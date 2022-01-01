Main picView gallery

Epic Kitchens South Loop

review star

No reviews yet

1250 S Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60605

Popular Items

KBBQ CHICKEN BOWL

Rice Bowls

$10.99

Marinated Korean BBQ sliced ribeye steak, served with rice, side salad, dressing, and sesame seeds.

$9.99

Spicy 5 chili marinated Korean BBQ chicken, served with rice, side salad, dressing, and sesame seeds.

$9.99

Marinated Korean BBQ chicken, served with rice, side salad, dressing, and sesame seeds. Add fried egg or a side of kimchi.

$9.99

Spicy 5 chili marinated Korean BBQ tofu, served with rice, side salad, dressing, and sesame seeds.

$9.99

Marinated Korean BBQ tofu, served with rice, side salad, dressing, and sesame seeds.

Sides

$7.25

5 PCS W/ TOGARASHI MAYO ON SIDE

$4.35
$8.99

CARAMELIZED KIMCHI, CHEESE SAUCE, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, SCALLIONS, SESAME SEEDS, TRUFFLE OIL. HAS GLUTEN AND SEAFOOD

$4.69
$5.69
$0.99

CONTAINS SEAFOOD

$1.49

CONTAINS SEAFOOD AND DAIRY

$2.49

Sauces

$1.00
$1.00
$1.69

Appetizers

$5.99

House hummus dressed with olive oil, pita, and olives.

$7.99

Fried Falafel with hummus, creamy greek dressing, and olives.

$2.50

2 Warm Pita Slices

Bowls

$12.50

Your choice protein over brown rice or salad, with hummus, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion, feta, Kalamata olives, and a sauce.

Salads

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, pickled red onion, tomato, feta cheese, cucumber, and house Greek dressing.

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, pickled red onion, tomato, feta cheese, cucumber, and house Greek dressing. Comes with a side of pita

Wraps

$8.99

Lamb and beef gyro, with red onion, tomato, and tzatziki on pita.

$8.99

Fresh fried Falafel, red onion, tomato, lettuce, and hummus on pita.

$8.99

Chicken Shawarma, red onion, tomato, lettuce, and dijon dressing on pita.

$8.99

Chicken Shawarma, tomato, Granch, pickled red onions, feta, french fries, and pea shoots on pita.

Sauces

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

$3.75

Bottled Beverages

$2.25
$2.25
$2.25
$2.75

The standard size of Boxed Water. 16.9 ounces of purified water, filled in boxes made from paper, a renewable resource. Boxed Water illustrates the simple way we can all improve our planet, health and quality of life.

$2.49
$2.49
$2.49
$4.00

Experience the full taste and texture of a true vanilla latte, complete with a frothy layer of silky foam. Vanilla Draft Latte is made with whole, real ingredients like nutrient-rich milk, cold brew, and natural vanilla. It’s minimally sweetened with just a pinch of cane sugar, for a better, healthier morning jolt. Best enjoyed chilled! 100% Arabica, single-origin, Brazilian cold brew coffee 115 mg natural caffeine (1.5 cups of coffee) Gluten Free Kosher Lactose-Free

$4.00Out of stock

Experience the full taste and texture of a true cold mocha latte, complete with a frothy layer of silky foam. Mocha Draft Latte is made with whole, real ingredients like nutrient-rich milk, cold brew, and real cocoa. Best enjoyed chilled! 100% Arabica, single-origin, Brazilian cold brew coffee 170 mg natural caffeine (2.25 cups of coffee) Gluten Free Kosher Lactose-Free

$4.00

The full taste and texture of a true cold latte, complete with a frothy layer of silky foam - now with more coffee! Triple Draft Latte is made with whole, real ingredients like nutrient-rich milk and 3 shots of cold-pressed espresso. Lactose-free and minimally, naturally sweetened with cane sugar, for a healthier, stronger jolt. Best enjoyed chilled! 100% Arabica, single-origin, Brazilian cold brew coffee 175 mg natural caffeine (3 shot of espresso) Gluten Free Kosher Lactose-Free

$4.00

Introducing our beloved Draft Latte now with oatmilk. A plant-based dose of frothy, cold brew creaminess with the full taste and texture of a cold latte and none of the dairy. This rich and creamy plant-based, dairy-free latte combines a touch of sweetness from the oats and the unmatched texture of a La Colombe Draft Latte. Made with honest ingredients like sustainably sourced oatmilk and cold brew. Best enjoyed chilled! 100% Arabica, single-origin, Brazilian cold brew coffee 120 mg natural caffeine (1.5 cups of coffee) Dairy Free Gluten Free Kosher Vegan

$3.00

Dark Roast Corsica Coffee you know and love, with deep, dark chocolate tones and a bold coffee flavor. Served hot in a to go cup and sealed for fresh delivery to you.

$3.50

A mix of fresh lime, juniper berries, chamomile & elderflower. Adding in a fresh crisp taste with a piney, floral finish. Ingredients: Carbonated water, cane sugar, juniper berry, citric acid, chamomile, elderflower, lime oil.

$3.50

Dona Pink Peppercorn & Lemon Spice Soda has a tart lemon taste mixed with aromatic black pepper, a pinch of sweetness & a crisp dry finish. Ingredients: Carbonated water, cane sugar, pink peppercorn, lemon peel, citric acid & colored with elderberry

$3.50

Notes of earthy turmeric, floral honeybush, tangy orange & a hint of black pepper. Each sip will awaken your palate and soothe your soul. Effervescent & perfectly sweet, with a complex finish. Ingredients: Carbonated water, cane sugar, turmeric, honeybush, citric acid, black pepper, orange oil.

Sweet

$6.00

Our Premium chocolate chip cookie is filled with chocolate chips and is super moist and chewy

$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$2.75

Chewy Marshmallow Bars with browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMO's and additives.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy an Epic Meal!

Location

1250 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

