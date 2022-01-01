American
Bars & Lounges
EnVie
255 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
contemporary food... scratch cocktails
Location
210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933, Lansing, MI 48933
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizza House East Lansing
No Reviews
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116 East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurant