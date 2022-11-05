Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Popular Items
Starters
Ceviche
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, serrano pepper, cilantro, ponzu, kimchi furikake, tomato, red onions
Chicken Gyoza
5 pcs ground chicken, cabbage, onion, sesame oil, citrus sauce, scallions
Crispy Pork Belly Wontons
4 pcs of crispy pork belly, chili curry sauce, red onions
Edamame
Boiled & salted
Fat Bastard
Roasted pork belly, cilantro, & BangBang dipping sauce
Fried Rock Shrimp
Tossed in a sweet & spicy cream sauce with frisée, almonds & cabbage
Grilled Shiitake
Grilled shiitake, sweet soy bonito & seaweed flakeGrilled shiitake, sweet soy bonito & seaweed flake
Grilled Shishito Pepper
Sweet soy bonito & seaweed flakes (may be seasonally spicy)
Lumpia Spring Rolls
Shrimp & chicken, carrots, onions with sweet chili sauce & garlic vinaigrette
Salt & pepper Soft Shell Crab App
Crispy soft shell crab, bell pepper, cilantro, onions, scallion, salt & pepper
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumpling with hoisin dipping sauce
Sizzling Short Ribs
Kimchi, shiitake mushroom, tomatoes, shishito peppers, kimchi Kalbi sauce, scallions
Takoyaki
Octopus croquettes with zesty aioli & tangy barbecue sauce
Vegetable Gyoza
5 pcs soy protein, garlic, carrots, cabbage, chives, noodles & citrus sauce, scallions
Steamed Buns
Chicken Buns
Crispy chicken, spring mix, sweet & sour sauce.
Duck Breast Bun
Grilled duck, homestyle pickled vegetables, homestyle smoky grill sauce
Pork Belly Buns
Roasted pork belly, pickled veggie, smoky grilled sauce
Pulled Pork Buns
Shredded pork, cilantro, pineapple, onion, korean chilli paste, lime juice
Shiitake Buns
Grilled shiitake, homestyle avocado paste & truffle oil
Soft Shell Crab Buns
Crispy soft shell crab, spicy mayo aioli, homestyle pickled vegetable
Soups & Salads
Enso Salad
Baby arugula, carrot, onion, red cabbage, frisee, fried shallots, soy ginger vinaigrette
Miso Soup
Soy bean paste, hondashi, scallions, wakame, tofu
Seaweed Salad
Sesame & soy marinated wakame, tomato, baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette
Spicy Miso Soup
Soy bean paste, hondashi, scallions, wakame, tofu
Nigiri & Sahimi
Akami Maguro
Red Tuna
Ebi
Steamed Shrimp
Escolar
Super White Tuna
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hotategai
Japanese Scallop
Ikura
Salmon Caviar (Roe)
Nama Sake
Fresh Salmon
Shiro Maguro
White Tuna / Albacore
Smoked Salmon
Tamago
Japanese Sweet Omelet
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe (Gold, Black, Red, Wasabi)
Unagi
BBQ Fresh Water Eel
Cooked Maki
California
Kani kama, cucumber, avocado, masago
Classic Dragon
Shrimp tempura, mayo, cream cheese, serrano pepper, unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, tobiko
Comiskey Park
Unagi tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, tempura bits, unagi sauce
Division St
Steamed shrimp, avocado, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo, tobiko
Godzilla
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, sriracha, tempura bits, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, scallions, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce
Raw Maki
Crispy Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, lightly battered & fried, scallions
Crunch
Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura bits, spicy mayo, scallions
Fire Dragon
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, scallions, unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, tempura bits, tobiko
Philadelphia
Fresh salmon or smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Rainbow
California maki, topped w/assorted fish
Spicy Maki
Spicy Scallop
Scallop, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo
Spicy Trio
Super white tuna, tuna, salmon, scallions, spicy mayo
Summer
Hamachi, serrano pepper, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, lime juice
Tokyo Sunset
Uramaki
Rice outside & seaweed inside.
Signature Maki
90/94
Salmon, apple, mango, shrimp, serrano pepper, chili oil
Akuma's Head
Albacore, escolar, tobiko, togarashi, sriracha, chives, serrano pepper, cilantro, topped with red pepper & tempura bits
Crazy Eight
Salmon, asparagus, serrano pepper, topped with spicy shrimp & king crab, tempura bits, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo & unagi sauce
Crunchy Lobster
Grilled lobster, avocado, cream cheese, chives, tobiko, lighty tempura battered & fried, top w/unagi sauce, spicy mayo
Electric Eel
Unagi tempura, asparagus, avocado, topped w/spicy tuna, tempura bits
Hers
Crab meat, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, tempura bits, spicy mayo
Lady Diana
Salmon, cilantro, serrano pepper, scallions, topped with salmon, scallop, spicy mayo
Line of Beauty
Crab meat, asparagus, mango, soy marinated salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha
Mad House
Shrimp tempura, tuna, salmon, avocado, soy paper, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, tempura bits
Rising Sun
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, serrano pepper, soy paper, scallion, super white tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha
Romper
Hamachi,serrano, cilantro, avocado, seared super white tuna, honey miso, black tobiko, scallions
Soul of Fire
White tuna, tuna, smoked salmon, chilli oil, apple, sriracha, shishito pepper, unagi sauce
Tuna Tuna Tuna
Super white tuna, cucumber, avocado, red tuna & finished with albacore chunks
Under Dog
Tuna, scallions, cucumber, yellowtail, tobiko, wasabi mayo & fresno pepper
Wocka Wocka
Soy marinated salmon, scallop, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, tuffle oil mayo, tobiko, fried shallots
Vegetarian Maki
Entrees
Duck Breast & Savory Shoyu Ramen
Light soy chicken dashi broth, seared duck breast, cabbage, bean sprouts, black strip, mushrooms, fish cake, scallions, soft poached egg
Kimchi Fried Rice
Sauteed fried garlic, kimchi, sunny fried egg, scallions
Pad Thai Ramen
Stir fried ramen noodle with pad thai sauce Enso style, egg, scallions, bean sprout, topped w/carrot, cabbage, toasted peanutStir fried ramen noodle with pad thai sauce Enso style, egg, scallions, bean sprout, topped w/carrot, cabbage, toasted peanut
Sizzling Ribs & Rice
Short ribs, kimchi, shishito pepper, tomato, mushrooms, sunny fried egg, scallions
Tempura Udon
Udon noodle in hondashi broth, shrimp tempura, assorted vegetable tempura
Teriyaki
A single choice of grilled protein w/bed of steamed bok choy & shredded carrots in a sweet light soy glaze, sesame seeds, scallion
Tonkatsu
Ramen noodle, rich simmer pork marrow broth, pork belly, cabbage, bean sprouts, mushroom, fish cake, scallions, soft poached egg & chilli oil
Yakisoba
Stir-fried egg noodle in garlic sauce, asparagus, carrot, scallions, red cabbage & a single protein choice
Chef's Selections
Extras & Sides
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Enso - In Japanese, it means circle. In life, it stands for the moment in which your mind is free for the body or spirit to create
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647