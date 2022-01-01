Epic Kitchens South Loop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy an Epic Meal!
Location
1250 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CHARRED | Wing Bar
No Reviews
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago CHICAGO, IL 60605
View restaurant
Niu B Sushi - 888 South Michigan Avenue
No Reviews
888 South Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant
Grant Park Bistro - Grant Park Bistro
No Reviews
800 South Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant
Truck 1 - Museum Campus
No Reviews
1200 South Dusable Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant