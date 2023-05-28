A map showing the location of Enrique's Lounge 120 E Main St.,View gallery

Enrique's Lounge 120 E Main St.,

120 E Main St.,

Grass Valley, CA 95945

LIQUORS

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

South Yuba

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Stolichnaya

$11.00

Chopin Potato

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Citadelle

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling'S

$10.00

Meyers

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Sailor Jerry's

$9.00

ZACAPA Guatamala

$12.00

RUMchata

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Jose Cuervo ESPECIAL Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$60.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Corzo Repo

$14.00

Corzo Silver

$13.00

OCHO Silver

$13.00

OCHO Repo

$14.00

Jaja Silver

$12.00

Jaja Repo

$13.00

Lalo

$13.00

Espolón Repo

$13.00

Espolón Silver

$12.00

Sauza

$9.00

818 Silver

$12.00

818 Repo

$13.00

Milagro Añejo

$14.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Corralejo Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Reposdao

$13.00

Corralejo Silver

$12.00

Herredura Anejo

$15.00

Herredura Reposado

$14.00

Herredura Silver

$13.00

Jose Cuervo TRADITIONAL Silver

$12.00

La Pinta Pomegranate

$11.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$17.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back 6 Year

$17.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$60.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal 12Yr

$20.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 yr.

$11.00

Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello Il Tromonto

$10.00

Hennesy

$13.00

ABSINTHE

$25.00

Baerenjeager

$10.00

Lillet

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Courvoisier V.S.

$18.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$11.00

Tawny Porto 20YR.

$13.00

Goldschlager

$10.00

Sambvca Romana

$10.00

Mezcal

Montelobos Espadin

$12.00

Sombra Joven

$12.00

Bosscal

$12.00

Codigo 1530

$18.00

Convite Esencial

$12.00

Convite Una

$13.00

Del Maguey “Crema”

$13.00

Dos Hombres ESP Joven

$16.00

Ilegal Joven

$14.00

Mail Bien ESP Morales Lopez

$12.00

Montelobos Joven Espadin

$13.00

Vago Elote Garcia

$13.00

Vago Espadin BARRIGA

$14.00

Vago Espadin JARQUIN

$15.00

Bahnez Joven Espadin & Barril

$12.00

Burrito Fiestero Joven

$14.00

Banhez TEPEZTATE Joven

$25.00

MADRÉ ENSAMBLE

$23.00

LOS SIETE MISTERIOS Doba-Yej

$24.00

Cachaça Brazil

Cachaça 51

$12.00

Brandy

Well Brandy

$8.00

Sotol

PIZCADORES SOTOL Silver 45

$24.00

Liquers

Amaro MONTENEGRO 1oz.

$18.00

Amaro Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro 1oz.

$14.00

RAICILLA

RAICILLA DE UNA (1 ounce)

$27.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Area 51

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

CokeCaneBäer

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

ESP

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hibiscus

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Houseboat

$12.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Jalapeño Cucumber

$12.00

Lady Michelle

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita Piña

$13.00

Martinez

$12.00

Martini

$11.00

Melon Marg

$12.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mothers Milk

$12.00

Mudslide

$9.00

My Ambition

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rough & Ready

$12.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Sluice

$12.00

Social Instance

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

TiniPickle

$13.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Valentina

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

XXXGinPassíon

$12.00

Negroni

$9.00

Trash Can

$9.00

B- 52

$9.00

Long Island

$12.00

Last Word

$9.00

Aviation

$11.00

Social Instance

$12.00

WELL Margarita

$10.00

FRESH LIME Margarita

$14.00

SPRING COCKTAIL MENU

Social Instance

$13.00

BYOM

$12.00

Hibiscus Marg

$13.00

Seek & Destroy

$13.00

Buoy on the loose

$12.00

Storm Weather

$13.00

Sluce Box

$12.00

XXXGinPassion

$12.00

Rough & Ready

$11.00

BEER

8oz Draft Beers

8oz Rogue

$5.00

8oz Stone

$5.00

8oz Firestone Walker

$5.00

8oz Stella

$5.00

8oz 805

$5.00

8oz Knee Deep

$5.00

8oz 1849

$5.00

8oz Device

$5.00

8oz 21st. Amendment

$5.00

8oz Moksa

$5.00

16oz Draft Beers

16oz Knee Deep Breaking Bud

$8.00

16oz. Gummi Worms

$7.75

16oz. Models Especial

$7.00

16oz. Coors Light

$5.00

16oz. Budweiser

$5.00

16oz. Hazy Little Thing

$7.25

16oz. Heretic Make America Juicy Again

$8.00

16oz. Crooked Lane Hard Seltzer

$7.00

16oz. Crooked Lane 1-2 Punch

$7.00

Cans/Bottles

Btl. Modelo Especial

$5.00

Can Budweiser

$4.00

Btl. Negra Modelo

$5.00

Can Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

WINE

Wine GL

GL (House) Freixenet Champagne

$7.00

GL (House) Chardonnay Century

$7.00

GL ROSÉ Campuget

$9.00

GL (House) Merlot Century

$7.00

GL Rodney Strong 2018 Chardonnay

$13.00

GL Freakshow CAB

$11.00

GL J.lohr Chardonnay

$11.00

GL MALBEC LLAMA

$9.00

GL Angeline Pinot Noir 2018

$11.00

GL J.Lohr Riesling Bay Mist

$9.00

GL McManis Merlot 2018

$12.00

GL AVALON Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL ZABO Zinfandel

$12.00

GL Chateau Ste. Michelle

$14.00

GL (House) Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GL Bogle Petite Sirah

$11.00

Sparkling Wine BTL

House Champagne

$37.00

Domaine Chandon

$500.00

Chandon

$500.00

Etoile

$500.00

Moet & Chandon

$500.00

Veuve Clicquot

$500.00

Dom Perignon

$900.00

Mionetto Split

$9.00

White Wine BTL

House White

$52.00

Chardonnay

Sauvignon Blanc

Pinot Gris

Moscato

Viognier

Gewurztraminer

Chenin Blanc

Btl. Jlohr Chardonnay

$38.00

Rose BTL

ROSÉ CAMPUGET

$35.00

Red BTL

House RED

$26.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Merlot

$28.00

Angeline Pinot Noir 2018

$36.00

MALBEC LLAMA 92 POINTS (Argentina)

$35.00

Zinfandel

$30.00

CORK FEE

CORKAGE FEE

$20.00

N/A BEVERAGES

SODA (no refill)

$3.00

Ice T

$3.00

Hot T

$3.00

Coffee (no refill)

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Double Shot

$6.00

Pineapple Juice Can

$2.00

RED BULL

$4.00

Apple Juice Can

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice Can

$2.00

ALL FOOD

Fusion Tapas

Crispy Green Beans

$13.00

Green Beans, Chipotle Aioli

Empanadas

$15.00

Lettuce & dipping sauce

Korean Wings

$14.00

Spice-Glazed, sesame seed, toasted Peanut

Parmesan Serrano Bread

$9.00

Toasted, Savory & Spicey

Bleu Garlic Bread

$9.00

Toasted, Savory & Tangy

Ahi WonTon

$21.00

Seared, blackened, wasabi, twin sauces

Calamari

$19.00

Crispy, Mild peppers, Lemon & Garlic Aioli

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Cream Cheese, Garlic, Parmesan

Piquillo Peppers

$12.00

Stuffed with Cheeses,Savory Tomato Sauce, crispy onions

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Oaxacan Cheese, Spicey abodobo, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro & Tortillas

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Crispy, spicey seasoned, Bravas sauce, Romesco

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Housemade Pasta, Alfredo sauce & Parmesan

Lime Cilantro Rice

$7.00

Fresh Lime & Cilantro

Spanish Tortilla

$14.00

Papa Fritas (Fries battered)

$10.00

Vegan Empanadas

$15.00

Salad & Soup

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Parmesan & Crouton

Cranberry Salad

$14.00

Brussels, Greens, Crushed nuts, Fried Oaxacan Cheese, Charred Green onion & Agave Citrus Vinagrette

CUP Tomato Soup

$8.00

BOWL Tomato Soup

$11.00

SHARE Tomato Soup

$14.00

Entrée

Skirt Steak

$33.00

Chimi-Churi & Charred Green Onions

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Mushrooms, Housmade Pasta & Lemon

Seafood Paella

$41.00

Vegan Paella

$35.00

Coconut Shrimp

$28.00

SEA BASS

$36.00

T-bone Steak (Stockyards) Angus 1lb.

$48.00

Burger & Sando

Hamburger

$19.00

Flat Iron then Char & Salad

Pizza

Pizza

$22.00

any 3 items

Specials

Chicken Skewer w/ Peanut Sauce

$15.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$27.00

Mushroom Risotto (chicken stock)

$18.00

Fettuccine Adobo

$27.00

Pangasius Piccata

$25.00

LATE NIGHT MENU

DESSERT

DESSERTS

Trio Ganche

$7.00

Tres Leches

$13.00

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$13.00

NY Cheesecake

$13.00

Creme Brûlée

$13.00

Chocolate LAVA

$13.00

FLAN

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 E Main St.,, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
