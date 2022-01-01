- Home
Ephesus
3,273 Reviews
$$
185 Castro Street
Mountain View, CA 94041
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soup N Salads
MERCIMEK CORBASI (Lentil Soup),
Vegetarian
AVGOLEMONO (Chicken Soup),
Chicken, onion, rice, yogurt, & lemon
ISKEMBE CORBASI (Tripe soup),
Boiled beef tripe soup
.
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, green bell peppers, olives & feta cheese w/ greek dressing
TURKISH COBAN SALAD
Finely chopped tomato, cucumber, onion & green bell pepper w/ olive oil dressing
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
Grilled salmon, tomato, mixed greens, & special dressing
PORT POACHED PEAR SALAD
Pear, blue cheese, mixed greens, tomato, & special dressing
NEFELI SALAD
Goat cheese, tomato, walnut, mixed greens, & dressing
Cold Appetizers
TZATZIKI (Cacik)
Yogurt w/ cucumber, dill, mint, & touch of garlic
DOLMADES (Dolma)
Grape leaves stuffed w/rice, pine nuts & currants
KALAMATA OLIVES & FETA CHEESE
w/ olive oil dressing
HUMMUS
Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic
BABA-GHANOUSH
Grilled eggplant puree mixed w/lemon juice, yogurt, olive oil, mayonnaise & touch of garlic
COLD COMBO APPETIZER
Tzatziki, dolma, hummus, baba ghonoush, feta cheese & kalamata olives
Hot Appetizers
SAGANAKI
Lightly melted pan-fried cheese
LAHMACUN
Round, thin piece of dough topped w/ minced lamb & beef
KALAMARI (Calamari)
Crispy kalamari served w/ homemade tartar sauce
SPANAKOPITA (Borek)
Savory pastry lled w/ chopped spinach & feta cheese
SIGARA BOREGI
Cigar-shaped pastry lled w/ feta cheese & parsley
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Baked, honey glazed brussel sprouts topped w/ walnut
MANITARI (Mushroom)
Roasted mushroom topped w/ buttery yogurt sauce
GREEK FRIES
Topped w/ dry greek oregano & feta cheese
FALAFEL (4 pieces)
HOT COMBO APPETIZER
Manitari, spanakopita, sigara boregi & falafel
Entrees
LAMB & BEEF GYRO PLATE
Lamb & beef cooked on a vertical split, served w/ salad & rice
CHICKEN SHISH PLATE (Souvlaki)
Marinated chunks of grilled chicken served w/ veggies & rice
LAMB SHISH PLATE (Souvlaki-Shashlik)
Marinated chunks of grilled lamb served w/ salad & rice
ADANA KEBAB (Koobideh)
Grilled & skewered minced lamb, avored w/ herbs, served w/ salad & rice
ALEXANDER (Iskender)
Baked lamb & beef gyro ( basted w/ h-made tomato sauce ) over cubes of bread, topped w/ melted butter & served w/ yoghurt
MOUSSAKA
Baked layers of minced beef, eggplant & potato topped w/ bechamel cheese sauce & h-made tomato sauce, served w/ rice or salad
BEYTI (Lamb)
Grilled minced lamb, rolled in a flat bread, cut in pieces, baked w/h-made tomato sauce & served w/yoghurt
CHICKEN BEYTI
Same as above w/chicken breast
MANTI
Beef dumplings wrapped in dough & boiled, topped w/h-made yoghurt sauce
KARNI YARIK
Baked eggplant stuffed w/ground beef, topped w/h-made tomato sauce & served with rice
TAVUKLU GUVEC (Chicken Stew)
Baked chicken, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, eggplant & touch of garlic served w/ rice or salad
ETLI GUVEC (Beef Stew)
Baked beef, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, eggplant & touch of garlic served w/ rice or salad
LAMB SHANK (Braised)
Tender braised lamb shank, served w/ mashed potatoes & salad
LAMB CHOPS (Grilled)
Tender lamb chops grilled to perfection, served w/ mashed potatoes, salad & rice
RIBEYE STEAK (Grilled)
8oz Beef Ribeye steak grilled to perfection served w/ salad & rice
SALMON PLATE(Grilled),
Grilled salmon served w/ salad & rice
LAVRAKI (Grilled),
Grilled striped sea bass served w/ salad & rice
FISH TILAPIA (Grilled),
Grilled sh tilapia served w/ salad & rice
Kofte Plate
Mix Shish Plate
Ciger Tava ( Liver )
Vegetarian
Pita or Wrap (Sandwiches)
Kids Meal
Sides
Desserts
Liquor
JagerMeister
Barbayani
Plomari
Sari Zeybek
Tekirdag Gold
Yeni Raki
Efe Raki Blue
Efe Raki Green
Efe Raki Gold
Efe Raki Black
Absolut
Grey Goose
KetelOne
Long Island
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Jack Daniel's
Jim Beam
Baker's
Maker's Mark
Jameson
Jameson Black
Wil Turkey
OLD FASH
Rare Perfection
Johnnie Walker
Courvoisier
Hennessy
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Beer
Wine
Sparkling Wine-GL
Mimosa
Corkage Fee
Mumm Brut
Chardonnay House-GL
Dry Riesling-GL
Pinot Grigio-GL
Sauvignon Blanc-GL
Klasik White-GL
Chardonnay, Meiomi-GL
Retsina -GL
Rose-GL
Greek White
Chardonnay House-BTL
Chardonnay, Meiomi-BTL
Chardonnay, Rombauer-BTL
Dry Riesling-BTL
Sauvignon Blanc-BTL
Pinot Grigio-BTL
Klasik White-BTL
RETSINA - BTL
Rose-BTL
Pinot Noir House-GL
Merlot House-GL
Merlot Rutherford-GL
Cabernet Sauvignon House-GL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Brady-GL
Malbec-GL
Red, Klasik-GL
Hercules - GL
Dessert Port-GL
Pinot Noir House-BTL
Pinot Noir, Meiomi-BTL
Pinot Noir, Acacia-BTL
Merlot House-BTL
Melot Rutherford-BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon House-BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Franciscan-BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Brady-BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt Veeder-BTL
Malbec-BTL
Petit Sirah-BTL
Zinfandel-BTL
Red Kalecik Karasi-BTL
Red Kavaklidere Yakut-BTL
Red, Klasik-BTL
Red, Blend-BTL
Red, Dry-BTL
NA Beverages
Ayran (Yogurt Beverage)
Gazoz (Turkish Sprite)
Visne Suyu (Cherry Juice)
Root Beer
Coke
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Tonic Water
Milk
Arnold Palmer
San Pellegrino
Pana
Soda Water
Ginger
Perrier
Turkish Coffee
Turkish Tea
Coffee Regular
Coffee Decaf
Mint & Sage Tea
Herbal Tea
Hot Water
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Cherry Juice
Panna
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
A family operation. We offer simple yet brilliantly executed Mediterranean dishes & food
185 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041