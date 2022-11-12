Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

E&O Kitchen and Bar

3,447 Reviews

$$

314 Sutter St

San Francisco, CA 94108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

E&O Kitchen and Bar is a modern Asian restaurant and lounge in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant Union Square just steps away from the Financial District. Executive Chef Sharon Nahm creates exciting and bold flavors in modern Asian dishes with influences from spice markets all across Asia. A sleek lounge offers guests a chance to enjoy shareable late night bites and creative cocktails. CURRENTLY OFFERING takeout, delivery and grab & go only during Covid-19 restrictions.

Website

Location

314 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94108

Directions

Gallery
E&O Kitchen and Bar image
E&O Kitchen and Bar image
E&O Kitchen and Bar image
E&O Kitchen and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Palace Theater
orange starNo Reviews
644 Broadway San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
4 Embarcadero Center San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Glaze - Lower Pacific Heights
orange starNo Reviews
1946 Fillmore St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
B Star Bar - 127 Clement
orange starNo Reviews
127 Clement San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Na Na's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 71
301 Visitacion Ave Brisbane, CA 94005
View restaurantnext
DOWNTOWN OAKLAND - DOWNTOWN OAKLAND
orange star4.8 • 1,097
1901 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - San Francisco
orange star4.6 • 9,321
71 3rd St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Perbacco
orange star4.7 • 8,410
230 California St San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Mourad
orange star4.3 • 3,520
140 New Montgomery St STE 1 San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext
Benu
orange star4.6 • 734
22 Hawthorne St San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext
Buckhorn Grill - Metreon
orange star4.1 • 350
135 4th Street, FC5 San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Castro
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Noe Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lower Haight
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston