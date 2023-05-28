- Home
- Enrique's Lounge - 120 E Main St.,
Enrique's Lounge 120 E Main St.,
No reviews yet
120 E Main St.,
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LIQUORS
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo ESPECIAL Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Silver
Corzo Repo
Corzo Silver
OCHO Silver
OCHO Repo
Jaja Silver
Jaja Repo
Lalo
Espolón Repo
Espolón Silver
Sauza
818 Silver
818 Repo
Milagro Añejo
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Reposdao
Corralejo Silver
Herredura Anejo
Herredura Reposado
Herredura Silver
Jose Cuervo TRADITIONAL Silver
La Pinta Pomegranate
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Jack Daniels
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare
Whistle Pig Piggy Back 6 Year
Blanton's Single Barrel
Southern Comfort
Seagrams 7
Sazerac
Scotch
Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello Il Tromonto
Hennesy
ABSINTHE
Baerenjeager
Lillet
Fernet Branca
St. Germaine
Courvoisier V.S.
Giffard Pamplemousse
Tawny Porto 20YR.
Goldschlager
Sambvca Romana
Mezcal
Montelobos Espadin
Sombra Joven
Bosscal
Codigo 1530
Convite Esencial
Convite Una
Del Maguey “Crema”
Dos Hombres ESP Joven
Ilegal Joven
Mail Bien ESP Morales Lopez
Montelobos Joven Espadin
Vago Elote Garcia
Vago Espadin BARRIGA
Vago Espadin JARQUIN
Bahnez Joven Espadin & Barril
Burrito Fiestero Joven
Banhez TEPEZTATE Joven
MADRÉ ENSAMBLE
LOS SIETE MISTERIOS Doba-Yej
Cachaça Brazil
Brandy
RAICILLA
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Area 51
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
CokeCaneBäer
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
ESP
French 75
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hibiscus
Hot Toddy
Houseboat
Hurricane
Jalapeño Cucumber
Lady Michelle
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita Piña
Martinez
Martini
Melon Marg
Mexican Firing Squad
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mothers Milk
Mudslide
My Ambition
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Rough & Ready
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Sluice
Social Instance
Tequila Sunrise
TiniPickle
Tom Collins
Valentina
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
XXXGinPassíon
Negroni
Trash Can
B- 52
Long Island
Last Word
Aviation
Social Instance
WELL Margarita
FRESH LIME Margarita
BEER
8oz Draft Beers
16oz Draft Beers
Cans/Bottles
WINE
Wine GL
GL (House) Freixenet Champagne
GL (House) Chardonnay Century
GL ROSÉ Campuget
GL (House) Merlot Century
GL Rodney Strong 2018 Chardonnay
GL Freakshow CAB
GL J.lohr Chardonnay
GL MALBEC LLAMA
GL Angeline Pinot Noir 2018
GL J.Lohr Riesling Bay Mist
GL McManis Merlot 2018
GL AVALON Sauvignon Blanc
GL ZABO Zinfandel
GL Chateau Ste. Michelle
GL (House) Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Bogle Petite Sirah
Sparkling Wine BTL
White Wine BTL
Rose BTL
Red BTL
CORK FEE
ALL FOOD
Fusion Tapas
Crispy Green Beans
Green Beans, Chipotle Aioli
Empanadas
Lettuce & dipping sauce
Korean Wings
Spice-Glazed, sesame seed, toasted Peanut
Parmesan Serrano Bread
Toasted, Savory & Spicey
Bleu Garlic Bread
Toasted, Savory & Tangy
Ahi WonTon
Seared, blackened, wasabi, twin sauces
Calamari
Crispy, Mild peppers, Lemon & Garlic Aioli
Stuffed Mushrooms
Cream Cheese, Garlic, Parmesan
Piquillo Peppers
Stuffed with Cheeses,Savory Tomato Sauce, crispy onions
Queso Fundido
Oaxacan Cheese, Spicey abodobo, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro & Tortillas
Patatas Bravas
Crispy, spicey seasoned, Bravas sauce, Romesco
Fettuccini Alfredo
Housemade Pasta, Alfredo sauce & Parmesan
Lime Cilantro Rice
Fresh Lime & Cilantro
Spanish Tortilla
Papa Fritas (Fries battered)
Vegan Empanadas
Salad & Soup
Entrée
Burger & Sando
Specials
LATE NIGHT MENU
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
120 E Main St.,, Grass Valley, CA 95945
Photos coming soon!