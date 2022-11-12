Restaurant info

E&O Kitchen and Bar is a modern Asian restaurant and lounge in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant Union Square just steps away from the Financial District. Executive Chef Sharon Nahm creates exciting and bold flavors in modern Asian dishes with influences from spice markets all across Asia. A sleek lounge offers guests a chance to enjoy shareable late night bites and creative cocktails. CURRENTLY OFFERING takeout, delivery and grab & go only during Covid-19 restrictions.

