vinaigrette

Mista Spring Mix

$11.00

spring mix, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sliced fennel, house wildflower honey vinaigrette

Gorgonzola

$14.00

romaine, gorgonzola crumbles, gorgonzola dressing, pistachios

Caprese Salad

$17.00

cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, salt, pepper, and fresh basil

Cesare

$16.00

romaine, house-made egg*-anchovy dressing, croutons (*contains raw egg)

PIZZA

Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza

$35.00Out of stock

Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8. EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Vine ripened tomato sauce, Romano/Parmesan blend, shredded whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, hand crushed Mediterranean oregano, EVOO, fresh grated Romano, fresh basil all added after baking (Available as a Take & Make kit)

Classico

$23.00

classic combo of sausage, peppers and onions (Available as a Take & Make kit)

Mushroom Pistachio

$23.00

shredded mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, sliced red onions, roasted mushrooms, toasted pistachio, finished with evoo fresh romano fresh parsley

Calabrese Pizza

$23.00

shredded mozzarella cheese, calabrese salami, calabrese peppers, fennel sausage, orange honey and orange zest

Sbagliata

$18.00

shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, fresh grated romano, pesto, "grandma sauce"

Verdura

$22.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$22.00

Cheese Calzone

$18.00

shredded mozzarella, whipped ricotta mixture, fresh mozzarella, evoo, fresh romano, parsley ***GLUTEN-FREE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR CALZONES***

Prosciutto Calzone

$22.00

shredded mozzarella, whipped ricotta mixture, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto,arugula, evoo, fresh romano, parsley ***GLUTEN-FREE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR CALZONES***

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

Cheese Slice

$5.00

PASTA

Aglio E Olio

$18.00

imported mancini dried pasta, garlic olive oil, chili flakes, bread crumbs, and pecorino romano (*spicy)

Baked Rigatoni

$18.00

imported mancini dried rigatoni, our house tomato sauce, pecorino romano, mozzarella, asiago, and fresh basil

Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

cheese ravioli topped with roasted mushrooms, black truffle, arugula, truffle oil, pecorino romano, parmesan

Lasagna Lorenzo

$18.00Out of stock

Layers of DiNapoli tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, provolone, romano cheese & Italian sausage

Spaghetti Marinara

$18.00

imported mancini dried pasta, house-made DiNapoli tomato sauce, topped with shaved Parmesan & parsley

DOLCI

Sfogliatelle

$10.00

Meaning "thin leaf" & native to Campania filed with ricotta & lemon zest; served warm.

Tiramisu

$14.00

ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone custard.

Cannoli

$14.00

ricotta, candied citron, dark chocolate shavings.

Biscotti

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$3.50

ACCOMPAGNAMENTI

Wildflower Honey

$5.00

Alce Nero organic wildflower honey is imported from Italy. Its aroma is intense, while the flavor it offers is sweet and lingering.

Orange Honey

$5.00

Unpasteurized orange blossom honey, organic farming in in the Plain of Catania in Sicily and the highlands in Calabria.

Black Truffle Honey

$6.00

La Rustichella infuses fine black truffle slices into high-quality honey for a decadent treat that is both sweet and savory.

Garlic Chili In Oil

$5.00

Hot Calabrian Peppers and garlic chopped in olive oil.

Wine Soaked Fig Spread

$5.00

Dried California Figs soaked in Italian table wine.

Balsamic Glaze

$5.00

Balsamic Glaze is an incredible addition to any meat or cheese.

Giardiniera

$5.50

A house blend of vegetables including cauliflower, carrots, celery, & sweet peppers; marinated in an oil & vinegar mix.

Gluten Free Bread

$8.00

Melinda's Gluten-Free Bakery, Santa Cruz

PANINI

All panini served on Kelly's Bakery Franchese Roll & served with small spring mix salad.

Melanzane Panini

$15.00

roasted eggplant, red peppers, crimini mushrooms, thyme, rosemary, 5 cheese blend

Caprese Panini

$15.00

mozzarella fiore di latte, tomato, pesto basil

Arthur Ave

$16.00

finnocchiona, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, pepperoncini, muffaleta, and spring mix, toasted francese

Sonny’s Meatball Sandwich

$18.00

Our Italian american meatballs, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Beer

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$9.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$9.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$9.00

Deschutes Pitcher

$35.00

Petaluma, CA Their classic IPA 12oz

Deschuttes IPA Bottle

$7.00

Italy 12oz bottle of Italian lager

Online Wines & Cocktails

NV Il Colle Prosecco

NV Il Colle Prosecco

$19.00

Veneto, Italy Fresh stone fruits and pear on the nose, with complicating notes of melon and lemon zest. Slightly sweet on entry but nicely focused, then more austere with good clarity and cut to the apple and pear flavors. Finishes long.

2015 Pisoni Brut Trento DOC

2015 Pisoni Brut Trento DOC

$30.00

100% Chardonnay made in the Champagne method from Northern Italy. Amazing value sparkler...

NV Andre Clouet Rose Brut Champagne Grand Cru

NV Andre Clouet Rose Brut Champagne Grand Cru

$50.00

Valentines Day Special!!! Regularly $58!!! 100% Rose of Pinot Noir. Grand Cru fruit from Bouzy and Ambonnay, this is rich, creamy and utterly delicious!

2015 l'Arco Pario Rosso

2015 l'Arco Pario Rosso

$50.00

Valentines Day Special!!! Regularly $60!!! This wine is made from 50% Amarone (grapes are picked and laid out to dry on straw mats for 2-3 weeks so that the grapes raisin) juice and 50% Ripasso juice. Very deep, saturated ruby. Fresh, piercing aromas of black cherry, violet, lavender and sweet spices on the nose. Then super smooth but dense, with wonderful poise and balance to the ripe red cherry, dark berry, aromatic herb and mineral flavors.

NV Veuve Fourny "Grande Reserve" Brut Champagne Premier Cru

NV Veuve Fourny "Grande Reserve" Brut Champagne Premier Cru

$50.00

80% Chardonnay and 20% Pinot Noir from Premier Cru village Avize. A deliciously balanced entry level Champagne from one of our favorite grower producers!

2018 San Michele Pinot Grigio

2018 San Michele Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Veneto, Italy 100% organic Pinot Grigio, fermented and then aged on the lees for 4 months in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks before bottling. A fantastic value, this is crisp, dry and loaded with juicy peach, flowers, nectarine and green almond. A step above most other Pinot Grigios at this price.

2018 Brooks "Amycas" White Blend

2018 Brooks "Amycas" White Blend

$18.00
2018 Terenzuola "Vigne Basse" Vermentino

2018 Terenzuola "Vigne Basse" Vermentino

$26.00
2017 Quinta de Saes Tinto

2017 Quinta de Saes Tinto

$22.00
2016 Assuli Ruggiero Syrah

2016 Assuli Ruggiero Syrah

$19.00
2016 Collemattoni Rosso di Montalcino

2016 Collemattoni Rosso di Montalcino

$34.00
2016 Fenaroli Montepulciano

2016 Fenaroli Montepulciano

$21.00

Abruzzo, Italy 100% Montepulciano. Dark berries, plum, licorice, violet and savory herbs on the nose. A wine of medium flesh and sweetness, offering an attractive blend of black fruits and smoky flint accented by a bright floral note. Finishes easygoing, with a fine dusting of tannins and lively acidity. Another fan favorite - very popular by-the-glass wine! Loads of character and flavor for the price. Great pizza wine! Will also pair well with meatballs, pasta with red or meat sauce, eggplant Parm, lasagna, salumi and cheese, grilled meat, and Rosemary chicken.

2014 La Ca Nova Barbaresco 'Montefico"

2014 La Ca Nova Barbaresco 'Montefico"

$54.00

Classic Aperol Spritz

$45.00

Mason jar cocktail take home kit serves up to 5. Prosecco, Aperol, club soda, orange slice, rosemary.

Classic Negroni (16oz)

$45.00

Mason jar cocktail take home kit serves up to 5. Benham Gin , Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Twist.

Old Fashioned (16oz)

$45.00

Mason jar cocktail take home kit serves up to 5. Templeton Rye, Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup, Luxardo Cherry, Orange & Lemon Twist.

Manhattan (16oz)

$45.00

Mason jar cocktail take home kit serves up to 5. Makers Mark, Averna, Angostura Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

Basil Lemonade (16oz)

$45.00Out of stock

Mason jar cocktail take home kit serves up to 5. Gruven Vodka, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Basil Leaves.

Online Sodas & Waters

Diet Coke Can

$4.00

Coke Can

$4.00

San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Sparkling Pomegranate Soda.

San Pellegrino Aranciata (Orange)

$3.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Limonata (Lemon)

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water ( 1L)

$7.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enoteca La Storia, in the spirit of a traditional enoteca, is a gathering spot for sharing, exploring and savoring fine wines and satisfying dishes in the company of friends and family. Inspired by Italy’s rustic tasting rooms, sublime cuisine and distinct culture, we have reimagined the classic enoteca for the present day, where guests are invited to elevate their understanding and appreciation of Italian and Italian American traditions with with fine wines from around the world..

Location

320 West St John Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Directions

