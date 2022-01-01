Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses

Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill Kingsley

review star

No reviews yet

1365 Broadcloth Street

Suite 101

Fort Mill, SC 29715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Ribeye 104 South
Epic House Salad
Angry Lobster

Appetizers

Angry Lobster

$16.00

Spiced North Atlantic Baby Lobster Tails flash fried with Jalapeno-Horseradish Honey Mustard Dip

Applewood Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$18.00

Two Jumbo Seared Scallops Bacon Wrapped Over Shaved Brussels with a Hot Bacon Glaze

Artisan Breads

$5.00

House Bake with Whipped Butter

Bacon!

$14.00

Epic Cut Bacon...Candied Sriracha & Pepper Smoked Bacon Strips with Buttermilk Herb Dip

Calamari Bellissimo

$13.00

Corn Flour crusted, Fresh Herbs & Romano, Peppadew & Pepperoncini Peppers, Served with Epic Marinara

Chophouse Cheese Toast

$8.00

Our Famous Four Cheese Spread Broiled atop Fresh Baked French Baguette Croustades

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

With Spicy Epic Cocktail Sauce & Lemon

Mozzarella Grille

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella wrapped in Prosciutto and Romaine grilled with Tomato Basil Concasse and Balsamic Glaze

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna Seared Rare with Nori Salad, Kyoto & Wasabi Drizzles

Shanghai Shrimp

$16.00

8 Lightly Battered Flash Fried Shrimp with a Sweet, Tangy, Spicy Sauce

Spinach, Chevre, Brie & Roasted Garlic Bake

$10.00

With French Baguette croustades & grilled flatbread

Waygu Meatballs

$16.00

Wagyu & Pork Meatballs, House Made Marinara, Parmesan & Basil Ricotta Cheese

Salads & Soups

Epic House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion, Chopped Egg, Smithfield Ham, Bacon & Herbed Croutons

Epic Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Sliced Mushrooms, Sliced Egg, Warm Bacon Dressing Topped With Toasted Almonds & Crouton Dust

French Onion Soup Gratinee

$8.00

Steak House Style! Three Onion Blend, Carmelized with Fresh Beef Stock, thick Cut Crouton Float & Molten Cheese

Our Famous Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Rich & velvety, prepared in Epic fashion, fresh daily!

Epic Caesar

$9.00

Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Herbed Croutons, Spiced Pecans, Aged Ramano tossed with Crisp Romaine

The Iceberg Wedge

$11.00

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Topped with Bacon, Tomatoes, Danish Bleu Crumbles & European Bleu Cheese Dressing

Entrees

Aged Sirloin

$25.00

10 oz & Full of Flavor!

Jack's Creek Australian Wagyu New York Strip

$85.00

100% Bloodline Wagyu on 500 Day Grain Feed Broiled to Perfection

Charbroiled Tomahawk Pork Chop

$30.00

Over Ashe County Cheddar Grits & Southern Braised Greens with Bourbon-Habanero - Maple glaze

Epic 48 Ounce Long Bone Tomahawk

$85.00

Aged a Minimum of 35 days & Melt in you Mouth Tender! Charred to your Specifications & Perfection!

Filet Mignon

$54.00

The "Epic Center Cut" 12 oz. Tenderloin!

New York Strip

$39.00Out of stock

14 oz. Center Cut

Petite Filet Mignon

$42.00

Our "Petite" Version 8 oz. Center Cut!

Porterhouse

$60.00

A 28 oz Statement! The Best of Both Worlds!

Rack Chops of Lamb

$40.00

With Twin Sauced of Rosemary Glace Di Viande and Honey - Mint

Ribeye 104 South

$33.00

House Cut 14 oz. Ribeye, with Roast Garlic Butter & Smoked Salt

USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye

$69.00

Certified USDA Prime 22 oz, Bone In Cowboy Cut!

Epic Parmigiana

$21.00

Herb & Panko Crusted Breast of Chicken, Smothered with Fresh Marinara, Basil, Mozzarella & Ramano

Marinated & Flame Broiled Chicken

$16.00

Our Pineapple Soy Marinated Breast of Chicken

Pecan Crusted Breast of Chicken

$22.00

Hand Breaded Breast of Chicken in Crushed Pecans, Gently Fried & Laced with Lemon-Maple Glaze

Chicken Pasta Loiusianne

$21.00

Cajun Blackened Breast of Chicken Over Pasta Alfredo with Broccoli & Romano

Nor'Easter Lobster & Shrimp Linguine

$28.00

Tender Maine Lobster & Shrimp Saute with Garlic, Butter, Brandy, Asparagus & Romano Over Linguine & Brandied Tomato Cream

Scampi Style Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Shrimp, Butter, Lemon, Parsley, Garlic and White Wine Sauteed Over Linguini with Aged Romano Cheese

Epic Linguine Marinara

$18.00

Scratch Made Marinara, Oregano, Olive Oil, Basil, Tossed with Linguine Pasta, Topped with Basil Ricotta Cheese

Antarctic Sixty South Salmon Fillet

$27.00

Balsamic Glazed & Pan Seared Over Roasted Garlic-Arugula-Romano Risotto

Bacon Wrapped Seared Jumbo Diver Scallops

$38.00

Applewood Bacon Wrapped Scallops Over Shaved Brussels Slaw with a Hot Bacon Drizzle

Marinated Seared Shrimp Skewers

$22.00

Two Marinated Skewers of Shrimp Over House Made Rice Pilaf

Petite Lobster Tails

$42.00

With, drawn Butter, Lemon & Chardonnay

Rare Seared Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna Seared Rare with Nori Salad, Kyoto & Wasabi Drizzles

Sea Bass Saute

$39.00

Over Wilted Spinach with Lemon Sorrel Beurre Blanc

Double Rack Ribs

$30.00

Smoked & Charbroiled Danish Baby Back Basted in Epic Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce

Epic Burger

$17.00

Our 10 oz. Premium Burger, Brioche Bun with Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, Cheddar, Dijon, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

Kabobs

$23.00

8 Full Ounces of Tender Filet Mignon Tips, Marinated & Charbroiled with Garden Fresh Vegetables

Short Rib

$25.00

Burgundy Demiglace Slow Braised Short Rib of Beef Over Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Single Rack Ribs

$21.00

Smoked & Charbroiled Danish Baby Back Basted in Epic Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce

Smokin Hot Couple

$29.00

(3) Medallions of Aged Filet Mignon & (8) Gulf Shrimp Seasoned with a Smokey-Cajun Style Spice, Pan Blackened with Herbed Butter Sauce & Creole Remoulade

Steak Frittes

$24.00

Charbroiled Tenderloin Tips Over Crisp Shoestring Truffle Fries with Rich Cabernet Demiglace & Herbed Garlic Aioli

Wellington

$55.00

Classic 12 oz Filet Mignon Wellington, Enveloped with Duxelle Mushroom Reduction & Flaky Puff Pastry, Laced with Madeira Foie Gras Glace de Viande

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Asparagus With Hollandaise

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Broccoli & Cheese

$7.00

Broccoli Plain

$7.00

Epic Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Peasant Cabbage

$7.00

Potato Wedges

$7.00

Risotto

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Shoestring French Fries

$7.00

Side Linguine Marinara

$7.00

Thin Green Beans

$7.00

Truffle Fries with Romano

$7.00

Twice Baked Potato

$7.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Yukon Gold Mashed

$7.00

Add Ons

Add 104 Butter

$2.00

Add Ahi tuna

$14.00

Add Au Poivre

$2.00Out of stock

Add Bernaise

$2.00

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$3.00

Add Cheese Brulee

$3.00

Add Chicken

$9.00

Add Demi

$2.00

Add Epic Steak Sauce

$2.00

Add Filet Medallions

$16.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Add Hollandaise

$2.00

Add Horse Sauce

$1.00

Add Lobster Tails

$16.00

Add Meatballs

$12.00

Add Salmon

$13.95

Add Sautee Mushrooms

$3.00

Add Sautee Onions

$3.00

Add Scallops

$16.00

Add Truffle Oil

$3.00

Bacon Scallops

$18.00

Oscar Style

$17.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Steak

$13.00

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Half Rack

$13.00

Kid's Burger With Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Grill Chicken

$8.00

Kids Linguine Marinara

$8.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cheesecake with Caramel and Pralines

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Epic Cake

$15.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Cookie Skillet

$11.50

FIRE COOKIE

Strawberry & Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy exquisite dining, relax at the bar, or indulge in a special celebration. Our menu includes steaks, seafood, pasta, chicken and more.

Location

1365 Broadcloth Street, Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Directions

Gallery
Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill image
Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
