Enzo's Pizzeria

Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini

$13.50

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with tomatoes, basil-arugula pesto with olive oil and salt and pepper to your liking and accompanied with a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies