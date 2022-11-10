Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eos Cafe & Coffee House 30625 Jefferson Ave

review star

No reviews yet

30625 Jefferson Ave

Saint Clair Shor, MI 48082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DRIP COFFEE

REGULAR (COFFEE/DRIP COFFEE)

$2.25+

DARK

$2.25+

DECAF

$2.25+

LATTE

LATTE SMALL

$3.49

LATTE MEDIUM

$4.25

LATTE LG

$5.25

FLAVORED LATTE

$4.25+

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO SM

$4.99

MACCHIATO MED

$5.65

MACCHIATO LG

$6.45

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO SM

$3.25

CAPPUCCINO MED

$4.55

CAPPUCCINO LG

$5.85

MOCHA

MOCHA SMALL

$5.05

MOCHA MEDIUM

$5.49

MOCHA LARGE

$6.25

MIEL

MIEL SMALL

$4.49

MIEL MEDIUM

$5.75

MIEL LARGE

$6.59

RED EYE

RED EYE SMALL

$2.95

RED EYE MEDUIM

$3.25

RED EYE LARGE

$3.99

BLACK EYE

BLACK EYE SMALL

$3.85

BLACK EYE MED

$4.15

BLACK EYE LARGE

$4.55

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO 1 SHOT REGULAR

$2.45

ESPRESSO 2 SHOT REGULAR

$2.75

ESPRESSO 3 SHOT REGULAR

$3.99

ESPRESSO 4 SHOT REGULAR

$4.70

NONE

DECAF ESPRESSO 1 SHOT

$2.45

DECAF ESPRESSO 2 SHOT

$2.75

DECAF ESPRESSO 3 SHOT

$3.99

DECAF ESPRESSO 4 SHOTS

$4.70

AMERICANO

AMERICANO SMALL

$2.50

AMERICANO MEDIUM

$2.79

AMERICANO LARGE

$3.10

CAFE AU LAIT

CAFE AU LAIT SM

$2.95

CAFE AU LAIT MEDIUM

$3.45

CAFE AU LAIT LARGE

$4.49

CERAMIC Pot of Tea

CEYLON DECAF POT

$7.49

CHAMMOMILE POT

$7.49

CINNAMON SPICE POT

$7.49

DRAGON PEARL JASMINE POT

$7.49

POT EARL GREY

$7.49

ENGLISH BREAKFAST ORGANIC POT

$7.49

GREEN ORGANIC POT

$7.49

GREEN TEA W/MINT ORGANIC POT

$7.49

HIBISCUS EOS POT

$7.49

JAPANESE SENCHA POT

$7.49

MINT VERBENA POT

$7.49

BANGKOK ORGANIC POT

$7.49

PARIS POT

$7.49

POT POMEGRANATE OOLONG

$7.49

RASPBERRY HERBAL POT

$7.49

WHITE VINILLA GRAPEFRUIT POT

$7.49

Chai Tea Latte

CHIA TEA LATTE SM

$4.99

CHIA TEA LATTE MEDIUM

$6.59

LARGE CHIA CHIA TEA LATTE

$7.55

Classic Harney and Sons Tea

TEA SMALL

$2.75

TEA SMALL MED

$3.25

LARGE TEA

$3.99

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

DIRTY CHIA LATTE SMALL

$5.79

DIRTY CHIA LATTE MED

$7.25

DIRTY CHIA LATTE LG

$7.79

EOS Hibiscus

SMALL HIBISCUS

$3.75

HIBISCUS MED

$4.25

LARGE HIBISCUS

$5.65

LONDON FOG

LONDON FOG SM

$3.50

MEDIUM LONDON FOG

$4.25

LONDON FOG LG

$5.00

Tea Latte

TEA LATTE SM

TEA LATTE MED

LARGE TEA LATTE

Hot Chocolate

HOT CHOCOLATE LG

$5.65

HOT CHOCOLATE MED

$4.95

HOT CHOCOLATE SMALL

$4.25

Juice

ORANGE JUICE

$2.25

APPLE JUICE

$2.25

Soda

FOUNTAIN POP

$2.99

MEXICAN COKE

$2.99

STEAMER

SMALL STEAMER

$3.99

STEAMER MED

$4.59

STEAMER LG

$5.49

WATER

WATER BOTTLED

$1.50

PELLEGRINO

$2.79

HOT WATER

$1.20

HOT WATER W/LEMON

$1.95

CUP OF WATER

$1.20

Milk/Chocolate Milk

SMALL MILK

$2.49

CHOCOLATE MILK SM

$2.99

MEDIUM CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.75

CHOCOLATE MILK LG

$4.49

Bottled Misc

PELLEGRINO

$2.79

MEXICAN COKE

$2.99

SMOOTHIE LG

BANANA LG

$4.89

BERRYLICIOUS LG

$6.35

BLUEBERRY BANANA LG

$7.29

MANGO CRANBERRY LG

$6.25

MIXED BERRIES LG

$7.29

STRAWBERRY LARGE

$7.29

STRAWBERRY BANANA LARGE

$5.59

Caramel Apple Frap

CARMEL APPLE FRAP SM

$6.59

CARMEL APPLE FRAP MED

$7.49

CARMEL APPLE FRAP LG

$8.45

CARMEL APPLE FRAP SM NO/ESP

$5.25

MED NO ESP CARMEL APPLE FRAP

$6.55

LG CARMEL APPLE FRAP NO/ESP

$7.25

Plain/Flavored Frap

FLAVORED FRAP SM

$5.28

FLAVORED FRAPP MED

$5.98

FLAVORED FRAP LG

$6.98

FRAPP PLAIN FLAV / NO ESPRESSO SM

$4.28

MED PLIAN/FLAV FRAP NO ESPRESSO

$4.98

PLAIN/FLAV FRAP NO ESPRESSO LG

$5.98

Oreo Frap

SM OREO FRAP

$6.95

MEDIUM OREO FRAP

$7.49

OREO FRAPPE LG

$8.49

FRAP NO ESP SM

$5.95

MED NO ESP FRAP

$6.49

FRAP NO ESP LG

$7.49

REESES FRAP

SM REESES FRAP

$5.95

REESES FRAP MED

$6.59

REESES FRAP LG

$7.49

REESES FRAP NO / ESPRESSO SM

$3.99

REESES FRAP NO/ESPRESSO MED

$5.25

REESES FRAP NO / ESPRESSO LG

$4.99

Biscotti

BISCOTTI

$2.25

Cookies

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$2.49

OATMEAL

$2.49

PEANUT BUTTER

$2.49

OTHER

$2.49

Cupcakes

CHOCO CHOCO FILLED

$2.49

COOKIE DOUGH FILLED

$2.49

PEANUT BUTTER CUP FILLED

$2.49

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

$2.49

NEOPOLITIAN

$2.49

ORANGE ALMOND

$2.49

OREO

$2.49

VANILLA CHOCOLATE CHIP

$2.49

VANILLA

$2.49

Muffins

CAPPUCCINO

$3.25

BLUEBERRY

$3.25

APPLE CINNAMON

$3.25

POPPYSEED

$3.25

BRAN

$3.25

CRANBERRY ORANGE

$3.25

Scones

SCONE

$2.99

Spinach Twist

SPINACH TWISTS

$5.49

AVACADO TOAST

Whole Grain Bread, Avacado, Tomatoes, Onions, Seasoning

AVOCADO TOAST 1 SLICE

$3.99

AVACODO TOAST 2 SLICES

$6.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese or Butter

BAGLE WITH BUTTER

$2.99

BAGEL W/CREAM CHEESE

$2.99

PLAIN BAGEL

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.49

CALI BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.99

FIESTY BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.49

HAM BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.49

SAUSAGE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.49

SPICY BREACKFAST BURRITO

$7.99

TURKEY BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.49

Oatmeal

OATMEAL W/NUTS & FRUIT

$8.99

CROSSANT

TOASTED CROSSANT

$2.95

BUTTER CROSSANT

$3.25

CREAM CHEESE ON CROSSANT

$4.99

CLASSIC SANDWICHES

CALI BLT

$9.99

CLUB

$10.99

HAM & CHEESE

$7.49

PB & J

$4.99

TUNA MELT

$8.99

TURKEY & CHEESE

$7.49

PANINI

BACON & BRIE

$10.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$10.99

CHICKEN PESTO

$10.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

TURKEY FIG & BRIE

$10.99

TWISTED HAM

$9.99

WRAPS

MEDITERRANEAN WRAP

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, Pickle, Chicken, Garlic

CASHEWS CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, onino, Cashew,Poppy Seed, Cheese

MICHIGAN SALAD WRAP

$10.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato,onion,Pecan,Cranberry,Feta,Cherry vinaigrette

VEGGIE WRAP

$7.99

lettuce,tomato, onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Avocado, Roasted Gralic

BBQ CHICKEN RANCH WRAP

$9.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato,onion, Bacon,BBQ sause, Ranch,Cheese

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$8.99

Chicken,lettuce,tomato, Avocado,Jalapeno Ranch

Quesadillas

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

CHICKEN & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

SALADS

MICHIGAN SALAD

$14.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato,onion,Pecan,Cranberry,Feta,Cherry vinaigrette

CASHEW CHICKEN SALAD

$14.49

lettuce, tomato, onino, Cashew,Poppy Seed, Cheese

EOS HOUSE SALAD LG

$9.99

lettuce,tomato, onion,Cucumbers,Crouton, Dressing

EOS HOUSE SALAD SM

$4.99

lettuce,tomato, onion,Cucumbers,Crouton, Dressing

Chips

PARM CHIPS

$2.25

BBQ CHIPS

$2.25

CHIPS PLAIN

$2.25

VINEGAR

$2.25

OTHER

$2.25

HUMMUS & BREAD

HUMMUS & BREAD CUP

$8.99

HUMMUS & BREAD BOWL

$11.99

Soup

BUTTERNUT SQUASH BOWL

$7.99

CHEDDAR BROCCOLI BOWL

$6.99

BOWL CHEESY CHICKEN TORTILLA

$6.99

CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL

$6.99

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$6.99

FRENCH ONION BOWL

$12.99

SPECIAL SOUP BOWL

$7.99

TOMATO BISQUE BOWL

$7.99

BUTTERNUT SQUASH CUP

$5.99

CHEDDAR BROCCOLI CUP

$4.99

CHEESY CHICKEN TORTILLA CUP

$4.99

CHICKEN NOODLE CUP

$4.99

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$4.99

FRENCH ONION CUP

$9.99

SPECIAL SOUP CUP

$5.99

TOMATO BISQUE CUP

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

MAC & CHEESE SMALL

$4.99

MAC & CHEESE MEDIUM

$7.49

MAC & CHEESE LG

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for joining us at EOS today!

Location

30625 Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shor, MI 48082

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shores Tequileria
orange starNo Reviews
31230 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082
View restaurantnext
Detroit Style Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
28630 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Johnny Z's Pizza - Harper - Saint Clair Shores
orange starNo Reviews
28210 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Modern Cone - 28616 Harper Ave
orange star4.7 • 546
28616 Harper Ave St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Gaudino's
orange starNo Reviews
27919 Harper Avenue Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Butter Run Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
27626 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Clair Shor

Modern Cone - 28616 Harper Ave
orange star4.7 • 546
28616 Harper Ave St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Corner Kitchen - St. Clair Shores, MI
orange star4.6 • 191
22428 Greater Mack Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Clair Shor
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston