Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ephesus

3,273 Reviews

$$

185 Castro Street

Mountain View, CA 94041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LAHMACUN
AVGOLEMONO (Chicken Soup),
LAMB & BEEF GYRO PLATE (Doner)

Soup N Salads

MERCIMEK CORBASI (Lentil Soup),

$7.95

Vegetarian

AVGOLEMONO (Chicken Soup),

$7.95

Chicken, onion, rice, yogurt, & lemon

ISKEMBE CORBASI (Tripe soup),

$8.50Out of stock

Boiled beef tripe soup

.

GREEK SALAD

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, green bell peppers, olives & feta cheese w/ greek dressing

TURKISH COBAN SALAD

$9.50

Finely chopped tomato, cucumber, onion & green bell pepper w/ olive oil dressing

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$22.95

Grilled salmon, tomato, mixed greens, & special dressing

PORT POACHED PEAR SALAD

$9.50

Pear, blue cheese, mixed greens, tomato, & special dressing

NEFELI SALAD

$9.50

Goat cheese, tomato, walnut, mixed greens, & dressing

Cold Appetizers

TZATZIKI (Cacik)

$7.95

Yogurt w/ cucumber, dill, mint, & touch of garlic

DOLMADES (Dolma)

$7.95

Grape leaves stuffed w/rice, pine nuts & currants

KALAMATA OLIVES & FETA CHEESE

$7.95

w/ olive oil dressing

HUMMUS

$7.95

Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic

BABA-GHANOUSH

$7.95

Grilled eggplant puree mixed w/lemon juice, yogurt, olive oil, mayonnaise & touch of garlic

COLD COMBO APPETIZER

$17.00

Tzatziki, dolma, hummus, baba ghonoush, feta cheese & kalamata olives

Hot Appetizers

SAGANAKI

$10.95

Lightly melted pan-fried cheese

LAHMACUN

$7.50

Round, thin piece of dough topped w/ minced lamb & beef

KALAMARI (Calamari)

$11.95

Crispy kalamari served w/ homemade tartar sauce

SPANAKOPITA (Borek)

$6.95

Savory pastry lled w/ chopped spinach & feta cheese

SIGARA BOREGI

$6.95

Cigar-shaped pastry lled w/ feta cheese & parsley

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.95

Baked, honey glazed brussel sprouts topped w/ walnut

MANITARI (Mushroom)

$7.50

Roasted mushroom topped w/ buttery yogurt sauce

GREEK FRIES

$7.50

Topped w/ dry greek oregano & feta cheese

FALAFEL (4 pieces)

$6.95

HOT COMBO APPETIZER

$18.00

Manitari, spanakopita, sigara boregi & falafel

Entrees

LAMB & BEEF GYRO PLATE

$17.50

Lamb & beef cooked on a vertical split, served w/ salad & rice

CHICKEN SHISH PLATE (Souvlaki)

$17.50

Marinated chunks of grilled chicken served w/ veggies & rice

LAMB SHISH PLATE (Souvlaki-Shashlik)

$18.95

Marinated chunks of grilled lamb served w/ salad & rice

ADANA KEBAB (Koobideh)

$17.95

Grilled & skewered minced lamb, avored w/ herbs, served w/ salad & rice

ALEXANDER (Iskender)

$18.95

Baked lamb & beef gyro ( basted w/ h-made tomato sauce ) over cubes of bread, topped w/ melted butter & served w/ yoghurt

MOUSSAKA

$18.95

Baked layers of minced beef, eggplant & potato topped w/ bechamel cheese sauce & h-made tomato sauce, served w/ rice or salad

BEYTI (Lamb)

$18.95

Grilled minced lamb, rolled in a flat bread, cut in pieces, baked w/h-made tomato sauce & served w/yoghurt

CHICKEN BEYTI

$17.50

Same as above w/chicken breast

MANTI

$17.50

Beef dumplings wrapped in dough & boiled, topped w/h-made yoghurt sauce

KARNI YARIK

$17.50

Baked eggplant stuffed w/ground beef, topped w/h-made tomato sauce & served with rice

TAVUKLU GUVEC (Chicken Stew)

$17.50

Baked chicken, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, eggplant & touch of garlic served w/ rice or salad

ETLI GUVEC (Beef Stew)

$17.50

Baked beef, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, eggplant & touch of garlic served w/ rice or salad

LAMB SHANK (Braised)

$25.95

Tender braised lamb shank, served w/ mashed potatoes & salad

LAMB CHOPS (Grilled)

$28.95

Tender lamb chops grilled to perfection, served w/ mashed potatoes, salad & rice

RIBEYE STEAK (Grilled)

$29.95Out of stock

8oz Beef Ribeye steak grilled to perfection served w/ salad & rice

SALMON PLATE(Grilled),

$23.95

Grilled salmon served w/ salad & rice

LAVRAKI (Grilled),

$23.95

Grilled striped sea bass served w/ salad & rice

FISH TILAPIA (Grilled),

$23.95

Grilled sh tilapia served w/ salad & rice

Kofte Plate

$18.95

Mix Shish Plate

$18.00

Ciger Tava ( Liver )

$19.95

Vegetarian

BAMYA (Okra Stew),

$18.50

IMAM BAYILDI,

$18.50

VEGGIE MOUSAKKA,

$18.50

VEGGIE PLATE,

$18.50

FALAFEL PLATE,

$18.50

Pita or Wrap (Sandwiches)

LAMB & BEEF GYRO Sandwich

$10.95

CHICKEN SHISH Sandwich

$10.95

LAMB SHISH Sandwich

$11.95

ADANA Sandwich

$11.95

FALAFEL Sandwich

$10.95

VEGGIE Sandwich

$11.00

EPHE BURGER

$14.95

Kids Meal

CHICKEN & RICE

$8.95

GYRO & RICE

$8.95

KOFTE & RICE

$8.95

EPHE BURGER

$14.95

Gyro And Fries

$8.95

Chicken And Fries

$8.95

Sides

RICE

$3.00

YOGHURT

$3.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

FALAFEL

$3.00

Add Lamb Shish

$8.00

Side Chicken Shish

$6.00

Side Adana Piece

$9.95

Side Lamb Chop

$8.00

Side Small Salad

$5.00

Desserts

BAKLAVA

$5.95

FIRIN SUTLAC (Rice Pudding)

$5.95

PROFITEROLE

$5.95

KUNEFE

$7.95

SUFLE (Chocolate Souffle)

$7.95

COPPA (Gelato Yoghurt & Berries)

$7.95

ICE CREAM

$5.95

Soup And Salads

GREEK SALAD

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, green bell peppers, olives & feta cheese w/ greek dressing

NEFELI SALAD

$9.95

Goat cheese, tomato, walnut, mixed greens, & dressing

TURKISH COBAN SALAD

$9.95

Finely chopped tomato, cucumber, onion & green bell pepper w/ olive oil dressing

PORT POACHED PEAR SALAD

$9.95

Pear, blue cheese, mixed greens, tomato, & special dressing

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$23.95

Grilled salmon, tomato, mixed greens, & special dressing

AVGOLEMONO (Chicken Soup),

$7.95

Chicken, onion, rice, yogurt, & lemon

MERCIMEK CORBASI (Lentil Soup),

$7.95

Vegetarian

ISKEMBE CORBASI (Tripe soup),

$8.50Out of stock

Boiled beef tripe soup

Cold Appetizers

TZATZIKI (Cacik)

$8.95

Yogurt w/ cucumber, dill, mint, & touch of garlic

DOLMADES (Dolma)

$8.95

Grape leaves stuffed w/rice, pine nuts & currants

KALAMATA OLIVES & FETA CHEESE

$8.95

w/ olive oil dressing

HUMMUS

$8.95

Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic

BABA-GHANOUSH

$8.95

Grilled eggplant puree mixed w/lemon juice, yogurt, olive oil, mayonnaise & touch of garlic

COLD COMBO APPETIZER

$19.00

Tzatziki, dolma, hummus, baba ghonoush, feta cheese & kalamata olives

Hot Appetizers

SAGANAKI

$10.95

Lightly melted pan-fried cheese

LAHMACUN

$7.50

Round, thin piece of dough topped w/ minced lamb & beef

KALAMARI (Calamari)

$11.95

Crispy kalamari served w/ homemade tartar sauce

SPANAKOPITA (Borek)

$7.50

Savory pastry lled w/ chopped spinach & feta cheese

SIGARA BOREGI

$7.50

Cigar-shaped pastry lled w/ feta cheese & parsley

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$11.95

Baked, honey glazed brussel sprouts topped w/ walnut

MANITARI (Mushroom)

$8.50

Roasted mushroom topped w/ buttery yogurt sauce

GREEK FRIES

$7.95

Topped w/ dry greek oregano & feta cheese

FALAFEL (4 pieces)

$7.95

HOT COMBO APPETIZER

$19.00

Manitari, spanakopita, sigara boregi & falafel

Entrees

LAMB & BEEF GYRO PLATE (Doner)

$19.95

Lamb & beef cooked on a vertical split, served w/ salad & rice

CHICKEN SHISH PLATE (Souvlaki)

$19.95

Marinated chunks of grilled chicken served w/ veggies & rice

LAMB SHISH PLATE (Souvlaki-Shashlik)

$20.95

Marinated chunks of grilled lamb served w/ salad & rice

ADANA KEBAB (Koobideh)

$20.95

Grilled & skewered minced lamb, avored w/ herbs, served w/ salad & rice

ALEXANDER (Iskender)

$20.95

Baked lamb & beef gyro ( basted w/ h-made tomato sauce ) over cubes of bread, topped w/ melted butter & served w/ yoghurt

MOUSSAKA

$20.95

Baked layers of minced beef, eggplant & potato topped w/ bechamel cheese sauce & h-made tomato sauce, served w/ rice or salad

BEYTI (Lamb)

$20.95

Grilled minced lamb, rolled in a flat bread, cut in pieces, baked w/h-made tomato sauce & served w/yoghurt

CHICKEN BEYTI

$19.95

Same as above w/chicken breast

MANTI

$19.95

Beef dumplings wrapped in dough & boiled, topped w/h-made yoghurt sauce

KARNI YARIK

$19.95

Baked eggplant stuffed w/ground beef, topped w/h-made tomato sauce & served with rice

TAVUKLU GUVEC (Chicken Stew)

$19.95

Baked chicken, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, eggplant & touch of garlic served w/ rice or salad

ETLI GUVEC (Beef Stew)

$19.95

Baked beef, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, eggplant & touch of garlic served w/ rice or salad

LAMB SHANK (Braised)

$25.95

Tender braised lamb shank, served w/ mashed potatoes & salad

LAMB CHOPS (Grilled)

$28.95Out of stock

Tender lamb chops grilled to perfection, served w/ mashed potatoes, salad & rice

RIBEYE STEAK (Grilled)

$29.95Out of stock

8oz Beef Ribeye steak grilled to perfection served w/ salad & rice

LAVRAKI (Grilled)

$25.95

Grilled striped sea bass served w/ salad & rice

SALMON PLATE(Grilled)

$25.95

Grilled salmon served w/ salad & rice

FISH TILAPIA (Grilled)

$25.95

Grilled sh tilapia served w/ salad & rice

1,5 Iskender

$31.00

Kofte Plate

$20.95

Mix Shish Plate

$21.50

Ciger Tava

$19.95

Vegetarian,

BAMYA (Okra Stew),

$18.50

IMAM BAYILDI,

$18.50

VEGGIE MOUSAKKA,

$18.50

VEGGIE PLATE,

$18.50

FALAFEL PLATE,

$18.50

Pita or Wrap (Sandwiches)

ADANA Sandwich

$13.00

CHICKEN SHISH Sandwich

$12.00

FALAFEL Sandwich

$12.00

LAMB & BEEF GYRO Sandwich

$12.00

LAMB SHISH Sandwich

$13.00

VEGGIE Sandwich

$12.00

EPHE BURGUER

$14.95

Kids Meal

Kids CHICKEN & RICE

$8.95

Kids GYRO & RICE

$8.95

Kids KOFTE & RICE

$8.95

EPHE BURGER

$14.95

Kids Chicken And Fries

$8.95

Sides

Sade doner Gyro

$13.00

1 Adana Skewers

$13.00

Chicken Skewers

$8.50

Lamb Shis Skewers

$9.00

SIDE MASH POTATO

$5.00

Side RICE

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$5.00

YOGHURT

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

FALAFEL 1

$3.00

SIDE FETA CHEESE

$3.00

Gift Card

$50.00

Lamb Chop Each

$8.00

Fresh Cucumber Carrot Slices

$3.00

Desserts

BAKLAVA

$5.95

FIRIN SUTLAC (Rice Pudding)

$5.95

PROFITEROLE

$5.95

KUNEFE

$7.95

SUFLE (Chocolate Souffle)

$7.95

COPPA (Gelato Yoghurt & Berries)

$7.95

ICE CREAM

$5.95

Liquor

JagerMeister

$14.00

Barbayani

$10.00

Plomari

$10.00

Sari Zeybek

$10.00

Tekirdag Gold

$12.00

Yeni Raki

$10.00

Efe Raki Blue

$10.00

Efe Raki Green

$10.00

Efe Raki Gold

$12.00

Efe Raki Black

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

KetelOne

$10.00

Long Island

$15.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Baker's

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Black

$16.00

Wil Turkey

$14.00

OLD FASH

$14.00

Rare Perfection

$26.00

Johnnie Walker

$12.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Beer

Stella Artois, Lager

$6.95

Shock Top

$6.95

Goose Island, IPA

$6.95

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Anchor Steam

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken non alcoholic

$5.50

Zeus

$6.00

Efes

$6.00

Baltika

$6.00Out of stock

Erebuni

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

Sparkling Wine-GL

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Mumm Brut

$60.00

Chardonnay House-GL

$8.00

Dry Riesling-GL

$8.50

Pinot Grigio-GL

$8.50

Sauvignon Blanc-GL

$8.50

Klasik White-GL

$8.00

Chardonnay, Meiomi-GL

$10.00

Retsina -GL

$8.00

Rose-GL

$8.00

Greek White

$8.00

Chardonnay House-BTL

$30.00

Chardonnay, Meiomi-BTL

$39.00

Chardonnay, Rombauer-BTL

$60.00

Dry Riesling-BTL

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc-BTL

$32.00

Pinot Grigio-BTL

$32.00

Klasik White-BTL

$30.00

RETSINA - BTL

$28.00

Rose-BTL

$30.00

Pinot Noir House-GL

$8.00

Merlot House-GL

$8.00

Merlot Rutherford-GL

$8.50

Cabernet Sauvignon House-GL

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Brady-GL

$9.50

Malbec-GL

$8.00

Red, Klasik-GL

$8.00

Hercules - GL

$8.00

Dessert Port-GL

$10.00

Pinot Noir House-BTL

$30.00

Pinot Noir, Meiomi-BTL

$40.00

Pinot Noir, Acacia-BTL

$60.00

Merlot House-BTL

$30.00

Melot Rutherford-BTL

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon House-BTL

$28.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Franciscan-BTL

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Brady-BTL

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt Veeder-BTL

$45.00

Malbec-BTL

$30.00

Petit Sirah-BTL

$60.00

Zinfandel-BTL

$36.00

Red Kalecik Karasi-BTL

$35.00

Red Kavaklidere Yakut-BTL

$35.00

Red, Klasik-BTL

$30.00

Red, Blend-BTL

$30.00

Red, Dry-BTL

$28.00

NA Beverages

Ayran (Yogurt Beverage)

$3.50

Gazoz (Turkish Sprite)

$3.50

Visne Suyu (Cherry Juice)

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Pana

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Ginger

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Turkish Coffee

$3.95

Turkish Tea

$3.45

Coffee Regular

$2.95

Coffee Decaf

$2.95

Mint & Sage Tea

$3.45

Herbal Tea

$3.45

Hot Water

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Cherry Juice

$3.50

Panna

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A family operation. We offer simple yet brilliantly executed Mediterranean dishes & food

Location

185 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041

Directions

Gallery
Ephesus image
Ephesus image
Ephesus image

Similar restaurants in your area

Doppio Zero - Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
160 Castro Street Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Masa Sushi Japan - 650 Castro Street #180
orange starNo Reviews
650 Castro Street #180 Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.6 • 6,978
146 Castro St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Steins Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
895 Villa Street Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Amici's Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
790 Castro St. Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
La Fontaine Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
186 Castro Street Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mountain View

Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.6 • 6,978
146 Castro St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000059 - Mountain View
orange star4.7 • 2,896
1037 A. El Monte Ave. Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3506-Mountain View
orange star4.7 • 2,649
315 Castro St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Chez TJ - 938 Villa St
orange star4.4 • 2,162
938 Villa St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - Mountain View
orange star4.1 • 890
126 Castro Street Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Udon Mugizo - Mountain View - 180 Castro St
orange star4.5 • 552
180 Castro St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mountain View
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston