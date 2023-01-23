Restaurant header imageView gallery

Epic Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

5706 E. Los Angeles Ave

Simi Valley, CA 93063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Specialty Tacos

Epic Taco

$5.50

Roasted Chile Poblano, Carne Asada, Cheese, Guacamole Salsa

Baja Fish

$5.00

Battered Fish, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage & Epic Sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, Cheese, Epic Sauce

Ed's Taco

$5.00

Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde & Chicharron.

Birria

$4.50

Beef Birria, Onions, Cilantro

Quesabirria

$5.00

Beef Birria, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Spicy Pork Sausage, Onions & Cilantro

Mulitas

$5.00

Double Corn Tortillas with Melted Jack Cheese, Meat Option of Choice, Onions & Cilantro

Pork Belly

$4.50

Pickeled Red Onion, Cotija Cheese, Guac. Sauce

Crunchy Tacos

$3.95

Beef Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo in a Hard Shell Tortilla

Keto Taco

$4.50

Cheese Crust, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole Sauce

Hand Pressed Tacos

Freshly Hand Pressed Corn Tortilla, Meat Option of Choice, Onions & Cilantro

Hand Pressed Tacos

Meat Option of Choice, Onion, Cilantro

Burritos

Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans (except Surf & Turf and Shrimp), filled with toppings

Burrito

$9.95

Flour Tortilla, Rice, Choice of Beans, Onions & Cilantro

Surf & Turf Burrito

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, Grilled Shrimp with Choice of Meat, Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Epic Sauce

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Epic Sauce

Cali Burrito

$12.50

Flour Tortilla, Carne Asada, Fries, Guacamole, Cheese

All Meat Burrito

$13.75

Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Onions, Cilantro & Cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Flour Tortilla, Choice of Beans & Cheese

Rice, Beans & Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Flour Tortilla, Rice, Choice of Beans & Cheese

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$9.95

Flour Tortilla, Grilled Veggies, Rice, Choice of Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Epic Sauce

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Flour Tortilla filled with Monterey Jack Cheese & a side of Sour Cream.

Quesadilla

$9.95

Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.45

Grilled Shrimp, Melted Jack Cheese, Epic Sauce

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$15.45

Grilled Shrimp, Meat Option, Melted Jack Cheese, Epic Sauce with a side of Sour Cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Veggies, Melted Jack Cheese, Epic Sauce with a side of Sour Cream.

Epic Fries

Shoestring Fries, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese

Epic Fries

$12.49

Shoestring Fries, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese

Epic Shrimp Fries

$14.49

Shoestring Fries, Grilled Shrimp, Sour Cream, Epic Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese

Epic Surf & Turf Fries

$16.49

Shoestring Fries, Grilled Shrimp, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese

Epic Nachos

House Made Corn Chips, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese

Epic Nachos

$12.49

House Made Corn Chips, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese

Epic Shrimp Nachos

$14.49

House Made Corn Chips, Grilled Shrimp, Sour Cream, Epic Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese

Epic Surf & Turf Nachos

$16.49

House Made Corn Chips, Grilled Shrimp, Meat Option of Choice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole with a side of Nacho Cheese

Sides

Taquitos

$8.99

Three Shredded Chicken or Three Shredded Beef Rolled Taquitos, Sour Cream, Guacamole Sauce, Cotija Cheese in a bed of Lettuce.

Street Corn

$4.99

Sweet Roasted Corn in a cup, Mayonnaise, Cotija Cheese, Tajin Chili Powder

Guacamole & Chips

$4.49

House Made Corn Chips with a side of freshly made Guacamole.

Salsa & Chips

$4.00

House Made Corn Chips with your choice of Salsa.

Ultimate Trio & Chips

$7.19

House Made Corn Chips with a side of Freshly Made Guacamole, House Salsa & Nacho Cheese.

Fries

$3.49

Seasoned Shoestring Fries

Churros

$1.99

Cinnamon, Sugar, Side of Chocolate or Caramel Sauce

Cheese Sauce & Chips

$5.50

House Made Corn Chips with a Side of Nacho Cheese.

Spanish Rice

Spanish Style Rice (vegan)

Beans

Black or Pinto Beans (vegan)

Tostada Bowl

Flour Hard Shell Tortilla filled with Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce and topped with Grilled Veggies, Roasted Corn, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole.

Tostada Bowl

$11.49

Flour Hard Shell Tortilla filled with Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce and topped with Grilled Veggies, Roasted Corn, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole.

Drinks

Agua Fresca

Fountain Drink

Bottled Drinks

Utensils

Add Utensils

FREE Salsa (1.5oz)

NO SALSA

HOT RED SALSA (1.5OZ)

MILD GREEN Salsa (1.5 OZ)

Both Mild/Hot Salsa (1.5oz)

On The Side

Guacamole (2oz)

$2.00

Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.00

Epic Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Pico De Gallo (2oz)

$1.25

Nacho Cheese (6oz)

$2.75

All hours
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are located in the corner of YOSEMITE AVE/LOS ANGELES AVE. Come and support our small business. "Make it Epic"!

Website

Location

5706 E. Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063

Directions

