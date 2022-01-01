Enrico's Italian Dining imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Caterers

Enrico's Italian Dining 20535 S LaGrange Road

review star

No reviews yet

20535 S LaGrange Road

Frankfort, IL 60423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Chili with Jack and Cheddar

$6.95

Homemade beef chili, chunky tomatoes, beans, onions, and cheddar served with hot garlic bread.

Garlic Dressing

$0.50

Mista Salad

$4.95

Assortment of baby lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, grape tomatoes. Choice of dressing.

CO Side Orders

Bowl of Soup (Minestrone)

$5.50

Antipasto Salad

$14.95

Bowl of Clam Chowder (Friday Only)

$6.75

Bowl Of Chili with onion & jack/cheddar cheese

$6.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Extra Garlic Bread (2 Slices)

$4.50

Extra Plain Bread

$3.25

Garlic Dressing

$0.50

Herb-Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

French Fries

$2.95

Misto Salad

$5.50

Quart of Clam Chowder (Friday Only)

$12.95

Quart of Chili

$11.95

Quart of Soup (Minestrone)

$10.95

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Side Of Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Side of Meat Sauce

$1.95

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

CO DESSERTS

SLICE OF BANANA PIE

$5.25

SLICE OF COCONUT PIE

$5.25

SLICE OF DARK CHOCOLATE PIE

$5.25

PIECE OF TIRAMISU

$6.25

CO Pumpkin Slice

$6.25

DO NOT MAKE

Cannoli

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20535 S LaGrange Road, Frankfort, IL 60423

Directions

Gallery
Enrico's Italian Dining image

