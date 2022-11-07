Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Enzo's Pizzeria

496 Reviews

$$

129 Oxford St

LYNN, MA 01901

Popular Items

16" Cheese
16" Pepperoni
TENDERS

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.25

Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar Dressing with parmesan cheese and homemade croutons. Meat optional. Gluten Free without croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.25

Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Creamy Greek Dressing, with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, carrots and feta cheese. Gluten Free

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$11.25

Fresh Mesculin Greens tossed in our homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette with mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, red and green peppers. Gluten Free

Pastas

Pasta Servings Good For Two People Served with Garlic Bread Only Penne Pasta available.

Penne Pasta w/ Marinara

$10.00

Penne Pasta served with Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast served with Marinara Sauce over penne pasta with Parmesan Cheese

Penne Pasta w/ Alfredo Sauce

$10.50

Creamy Homemade Alfredo Sauce served over penne pasta with Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Fried Chicken served with homemade creamy Alfredo Sauce and broccoli over penne pasta with parmesan cheese

Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta

Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta

$17.99

Pan Seared Shrimp with broccolini served over penne pasta with your choice of either Homemade Marinara Sauce or Homemade Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Burritos

Grilled Fajita

Grilled Fajita

$9.00

Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms and peppers served with sour cream, rice, beans and cheddar jack cheese in a wrap. Gluten free option served in a bowl.

Blackened Fish O-T-D

Blackened Fish O-T-D

$11.00

Pan Seared Blackened Fish of the day with chipotle remoulade, onions, tomatoes and romaine tossed in a lite ranch dressing in a wrap. Gluten Free option in a bowl.

Burrito

Burrito

$9.50

Jerk Fish O-T-D

$11.50

Jerk Seasoned Fish of the day served with guacamole, limed onions, brown rice, black beans, cheese and romaine in a wrap. Gluten Free option in a bowl.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$11.50

Chicken sautéed with jerk seasoning served with guacamole, limed onions, brown rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese and romaine lettuce in a wrap. Gluten Free option in a bowl

Lime Chicken

Lime Chicken

$11.50

Chicken sautéed with onions in lime juice and medium hot sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, brown rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese and romaine lettuce in a wrap. Gluten Free option would be in a bowl.

Steak Bomb WRAP

Steak Bomb WRAP

$11.50

100% Shaved Steak cooked with onions, peppers, mushrooms with Cheddar Jack Cheese.

Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Greek Wrap

$8.50

Mixed Greens

$8.50

Paninis

Our made to order Paninis now served on fresh rusitca bread and made with fresh ingredients
Cordon Bleu Panini

Cordon Bleu Panini

$13.50

Roasted Chicken Breast with bacon, tomatoes, baked ham, arugula, swiss cheese and dijon mustard aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side. Choose from mixed green salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: creamy caesar, creamy greek, balsamic vinaigrette, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing. French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies

El Cubano Press

El Cubano Press

$13.50

Roasted Pork and Baked Ham served with tomatoes, limed onions, pickles, chipotle remoulade and romaine lettuce served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies

Ham and Cheese Panini

$12.50

Baked Ham with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese and dijon mustard aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies

Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini

$13.50

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with tomatoes, basil-arugula pesto with olive oil and salt and pepper to your liking and accompanied with a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies

Roasted Chicken Panini

$13.50

Roasted Chicken breast with red onions, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, mozzarella cheese and mayonnaise served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies

Steak Panini

$13.50

Sliced flank Steak with red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and horseradish mayonnaise aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies

SANDWICHES

ChIcken Parm Sandwich

ChIcken Parm Sandwich

$13.50
Blackened Fish B.L.T. Sandwich

Blackened Fish B.L.T. Sandwich

$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

SUBS (ONE SIZE)

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.50

Fried Buffalo Chicken Breast served on a hard hamburger roll with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and blue cheese dressing. Other optional dressing is our homemade ranch. Open option to add a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with a cherry vinaigrette dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.50

Fried Chicken Breast served with marinara sauce on brioche roll with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese May add a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies * SUB IS SHOWN IN PICTURE**

Cheese Steak Sub

Cheese Steak Sub

$11.00

100% SHAVED STEAK with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask For additional Toppings price may vary.

Chicken Cutlet

$11.00