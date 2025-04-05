Epic Chophouse Mooresville
585 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Epic Chophouse is a local Mooresville treasure, offering exquisite steaks and seafood, specialty cocktails, generous portions, and an atmosphere like no other near Lake Norman. Perfect for any day, any reason, special occasions, impressing clients, or just relaxing at the bar with friends old and new.
Location
104 S Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Mooresville
Patisserie Cafe - Brawley
4.4 • 618
631 brawley school road suite 406 Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurant
More near Mooresville