Epic Chophouse Mooresville

585 Reviews

$$$

104 S Main St

Mooresville, NC 28115

Popular Items

Ribeye 104 South
Chophouse Cheese Toast
House Salad

Appetizers

Angry Lobster

$16.00

Spiced North Atlantic Baby Lobster Tails flash fried with Jalapeno-Horseradish Honey Mustard Dip

Applewood Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$18.00

Two Jumbo Seared Scallops Bacon Wrapped with Shaved Brussels and a Hot Bacon Glaze

Artisan Bread

$5.00

House Bake with Whipped Butter

Bacon!

$14.00

Epic Cut Bacon...Candied Sriracha Thick Smoked Bacon Strips with Buttermilk Herb Dip

Broiled Lobster Tail App

$16.00

Calamari Bellissimo

$13.00

Corn Flour Crusted, Fresh Herbs & Romano, Peppadew & Pepperoncini Peppers, Served with Epic Marinara

Chophouse Cheese Toast

$8.00

Our Famous Four Cheese Spread Broiled atop Fresh Baked French Baguette Croustades

Mozzarella Grille

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella wrapped in Prosciutto and Romaine grilled with Tomato Basil Concasse and Balsamic Glaze

Roast Garlic Spinach Brie Goat Cheese Bake

$10.00

With French Baguette croustades & grilled flatbread

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Spice & Sesame Crusted Tuna Seared Rare with Nori Salad, Kyoto & Wasabi Drizzles

Shanghai Shrimp

$13.00

8 Lightly Battered Flash Fried Shrimp with a Sweet, Tangy, Spicy Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

With Spicy Epic Cocktail Sauce & Lemon

Wagyu Meatballs

$16.00

Wagyu & Pork Meatballs, House Made Marinara, Parmesan & Basil Ricotta Cheese

Salads & Soups

Epic Caesar

$9.00

Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Herbed Croutons, Spiced Pecans, Aged Ramano tossed with Crisp Romaine

French Onion Soup Gratinee

$8.00

Steak House Style! Three Onion Blend, Carmelized with Fresh Beef Stock, thick Cut Crouton Float & Molten Cheese

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion, Chopped Egg, Smithfield Ham, Bacon & Herbed Croutons

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Rich & velvety, prepared in Epic fashion, fresh daily!

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Sliced Mushrooms, Sliced Egg, Warm Bacon Dressing Topped With Toasted Almonds and Crouton Dust

The Iceberg Wedge

$11.00

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Topped with Bacon, Tomatoes, Danish Bleu Crumbles & European Bleu Cheese Dressing

Entrees

Braised Boneless Short Rib of Beef

$25.00

Burgundy Demiglace Slow Braised Short Rib of Beef over Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Double Rack Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

Smoked & Charbroiled Danish Baby Backs Basted in Epic BBQ Sauce

Single Rack Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Smoked & Charbroiled Danish Baby Backs Basted in Epic BBQ Sauce

Smokin' Hot Couple

$29.00

(3) Medallions of Aged Filet Mignon and (8) Gulf Shrimp Seasoned with a Smoky-Cajun Spice and Pan Blackened with Light Herbed Butter Sauce and Creole Remoulade

Steak Frittes

$24.00

Charbroiled Tenderloin Tips over Crisp Shoestring Truffle Fries with Rich Cabernet Demiglace and Herbed Garlic Aioli.

Tenderloin Kabobs

$23.00

Marinated & Charbroiled with Garden Fresh Vegetables

The Epic Burger

$17.00

Our 10 oz. Premium Burger on Herb Brioche Bun with Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Dijon, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

The Legendary Wellington

$55.00

Classic Filet Mignon Wellington, Enveloped with Duxelle Mushroom Reduction & Flaky Puff Pastry, Laced with Madeira Foie Gras Glace De Viande

Steak Pasta

$45.00

Aged Sirloin

$25.00

10 oz & Full of Flavor!

Australian Wagyu New York Strip

$85.00

14 Oz. Aged & Broiled to Perfection

Bone-In Ribeye

$69.00

Certified USDA Prime 22 oz, Bone In Cowboy Cut!

Charbroiled Tomahawk Pork Chop

$30.00

Long Bone Heritage Cheshire Pork Chop Charbroiled with "Lynchburg Lacquer" over Maple Whipped Sweet Potatoes.

Epic 48 Ounce Long Bone Tomahawk

$85.00

Aged a Minimum of 35 days & Melt in you Mouth Tender! Charred to your Specifications & Perfection!

Filet Mignon

$54.00

The "Epic Center Cut" 12 oz. Tenderloin!

New York Strip

$39.00

14 oz. Center Cut

Petite Filet Mignon

$42.00

Our "Petite" Version 8 oz. Center Cut!

Porterhouse

$60.00

A 28 oz Statement! The Best of Both Worlds!

Rack Chops of Lamb

$40.00

Charbroiled with Creamed Rosemary Dijon Demiglace.

Ribeye 104 South

$33.00

House Cut 14 oz. Ribeye, with Roast Garlic Butter & Smoked Salt

Epic Parmigiana

$21.00

Herb & Panko Crusted Breast of Chicken, Smothered with Fresh Marinara, Basil, Mozzarella & Ramano

Marinated & Flame Broiled Chicken

$16.00

Our Pineapple Soy Marinated Breast of Chicken

Pecan Crusted Breast of Chicken

$22.00

Hand Breaded Breast of Chicken in Crushed Pecans, Gently Fried & Laced with Lemon-Maple Glaze

Chicken Pasta Louisianne

$21.00

Cajun Blackened Breast of Chicken Over Pasta Alfredo with Broccoli & Romano

Nor'Easter Lobster & Shrimp Linguine

$28.00

Tender Maine Lobster & Shrimp Saute with Garlic, Butter, Brandy, Asparagus Tips & Ramano Over Linguini & Brandied Tomato Cream

Scampi Style Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Shrimp, Butter, Lemon, Parsley, Garlic and White Wine Sauteed Over Linguini with Aged Romano Cheese

Vegetable Pasta

$21.00

Linguine Primavera with roasted vegetables.

Linguine Marinara

$18.00

Scratch Made Marinara, Oregano, Olive Oil, Basil, Tossed with Linguini Pasta, Topped With Basil Ricotta Cheese (Add Wagyu Meatballs for $12)

Petite Lobster Tails

$42.00

With, drawn Butter, Lemon & Chardonnay

Bacon Wrapped Seared Jumbo Diver Scallops

$38.00

Applewood Bacon Wrapped Scallops Over Shaved Brussels Slaw with a Hot Bacon Drizzle

Sea Bass Saute

$39.00

Over Wilted Spinach with Lemon Sorrel Beurre Blanc

Rare Seared Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Spice & Sesame Crusted Tuna Seared Rare with Nori Salad, Kyoto & Wasabi Drizzles

Antarctic Sixty South Salmon Fillet

$29.00

Balsamic Glazed & Pan Seared over Roasted Garlic-Arugula-Ramano Risotto

Marinated Seared Shrimp Skewers

$22.00

Two Marinated Skewers of Shrimp Over House Made Rice Pilaf

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Asparagus With Hollandaise

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Broccoli & Cheese

$7.00

Broccoli Plain

$7.00

Epic Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Glazed Mushrooms

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Peasant Cabbage

$7.00

Potato Wedges

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Shaved Brussel Sprout Saute

$7.00

Shoestring French Fries

$7.00

Side Linguini Marinara

$7.00

Truffle Fries with Romano

$7.00

Twice Baked Potato

$7.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Yukon Gold Mashed

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Steak

$13.00

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Half Rack

$13.00

Kid's Burger With Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Grill Chicken

$8.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cheesecake with Caramel and Pralines

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cookie Skillet

$12.00

Epic Cake

$15.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Epic Chophouse is a local Mooresville treasure, offering exquisite steaks and seafood, specialty cocktails, generous portions, and an atmosphere like no other near Lake Norman. Perfect for any day, any reason, special occasions, impressing clients, or just relaxing at the bar with friends old and new.

Location

104 S Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Directions

