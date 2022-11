CHEF'S WHIM BOARD

$35.00

A selection of artisan cheeses and cured meats, multiple jams, jellies, nuts, pickles, and just about anything else our chef decides to toss on the board. As this board is up to the discretion of the chef, we politely ask that no substitutions or omissions be made. ***As cheese boards don't travel well, individual items may be packed separately in several small containers. Show us your build and tag us on Instagram!