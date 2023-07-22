Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$10.00

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$10.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$6.00

Zucchini Sticks

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Broccoli Bites

$10.00

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet potato fries

$7.00

Waffle fries

$7.00

Eggplant fries

$7.00

Onion rings

$7.00

Side broccoli

$6.00

Side meatballs (4)

$6.00

Side sausage (4)

$6.00

Chicken tenders & fries

$10.00

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00

Chicken & Rice

$6.00

Salads

House Salad Small

$6.00

Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumber, Olives

House Salad Large

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumber, Olives

Ceasar Salad Small

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parm Cheese

Caesar Salad Large

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parm Cheese

Chef Salad Small

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olive, Roast Beef, Turkey, Provolone

Chef Salad Large

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olive, Roast Beef, Turkey, Provolone

Antipasto Salad Small

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olive, Ham, Salami, Provolone

Antipasto Salad Large

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olive, Ham, Salami, Provolone

Greek Salad Small

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Peppers, Feta Cheese

Greek Salad Large

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Peppers, Feta Cheese

Cobb Salad Small

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Peppers, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Egg

Cobb salad large

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Peppers, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Egg

Signature Salad Smal

$10.00

Spring mix dried cranberries goat cheese roasted butternut squash & apples paired with apple cider dressing

Signature Salad Large

$12.00

Spring mix dried cranberries goat cheese roasted butternut squash & apples paired with apple cider dressing

Grinders

Turkey & Cheese Grinder

$11.00

Ham & Cheese Grinder

$11.00

Roast Beef & Cheese Grinder

$11.00

mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$11.00

Breaded Chicken, mozzarella & Red Sauce

Sausage Parmigiana Grinder

$11.00

mozzarella & Red Sauce

Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$11.00

mozzarella & Red Sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$11.00

mozzarella & Red Sauce

Philly Steak Grinder

$12.00

American cheese Mayo, Peppers, Onion

Italian Combo Grinder

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$11.00

mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Tuna Grinder

$11.00

Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Wraps

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$11.00

Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$11.00

mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Roast beef & Cheese Wrap

$11.00

Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Blue Fire Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken lettuce blue cheese & hot sauce

Cheeseburger wrap

$12.00

Lettuce pickles secret sauce American cheese & onion

Healthy Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken spinach onions tomato feta cheese & balsamic dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken bacon cheese lettuce & ranch

Philly steak Wrap

$12.00

American cheese Mayo, Peppers, Onion

Italian combo Wrap

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Grilled chicken Wrap

$11.00

mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Tuna wrap

$11.00

BLT Wrap

$11.00

Bacon fresh tomatoes cheese lettuce & mayo

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Romaine lettuce parmesan cheese ceasar dressing and grilled chicken

Wings

8 Wings

$11.00

Bone in

12 Wings

$14.00

Bone in

24 wings

$25.00

Bone in

8 Boneless Wings

$11.00

Boneless

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

Boneless

24 Boneless Wings

$25.00

Boneless

Burgers

Traditional Burger

$12.00

W/ American cheese Lettuce, Tomato, mayo

Epicure Burger

$14.00

W/ American cheese secret sauce pickles onion & lettuce

California Burger

$13.00

W/ Mozzarella cheese lettuce tomato onion & avocado

BBQ Burger

$14.00

W/ crispy onion rings bbq sauce mushrooms & American cheese

Bacon Burger

$14.00

W/ bacon gorgonzola lettuce tomato & onion

Pizza

Small Cheese

$11.00

Large Cheese

$15.00

Smal Meat Lover

$15.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, sausage, Bacon

Large Meat Lover

$21.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, sausage, Bacon

Smal Special

$15.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onion

Large Special

$21.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onion

Smal Veggie

$15.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Peppers, Onion, Broccoli

Large Veggie

$21.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Peppers, Onion, Broccoli

Smal Tonno

$15.00

Tunna & Onion

Large Tonno

$21.00

Tunna & Onion

Smal Hawaiian

$15.00

Ham & Pineapple

Large Hawaiian

$21.00

Ham & Pineapple

Smal Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil Oregano & EVOO

Large Margherita

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil Oregano & EVOO

Smal Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

(White) Chicken, Gorgonzola Crumble & Hot Sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

(White) Chicken, Gorgonzola Crumble & Hot Sauce

Smal BBQ Chicken

$15.00

(White) Chicken & BBQ Sauce

Large BBQ chicken

$21.00

(White) Chicken & BBQ Sauce

Smal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

(White) Chicken, Bacon, Ranch dressing

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

(White) Chicken, Bacon, Ranch dressing

Sma Biancaneve

$15.00

(White) Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic

Large Biancaneve

$21.00

(White) Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic

Smal Caprese

$15.00

(White) Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh basil,oregano & EVOO

Large Caprese

$21.00

(White) Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh basil,oregano & EVOO

Smal Clams Casino

$15.00

(White) Clams, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic

Large Clams Casino

$21.00

(White) Clams, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic

Smal Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

(White) Shrimp, Garlic & EVOO

Large Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

(White) Shrimp, Garlic & EVOO

Smal Pesto Pizza

$15.00

(White) Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Peppers & Pesto Sauce

Large Pesto Pizza

$21.00

(White) Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Peppers & Pesto Sauce

Smal Philly Steak

$15.00

(White) American cheese Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions & mozzarella

Large Philly Steak

$21.00

(White)American cheese Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions & mozzarella

Smal Cheesburger Pizza

$15.00

(White) Fresh ground beef pickles onions American cheese mozzarella cheese & Russian dressing

Large Cheesburger Pizza

$21.00

(White) Fresh ground beef pickles onions American cheese mozzarella cheese & Russian dressing

Smal Billy's favorite

$15.00

(White) Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Feta Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Large Billy's favorite

$21.00

(White) Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Feta Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Pizza by the Slice

$3.00

Calzone

$12.00

Mozzarella , Ricotta, Side Sauce

Gluten-Free Pizza

$12.00

Party Pizza

$26.00

Party Pizza Special

$40.00

Pasta

Pasta with Red Sauce

$11.00

With Red Sauce

Spaghetti

$15.00

W/ meatballs or sausage & red sauce

Baked Penne

$15.00

Baked with Ricotta Cheese, Red Sauce & mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Breaded Chicken over Pasta with Red Sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Breaded Eggplant Over Pasta with Red Sauce

Pasta Alfredo

$21.00

W/ Chicken & Broccoli

Tortellini

$18.00

Cheese tortellini w/ Alfredo sauce

Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese ravioli served with marinara sauce

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken Brest and fresh mushrooms sautéed in marsala wine

Chicken Francese

$20.00

Egg battered chicken in lemon butter wine sauce with ur choice of pasta

Penne vodka

$17.00

W/ Vodka Pink Sauce

Shrimp And Broccoli Alfredo

$22.00

Choice off penne or spaghetti

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$22.00

Epicure Famous Chicken

$20.00

Crispy chicken brest in garlic Alfredo sauce with roasted red peppers melted cheese and capers

Dessert

Piece of cake

$6.00

Beverages

20 oz

$2.50

2 Liter

$4.00

Cupons

2 Large Cheese 2 liter soda free

$30.00

4 Large cheese 1 Large cheese free

$60.00

2 Large cheese 12 wings 2 liter soda

$42.00

1 Smal cheese 8 wings 2 liter soda

$22.00

1 Party cheese pizza 24 wings 2 liter soda

$50.00

2 Large piza 2 topping 24 wings 2 liter soda

$65.00