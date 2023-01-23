- Home
Epic Tacos
No reviews yet
5706 E. Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Specialty Tacos
Epic Taco
Roasted Chile Poblano, Carne Asada, Cheese, Guacamole Salsa
Baja Fish
Battered Fish, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage & Epic Sauce
Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, Cheese, Epic Sauce
Ed's Taco
Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde & Chicharron.
Birria
Beef Birria, Onions, Cilantro
Quesabirria
Beef Birria, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese
Chorizo Taco
Spicy Pork Sausage, Onions & Cilantro
Mulitas
Double Corn Tortillas with Melted Jack Cheese, Meat Option of Choice, Onions & Cilantro
Pork Belly
Pickeled Red Onion, Cotija Cheese, Guac. Sauce
Crunchy Tacos
Beef Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo in a Hard Shell Tortilla
Keto Taco
Cheese Crust, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole Sauce
Hand Pressed Tacos
Burritos
Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Rice, Choice of Beans, Onions & Cilantro
Surf & Turf Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Shrimp with Choice of Meat, Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Epic Sauce
Shrimp Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Epic Sauce
Cali Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Carne Asada, Fries, Guacamole, Cheese
All Meat Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Onions, Cilantro & Cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Beans & Cheese
Rice, Beans & Cheese Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Rice, Choice of Beans & Cheese
Grilled Veggie Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Veggies, Rice, Choice of Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Epic Sauce
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla filled with Monterey Jack Cheese & a side of Sour Cream.
Quesadilla
Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, Melted Jack Cheese, Epic Sauce
Surf & Turf Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, Meat Option, Melted Jack Cheese, Epic Sauce with a side of Sour Cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled Veggies, Melted Jack Cheese, Epic Sauce with a side of Sour Cream.
Epic Fries
Epic Fries
Shoestring Fries, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese
Epic Shrimp Fries
Shoestring Fries, Grilled Shrimp, Sour Cream, Epic Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese
Epic Surf & Turf Fries
Shoestring Fries, Grilled Shrimp, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese
Epic Nachos
Epic Nachos
House Made Corn Chips, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese
Epic Shrimp Nachos
House Made Corn Chips, Grilled Shrimp, Sour Cream, Epic Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese
Epic Surf & Turf Nachos
House Made Corn Chips, Grilled Shrimp, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese
Sides
Taquitos
Three Shredded Chicken or Three Shredded Beef Rolled Taquitos, Sour Cream, Guacamole Sauce, Cotija Cheese in a bed of Lettuce.
Street Corn
Sweet Roasted Corn in a cup, Mayonnaise, Cotija Cheese, Tajin Chili Powder
Guacamole & Chips
House Made Corn Chips with a side of freshly made Guacamole.
Salsa & Chips
House Made Corn Chips with your choice of Salsa.
Ultimate Trio & Chips
House Made Corn Chips with a side of Freshly Made Guacamole, House Salsa & Nacho Cheese.
Fries
Seasoned Shoestring Fries
Churros
Cinnamon, Sugar, Side of Chocolate or Caramel Sauce
Cheese Sauce & Chips
House Made Corn Chips with a Side of Nacho Cheese.
Spanish Rice
Spanish Style Rice (vegan)
Beans
Black or Pinto Beans (vegan)
Tostada Bowl
Utensils
On The Side
We are located in the corner of YOSEMITE AVE/LOS ANGELES AVE. Come and support our small business. "Make it Epic"!
5706 E. Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063