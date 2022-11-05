Restaurant header imageView gallery

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

Nama Sake
Crunch
Akami Maguro

Starters

Ceviche

$14.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, serrano pepper, cilantro, ponzu, kimchi furikake, tomato, red onions

Chicken Gyoza

$11.00

5 pcs ground chicken, cabbage, onion, sesame oil, citrus sauce, scallions

Crispy Pork Belly Wontons

$13.00

4 pcs of crispy pork belly, chili curry sauce, red onions

Edamame

$6.00

Boiled & salted

Fat Bastard

$14.00

Roasted pork belly, cilantro, & BangBang dipping sauce

Fried Rock Shrimp

$13.00

Tossed in a sweet & spicy cream sauce with frisée, almonds & cabbage

Grilled Shiitake

$9.00

Grilled shiitake, sweet soy bonito & seaweed flakeGrilled shiitake, sweet soy bonito & seaweed flake

Grilled Shishito Pepper

$9.00

Sweet soy bonito & seaweed flakes (may be seasonally spicy)

Lumpia Spring Rolls

$12.00

Shrimp & chicken, carrots, onions with sweet chili sauce & garlic vinaigrette

Salt & pepper Soft Shell Crab App

$14.00

Crispy soft shell crab, bell pepper, cilantro, onions, scallion, salt & pepper

Shumai

$9.00

Steamed shrimp dumpling with hoisin dipping sauce

Sizzling Short Ribs

$14.00

Kimchi, shiitake mushroom, tomatoes, shishito peppers, kimchi Kalbi sauce, scallions

Takoyaki

$8.00

Octopus croquettes with zesty aioli & tangy barbecue sauce

Vegetable Gyoza

$11.00

5 pcs soy protein, garlic, carrots, cabbage, chives, noodles & citrus sauce, scallions

Steamed Buns

Chicken Buns

$10.00

Crispy chicken, spring mix, sweet & sour sauce.

Duck Breast Bun

$10.00

Grilled duck, homestyle pickled vegetables, homestyle smoky grill sauce

Pork Belly Buns

$10.00

Roasted pork belly, pickled veggie, smoky grilled sauce

Pulled Pork Buns

$10.00

Shredded pork, cilantro, pineapple, onion, korean chilli paste, lime juice

Shiitake Buns

$10.00

Grilled shiitake, homestyle avocado paste & truffle oil

Soft Shell Crab Buns

$12.00

Crispy soft shell crab, spicy mayo aioli, homestyle pickled vegetable

Soups & Salads

Enso Salad

$8.00

Baby arugula, carrot, onion, red cabbage, frisee, fried shallots, soy ginger vinaigrette

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soy bean paste, hondashi, scallions, wakame, tofu

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Sesame & soy marinated wakame, tomato, baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette

Spicy Miso Soup

$3.50

Soy bean paste, hondashi, scallions, wakame, tofu

Nigiri & Sahimi

Akami Maguro

$4.00

Red Tuna

Ebi

$3.00

Steamed Shrimp

Escolar

$3.00

Super White Tuna

Hamachi

$4.00

Yellowtail

Hotategai

$5.00

Japanese Scallop

Ikura

$6.00

Salmon Caviar (Roe)

Nama Sake

$4.00

Fresh Salmon

Shiro Maguro

$4.00

White Tuna / Albacore

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Tamago

$3.00

Japanese Sweet Omelet

Tobiko

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe (Gold, Black, Red, Wasabi)

Unagi

$4.00

BBQ Fresh Water Eel

Cooked Maki

California

$8.00

Kani kama, cucumber, avocado, masago

Classic Dragon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, mayo, cream cheese, serrano pepper, unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, tobiko

Comiskey Park

$11.00

Unagi tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, tempura bits, unagi sauce

Division St

$13.00

Steamed shrimp, avocado, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo, tobiko

Godzilla

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, sriracha, tempura bits, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$14.00

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, scallions, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce

Raw Maki

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, lightly battered & fried, scallions

Crunch

$12.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura bits, spicy mayo, scallions

Fire Dragon

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, scallions, unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, tempura bits, tobiko

Philadelphia

$10.00

Fresh salmon or smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Rainbow

$16.00

California maki, topped w/assorted fish

Spicy Maki

$9.00

Spicy Scallop

$12.00

Scallop, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo

Spicy Trio

$14.00

Super white tuna, tuna, salmon, scallions, spicy mayo

Summer

$12.00

Hamachi, serrano pepper, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, lime juice

Tokyo Sunset

$14.00

Uramaki

$9.00

Rice outside & seaweed inside.

Signature Maki

90/94

$18.00

Salmon, apple, mango, shrimp, serrano pepper, chili oil

Akuma's Head

$18.00

Albacore, escolar, tobiko, togarashi, sriracha, chives, serrano pepper, cilantro, topped with red pepper & tempura bits

Crazy Eight

$19.00

Salmon, asparagus, serrano pepper, topped with spicy shrimp & king crab, tempura bits, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo & unagi sauce

Crunchy Lobster

$19.00

Grilled lobster, avocado, cream cheese, chives, tobiko, lighty tempura battered & fried, top w/unagi sauce, spicy mayo

Electric Eel

$18.00

Unagi tempura, asparagus, avocado, topped w/spicy tuna, tempura bits

Hers

$18.00

Crab meat, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, tempura bits, spicy mayo

Lady Diana

$18.00

Salmon, cilantro, serrano pepper, scallions, topped with salmon, scallop, spicy mayo

Line of Beauty

$19.00

Crab meat, asparagus, mango, soy marinated salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha

Mad House

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, tuna, salmon, avocado, soy paper, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, tempura bits

Rising Sun

$19.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, serrano pepper, soy paper, scallion, super white tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha

Romper

$19.00

Hamachi,serrano, cilantro, avocado, seared super white tuna, honey miso, black tobiko, scallions

Soul of Fire

$18.00

White tuna, tuna, smoked salmon, chilli oil, apple, sriracha, shishito pepper, unagi sauce

Tuna Tuna Tuna

$21.00

Super white tuna, cucumber, avocado, red tuna & finished with albacore chunks

Under Dog

$18.00

Tuna, scallions, cucumber, yellowtail, tobiko, wasabi mayo & fresno pepper

Wocka Wocka

$19.00

Soy marinated salmon, scallop, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, tuffle oil mayo, tobiko, fried shallots

Vegetarian Maki

Single Vegetable Maki

$6.00

Veggie Dragon

$15.00

Sweet potato tempura, avocado, spicy mayo, roasted red pepper

Entrees

Duck Breast & Savory Shoyu Ramen

$18.00

Light soy chicken dashi broth, seared duck breast, cabbage, bean sprouts, black strip, mushrooms, fish cake, scallions, soft poached egg

Kimchi Fried Rice

Sauteed fried garlic, kimchi, sunny fried egg, scallions

Pad Thai Ramen

Stir fried ramen noodle with pad thai sauce Enso style, egg, scallions, bean sprout, topped w/carrot, cabbage, toasted peanutStir fried ramen noodle with pad thai sauce Enso style, egg, scallions, bean sprout, topped w/carrot, cabbage, toasted peanut

Sizzling Ribs & Rice

$24.00

Short ribs, kimchi, shishito pepper, tomato, mushrooms, sunny fried egg, scallions

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Udon noodle in hondashi broth, shrimp tempura, assorted vegetable tempura

Teriyaki

A single choice of grilled protein w/bed of steamed bok choy & shredded carrots in a sweet light soy glaze, sesame seeds, scallion

Tonkatsu

$17.00

Ramen noodle, rich simmer pork marrow broth, pork belly, cabbage, bean sprouts, mushroom, fish cake, scallions, soft poached egg & chilli oil

Yakisoba

Stir-fried egg noodle in garlic sauce, asparagus, carrot, scallions, red cabbage & a single protein choice

Chef's Selections

Chirashi

$29.00

12 pcs assorted fish over sushi rice

Sashimi Plate

$29.00

12 pcs assorted fish, side of sushi rice.

Sushi Plate 7pcs

$29.00

7 pcs assorted nigiri & california maki.

Extras & Sides

Sauce

Side Ramen Noodle

$4.50

Side Udon Noodle

$4.50

Steamed Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$4.50

Tempura Crumbs

$1.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

2 pcs/Single Flavor

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Genmaicha Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Ice Green Tea

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enso - In Japanese, it means circle. In life, it stands for the moment in which your mind is free for the body or spirit to create

Website

Location

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

