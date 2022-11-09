Epicure Pizza & Grill 19 Waterbury rd
$$
19 Waterbury rd
Thomaston, CT 06787
Appetizers
Fresh Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
with caramelized onions served with sour cream
Fried Calamari
served with house-made marinara and lemon
Appetizer Sampler
Jalapeño Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks, Loaded Potato Skins, Fried Ravioli, Mac N Chz Bites, served with sour cream and marinara
Mac N Cheese Bites
Mac and Cheese Balls fried to perfection
Garlic Bread
Loaded Potato Skins
Fried Potato Skins loaded with bacon and cheese
Fried Ravioli
Served with marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara
Cheeseburger Fries
Crispy French Fries topped with Cheeseburger Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, chopped tomatoes, onions, and Russian Dressing
Eggplant Fries
Served with marinara
Mozzarella Caprese
Grilled Fresh Tomato and Seasoned Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with balsamic drizzle.
Nachos
Jalapenos, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and cilantro served with sour cream
Truffle Fries
Garlic, Parmesan, EVOO
Jalapeno Poppers
served with Sour Cream
Salad
Hand Tossed Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, and Black Olives
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parm Cheese, and Croutons
Greek Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, and Tomatoes
Chef Salad
Sliced Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, Kalamata Olives and Boiled Egg
Antipasto Salad
Sliced Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Shredded Carrots, and Cabbage .
Harvest Salad
Baby Spinach, Dry Cranberries, Honey Walnuts, Gorgonzola Cheese, Topped with Grilled Chicken
Signature Salad
Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Roasted Butternut Squash, Grilled Chicken and Apples paired with our signature Apple Cider Dressing
Giuseppe Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Cabbage served with a side of honey balsamic
Cobb Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella, Hard-boiled Egg, Tomato, Kalamata olives, Carrots, and Cabbage
Avocado Salad
Spring Mix, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, and Avocado
Hot Soups
Pizza, Stuffed Bread, Calzones
Build Your Own Hand Tossed Pizza, Stuffed Bread, Or Calzone
Please use the special instruction box to your advantage, if you would like to modify anything not listed.
Party Pizza
Mediterranean
White Sauce(oil and garlic)Garlic, Onions, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Feta and Mozzarella Cheese
Cheeseburger***
Fresh Ground Beef, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, Mozzeralla Cheese, and Homemade Russian Dressing
Pink Panther
Penne alla Vodka Pizza
"My Favorite"
Arugula, prosciutto, choice of red or white, light mozzeralla cheese, topped with balsamic drizzle
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese as the base
Mac N' Cheese
Amanti della carne
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and cheese cooked to perfection
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Shrimp Sciampi
Shrimp, Olive oil, Garlic, Special Sciampi Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone
Nik Pizza***
Red sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes, and Honey
Philly Cheese Steak
Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese, and Mozzarella
Hawaiian
Ham and Pineapple
Vegetarian
Broccoli, Fresh Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Olives, Eggplant, and Mozzarella
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potato, Bacon, and Cheese
Clam Casino
House Special
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Meatballs, Peppers, and Pepperoni
Burgers
Jack-Daniels Burger
Breakfast Burger
Sunny-side up egg, Bacon, and American Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Fried Cheeseburger
crispy fried cheese on a burger with lettuce tomato mayo
Mac N Cheeseburger
Clyde's Burger
Epicure Burger
American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Pickles, Onions, and Lettuce
Big Texas Burger
American Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, and bbq sauce
Traditional Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Avocado Burger
served with fresh avocado, bacon, and american cheese
Wraps
Blue Fire Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Blue Cheese, and Hot Sauce
Philly Steak Wrap
Served with onions and peppers
Cheeseburger Wrap
Lettuce, pickles, russian dressing, american cheese , and onions
Mac N Cheese Wrap
Crispy Chicken and Delicious Mac and Cheese
BLT Wrap
Served with Bacon , fresh tomatoes, cheese, lettuce, and mayo
Tuna Salad Wrap
Served with fresh tomato, cheese, lettuce , and mayo
Chicken Cobb wrap
Served with bacon, cheese, hard boiled egg, lettuce , tomato
Healthy wrap
Grilled chicken , spinach , onions, tomato, feta cheese, balsamic dressing
Avocado Bacon Wrap
Lettuce, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, and Provolone
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing , and grilled chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Served with grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and ranch
Grinders and Rolls
Chicken Parm Grinder
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Chicken Teriyaki Grinder
served with onions and peppers
Philly Teriyaki Grinder
served with onions and peppers
Grilled Chicken Grinder
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Italian Combo Grinder
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
American Combo Grinder
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Meatball Parm Grinder
Sausage Parm Grinder
Hot Combo Parm Grinder
Sausage and Meatball Combo
Roast Beef and Cheese Grinder
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Turkey and Cheese Grinder
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Ham and Cheese Grinder
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Philly Steak Grinder
served with onions and peppers
Chicken Parm Roll
Eggplant Parm Roll
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
served with onions and peppers
Philly Teriyaki Roll
served with onions and peppers
Grilled Chicken Roll
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Cutlet Roll
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Italian Combo Roll
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
American Combo Roll
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Meatball Parm Roll
Sausage Parm Roll
Hot Combo Roll
Sausage and Meatball Combo
Roast Beef and Cheese Roll
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Turkey and Cheese Roll
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Ham and Cheese Roll
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Philly Steak Roll
served with onion and peppers
Pasta Galore
Pasta Dinner
comes with your choice of soup or salad
Fettuccini Alfredo
Delicious Alfredo sauce with your choice of pasta
Italian Ravioli
served in a home-made marinara sauce
Penne alla Vodka
Linguini and Clams
Cheese Tortellini
Tri-Color hand-made tortellini pasta stuffed with cheese in your choice of sauce
Baked Ziti
Ziti baked with marinara and ricotta, topped with cheese, melted to perfection
Entrees
Chicken Parm
Chicken cutlet with marinara topped with cheese, baked to perfection.
Eggplant Parm
Crispy breaded eggplant with marinara topped with cheese, baked to perfection.
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded Fried FreshVeal with marinara topped with cheese, baked to perfection.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast and fresh mushroom sauteed in a Marsala wine.
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo
Clyde's Famous Salmon
Alaskan Salmon cooked to perfection with lemon, butter, white wine, topped with ritz crackers. Served with veggies
Clyde's Famous Chicken
Crispy Chicken Breast in a garlic Alfredo sauce with roasted red peppers, melted cheese and capers.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Fresh Shrimp and Jalapeños in a spicy marinara sauce.
Shrimp Basket
Fried Shrimp and Fries served with Tarter and Lemon
Kids Menu
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
20 oz
2 Liter
Juices
Other drinks
White Birch Soda
Diet White Birch Soda
Cream Soda
Draft Style Root Beer
Iron Brew
Cherry Soda
Strawberry Soda
Pale Extra Dry Ginger Ale
GASSOSA
KOLA FOXON PARK
Grape Soda Foxon Park
Foxon Park Lemon Lime
|Sunday
|11:10 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:10 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:10 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:10 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:10 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:10 am - 9:00 pm
We are a family owned Mediterranean-style restaurant! We deliver within 15 miles!
19 Waterbury rd, Thomaston, CT 06787