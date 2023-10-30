ensō
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
a southern restaurant using japanese techniques to connect the parallels of southern & japanese cultures
Location
1758 Frankfort Avenue, Saint Matthews, KY 40206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Silver Dollar - 1761 Frankfort Avenue
No Reviews
1761 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Matthews
More near Saint Matthews