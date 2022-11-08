Ensemble Bethesda
49 Reviews
$$
4856 Cordell Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
BBQ by Federalist Pig
Smokey Chicken Wings
Smoked, flash fried and dry rubbed Allergens: dairy, egg
1 lb Pork Ribs
Half rack 1lb of smoked, glazed pork ribs served Texas Toast and pickles
Sliced Brisket
Half pound of smoked, sliced brisket served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg
Chopped Brisket
Half pound of smoked, chopped brisket served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg
Pulled Pork
Half pound of smoked, pulled pork shoulder served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg
Sliced Turkey Breast
Half pound of smoked, sliced turkey breast served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg
Jalapeno Sausage Link
1/3-pound smoked sausage link served with Texas Toast and pickles Allergens: wheat, soy, egg
Pork Belly
Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.
Fed Pig Two Step Combo
Two meats and Two sides served w/ Texas toast and pickles. Allergens: wheat, soy, egg (side bread)
HoneyFED Package.
Texas Ranger Sandwich
Chopped brisket topped with crispy onions, pickles and BBQ sauce on Texas Toast Allergens: dairy, gluten
Carolina on My Mind Sandwich
Pulled pork shoulder, creamy slaw, crispy skins, spicy vinegar sauce, brioche bun Allergens: soy, gluten, egg
Jive Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast topped with melted cheddar, crispy onions, tomato, ranch and bbq sauce on Texas toast Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg
Jimmy Muscles Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, pork belly, jalapeno relish, sticky garlic, ranch, herbs, sesame bun
The Cordell Sandwich
Sliced brisket, creamy mac & cheese topped with, crispy onions, and mild BBQ sauce in a hoagie roll.
Larry David Sandwich
house smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, topped w/ Thousand Island dressing on rye bread
BBQ Green Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, crispy onions, tomato and choice of BBQ meat and choice of dressing. Allergens: dairy, gluten
Loaded Wedge Fries
Seasoned wedge fries, pulled pork, melted cheese, BBQ sauce, sour cream, tomato, and chives.
Side Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Deep fried and tossed in our sweet and spicy dry rub. Allergens: soy
Side Potato Salad
Creole mustard dressing, diced celery, pickles and egg. Allergens: egg
BBQ Sauce
Fried Chicken by Honeymoon
HoneyFED Package
Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)
A whole bird - two breasts, two wings, two drums and two thighs of our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with 4 of our honey butter rolls.
4 pc (1/2 Chicken)
Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with two of our honey butter rolls.
3 pc (Mixed)
Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with two of our honey butter rolls.
2 pc White (breast and wing)
Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice sauce.
2 pc Dark (drum and thigh)
Our staple all natural cage free crispy served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
Whole Jumbo Wings
A DC carryout classic done our way, served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
Crispy Chicken Bites
Boneless chicken breast bites served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
Seafood Basket
Our corn meal crusted seafood served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
Honeymoon Chicken and Waffles
cinnamon waffle with with your choice of chicken drizzled with hot honey and served with a side of honey butter and your sauce.
Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun *contains dairy and gluten
Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich
Crispy honey dusted chicken breast, cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, toasted bun *contains dairy and gluten
Honey-Garlic Chicken Banh Mi
Crispy chicken bites tossed in our hot honey dip, crispy garlic, pickled veggies, herbs, and comeback sauce on a hoagie roll *contains dairy and gluten
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Crispy cornmeal breaded flounder, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, and remoulade on a toasted bun
Crispy Mushroom Sandwich
Crispy breaded oyster mushrooms, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, crispy onions and comeback sauce on a toasted bun *vegetarian *contains gluten. fried in the same fryer as chicken
Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy cornmeal breaded shrimp, topped with pickles, crispy onions, tomato, lettuce and remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll *contains shellfish and gluten
Kale Parmesan Salad
Chopped kale, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese, pickled onions and creamy parmesan dressing topped with our crispy chicken bites (dressing served on the side) *gluten free if blackened chicken selected
Honey-Garlic Sesame Salad
Shredded kale, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, crispy garlic and honey-lime vinaigrette all topped with our crispy hot honey dipped chicken bites (honey-lime vinaigrette served on the side) *gluten free if blackened chicken selected
Honeymoon Wedge Salad
Classic iceberg dressed with blue cheese and topped with everything seasoning, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, herbs and house ranch all topped with our crispy chicken bites (ranch served on the side) *gluten free if blacken chicken selected
Hot Honey Cauliflower
Hot honey dipped roasted cauliflower, crispy garlic, pickled fresnos, goat cheese, herbs *gluten free *contains dairy - vegan if no goat cheese
Honey Butter Rolls
6 of our light and crisp rolls glazed with honey butter and topped with maldon sea salt and chives *contains dairy and gluten
Honey Dipped Sprouts
brussels sprouts doused in our signature hot honey *gluten free
Seasoned Wedge Fries
Seasoned with our house honey dust *gluten free
Mac and Cheese
Pipette pasta, gruyere, sharp cheddar, fontina, parmesan cheeses. contains gluten and dairy
Cilantro - Lime Slaw
Shaved cabbage, cilantro, honey-lime dressing *gluten free
Kale - Blue Cheese Slaw
Shredded kale, pickled onions, herbs, creamy blue cheese dressing *gluten free *contains dairy
Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders
two of our honey butter rolls turned into sliders - served with a side of fries.
Kids Shrimp Basket
5 cornmeal breaded shrimp served with a side of fries.
Kids Chicken Bites Basket
5 of our crispy boneless chicken breast bites served with a side of fries.
Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with no sauces or condiments, served with a side of fries.
Pizza by Pizza TBD
Triple Cheese Pizza
Sharp White Cheddar, Sharp Yellow Cheddar, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Parm, Crispy Basil
Sweater Weather
Butternut Squash, Crispy Sage, Black Pepper Ricotta, Black Truffle Potato Chips
Pep Boi
Ezzo Cup and Char Pepperoni, Hot & Sweet Pepper Relish, Spicy Honey, Crispy Basil, Tomato Leaf Olive Oil
Truffle Shuffle
Basil Pesto, Black Truffle Burrata, House Made Red Sauce, Crispy Basil, Parmesan, Black Summer Truffle Oil
Queen Margherita
House Made Red Sauce, Wisconsin Brick, Fresh Mozzarella, Crispy Basil, Parmesan, Basil EVOO
Fedpizza
pork belly, carolina bbq sauce, jalapeño relish, pickled red onion, cilantro
Honeymoon Pizza
crispy chicken bites, pickled fresno peppers, hot honey drizzle, fresh chives
10 wings or tenders with 1 dipping sauce
marinated in our signature sweet and spicy dry rub for 24 hours, smoked over hickory wood then flash-fried and finished with even more Fed Pig dry rub - you won't even need the sauce, but you might want some…
20 wings or tenders with 2 dipping sauces
marinated in our signature sweet and spicy dry rub for 24 hours, smoked over hickory wood then flash-fried and finished with even more Fed Pig dry rub - you won't even need the sauce, but you might want some…
Celery + Ranch
Celery + Blue Cheese
Fries
Cole Slaw
Dipping Sauce
Desserts by Milkbar
Milk Bar Pie Slice
A slice of our namesake pie. Gooey, buttery goodness in a hearty toasted oat cookie crust — sweet, salty, and sticky.
6" Birthday Cake
Our bestselling Birthday Cake, inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with: rainbow-flecked vanilla B’day cake layered with creamy B’day frosting, crunchy B’day crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood.
6" Apple Cider Donut Cake
It’s back! We took a donut and turned it into a cake. Specifically, a 3-layered donut cake with fluffy donut sugar frosting (seriously), a tart apple cider jam with hints of warm cider, and caramelized apple donut crumbs sprinkled into almost every layer, with red apple crumbs on top. If jumping into a giant pile of leaves had a taste -this would be it!
12 Cookie Mix & Match
Mix and match 4 packs of 3 cookies. Add a Tin to make it a gift!
6 Cookie Mix & Match
Mix and match 2 packs of 3 cookies. Add a Tin to make it a gift!
3 Cookie Mix & Match
Pick 3 cookies of your choice. Each cookie is individually wrapped.
Confetti Cookie
Fluffy, chewy, sugary, and buttery, with a B’day punch of vanilla and rainbow sprinkles.
Chocolate Confetti Cookie
A cocoa-and-vanilla-packed revision of the classic Confetti Cookie, remixing chocolatey boxed cake mix flavors into a fun and fluffy cookie, studded with mini chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.
Compost Cookie
A sweet and salty kitchen sink cookie with chocolate chips in a graham cracker base — plus pretzels, potato chips, coffee, oats, and butterscotch.
Corn Cookie
A Milk Bar favorite. The down-home flavor of your favorite cornbread, captured in a cookie.
Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie
A crunchy, chewy riff on the classic chocolate chip, packed with cornflakes and marshmallows.
Blueberry & Cream Cookie
A muffin top masquerading as a cookie. Sugar cookie dough, milk crumbs, and chewy dried blueberry morsels.
B'day Cake Truffles 3 pack
Rainbow-flecked, vanilla-infused cake bites, coated in a barely-there drizzle of white chocolate and rolled in B’day crumbs.
Chocolate B'day Cake Truffles 3 pack
Fudgy cake bites loaded with chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles, coated in more chocolate and a dusting of chocolate cake crumbs.
Gluten Free* B'day Cake Truffles 3 Pack
Made from Gluten-Free Birthday Cake, these rainbow-flecked, vanilla-happy, gluten-free goodies are coated in a barely-there white chocolate shell and rolled in B'Day sand.
Apple Cider Donut Truffles 3 Pack
One bite of these gooey apple-y beauties and it’s *instantly* fall. This limited edition apple-flavored cake truffle tastes like all the magic of a fried apple donut coated in thin white chocolate and sprinkled with doughnut sugar sand. It’s the best part of our Apple Cider Donut Cake in one decadent bite. Enjoy these with your morning coffee or send them to a friend who would rather be apple picking.
The OGs
All the Milk Bar classics in one gorgeous dessert spread. Includes a slice of Milk Bar Pie, a 3-pack of B’Day Cake Truffles and a Compost Cookie®
Gift tin
Gift tin Cookies not included
Drinks
Snowing in Space Nitro Cold Brew Nom Nom
La Colombe Draft Vanilla Latte
Apple Juice
Dr. Brown’s Cream Soda
Dr Brown’s Root Beer
Boxed water
La Croix Cran-rasperry sparkling water
La Croix Orange sparkling water
La Croix Lemon sparkling water
La Croix Coconut sparkling water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
