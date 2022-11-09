Restaurant header imageView gallery

Epicure Pizza & Grill 19 Waterbury rd

115 Reviews

$$

19 Waterbury rd

Thomaston, CT 06787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bone-in or Boneless Wings
Build Your Own Hand Tossed Pizza, Stuffed Bread, Or Calzone
Party Pizza

Appetizers

Fresh Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

with caramelized onions served with sour cream

Fried Calamari

$15.00

served with house-made marinara and lemon

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$13.00

Jalapeño Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks, Loaded Potato Skins, Fried Ravioli, Mac N Chz Bites, served with sour cream and marinara

Mac N Cheese Bites

Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.00

Mac and Cheese Balls fried to perfection

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.00

Fried Potato Skins loaded with bacon and cheese

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Served with marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with marinara

Cheeseburger Fries

Cheeseburger Fries

$11.00

Crispy French Fries topped with Cheeseburger Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, chopped tomatoes, onions, and Russian Dressing

Eggplant Fries

$8.00

Served with marinara

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.00

Grilled Fresh Tomato and Seasoned Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with balsamic drizzle.

Nachos

$11.00

Jalapenos, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and cilantro served with sour cream

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Garlic, Parmesan, EVOO

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

served with Sour Cream

Wings

Bone-in or Boneless Wings

$8.95+

Salad

Hand Tossed Salad

$4.95+

Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, and Black Olives

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Romaine Lettuce, Parm Cheese, and Croutons

Greek Salad

$8.95+

Iceburg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, and Tomatoes

Chef Salad

$8.95+

Sliced Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, Kalamata Olives and Boiled Egg

Antipasto Salad

$8.95+

Sliced Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Shredded Carrots, and Cabbage .

Harvest Salad

$8.95+

Baby Spinach, Dry Cranberries, Honey Walnuts, Gorgonzola Cheese, Topped with Grilled Chicken

Signature Salad

$9.95+

Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Roasted Butternut Squash, Grilled Chicken and Apples paired with our signature Apple Cider Dressing

Giuseppe Salad

$9.45+

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Cabbage served with a side of honey balsamic

Cobb Salad

$9.95+

Iceburg Lettuce, Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella, Hard-boiled Egg, Tomato, Kalamata olives, Carrots, and Cabbage

Avocado Salad

$8.95+

Spring Mix, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, and Avocado

Hot Soups

Chicken Rice

$4.95

served with home-made rolls

Creamy Tomato Basil

$4.95

Pasta Fagioli

$4.95

Clam Chowder

$6.25Out of stock

(Seasonal)

Cheese Tortellini

$4.75

Pizza, Stuffed Bread, Calzones

Build Your Own Hand Tossed Pizza, Stuffed Bread, Or Calzone

Build Your Own Hand Tossed Pizza, Stuffed Bread, Or Calzone

$13.00+

Please use the special instruction box to your advantage, if you would like to modify anything not listed.

Party Pizza

$20.95

Mediterranean

$14.00+

White Sauce(oil and garlic)Garlic, Onions, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Feta and Mozzarella Cheese

Cheeseburger***

Cheeseburger***

$14.00+

Fresh Ground Beef, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, Mozzeralla Cheese, and Homemade Russian Dressing

Pink Panther

Pink Panther

$14.00+

Penne alla Vodka Pizza

"My Favorite"

$14.00+

Arugula, prosciutto, choice of red or white, light mozzeralla cheese, topped with balsamic drizzle

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00+

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese as the base

Mac N' Cheese

$14.00+

Amanti della carne

$14.00+

Pepperoni, Meatballs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and cheese cooked to perfection

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00+

Shrimp Sciampi

$14.00+

Shrimp, Olive oil, Garlic, Special Sciampi Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone

Nik Pizza***

$13.00+

Red sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes, and Honey

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00+

Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese, and Mozzarella

Hawaiian

$13.00+

Ham and Pineapple

Vegetarian

$14.00+

Broccoli, Fresh Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Olives, Eggplant, and Mozzarella

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$13.00+

Mashed Potato, Bacon, and Cheese

Clam Casino

$14.00+

House Special

$13.00+

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Meatballs, Peppers, and Pepperoni

Burgers

Jack-Daniels Burger

$10.95

Breakfast Burger

$10.95

Sunny-side up egg, Bacon, and American Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Fried Cheeseburger

$10.95

crispy fried cheese on a burger with lettuce tomato mayo

Mac N Cheeseburger

$11.95

Clyde's Burger

$10.95
Epicure Burger

Epicure Burger

$10.95

American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Pickles, Onions, and Lettuce

Big Texas Burger

$10.95

American Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, and bbq sauce

Traditional Burger

$9.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Avocado Burger

$11.95

served with fresh avocado, bacon, and american cheese

Wraps

Blue Fire Wrap

Blue Fire Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Blue Cheese, and Hot Sauce

Philly Steak Wrap

$9.95

Served with onions and peppers

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, pickles, russian dressing, american cheese , and onions

Mac N Cheese Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken and Delicious Mac and Cheese

BLT Wrap

$8.95

Served with Bacon , fresh tomatoes, cheese, lettuce, and mayo

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.95

Served with fresh tomato, cheese, lettuce , and mayo

Chicken Cobb wrap

$9.95

Served with bacon, cheese, hard boiled egg, lettuce , tomato

Healthy wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken , spinach , onions, tomato, feta cheese, balsamic dressing

Avocado Bacon Wrap

$10.95

Lettuce, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, and Provolone

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing , and grilled chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Served with grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and ranch

Grinders and Rolls

Chicken Parm Grinder

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$11.00

Chicken Teriyaki Grinder

$11.00

served with onions and peppers

Philly Teriyaki Grinder

$11.00

served with onions and peppers

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$10.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$10.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Italian Combo Grinder

$11.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

American Combo Grinder

American Combo Grinder

$11.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Meatball Parm Grinder

$11.00

Sausage Parm Grinder

$11.00

Hot Combo Parm Grinder

$11.00

Sausage and Meatball Combo

Roast Beef and Cheese Grinder

$10.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey and Cheese Grinder

$10.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ham and Cheese Grinder

$10.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Philly Steak Grinder

$10.00

served with onions and peppers

Chicken Parm Roll

$9.00

Eggplant Parm Roll

$9.00

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$9.00

served with onions and peppers

Philly Teriyaki Roll

$9.00

served with onions and peppers

Grilled Chicken Roll

$8.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Cutlet Roll

$8.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Italian Combo Roll

$8.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

American Combo Roll

$8.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Meatball Parm Roll

$8.00

Sausage Parm Roll

$8.00

Hot Combo Roll

$8.00

Sausage and Meatball Combo

Roast Beef and Cheese Roll

$8.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey and Cheese Roll

$8.00

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ham and Cheese Roll

$7.50

served with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Philly Steak Roll

$8.00

served with onion and peppers

Pasta Galore

Pasta Dinner

$9.95

comes with your choice of soup or salad

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.95

Delicious Alfredo sauce with your choice of pasta

Italian Ravioli

$13.95

served in a home-made marinara sauce

Penne alla Vodka

$15.95

Linguini and Clams

$15.95

Cheese Tortellini

$17.95

Tri-Color hand-made tortellini pasta stuffed with cheese in your choice of sauce

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Ziti baked with marinara and ricotta, topped with cheese, melted to perfection

Entrees

Chicken Parm

$18.75

Chicken cutlet with marinara topped with cheese, baked to perfection.

Eggplant Parm

$18.75

Crispy breaded eggplant with marinara topped with cheese, baked to perfection.

Veal Parmigiana

$20.75

Breaded Fried FreshVeal with marinara topped with cheese, baked to perfection.

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Chicken breast and fresh mushroom sauteed in a Marsala wine.

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$17.95

Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo

$19.95

Clyde's Famous Salmon

$18.95

Alaskan Salmon cooked to perfection with lemon, butter, white wine, topped with ritz crackers. Served with veggies

Clyde's Famous Chicken

Clyde's Famous Chicken

$15.95

Crispy Chicken Breast in a garlic Alfredo sauce with roasted red peppers, melted cheese and capers.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$18.95

Fresh Shrimp and Jalapeños in a spicy marinara sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$17.95

Fried Shrimp and Fries served with Tarter and Lemon

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$9.95

kids Cheese Ravioli

$5.99

kids Meat Ravioli

$6.99

kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

kids Linguini with Marinara

$5.99

kids Linguini with butter

$4.99

kids Ziti with butter

$4.99

kids Ziti with marinara

$5.99

Sides

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side of Onion Rings

$4.95

Side of Steak Fries

$4.50

Side of Waffle Fries

$5.45

Side of Meatballs

$4.50

Side of Sausage

$4.50

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side of Veggies

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$5.00

choice of white or dark chocolate

Carrot Cake

$5.00
New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.00

Oreo Bash Cake

$5.50

Rice pudding homemade

$5.50

Pumpkin Cheese Cake (Seasonal)

$5.75

Drinks

20 oz

$2.25

2 Liter

$3.50

Juices

$2.50

Other drinks

$2.50

White Birch Soda

$2.95

Diet White Birch Soda

$2.95

Cream Soda

$2.95

Draft Style Root Beer

$2.95

Iron Brew

$2.95

Cherry Soda

$2.95

Strawberry Soda

$2.95

Pale Extra Dry Ginger Ale

$2.95

GASSOSA

$2.95

KOLA FOXON PARK

$2.95

Grape Soda Foxon Park

$2.95

Foxon Park Lemon Lime

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned Mediterranean-style restaurant! We deliver within 15 miles!

Location

19 Waterbury rd, Thomaston, CT 06787

Directions

Gallery
Epicure Pizza & Grill image
Epicure Pizza & Grill image
Epicure Pizza & Grill image

