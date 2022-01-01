Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

EnVie

255 Reviews

$$

210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933

Lansing, MI 48933

Popular Items

EnVie famous bowl
Brussels
EnVie

Shared plates

Brussels

$10.00

Pan seared topped with candied bacon, goat cheese and balsamic reduction (gluten free)

Mussels and fries

$14.00

mussels sautéed in butter, herbs and white wine. served with a side of house cut fries

Whitefish Pate

$12.00

fries

$4.00

house cut fries

French onion

$10.00

Shrimp cocktail

$15.00

Chili

$10.00

Salads

Garden salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, smoked gouda. Tossed with house made ranch.

Steak salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, seared steak, blue cheese, cherry tomato, roasted corn, crispy brussels sprout, fried leek, blueberry BBQ vinaigrette (gluten free)

Duck salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, seared duck, goat cheese, angry honey, diced bacon, green onion, mushroom, cinnamon almonds, cranberry vinaigrette

Dirty fries

O.G.

$12.00

House cut fries topped with smoked gouda mornay, candied bacon, sunnyside up egg, green onion

Veggie

$12.00

House cut fries topped with smoked gouda mornay, crispy brussels sprouts, blistered tomato, onion, mushroom, goat cheese

Southern

$14.00

House cut fries topped with spicy smoked gouda mornay, diced chicken, jalapeno, onion, diced bacon, blue cheese, angry honey

Burgers and Chicken sandwiches

Basic burger

$15.00

Two 4oz in house ground patties, american cheese, L/T/O. served on a pretzel bun with house cut fries

EnVie

$16.00

Two 4oz in house ground patties, smoked gouda, sunny side up egg, candied bacon, strip bacon, herb de provence hollandaise. served on a pretzel bun with house cut fries

I Wanna Guac Burger

$18.00

2 4oz house ground beef patties, guacamole, roasted red pepper, roasted corn, jalapeno, goat cheese, served on a pretzel bun

Bistro Burger

$18.00

Two 4oz in house ground patties, double bacon, pickled onion, american cheese, 1000 island, and lettuce. served on a potato bun with house cut fries

Midwest

$14.00

Fried chicken, ranch, L/T/O, served on a potato bun with house cut fries

Spicy chicken sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries

Guac-a-doodle

$15.00

Vegan Burger

$18.00

210 chicken

$17.00

Entree

EnVie famous bowl

$20.00

Seared steak, roasted corn, red wine reduction, mushroom, blistered tomato, asparagus all on top mashed potato, garnished with fried leek

Kinda Famous Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Filet Mignon

$60.00

Filet Oscar- Charcoal rubbed 6oz filet mignon topped with crab and herb de provence hollandaise. Served with blistered tomato, asparagus, and mashed potato .

Duck Benedict

$19.00

Sliced duck breast, poached egg, herb de provence hollandaise, green onion, cherry coulis. served on a croissant

scallops

$45.00

Steak Benedict

$20.00

Seared steak, poached egg, herb de provence hollandaise, blistered tomato, avocado, roasted red pepper, fried leek. served on a croissant

Pork Belly

$22.00

meatloaf

$25.00

Gluten and dairy free meatloaf topped with smoked tomato jam. served with mashed potato and asparagus

Vegetarian Risotto

$20.00

Risotto vegan

$20.00

Short Rib

$36.00

Kids

kids cheese burger

$10.00

kids mac and cheese

$10.00

kids chicken tenders

$10.00

kids butter noodles

$10.00

kids grilled cheese

$10.00

Red Wine

Sul Red Blend

$17.00

Easy, Smooth, Vibrant. Portugal

Skyfall Cabernet

$14.00

Bold, Fruit Forward, Black Current. Columbia Valley.

Sand Creed Red Blend

$14.00

Full bodied, Silky. Portugal.

Bohn Pinot Noir

$20.00

Bold, Brooding. Santa Barbera

Elouin Pinot Noir

$20.00

Subtle, Earthy, Textured

Trapiche Malbec

$14.00

Floral, Earth Mineral, Smoke. Argentina

Domaine De Chateaumar Cote Du Rhone Syrah

$14.00

Black Olive, Mineral. France

The Biker Red Zinfandel

$17.00

Rich, Jammy, Black Pepper. Paso Robles

White Wine

Veramonte Sauvignon blanc

$11.00

Citrus, Lime, Mandarin. Chili

Beuler Chardonnay

$16.00

Butter, Mineral, Complex

Loveblock Pinot Gris

$17.00

Aromatic, Melon, Pear. New Zealand

Ca Montini Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Balanced, Acid, Lemon. Italy

Stolpman Love You Bunches Orange Wine

$14.00

Tangerine, Guava, Passion Fruit.

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Zesty, Floral, Fruit. New Zealand

Poet's Leap Riesling

$20.00

Dry, Elegant. France

Fattoria Rose

$18.00

Watermelon, Sea Shell , Grapefruit

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$13.00

Fresh, Tropical. California

Grab and Go

Grab and Go

$14.00

Grab and go 25

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

contemporary food... scratch cocktails

Location

210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933

Directions

Gallery
EnVie image
EnVie image
EnVie image
EnVie image

Map
