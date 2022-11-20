Enthaice Thai Kitchen
3320 31st Ave
Astoria, NY 11106
Snacks
Golden Fried Tofu
Fried tofu with ground peanut & sweet chili dip
Crispy Spring Roll
Fried veggie spring rolls with plum sauce
Fresh Summer Roll
Mixed green lettuce, rice noodles, carrot, ginger, basil, cucumber & tofu, wrapped in rice paper with sweet Asian dip
Roti Mussamun
Pan seared southern Thai pastry with sweet potatoes in mussamun curry sauce
Khao Griep Pak Mor
Sautéed ground peanut, sweet radish, red onion, sweet coconut, chili, romaine & cilantro wrapped with homemade steamed rice skin dumpling
Chicken & Shrimp Dumpling
Choice of steamed chicken & shrimp Or Vegetable dumpling with soy vinaigrette dip
Vegetable Dumpling
Curry puff
Minced chicken, potato mixed pea & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip
Chicken Wing
Marinated Thai Style Chicken wing in Chef’s special sauce
Satay Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken tender on skewers with peanut sauce & cucumber vinaigrette dip
Spare Rib
Marinated small pork spare rib with garlic sauce
Chiang Mai Sausage
Northern Style grilled pork sausage, served with Thai chilies, lime, peanuts, ginger & cilantro
Crab Rangoon
Crabstick, cream cheese, celery & scallion, wrapped with fried wonton skin
Crispy Fried Calamari
Crispy Golden fried calamari with Thai sweet chili sauce
Meang Hoi
Grilled New Zealand mussel, served with a heart of lettuce, red onions, slice of lime, peanut, sliced ginger, Thai fresh chili & Thai salsa sauce
Tod Mun Gai
Fried ground chicken, string bean, lime leaf, egg & garlic, served with homemade chili paste
Combo Appetizer
Chicken & shrimp dumpling, chicken satay, crab rangoon & spring roll
Shrimp Cake
Soup
Tom Yum
Recommended with Shrimp. Feature a spicy, tart, highly aromatic broth. The broth is a lively blend of shrimp stock, lime juice & chili-tamarind paste, punctuated with crushed hot chilies & mushroom, bell pepper, onion, aromatic leaves & herb
Tom Kha
Recommended with chicken. Aromatic & mildly spiced, with mushroom, bell pepper & onion with a broth that’s rich in coconut milk
Glass Noodle Soup
Thai traditional clear broth soup with bean thread, fried garlic & mixed vegetables
Salad & Yum Yum
Thai Salad
Mixed greens, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, bean sprout & tofu with peanut dressing
Som Tum
Julienned green papaya with tomato, peanut, chili & string beans with Thai style lime dressing
Tum Sua Salad
Julienned green papaya with tomato, vermicelli, anchovy sauce, pork rinds, carrot, peanut, chili, garlic & string beans with Thai style lime dressing
Neur Nam Tok
Grilled marinated pork with shallots, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro & scallion with E-Sarn dressing
Laab E-Sarn
Choice of ground chicken or pork tossed with chili powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, scallion, roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing wrapped in lettuce
Pla Koong
Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaf, mint, roasted rice powder & chili powder
Yum Ped
Crispy Quarter Long Island duck tossed with chili, red onion, pineapple, chili paste, cashew nuts, cilantro & scallion in spicy lime dressing
Yum Woonsen
Mixed Seafood, glass noodles, red onions, tomato, cilantro, chili, scallion with spicy lime dressing
Yum Pla Salmon
Grilled med-rare diced salmon with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, tomato, roasted rice powder, chili & cilantro in spicy lime vinaigrette
Mango Salad
Raw Crab Salad
Chef's Suggestions
Asian Duck
Crispy Long Island duck, topped with Asian tamarind sauce on the bed of bok choy, a side of steamed Chinese broccoli glazed with homemade oyster sauce & fried garlic complimentary with curry coconut rice
Krapow Moo (Basil)
Sautéed minced pork with garlic, onion, holy basil, long hot pepper in basil sauce on top with crispy basil & fried egg
BBQ Ribs
Grilled marinated spare ribs on the bed of string beans & asparagus glazed with spicy tamarind sauce
Khao Soi Chiang Mai (Chicken Drum Stick)
Steamed egg noodles in curry sauce full of the citrus tang of kaffir lime leaf & the fragrance of rhizome & lemongrass, topped with red onion, lime wedged, house pickled mustard and topped with crispy egg noodle
Hung Le
Northern Thai sweet pork shoulder marinated with Hung Le paste, tamarind, pickled garlic on the bed of sweet potato, topped with crispy ginger & peanut
Pla Yang Nam Prik Nume
An Unforgettable dish!! from Northern Thailand, home style grilled filet Bronzino with a Thai salsa called “Nam Prik Nume” served with a side of stream pumpkin & seasonal vegetables
Laab Nuer
Traditional Northern Style Laab sauteed minced pork with Northern Laab chili powder, fried lemongrass, onion, garlic, mint, coriander, served with a side of mixed seasonal vegetables & sticky rice
Fish Selections
Peppery Ocean
Crispy whole or filet Red Snapper with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables
Atlantic Princess
Crispy whole or filet Red Snapper with garlic sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables
Mango Fish
Crispy whole Red Snapper with red onion, scallion, cilantro, chili, chili paste, cashew nut with spicy mango salad sauce, served on a bed of sliced cabbage
Laab Pla Tod
Crispy whole Red Snapper with chili powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, scallion, lemongrass lime leaf, roasted rice powder & spicy lime dressing
Pla Nueng
Steamed filet Bronzino with spicy lime juice or ginger sauce on a bed of napa & sliced cabbage
Mixed Seafood Selections
Poh Teak
Thai spicy, tangy clear broth soup with mixed seafood, mushroom, basil, cilantro, red onion, lime juice & Thai herbs
7 Sea Spices
Sautéed mixed seafood with white wine, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot, onion, string bean & Thai herbs in chili basil sauce
Chu Chee Scallop
Pan seared sea scallop with minced shrimp, string bean in Chu Chee curry sauce
Meat & Poultry Selections
Tamarind Duck
Crispy Long Island duck with tamarind sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables
Chu Chee Duck
Crispy Long Island duck with Chu Chee sauce on a bed of steamed string bean
Thailand Duck
Crispy Long Island duck with basil, carrot, bell pepper, tomato & pineapple, served with chef's special red curry sauce
Enthaice Steak
12 oz. of grilled marinated Thai style NY sirloin steak, served with chili & rice powder dipping sauce with sticky rice & steamed mixed seasonal vegetables
Lemongrass Pork Chop
Grilled marinated pork chop with lemongrass on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables
BBQ Chicken
Vegetable Selections
Broccoli & Tofu
Sautéed broccoli, carrot & tofu in brown sauce
Steamed Mixed Vegetables & Tofu
Served with peanut sauce
Healthy Delight
Sautéed mixed vegetables & tofu in brown sauce
Sautéed String Bean & Eggplant
With basil, bell pepper & chili in basil sauce.
Rama Tofu
Choice of steamed tofu or fried tofu, broccoli with peanut sauce
Mock Fish
Pan seared mock fish with asparagus & shitake mushroom in brown sauce
Noodle Soup
Thai Beef Stew
Stewed beef chucks & beef ball with rice noodle, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion & garlic in spicy beef broth
Duck Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle with quarter roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion & garlic in duck broth
Sukothai Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle with ground pork, fish cake, bean sprout, garlic, ground peanut, lime, chili, Chinese broccoli, served crispy wonton skin in clear broth
Noodle
Pad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodle with peanut, bean sprout, scallion, egg, sweet radish & bean curd
Pad Sea Ew
Stir fried flat noodle with Chinese broccoli & egg in sweet brown sauce
Pad Khee Mao
Stir fried flat noodle with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string beans, bamboo shoot, Thai chili & bell pepper
Pad Woonsen
Stir fried glass noodle with onion, scallion, carrot, bok choy, napa, bell pepper, celery & egg in brown sauce
Sautéed
Garlic
Sautéed garlic, on top of steamed mixed vegetables in garlic oyster sauce
Ginger
Sautéed ginger, onion, mushroom, scallion, zucchini, carrot, baby corn in brown sauce
Prew Warn
Sautéed pineapple, scallion, tomato, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, baby corn in sweet & sour sauce
Cashew Nut
Sautéed cashew nut, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, scallion, broccoli, carrot in spicy cashew nuts sauce
Basil
Sautéed basil, garlic, onion, long hot chili, string bean, carrot, bamboo, basil in basil sauce
Curry
Red Curry
Red curry paste with bamboo shoot, eggplant, carrot, bell pepper, basil in coconut milk
Green Curry
Green curry paste with bamboo shoot, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, string beans, eggplant & basil in coconut milk
Peanut Curry
Peanut curry paste with ground peanut, broccoli, carrot & bell pepper in coconut milk
Mussamun Curry
Sweet curry paste with potato, peanut, onion & fried shallot in coconut milk
Jungle Curry
Jungle curry paste with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, carrot, mushroom, zucchini, string bean, eggplant & Thai herb in spicy clear broth
Fried Rice
Tom Yum Fried Rice
With lemongrass, lime leaf, onion, bell pepper & mushroom
Classic Fried Rice
With tomato, onion, scallion, carrot, Chinese broccoli & egg
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
With basil, bell pepper onion, bamboo shoot, string beans, Thai chili, carrot & egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
With pineapple, cashew nut, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion, mixed peas, carrot & egg
Sriracha Fried Rice
With Sriracha sauce, onion, mixed peas & carrot, scallion, bell pepper & tomato, topped with a fried egg
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Side Order
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Rice Noodle
Glass Noodle
Plain Roti
Peanut Sauce
Fried Egg
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Sweet Stick Rice
Curry Rice
Plum Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Dumpling Sauce
Chili Flake
Jeiw Sauce
Cucumber Sauce
Hot Sauce
Soy Sauce
Fish Sauce With Chili
S. Peanut Sauce
Exchange Brown rice
Exchange Sticky Rice
FIRE
Dessert
Beverages
Acqua Panna (Still)
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Lychee juice
Lychee Thai Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Pineapple Thai Iced Tea
San Pellegrino (Sparkling)
Seltzer
Sherry Temple
Sprite
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea with Lime
Tonic
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Virgin Pina Colada
Lunch Special
1. Pad Kapraw + Khai Daow
Sautéed choice of minced pork or chicken with onion, holy basil, long hot pepper in basil sauce, on top of fried egg.
2. Khao Nah Petd
Marinated quarter roasted duck with steamed side of Chinese broccoli on top with honey soy vinaigrette & pickled ginger.
3. Nuer Nham Mun Hoi + Khai Daow
Sautéed marinated beef with onion, scallion with oyster sauce, on top of fried egg.
4. Pad Kratiam + Khai Daow
Sautéed choice of meat (beef, pork or chicken) on top with mixed vegetables in garlic oyster sauce, on top fried egg.
5. Pad Prik Sod + Khai Daow
Sautéed choice of meat (beef, pork or chicken) with onion, long hot pepper, scallion in brown sauce, on top of fried egg.
6. Pad Thai Hor Khai
Sautéed glass noodle with shrimp, peanut, bean spout, scallion, bean curd, wrapped with egg.
7. Kuay Teaw Nuer Nam Tok
Steamed beef chunk & beef ball, served with thin rice noodle, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, celery & garlic in spicy beef broth soup.
8. Rad Nah Moo Mak
Stir fried flat noodle over with marinated pork, Chinese broccoli, soy bean paste in gravy sauce.
9. Kuay Teaw Kua Kai
Stir fried flat noodle over with marinated pork, Chinese broccoli, soy bean paste in gravy sauce.
10. Kuay Teaw Petd
Thin rice noodle with quarter roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion & garlic in duck broth soup.
11. Sukothai Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle with ground pork, fish cake, bean sprout, garlic, lime, chili, Chinese broccoli, on top with crispy pork skin in clear broth soup.
L.Drink
TO GO Beverages
TO GO Thai Ice Tea
TO GO Thai Ice Coffee
TO GO Lychee Thai Ice Tea
TO GO Unsweetened Ice Tea
TO GO Seltzer
TO GO Coke
TO GO Diet Coke
TO GO Ginger Ale
TO GO Acqua Panna (Still)
TO GO San Pellegrino (Sparkling)
TO GO Pineapple Juice
TO GO Orange Juice
TO GO Cranberry
TO GO Sherry Temple
TO GO Lychee juice
TO GO Lemonade
