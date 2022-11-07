Enza imageView gallery
Pizza

Enza

review star

No reviews yet

909 E Willow Grove Ave

Glenside, PA 19038

Popular Items

Lg Classic Pizza
Enza Salad
Sm Classic Pizza

SPECIALS

Fish of the Day

$29.00

Soup Special

$12.00

Special Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Antipasta

Beef Meatballs

$12.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Chicken Meatballs

$12.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$11.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Meat and Cheese Board

$21.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Calamari

$16.00

Whipped Ricotta

$11.00

Zucchini Frites

$10.00

Side Sour Dough

$2.00

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Peach Bruschetta

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Broccoli & Avocado

$13.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

Enza Salad

$13.00

Israeli CousCous

$13.00

Half Size Salad

$8.00

Pizza

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Sm Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza

$15.00

Sm Classic Pizza

$12.00

Sm Diavolo

$15.00

Sm Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Sm Popeye Pizza

$15.00

Sm Pistache

$15.00

Sm Tony Roni Pizza

$15.00

Sm White Pizza

$12.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza small

$15.00

Special Pizza (12' small)

$18.00

Small Melanzana

$15.00

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Lg Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza

$19.00

Lg Classic Pizza

$15.00

Lg Diavolo Pizza

$19.00

Lg Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Lg Popeye Pizza

$19.00

Lg Pistache Pizza

$19.00

Lg Tony Roni Pizza

$19.00

Lg White Pizza

$15.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Special Pizza (large 16')

$22.00

Large Melanzana

$19.00

Pasta

Spaghetti and clam meat in a white wine garlic cream sauce

Bolognese

$16.00

Short Rib Agnolotti

$22.00

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Kids

Fried Mozzarella

$6.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Mac + Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Dessert

Cannoli (Cinnamon Ricotta with Chocolate Chips)

$3.50

Gelato

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse To Go

$10.00

Chocolate mousse dine in

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Green Tea Gelato

$7.00

Plates

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Eggplant Parm

$16.00

Braised Short Rib

$28.00

Spaghetti Squash

$17.00

T-SHIRTS

T-SHIRT

$22.00

TO GO Beer

Elysian Space Dust 6pack

$16.00

Guiness

$16.00

Troegs Dreamweaver 6pack

$14.00

Summer Love 6pack

$13.00Out of stock

Fat Tire Amber 6pack

$14.00Out of stock

Miller Lite 6pack

$9.00

Peroni 6pack

$12.00

Down East cider 6 Pack

$16.00

Yuengling Six pack

$10.00

Palm Six Pack

$14.00

Wine by the Bottle

House White - Gulp Bottle !

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle !

$28.00

Chardonnay Bottle !

$40.00

Pinot Grigio- Bottle !

$32.00

Muscudet Bottle !

$32.00

House Rose Bottle!

$36.00

St Supery - Sauvignon Blanc Bottle !

$49.00

Alious Lageder Pinot Grigio Bottle !

$52.00

Decoy Chardonnay Bottle !

$46.00

Pinot Noir- Bottle !

$32.00

Stellar Winery - Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle !

$40.00Out of stock

Sangiovese Bottle !

$36.00

Montepulciano Bottle !

$40.00

Barbera Bottle !

$44.00

House Red -Gulp Hablo Bottle !

$28.00

Grayson Cellers - Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle !

$40.00

Malbec - Bottle !

$32.00

Iris Vinyards - Pinot Noir Bottle !

$52.00

Vina Real Tempranillo Bottle !

$50.00

Cult Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle !

$52.00

Prosecco

$24.00

Albet I Nova - Brut (organic)

$32.00

Albet I Noya- Rose (organic)

$32.00

New years special De Perrier - Brut

$14.00

TO GO Soda

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Catering Menu

Chicken Meatballs Half Tray

$40.00

Chicken Meatballs Full Tray

$75.00

Beef Meatballs Half Tray

$40.00

Beef Meatballs Full Tray

$75.00

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls Half Tray

$46.00

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls Full Tray

$72.00

Eggplant Parm Half Tray

$45.00

Eggplant Parm Full Tray

$70.00

Enza Salad Half Tray

$38.00

Enza Salad Full Tray

$62.00

Caeser Half Tray

$30.00

Caesar Full Tray

$55.00

Broccoli Avocado Half Tray

$35.00

Broccoli Avocado Full Tray

$65.00

Israeli Couscous Salad Half Tray

$38.00

Israeli Couscous Salad Full Tray

$60.00

Baked Rigatoni Half Tray

$30.00

Baked Rigatoni Full Tray

$55.00

Shrimp Scampi Half Tray

$55.00

Shrimp Scampi Full Tray

$85.00

Brussel Sprouts Half Tray

$55.00

Brussel Sprouts Full Tray

$70.00

Roasted Cauliflower Half Tray

$55.00

Roasted Cauliflower Full Tray

$70.00

Chocolate Chip Canoli Half Tray

$20.00

Chocolate Chip Canoli Full Tray

$35.00

Chicken Parm Half Tray + Side Salad

$60.00

Pasta Primavera Half Tray

$40.00

Pasta Primavera Full Tray

$75.00

Bolognese Half Tray

$45.00

Bolognese Full Tray

$75.00

Half Tray Spaghetti

$25.00

Seasonal Vegetables Half Tray

$55.00

Seasonal Vegetables Full Tray

$70.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

909 E Willow Grove Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Enza image

