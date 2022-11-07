Enzo's Pizzeria
496 Reviews
$$
129 Oxford St
LYNN, MA 01901
Popular Items
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar Dressing with parmesan cheese and homemade croutons. Meat optional. Gluten Free without croutons.
Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Creamy Greek Dressing, with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, carrots and feta cheese. Gluten Free
Mixed Greens Salad
Fresh Mesculin Greens tossed in our homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette with mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, red and green peppers. Gluten Free
Pastas
Penne Pasta w/ Marinara
Penne Pasta served with Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Fried Chicken Breast served with Marinara Sauce over penne pasta with Parmesan Cheese
Penne Pasta w/ Alfredo Sauce
Creamy Homemade Alfredo Sauce served over penne pasta with Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta
Fried Chicken served with homemade creamy Alfredo Sauce and broccoli over penne pasta with parmesan cheese
Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta
Pan Seared Shrimp with broccolini served over penne pasta with your choice of either Homemade Marinara Sauce or Homemade Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Burritos
Grilled Fajita
Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms and peppers served with sour cream, rice, beans and cheddar jack cheese in a wrap. Gluten free option served in a bowl.
Blackened Fish O-T-D
Pan Seared Blackened Fish of the day with chipotle remoulade, onions, tomatoes and romaine tossed in a lite ranch dressing in a wrap. Gluten Free option in a bowl.
Burrito
Jerk Fish O-T-D
Jerk Seasoned Fish of the day served with guacamole, limed onions, brown rice, black beans, cheese and romaine in a wrap. Gluten Free option in a bowl.
Jerk Chicken
Chicken sautéed with jerk seasoning served with guacamole, limed onions, brown rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese and romaine lettuce in a wrap. Gluten Free option in a bowl
Lime Chicken
Chicken sautéed with onions in lime juice and medium hot sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, brown rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese and romaine lettuce in a wrap. Gluten Free option would be in a bowl.
Steak Bomb WRAP
100% Shaved Steak cooked with onions, peppers, mushrooms with Cheddar Jack Cheese.
Caesar Wrap
Greek Wrap
Mixed Greens
Paninis
Cordon Bleu Panini
Roasted Chicken Breast with bacon, tomatoes, baked ham, arugula, swiss cheese and dijon mustard aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side. Choose from mixed green salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: creamy caesar, creamy greek, balsamic vinaigrette, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing. French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies
El Cubano Press
Roasted Pork and Baked Ham served with tomatoes, limed onions, pickles, chipotle remoulade and romaine lettuce served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies
Ham and Cheese Panini
Baked Ham with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese and dijon mustard aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies
Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with tomatoes, basil-arugula pesto with olive oil and salt and pepper to your liking and accompanied with a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies
Roasted Chicken Panini
Roasted Chicken breast with red onions, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, mozzarella cheese and mayonnaise served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies
Steak Panini
Sliced flank Steak with red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and horseradish mayonnaise aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies
SANDWICHES
SUBS (ONE SIZE)
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried Buffalo Chicken Breast served on a hard hamburger roll with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and blue cheese dressing. Other optional dressing is our homemade ranch. Open option to add a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with a cherry vinaigrette dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fried Chicken Breast served with marinara sauce on brioche roll with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese May add a side. Choose from: Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing French Fries Roasted Seasonal Veggies * SUB IS SHOWN IN PICTURE**
Cheese Steak Sub
100% SHAVED STEAK with American Cheese served on a sub roll. One Size Only. Ask For additional Toppings price may vary.