- Home
- /
- Silverthorne
- /
- Enza's Delicatessen and Market
Enza's Delicatessen and Market
No reviews yet
358 Blue River Parkway, Unit A
Silverthorne, CO 80498
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Coffees
Hot Drinks
Smoothies
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Jump Start$8.00
Bacon, Sausage, or Smoked Ham wiht a Fried Egg, American Cheese, Served on a House Biscut
- Accelerator$11.00
Bacon, Sausage, or Smoked Ham with Two Fried Eggs, American Cheese, Served on a Kaiser Roll
- N East$13.00
Double Stack of New Jersey Taylor Ham Pork Roll with Two Fried Eggs and American Cheese ona Kaiser Roll.
- Enchanted Forest$12.00
Veggie Sausage and Spinach with a Fried Egg, American Cheese, Avocado adn Tomato on a Kaiser Roll
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham, veggie sausage, or roasted vegatables with two scrambled eggs,cripsy potatoes and peppers with American cheese and fir roasted tomato salsa
- Caprese Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto and red onions with a balsamic drizzle served open faced on a grilled Ciabatta roll
- Hook Line Salmon Toast$13.00
Honey smoked salmon and cream cheese with tomatoes, cucumbers, dill and chives topped with capers served open faced on a grilled Ciabatta roll
- J Special$9.00
Brunch Bowls
- Nona's American Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs, cooked over medium, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with home fries. Choice of biscut, challah bread or French toast
- Serenity Bowl$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with spinach accompanied by roasted veggies and home fries. Choice of biscut, challah bread or French toast.
- Spaulding Bowl$13.00
House biscut and a sausage patty smothered in creamy peppered sausage gravy with two fried eggs and home fries.
- Sun Up Crispy Bowl$14.00
Hand breaded chicken with a biscut smothered in house made sausage gravy with two fried eggs and crispy potatoes
- The Frenchman$12.00
Two slices of French toast with choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with house made jam and bourbon maple syrup
- Victory Chutes$14.00
Hand breaded crispy chicken and French toast served with a side of sausage gravy, house jam and bourbon maple syrup
Cold Sandwiches
- Florenza's Italian Sub$13.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, sweet peppers, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and our authentic House Italian dressing on an 8 inch Italian sub bun
- Wholly Moley$13.00
Turkey and bacon with caramelized onions, spinach, arugula, fig jam and goat cheese on a ciabatta roll
- Colorado Club$13.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese with pesto mayo on a kaiser roll
- Leaning Tower of BLT$12.00
Bacon piled high with maple syrup drizzle, spinach and arugula with tomatoes and pesto aioli on grilled challah bread
- The Rizzo$13.00
Roast beef, blue cheese, spinach, arugula, roasted red peppers and caramalized onions with stone ground mustard aioli on marble rye
- Royal Garden$12.00
Lemon lavender hummus, avocado, spinach and arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and pickled red onions on a Ciabatta roll
- Silverthorne Salmonwich$14.00
Honey smoked salmon with pesto aioli, spinach and arugula, tomatoes, pickled red onions and balsamic drizzle on a Ciabatta roll
- BYO Sandwich$14.00
Hot Sandwiches
- Meatball Bomber$16.00
House made meatballs and marinara topped with a feathered povolone and mozzarella blend and mixed sweet peppers on an amoroso roll
- Buffalo Mountain$16.00
Spicy hand breaded crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese crumbles on an amoroso roll
- Italian Beef$17.00
Slow-roasted in house shaved prime with a feathered provolone and mozzarella blend topped with spicy giardiniera on a toasted amorosa roll with au jus
- Monte Cristo$16.00
Honey ham, bacon, brie and berry preserve on French toast with powdered sugar
- Hotzi Totzi Roasted Vegatables$15.00
Roasted vegatables, spinach and black olives with basil pesto stuffed in a hoagie roll topped with marinara and a feathered provolone and mozzarella blend
- Riverside Reuben$16.00
Shaved corned beef and sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on marble rye
- Prime on the Blue$18.00
Slow-roasted in house shaved prime, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles and a feathered provolone and mozzarella blend with horsey sauce on an amoroso roll
Soup & Salads
- Zuppa de Jour - 10 oz$7.00
- Zuppa de Jour - 14 oz$10.00
- Soup and Half Sandwich$13.00
Choice of soup with an Italian Sub, Colorado Club or Royal Garden (no modifications)
- Soup and Half Salad$13.00
Choice of soup and a garden salad, house greens, tomoatoes, cucumbers and croutons with balsamic dressing
- Half Sandwich and Half Salad$13.00
- Cherry Chicken Salad$14.00
Spinach and arugula, diced chicken, dried cherries, walnuts, red onions, blue cheese and croutons with balsamic dressing
- Avocado BLT Salad$14.00
Spinach and arugula with bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, avocado, blue cheese, croutons and balsamic dressing
- Mediterranean Hummus Salad$18.00
Lemon lavender hummus, house greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, mixed olives and pita bread served with a side of our authentic House Italian dressing
Flatbread
- Bruschetta Bread$16.00
Basil pesto, mozzarella, diced tomatoes and roasted garlic topped with balsamic glaze and shaved parmesan
- Pig & Fig$18.00
Fig jam, mozzarella, diced tomatoes and roasted garlic topped with balsamic glaze and shaved parmesan
- Chicken & Pesto$18.00
Pesto, mozzarella, garlic parmesan, topped with chicken, spinach and crushed red pepper flakes
- Dip on the Blue$18.00
- BYO Flatbread$18.00
Kids
Sides
Desserts
- Almond Rum Cake$7.00
- Bread Pudding$7.00
- Brownie$5.50
- Brownie Vegan$6.00
- Cake - Strawberry$10.00
- Cake - Vegan Carrot$8.00
- Cake Pop$3.00
- Cannoli$5.75
- Cream Puff$5.50
- Enza Cookie$4.50
- GF Blueberry$8.00
- GF Reeses$8.00
- GF Salted Caramel$8.00
- Hand Pie$6.50
- Lemon Bar$6.50
- Mini Cannoli$3.50
- Snickers Chz$8.00
- Sweet Box$10.00
- Tiramisu$8.00
- Turtle Cheesecake$8.00
Market Items
- Candy$1.75
- Pop Corn$4.00
- Toblerone$5.00
- Small Oxygen$10.00
- Med Oxygen$12.50
- Large Oxygen$20.00
- Bag of Chips$3.00
- Boscoli Olive Salad$14.00
- Welsh Lady Brandy Butter$5.00
- Savannah Honey$10.00
- Soup Mix White Chicken Chili$7.00
- Soup Mix Mushroom Beef$7.00
- Cliff Zbar Choc Chip$1.75
- Nature Valley Oat Hiney$1.75
- Nature Valley Protien PB Dark Choc$1.75
- Nature Valley Peanut$1.75
- Boscoli Kalamata Salad$14.00
- Lucini Savory Golden Tom Sauce$14.00
- Napolenta Pasta Sauce$14.00
- DeCecco Pasta Pennettine$6.00
- DeCecco Pasta Fusilli$6.00
- Barilla Pasta Penne$5.00
- Nature Valley Fruit Nur$1.75
- Sweet Tarts Rope$1.75
- Sabritas Hot Nuts$3.00
- Sabritas Japanese Nut$3.00
- Sabritas Salt Lime Nut$3.00
- Sabritas Epicy Nut$3.00
- Kars Sweet Salt Mix$3.00
- Power Up Mega Mix$3.00
- Second Nature Whole Medley$3.00
- Junior Mints$1.75
- MMs Choc$1.75
- Twix$1.75
- Milky Way$1.75
- Snickers$1.75
- AGold Grain Free Almond$3.00
- Zapps Vodoo$3.50
- Boost Large Rosemary$20.00
- Boost Brain Boost$20.00
- Boost Lg Orange$20.00
- Boost Lg Pink$20.00
- Boost Lg Pmint$20.00
- Boost Lg Menthol$20.00
- Boost Lg Natural$20.00
- Boost Lg Camo$20.00
- Boost Sm Pink$10.00
- Boost Sm Pmint$10.00
- Boost Sm Natural$10.00
- Boost Sm$10.00
- BCanyon Sea Salt Pepper$3.00
- BCanyon Vinegar Chip$3.00
- Sun Chip Salsa$3.00
- Sun Chips Cheddar$3.00
- Ferrero Choc$5.00
- Lacker Dark Choc$3.50
- Loacker Hazelnut$3.50
- Twix Salt Carm$1.75
- Airhead Rainbow$1.75
- Reeses PB Cup$1.75
- Dalmatia Fig Spreas$8.00
- Dalmatia Fig Orange$8.00
- Quadratini Cappcino$7.00
- Quadratini Tiramisu$7.00
- Barilla Rotini GF$6.00
- Pesto Dip$8.00
- PO Strawberry Banana$1.50
- PO pineapple passion$1.75
- po raspberry lemonade$1.75
- Boulder peanut butter$3.50
- Think peanutbutter$3.50
- Think brownie$3.50
- Boulder Mint$3.50
- Crunch Wafer$3.50
- Fruit Strip Apple$1.25
- Fruit Strip Strawberry$1.25
- Fruit Strip Apricot$1.25
- Fruit Strip Cherry$1.25
- Fruit Strip Raspberry$1.25
- Fruit Strip Grape$1.25
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Bai$4.00
- Boylans Soda$4.50
- Bubbly$4.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Gatorade$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Kombucha$4.50
- Lemonade$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pellegrino Regular$4.00
- Pelligrino Can$4.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Vitamin Water$4.00
- Water Bottle - Small$3.00
- Milk$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Big B Ginger Apple$4.00
- Bib B Matcha Mint$4.00
- Big B Lemon$4.00
- Tropicana Grapefruit$4.00
- Tropicana OJ$4.00
- Welch Grape Juice$3.00
- Ocean Spray CranPine$4.00
- Welch OrPineApple$4.00
- Ocean Spray CranWater$4.00
- Welches Apple$4.00
Beers
- Domestic Beer$5.00
- Craft Beer$8.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Canned Cocktail$6.00
- Holidaily GF Blonde$8.00
- Twist Tea$5.00
- Upslope$8.00
- Breck Brew Bronco$5.00
- Hein 00$5.00
- BluecMoon$5.00
- Riki Lime$6.00
- Riki lemon$6.00
- High Noon Passion$6.00
- High Noon GFruit$6.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Coors Banq$5.00
- AJ Tricent$8.00
- Heineken$5.00
- AJ Farmhouse$8.00
- AJ Wild Ruby$8.00
- LH Milk Stout$8.00
- Dales Pale Ale$5.00
- NB Voodoo Ranger Haze$5.00
- NB Voodoo Ranger$5.00
- Fat Tire$5.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Enza’s offers breakfast, lunch and coffee in the heart of Silverthorne! We’re located at the 4th Street crossing, right next to the Silverthorne Pavilion. Enza’s is not your typical deli, rather a full scale high-end true delicatessen with a modern twist.
358 Blue River Parkway, Unit A, Silverthorne, CO 80498