Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ensemble Bethesda

49 Reviews

$$

4856 Cordell Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fed Pig Two Step Combo
Crispy Chicken Bites
Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)

BBQ by Federalist Pig

Smokey Chicken Wings

Smokey Chicken Wings

$9.25

Smoked, flash fried and dry rubbed Allergens: dairy, egg

1 lb Pork Ribs

1 lb Pork Ribs

$16.00

Half rack 1lb of smoked, glazed pork ribs served Texas Toast and pickles

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$15.50

Half pound of smoked, sliced brisket served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$15.50

Half pound of smoked, chopped brisket served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.50

Half pound of smoked, pulled pork shoulder served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg

Sliced Turkey Breast

Sliced Turkey Breast

$12.00

Half pound of smoked, sliced turkey breast served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg

Jalapeno Sausage Link

Jalapeno Sausage Link

$8.00

1/3-pound smoked sausage link served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$13.00

Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.

Fed Pig Two Step Combo

Fed Pig Two Step Combo

$18.50

Two meats and Two sides served w/ Texas toast and pickles. Allergens: wheat, soy, egg (side bread)

HoneyFED Package.

HoneyFED Package.

$70.00

It’s like you’re going on a Honeymoon with Federalist Pig. Feeds 4-6. • Honeymoon Chicken Bucket – 8pc bone in whole chicken • Federalist Pig Half Rack of Smoked Pork Ribs • Federalist Pig Smoked Wings – 8pc • Honeymoon Mac & Cheese – small catering pan • Federalist Pig Crispy Brussels Sprouts – small catering pan • Honeymoon Honey Butter Rolls – 8pc

Texas Ranger Sandwich

Texas Ranger Sandwich

$14.00

Chopped brisket topped with crispy onions, pickles and BBQ sauce on Texas Toast Allergens: dairy, gluten

Carolina on My Mind Sandwich

Carolina on My Mind Sandwich

$10.75

Pulled pork shoulder, creamy slaw, crispy skins, spicy vinegar sauce, brioche bun Allergens: soy, gluten, egg

Jive Turkey Sandwich

Jive Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked turkey breast topped with melted cheddar, crispy onions, tomato, ranch and bbq sauce on Texas toast Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg

Jimmy Muscles Sandwich

Jimmy Muscles Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy chicken breast, pork belly, jalapeno relish, sticky garlic, ranch, herbs, sesame bun

The Cordell Sandwich

The Cordell Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced brisket, creamy mac & cheese topped with, crispy onions, and mild BBQ sauce in a hoagie roll.

Larry David Sandwich

Larry David Sandwich

$14.50

house smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, topped w/ Thousand Island dressing on rye bread

BBQ Green Salad

BBQ Green Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, crispy onions, tomato and choice of BBQ meat and choice of dressing. Allergens: dairy, gluten

Loaded Wedge Fries

Loaded Wedge Fries

$12.00

Seasoned wedge fries, pulled pork, melted cheese, BBQ sauce, sour cream, tomato, and chives.

Side Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Side Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Deep fried and tossed in our sweet and spicy dry rub. Allergens: soy

Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$3.50

Creole mustard dressing, diced celery, pickles and egg. Allergens: egg

BBQ Sauce

Fried Chicken by Honeymoon

HoneyFED Package

HoneyFED Package

$70.00

It’s like you’re going on a Honeymoon with Federalist Pig. Feeds 4-6. • Honeymoon Chicken Bucket – 8pc bone in whole chicken • Federalist Pig Half Rack of Smoked Pork Ribs • Federalist Pig Smoked Wings – 8pc • Honeymoon Mac & Cheese – small catering pan • Federalist Pig Crispy Brussels Sprouts – small catering pan • Honeymoon Honey Butter Rolls – 8pc

Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)

Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)

$26.00

A whole bird - two breasts, two wings, two drums and two thighs of our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with 4 of our honey butter rolls.

4 pc (1/2 Chicken)

4 pc (1/2 Chicken)

$14.00

Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with two of our honey butter rolls.

3 pc (Mixed)

3 pc (Mixed)

$11.00

Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with two of our honey butter rolls.

2 pc White (breast and wing)

2 pc White (breast and wing)

$9.00

Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice sauce.

2 pc Dark (drum and thigh)

2 pc Dark (drum and thigh)

$8.00

Our staple all natural cage free crispy served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.

Whole Jumbo Wings

Whole Jumbo Wings

A DC carryout classic done our way, served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.

Crispy Chicken Bites

Crispy Chicken Bites

$8.00

Boneless chicken breast bites served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.

Seafood Basket

Seafood Basket

Our corn meal crusted seafood served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.

Honeymoon Chicken and Waffles

Honeymoon Chicken and Waffles

$7.00

cinnamon waffle with with your choice of chicken drizzled with hot honey and served with a side of honey butter and your sauce.

Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun *contains dairy and gluten

Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich

Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy honey dusted chicken breast, cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, toasted bun *contains dairy and gluten

Honey-Garlic Chicken Banh Mi

Honey-Garlic Chicken Banh Mi

$11.00

Crispy chicken bites tossed in our hot honey dip, crispy garlic, pickled veggies, herbs, and comeback sauce on a hoagie roll *contains dairy and gluten

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy cornmeal breaded flounder, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, and remoulade on a toasted bun

Crispy Mushroom Sandwich

Crispy Mushroom Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy breaded oyster mushrooms, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, crispy onions and comeback sauce on a toasted bun *vegetarian *contains gluten. fried in the same fryer as chicken

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.50

Crispy cornmeal breaded shrimp, topped with pickles, crispy onions, tomato, lettuce and remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll *contains shellfish and gluten

Kale Parmesan Salad

Kale Parmesan Salad

$8.00

Chopped kale, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese, pickled onions and creamy parmesan dressing topped with our crispy chicken bites (dressing served on the side) *gluten free if blackened chicken selected

Honey-Garlic Sesame Salad

Honey-Garlic Sesame Salad

$8.00

Shredded kale, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, crispy garlic and honey-lime vinaigrette all topped with our crispy hot honey dipped chicken bites (honey-lime vinaigrette served on the side) *gluten free if blackened chicken selected

Honeymoon Wedge Salad

Honeymoon Wedge Salad

$8.00

Classic iceberg dressed with blue cheese and topped with everything seasoning, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, herbs and house ranch all topped with our crispy chicken bites (ranch served on the side) *gluten free if blacken chicken selected

Hot Honey Cauliflower

Hot Honey Cauliflower

$10.00

Hot honey dipped roasted cauliflower, crispy garlic, pickled fresnos, goat cheese, herbs *gluten free *contains dairy - vegan if no goat cheese

Honey Butter Rolls

Honey Butter Rolls

$7.50

6 of our light and crisp rolls glazed with honey butter and topped with maldon sea salt and chives *contains dairy and gluten

Honey Dipped Sprouts

Honey Dipped Sprouts

brussels sprouts doused in our signature hot honey *gluten free

Seasoned Wedge Fries

Seasoned Wedge Fries

Seasoned with our house honey dust *gluten free

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

Pipette pasta, gruyere, sharp cheddar, fontina, parmesan cheeses. contains gluten and dairy

Cilantro - Lime Slaw

Cilantro - Lime Slaw

Shaved cabbage, cilantro, honey-lime dressing *gluten free

Kale - Blue Cheese Slaw

Kale - Blue Cheese Slaw

Shredded kale, pickled onions, herbs, creamy blue cheese dressing *gluten free *contains dairy

Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders

Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders

$7.50

two of our honey butter rolls turned into sliders - served with a side of fries.

Kids Shrimp Basket

Kids Shrimp Basket

$9.00

5 cornmeal breaded shrimp served with a side of fries.

Kids Chicken Bites Basket

Kids Chicken Bites Basket

$8.00

5 of our crispy boneless chicken breast bites served with a side of fries.

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with no sauces or condiments, served with a side of fries.

Pizza by Pizza TBD

Triple Cheese Pizza

Triple Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sharp White Cheddar, Sharp Yellow Cheddar, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Parm, Crispy Basil

Sweater Weather

Sweater Weather

$16.99

Butternut Squash, Crispy Sage, Black Pepper Ricotta, Black Truffle Potato Chips

Pep Boi

Pep Boi

$19.99

Ezzo Cup and Char Pepperoni, Hot & Sweet Pepper Relish, Spicy Honey, Crispy Basil, Tomato Leaf Olive Oil

Truffle Shuffle

Truffle Shuffle

$17.99

Basil Pesto, Black Truffle Burrata, House Made Red Sauce, Crispy Basil, Parmesan, Black Summer Truffle Oil

Queen Margherita

Queen Margherita

$15.99

House Made Red Sauce, Wisconsin Brick, Fresh Mozzarella, Crispy Basil, Parmesan, Basil EVOO

Fedpizza

Fedpizza

$21.00

pork belly, carolina bbq sauce, jalapeño relish, pickled red onion, cilantro

Honeymoon Pizza

Honeymoon Pizza

$21.00

crispy chicken bites, pickled fresno peppers, hot honey drizzle, fresh chives

10 wings or tenders with 1 dipping sauce

10 wings or tenders with 1 dipping sauce

$16.00

marinated in our signature sweet and spicy dry rub for 24 hours, smoked over hickory wood then flash-fried and finished with even more Fed Pig dry rub - you won't even need the sauce, but you might want some…

20 wings or tenders with 2 dipping sauces

20 wings or tenders with 2 dipping sauces

$30.00

marinated in our signature sweet and spicy dry rub for 24 hours, smoked over hickory wood then flash-fried and finished with even more Fed Pig dry rub - you won't even need the sauce, but you might want some…

Celery + Ranch

Celery + Ranch

$1.50
Celery + Blue Cheese

Celery + Blue Cheese

$1.50
Fries

Fries

$4.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauce

Desserts by Milkbar

Milk Bar Pie Slice

Milk Bar Pie Slice

$7.15Out of stock

A slice of our namesake pie. Gooey, buttery goodness in a hearty toasted oat cookie crust — sweet, salty, and sticky.

6" Birthday Cake

6" Birthday Cake

$63.80

Our bestselling Birthday Cake, inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with: rainbow-flecked vanilla B’day cake layered with creamy B’day frosting, crunchy B’day crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood.

6" Apple Cider Donut Cake

6" Apple Cider Donut Cake

$64.90

It’s back! We took a donut and turned it into a cake. Specifically, a 3-layered donut cake with fluffy donut sugar frosting (seriously), a tart apple cider jam with hints of warm cider, and caramelized apple donut crumbs sprinkled into almost every layer, with red apple crumbs on top. If jumping into a giant pile of leaves had a taste -this would be it!

12 Cookie Mix & Match

12 Cookie Mix & Match

$37.40

Mix and match 4 packs of 3 cookies. Add a Tin to make it a gift!

6 Cookie Mix & Match

6 Cookie Mix & Match

$18.70

Mix and match 2 packs of 3 cookies. Add a Tin to make it a gift!

3 Cookie Mix & Match

3 Cookie Mix & Match

$9.35

Pick 3 cookies of your choice. Each cookie is individually wrapped.

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$3.60

Fluffy, chewy, sugary, and buttery, with a B’day punch of vanilla and rainbow sprinkles.

Chocolate Confetti Cookie

Chocolate Confetti Cookie

$3.60

A cocoa-and-vanilla-packed revision of the classic Confetti Cookie, remixing chocolatey boxed cake mix flavors into a fun and fluffy cookie, studded with mini chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

Compost Cookie

Compost Cookie

$3.60

A sweet and salty kitchen sink cookie with chocolate chips in a graham cracker base — plus pretzels, potato chips, coffee, oats, and butterscotch.

Corn Cookie

Corn Cookie

$3.60

A Milk Bar favorite. The down-home flavor of your favorite cornbread, captured in a cookie.

Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie

Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie

$3.60

A crunchy, chewy riff on the classic chocolate chip, packed with cornflakes and marshmallows.

Blueberry & Cream Cookie

Blueberry & Cream Cookie

$3.60

A muffin top masquerading as a cookie. Sugar cookie dough, milk crumbs, and chewy dried blueberry morsels.

B'day Cake Truffles 3 pack

B'day Cake Truffles 3 pack

$8.00

Rainbow-flecked, vanilla-infused cake bites, coated in a barely-there drizzle of white chocolate and rolled in B’day crumbs.

Chocolate B'day Cake Truffles 3 pack

Chocolate B'day Cake Truffles 3 pack

$8.00

Fudgy cake bites loaded with chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles, coated in more chocolate and a dusting of chocolate cake crumbs.

Gluten Free* B'day Cake Truffles 3 Pack

Gluten Free* B'day Cake Truffles 3 Pack

$8.00

Made from Gluten-Free Birthday Cake, these rainbow-flecked, vanilla-happy, gluten-free goodies are coated in a barely-there white chocolate shell and rolled in B'Day sand.

Apple Cider Donut Truffles 3 Pack

Apple Cider Donut Truffles 3 Pack

$8.00

One bite of these gooey apple-y beauties and it’s *instantly* fall. This limited edition apple-flavored cake truffle tastes like all the magic of a fried apple donut coated in thin white chocolate and sprinkled with doughnut sugar sand. It’s the best part of our Apple Cider Donut Cake in one decadent bite. Enjoy these with your morning coffee or send them to a friend who would rather be apple picking.

The OGs

The OGs

$16.25Out of stock

All the Milk Bar classics in one gorgeous dessert spread. Includes a slice of Milk Bar Pie, a 3-pack of B’Day Cake Truffles and a Compost Cookie®

Gift tin

Gift tin

$7.70

Gift tin Cookies not included

Drinks

Snowing in Space Nitro Cold Brew Nom Nom

Snowing in Space Nitro Cold Brew Nom Nom

$4.00
La Colombe Draft Vanilla Latte

La Colombe Draft Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50
Dr. Brown’s Cream Soda

Dr. Brown’s Cream Soda

$2.50
Dr Brown’s Root Beer

Dr Brown’s Root Beer

$2.50

Boxed water

$3.00
La Croix Cran-rasperry sparkling water

La Croix Cran-rasperry sparkling water

$2.00
La Croix Orange sparkling water

La Croix Orange sparkling water

$2.00
La Croix Lemon sparkling water

La Croix Lemon sparkling water

$2.00
La Croix Coconut sparkling water

La Croix Coconut sparkling water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Ensemble image
Ensemble image

Similar restaurants in your area

Olazzo - Bethesda
orange starNo Reviews
7921 Norfolk Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Bacchus of Lebanon
orange star4.3 • 1,034
7945 Norfolk Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Caddies On Cordell
orange star4.2 • 1,604
4922 Cordell Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Alatri Bros - Bethesda
orange star4.2 • 313
4926 Cordell Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) - 301-652-0834
orange star4.4 • 200
4917 Cordell Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Avenue Cafe - 4924 Del Ray Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4924 Del Ray Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethesda

The Cheesecake Factory - Bethesda
orange star4.6 • 21,288
7101 Democracy Blvd Bethesda, MD 20817
View restaurantnext
Woodmont Deli
orange star4.5 • 12,115
8225 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
orange star4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Q By Peter Chang
orange star4.5 • 6,805
4500 East West Hwy Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Spanish Diner
orange star4.2 • 5,161
7271 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Julio's
orange star4.5 • 5,016
4870 Bethesda Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethesda
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston