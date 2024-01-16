- Home
This restaurant does not have any images
Epic Chophouse- Greensboro
301- F Pisgah Church Rd
Greensboro, NC 27455
Appetizers
- Angry Lobster
Spiced North Atlantic Baby Lobster Tails flash fried with Jalapeno-Horseradish Honey Mustard Dip$16.00
- Artisan Bread
House Bake with Whipped Butter$5.00
- Calamari Bellissimo
Corn Flour Crusted, Fresh Herbs & Romano, Peppadew & Pepperoncini Peppers, Served with Epic Marinara$16.00
- Chophouse Cheese Toast
Our Famous Four Cheese Spread Broiled atop Fresh Baked French Baguette Croustades$8.00
- Lump Crab Cocktail
Six Ounces of Sweet Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Martini with Horseradish-Honey Mustard Drizzle$25.00
- Lump Crab Fritters
With Green Tabasco Butter & Savory Tobacco Onions$19.00
- Maple Bourbon Bacon
Sweet bourbon glazed thick cut bacon with bourbon mint aioli.$16.00
- Roast Garlic Spinach Brie Goat Cheese Bake
With French Baguette croustades & grilled flatbread$10.00
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops Rockefeller
Two Jumbo Seared Scallops Bacon Wrapped Over Creamed Spinach & Topped with Hollandaise$18.00
- Seared Ahi Tuna
Spice & Sesame Crusted Tuna Seared Rare with Nori Salad, Kyoto & Wasabi Drizzles$15.00
- Shanghai Shrimp
8 Lightly Battered Flash Fried Shrimp with a Sweet, Tangy, Spicy Sauce$16.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
With Spicy Epic Cocktail Sauce & Lemon$19.00
- Wagyu Meatballs
Wagyu & Pork Meatballs, House Made Marinara, Parmesan & Basil Ricotta Cheese$16.00
Salads & Soups
- Epic Caesar
Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Herbed Croutons, Spiced Pecans, Aged Romano tossed with Crisp Romaine$12.00
- House Salad
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, chopped egg, bacon, and herbed croutons$11.00
- Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomatoes, Danish bleu cheese crumbles, & European bleu cheese dressing$12.00
- Epic BLT Salad
Arugula tossed in a sherry vinaigrette topped with Heirloom tomatoes, thick slab bacon, warmed mozzarella and aged balsamic glaze$14.00
- Winter Salad
Arugula, Apples, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese Croquettes with Epic Golden Dressing$11.00
- Lobster Bisque
Rich & velvety, prepared in Epic fashion, fresh daily!$12.00
Entrees
- Braised Boneless Short Rib of Beef
Burgundy Demiglace Slow Braised Short Rib of Beef over Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes$28.00
- Double Rack Baby Back Ribs
Smoked & charbroiled Danish baby backs basted in Epic BBQ sauce$30.00
- Fire Wellington
- Lowcountry Pork Chop
Breaded pan fried 14 oz pork chop with red eye gravy served with a side of creamy stone ground grits$30.00
- Lowcountry Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed Cajun spiced shrimp, prosciutto, & bell peppers over Lowcountry stone ground grits.$26.00
- Smokin' Hot Couple
(3) Medallions of Aged Filet Mignon and (8) Gulf Shrimp Seasoned with a Smoky-Cajun Spice and Pan Blackened with Light Herbed Butter Sauce and Creole Remoulade$29.00
- Steak Frittes
Charbroiled Tenderloin Tips over Crisp Shoestring Truffle Fries with Rich Cabernet Demiglace and Herbed Garlic Aioli.$24.00
- Tenderloin Kabobs
Marinated & Charbroiled with Garden Fresh Vegetables$24.00
- The Epic Burger
Our 10 oz. Premium Burger on Herb Brioche Bun with Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Dijon, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles$18.00
- The Legendary Wellington
Classic Filet Mignon Wellington, Enveloped with Duxelle Mushroom Reduction & Flaky Puff Pastry, Laced with Madeira Foie Gras Glace De Viande$58.00
- Filet Mignon
The "Epic Center Cut" 12 oz. Tenderloin!$58.00
- Petite Filet Mignon
Our "Petite" Version 8 oz. Center Cut!$46.00
- Bone-In Ribeye
Certified USDA Prime 22 oz, Bone In Cowboy Cut!$69.00
- Double Cut Rack of Lamb
Charbroiled with Creamed Rosemary Dijon Demiglace.$45.00
- New York Strip
14 oz. Center Cut$42.00
- Charbroiled Tomahawk Pork Chop
Long Bone Heritage Cheshire Pork Chop Charbroiled with "Lynchburg Lacquer" over Maple Whipped Sweet Potatoes.$30.00
- Prime Aged Sirloin
10 oz & Full of Flavor!$25.00
- Epic 48 Ounce Long Bone Tomahawk
Aged a Minimum of 35 days & Melt in you Mouth Tender! Charred to your Specifications & Perfection!$89.00
- Australian Wagyu New York Strip
14 Oz. Aged & Broiled to Perfection$85.00
- Hawaiian Ribeye
Broiled 14 Oz. Aged Ribeye In Our Hawaiian Pineapple Soy Marinade$40.00
- 104 Ribeye
14 Oz. Aged Ribeye Topped with Garlic Herb Butter & Smoked Sea Salt$39.00
- Porterhouse
A 28 Oz Statement! The Best of Both Worlds!$62.00
- steak and cakes$62.00
- Epic Parmigiana
Herb & Panko Crusted Breast of Chicken, Smothered with Fresh Marinara, Basil, Mozzarella & Ramano$22.00
- Marinated & Flame Broiled Chicken
Our Pineapple Soy Marinated Breast of Chicken$17.00
- Pecan Crusted Breast of Chicken
Hand Breaded Breast of Chicken in Crushed Pecans, Gently Fried & Laced with Lemon-Maple Glaze$23.00
- Stuffed Chicken
Breaded local farm 12 oz. chicken breast stuffed with bacon, ham, spinach, & provolone$26.00
- Chicken Pasta Louisianne
Cajun Blackened Breast of Chicken Over Pasta Alfredo with Broccoli & Romano$21.00
- Epic Linguine Marinara
Scratch Made Marinara, Oregano, Olive Oil, Basil, Tossed with Linguine Pasta, Topped with Basil Ricotta Cheese$18.00
- Nor'Easter Lobster & Shrimp Linguine
Tender Maine Lobster & Shrimp Saute with Garlic, Butter, Brandy, Asparagus Tips & Ramano Over Linguini & Brandied Tomato Cream$28.00
- Scampi Style Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp, Butter, Lemon, Parsley, Garlic and White Wine Sauteed Over Linguini with Aged Romano Cheese$24.00
Sides
- Asparagus$7.00
- Asparagus With Hollandaise$7.00
- Baked Potato$7.00
- Bleu Cheese Cole Slaw$7.00
- Broccoli & Cheese$7.00
- Broccoli Plain$7.00
- Epic Creamed Spinach$7.00
- Glazed Mushrooms$7.00
- Green Beans$7.00
- Grits$7.00
- Mashed Potatoes$7.00
- Peasant Cabbage$7.00
- Potato Cakes$7.00
- Potato Wedges$7.00
- Roasted Vegetables$7.00
- Shaved Brussel Sprout Saute$7.00
- Shoestring French Fries$7.00
- Truffle Fries with Romano$7.00
- White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Side Linguine Marinara$7.00
Kid's Menu
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
301- F Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455