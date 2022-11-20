Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Seafood

Enthaice Thai Kitchen

2,120 Reviews

$$

3320 31st Ave

Astoria, NY 11106

Order Again

Snacks

Golden Fried Tofu

Golden Fried Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu with ground peanut & sweet chili dip

Crispy Spring Roll

$6.95

Fried veggie spring rolls with plum sauce

Fresh Summer Roll

Fresh Summer Roll

$6.95

Mixed green lettuce, rice noodles, carrot, ginger, basil, cucumber & tofu, wrapped in rice paper with sweet Asian dip

Roti Mussamun

Roti Mussamun

$7.95

Pan seared southern Thai pastry with sweet potatoes in mussamun curry sauce

Khao Griep Pak Mor

$7.95

Sautéed ground peanut, sweet radish, red onion, sweet coconut, chili, romaine & cilantro wrapped with homemade steamed rice skin dumpling

Chicken & Shrimp Dumpling

$7.95

Choice of steamed chicken & shrimp Or Vegetable dumpling with soy vinaigrette dip

Vegetable Dumpling

$6.75Out of stock
Curry puff

Curry puff

$7.95

Minced chicken, potato mixed pea & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip

Chicken Wing

$9.95

Marinated Thai Style Chicken wing in Chef’s special sauce

Satay Chicken

$7.95

Grilled marinated chicken tender on skewers with peanut sauce & cucumber vinaigrette dip

Spare Rib

$7.95

Marinated small pork spare rib with garlic sauce

Chiang Mai Sausage

$9.95

Northern Style grilled pork sausage, served with Thai chilies, lime, peanuts, ginger & cilantro

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Crabstick, cream cheese, celery & scallion, wrapped with fried wonton skin

Crispy Fried Calamari

$10.95

Crispy Golden fried calamari with Thai sweet chili sauce

Meang Hoi

$9.95

Grilled New Zealand mussel, served with a heart of lettuce, red onions, slice of lime, peanut, sliced ginger, Thai fresh chili & Thai salsa sauce

Tod Mun Gai

$9.95

Fried ground chicken, string bean, lime leaf, egg & garlic, served with homemade chili paste

Combo Appetizer

$13.95

Chicken & shrimp dumpling, chicken satay, crab rangoon & spring roll

Shrimp Cake

$12.00

Soup

Tom Yum

$7.95

Recommended with Shrimp. Feature a spicy, tart, highly aromatic broth. The broth is a lively blend of shrimp stock, lime juice & chili-tamarind paste, punctuated with crushed hot chilies & mushroom, bell pepper, onion, aromatic leaves & herb

Tom Kha

$7.95

Recommended with chicken. Aromatic & mildly spiced, with mushroom, bell pepper & onion with a broth that’s rich in coconut milk

Glass Noodle Soup

$7.95

Thai traditional clear broth soup with bean thread, fried garlic & mixed vegetables

Salad & Yum Yum

Thai Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, bean sprout & tofu with peanut dressing

Som Tum

$9.95

Julienned green papaya with tomato, peanut, chili & string beans with Thai style lime dressing

Tum Sua Salad

$10.95

Julienned green papaya with tomato, vermicelli, anchovy sauce, pork rinds, carrot, peanut, chili, garlic & string beans with Thai style lime dressing

Neur Nam Tok

$10.95

Grilled marinated pork with shallots, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro & scallion with E-Sarn dressing

Laab E-Sarn

$12.95

Choice of ground chicken or pork tossed with chili powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, scallion, roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing wrapped in lettuce

Pla Koong

$14.95

Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaf, mint, roasted rice powder & chili powder

Yum Ped

$14.95

Crispy Quarter Long Island duck tossed with chili, red onion, pineapple, chili paste, cashew nuts, cilantro & scallion in spicy lime dressing

Yum Woonsen

$16.95

Mixed Seafood, glass noodles, red onions, tomato, cilantro, chili, scallion with spicy lime dressing

Yum Pla Salmon

$16.95

Grilled med-rare diced salmon with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, tomato, roasted rice powder, chili & cilantro in spicy lime vinaigrette

Mango Salad

$8.95

Raw Crab Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Chef's Suggestions

Asian Duck

$22.95

Crispy Long Island duck, topped with Asian tamarind sauce on the bed of bok choy, a side of steamed Chinese broccoli glazed with homemade oyster sauce & fried garlic complimentary with curry coconut rice

Krapow Moo (Basil)

$14.95

Sautéed minced pork with garlic, onion, holy basil, long hot pepper in basil sauce on top with crispy basil & fried egg

BBQ Ribs

$20.95

Grilled marinated spare ribs on the bed of string beans & asparagus glazed with spicy tamarind sauce

Khao Soi Chiang Mai (Chicken Drum Stick)

$14.95

Steamed egg noodles in curry sauce full of the citrus tang of kaffir lime leaf & the fragrance of rhizome & lemongrass, topped with red onion, lime wedged, house pickled mustard and topped with crispy egg noodle

Hung Le

$19.95

Northern Thai sweet pork shoulder marinated with Hung Le paste, tamarind, pickled garlic on the bed of sweet potato, topped with crispy ginger & peanut

Pla Yang Nam Prik Nume

$29.95

An Unforgettable dish!! from Northern Thailand, home style grilled filet Bronzino with a Thai salsa called “Nam Prik Nume” served with a side of stream pumpkin & seasonal vegetables

Laab Nuer

$18.95

Traditional Northern Style Laab sauteed minced pork with Northern Laab chili powder, fried lemongrass, onion, garlic, mint, coriander, served with a side of mixed seasonal vegetables & sticky rice

Fish Selections

Peppery Ocean

$30.95

Crispy whole or filet Red Snapper with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables

Atlantic Princess

$30.95

Crispy whole or filet Red Snapper with garlic sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables

Mango Fish

$31.95

Crispy whole Red Snapper with red onion, scallion, cilantro, chili, chili paste, cashew nut with spicy mango salad sauce, served on a bed of sliced cabbage

Laab Pla Tod

$30.95

Crispy whole Red Snapper with chili powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, scallion, lemongrass lime leaf, roasted rice powder & spicy lime dressing

Pla Nueng

$30.95

Steamed filet Bronzino with spicy lime juice or ginger sauce on a bed of napa & sliced cabbage

Mixed Seafood Selections

Poh Teak

$24.95

Thai spicy, tangy clear broth soup with mixed seafood, mushroom, basil, cilantro, red onion, lime juice & Thai herbs

7 Sea Spices

$24.95

Sautéed mixed seafood with white wine, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot, onion, string bean & Thai herbs in chili basil sauce

Chu Chee Scallop

$24.95

Pan seared sea scallop with minced shrimp, string bean in Chu Chee curry sauce

Meat & Poultry Selections

Tamarind Duck

$21.95

Crispy Long Island duck with tamarind sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables

Chu Chee Duck

$21.95

Crispy Long Island duck with Chu Chee sauce on a bed of steamed string bean

Thailand Duck

$21.95

Crispy Long Island duck with basil, carrot, bell pepper, tomato & pineapple, served with chef's special red curry sauce

Enthaice Steak

$23.95

12 oz. of grilled marinated Thai style NY sirloin steak, served with chili & rice powder dipping sauce with sticky rice & steamed mixed seasonal vegetables

Lemongrass Pork Chop

$16.95

Grilled marinated pork chop with lemongrass on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables

BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Vegetable Selections

Broccoli & Tofu

$10.95

Sautéed broccoli, carrot & tofu in brown sauce

Steamed Mixed Vegetables & Tofu

$11.95

Served with peanut sauce

Healthy Delight

$11.95

Sautéed mixed vegetables & tofu in brown sauce

Sautéed String Bean & Eggplant

$11.95

With basil, bell pepper & chili in basil sauce.

Rama Tofu

$11.95

Choice of steamed tofu or fried tofu, broccoli with peanut sauce

Mock Fish

$17.95Out of stock

Pan seared mock fish with asparagus & shitake mushroom in brown sauce

Noodle Soup

Thai Beef Stew

$13.95

Stewed beef chucks & beef ball with rice noodle, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion & garlic in spicy beef broth

Duck Noodle Soup

$15.95

Thin rice noodle with quarter roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion & garlic in duck broth

Sukothai Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thin rice noodle with ground pork, fish cake, bean sprout, garlic, ground peanut, lime, chili, Chinese broccoli, served crispy wonton skin in clear broth

Noodle

Pad Thai

Stir fried thin rice noodle with peanut, bean sprout, scallion, egg, sweet radish & bean curd

Pad Sea Ew

Stir fried flat noodle with Chinese broccoli & egg in sweet brown sauce

Pad Khee Mao

Stir fried flat noodle with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string beans, bamboo shoot, Thai chili & bell pepper

Pad Woonsen

Stir fried glass noodle with onion, scallion, carrot, bok choy, napa, bell pepper, celery & egg in brown sauce

Sautéed

Garlic

Sautéed garlic, on top of steamed mixed vegetables in garlic oyster sauce

Ginger

Sautéed ginger, onion, mushroom, scallion, zucchini, carrot, baby corn in brown sauce

Prew Warn

Sautéed pineapple, scallion, tomato, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, baby corn in sweet & sour sauce

Cashew Nut

Sautéed cashew nut, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, scallion, broccoli, carrot in spicy cashew nuts sauce

Basil

Sautéed basil, garlic, onion, long hot chili, string bean, carrot, bamboo, basil in basil sauce

Curry

Red Curry

Red curry paste with bamboo shoot, eggplant, carrot, bell pepper, basil in coconut milk

Green Curry

Green curry paste with bamboo shoot, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, string beans, eggplant & basil in coconut milk

Peanut Curry

Peanut curry paste with ground peanut, broccoli, carrot & bell pepper in coconut milk

Mussamun Curry

Sweet curry paste with potato, peanut, onion & fried shallot in coconut milk

Jungle Curry

Jungle curry paste with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, carrot, mushroom, zucchini, string bean, eggplant & Thai herb in spicy clear broth

Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

With lemongrass, lime leaf, onion, bell pepper & mushroom

Classic Fried Rice

With tomato, onion, scallion, carrot, Chinese broccoli & egg

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

With basil, bell pepper onion, bamboo shoot, string beans, Thai chili, carrot & egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

With pineapple, cashew nut, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion, mixed peas, carrot & egg

Sriracha Fried Rice

With Sriracha sauce, onion, mixed peas & carrot, scallion, bell pepper & tomato, topped with a fried egg

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$26.00Out of stock

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Glass Noodle

$3.00

Plain Roti

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Sweet Stick Rice

$4.00

Curry Rice

$3.00

Plum Sauce

$0.25

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.25

Dumpling Sauce

$0.25

Chili Flake

$0.25

Jeiw Sauce

$0.25

Cucumber Sauce

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Soy Sauce

$0.25

Fish Sauce With Chili

$0.50

S. Peanut Sauce

$0.25

Exchange Brown rice

$1.50

Exchange Sticky Rice

$1.50

FIRE

FIRE

Dessert

Cream Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Mango With Sticky Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Brownie With Coconut

$9.00

Brownie With Green Tea

$9.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$12.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$8.00

Beverages

Acqua Panna (Still)

$5.00+

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lychee juice

$4.00

Lychee Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

San Pellegrino (Sparkling)

$5.00+

Seltzer

$3.00

Sherry Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea with Lime

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Hot Tea

Flower Crafted

$4.00

Lemon & Ginger

$4.00

Green Tea w/ Matcha

$4.00

Lunch Special

1. Pad Kapraw + Khai Daow

Sautéed choice of minced pork or chicken with onion, holy basil, long hot pepper in basil sauce, on top of fried egg.

2. Khao Nah Petd

$15.95

Marinated quarter roasted duck with steamed side of Chinese broccoli on top with honey soy vinaigrette & pickled ginger.

3. Nuer Nham Mun Hoi + Khai Daow

$12.95

Sautéed marinated beef with onion, scallion with oyster sauce, on top of fried egg.

4. Pad Kratiam + Khai Daow

Sautéed choice of meat (beef, pork or chicken) on top with mixed vegetables in garlic oyster sauce, on top fried egg.

5. Pad Prik Sod + Khai Daow

Sautéed choice of meat (beef, pork or chicken) with onion, long hot pepper, scallion in brown sauce, on top of fried egg.

6. Pad Thai Hor Khai

$14.95

Sautéed glass noodle with shrimp, peanut, bean spout, scallion, bean curd, wrapped with egg.

7. Kuay Teaw Nuer Nam Tok

$14.95

Steamed beef chunk & beef ball, served with thin rice noodle, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, celery & garlic in spicy beef broth soup.

8. Rad Nah Moo Mak

$12.95

Stir fried flat noodle over with marinated pork, Chinese broccoli, soy bean paste in gravy sauce.

9. Kuay Teaw Kua Kai

$12.95

Stir fried flat noodle over with marinated pork, Chinese broccoli, soy bean paste in gravy sauce.

10. Kuay Teaw Petd

$15.95

Thin rice noodle with quarter roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion & garlic in duck broth soup.

11. Sukothai Noodle Soup

$12.95

Thin rice noodle with ground pork, fish cake, bean sprout, garlic, lime, chili, Chinese broccoli, on top with crispy pork skin in clear broth soup.

L.Drink

TO GO Beverages

TO GO Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

TO GO Thai Ice Coffee

$4.00

TO GO Lychee Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

TO GO Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

TO GO Seltzer

$3.00

TO GO Coke

$3.00

TO GO Diet Coke

$3.00

TO GO Ginger Ale

$3.00

TO GO Acqua Panna (Still)

$4.00

TO GO San Pellegrino (Sparkling)

$5.00

TO GO Pineapple Juice

$4.00

TO GO Orange Juice

$4.00

TO GO Cranberry

$4.00

TO GO Sherry Temple

$4.00

TO GO Lychee juice

$4.00

TO GO Lemonade

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3320 31st Ave, Astoria, NY 11106

Directions

Gallery
Enthaice Thai Kitchen image
Enthaice Thai Kitchen image

