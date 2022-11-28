Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Food Trucks

Entwined Grounds

review star

No reviews yet

12900 I 35w

Grandview, TX 76050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Donut Holes
Americano

Traditional Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Two shots of espresso over hot water

Latte

$4.25+

Two shots of espresso topped steamed milk

Mocha

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso topped with steamed milk and chocolate sauce

Cappuccino 8OZ

$3.00

One Shot of espresso with steamed milk

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso

$2.00

2 shots of espresso

Beverages

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+

Perfect summer refresher! Choose from our regular lemonade or add a flavor!

Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.00

16OZ frozen lemonade with your choice of an added flavor!

Matcha

$4.50+

Rishi matcha with steamed milk and maple syrup

Chai

$4.50+

Rishi Chai with steamed milk

Caramel Frappe

$4.00+

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$4.00+

Mocha Frappe

$4.00+

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$4.00+

Sugar Free Vanilla Frappe

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

Signature Drinks

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, & Caramel, brown sugar cinnamon, & a dash of cinnamon topped with whipped cream& cinnamon powder.

S'mores Latte

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso, marshmallow syrup, mocha sauce, and steamed milk

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00+

The Jacob

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso, caramel sauce, simple syrup, and steamed milk

Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Patch

$5.00+

Caramel & house made pumpkin spice syrup

Carolyn Dean

$5.00+

Housemade Brown sugar cinnamon syrup, espresso, and steamed milk

Lotus Drinks

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$5.25

White Lotus, Coconut Syrup, & oat cream topped with club soda.

Blue Raspberry

Blue Raspberry

$5.25

Blue Lotus, & Blue Raspberry syrup topped with club soda.

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$5.25

Red Lotus, Strawberry syrup, & oat cream topped with club soda.

Sugar Free Coconut

Sugar Free Coconut

$5.25

Skinny White lotus, & Sugar Free Coconut topped with club soda.

Create Your OWN

$5.25

Choose Your Lotus, Syrup, and choice of cream!

Smoothie Bowls

The Beauty

The Beauty

$10.50

Almond Milk, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, & Maple Syrup topped with honey, fruit, granola & your choice of 2 more toppings.

The Friendship

The Friendship

$10.50

Almond Milk, Bananas, Almond Butter topped with honey, fruit, granola, & your choice of 2 more toppings. Protein Powder Optional

Granola by the Bag

Granola by the Bag

$10.00

Smoothie's

Strawberry/Banana

$4.50+

Strawberry/Banana/Blueberry

$4.50+

Banana Protein

$5.00+

Gingersnap Shake

$4.50+

Gingersnap cookies, banana, cinnamon, & almond milk topped with whip

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.75

Homemade toast topped with mashed avocado, chili oil, salt, & pepper.

PB Banana Toast

$4.50

White toast topped with peanut butter, sliced bananas, and honey

Mixed Berry Cream Cheese

$4.50

Homemade bread, house-made blueberry, raspberry, & strawberry cream cheese topped with strawberries & honey.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$4.50

Homemade bread, house-made pumpkin cream cheese topped with cinnamon & honey

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.50

Peanut butter topped with jelly of your choice.

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Egg & cheese, Sausage Egg & Cheese, or Potato Egg & Cheese

Bacon Taco

$3.75Out of stock

Bacon, egg, & Cheese

Sausage Taco

$3.75

Sausage, egg, & Cheese

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.75Out of stock

Chorizo, egg, & Cheese

Brisket Taco

$4.25

Brisket, egg, & cheese

Chef's Choice Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Potato, Egg, & Cheese

Donuts

Donut Holes

$3.50+

Air fried donut holes dipped in melted butter and topped with cinnamon/sugar.

Kids Menu

Kids Coffee 6OZ

$2.75

chocolate milk

Orange Juice 6OZ

$2.75

orange juice

Merchandise

Pay it Forward- First Responder

$5.00
Whole Bean Coffee

Whole Bean Coffee

$17.75

1lb bag- note if you want it whole or ground.

Light Weight Sweatshirt

$38.00
Black 24OZ Tumbler

Black 24OZ Tumbler

$20.00
Purple 24OZ Tumbler

Purple 24OZ Tumbler

$20.00

Your Story Matters Sticker

$3.00

Pre-Order Bottled Latte

PRE-ORDER ONLY * must order 1 day in advance*
16OZ Bottled Latte

16OZ Bottled Latte

$6.00

PRE-ORDER ONLY *MUST ORDER BY 12PM FOR PICK UP NEXT BUSINESS DAY* 2 shots of espresso, milk, and your choice of flavor.

4- 16OZ Bottled Latte's

$20.00

PRE-ORDER ONLY *MUST ORDER BY 12PM FOR PICK UP NEXT BUSINESS DAY* 2 shots of espresso, milk, and your choice of flavor.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Serving specialty coffee, healthy food and making sure you know your story matters!

Location

12900 I 35w, Grandview, TX 76050

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Entwined Grounds image
Entwined Grounds image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taquikardia - Mexican Fish Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
462 E Hwy 67 Suite 140 Venus, TX 76084
View restaurantnext
Roasted Beeanery - 1001 E Main St Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
1001 E Main St Suite C Midlothian, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Our Place Restaurant - Burleson
orange star4.5 • 591
950 N Burleson Blvd Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001135 - Camp Wisdom
orange star4.5 • 249
3040 W Camp Wisdom Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Grandview
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston