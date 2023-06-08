Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Epicurean - Stall 106

review star

No reviews yet

200 East Flaggler

Miami, FL 33131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD MENU

TOASTS

Epi Toast

$16.00

Jamon, garlic tomato confit, grated Manchego, hot honey

Z's Shiksa

$17.00

Smoked salmon, slab pepper bacon, whipped herb cream cheese, red onion, capers, everything but the bagel seasoning, local micro greens

B.A.T.

$14.00

Garlic rubbed toast, avocado spread, fresh tomatoes, burrata, basil, balsamic glaze

Carolina Pig

$16.00

BBQ pork, cheddar, chipotle crema, slaw, pickled onions, jalapeno

The Uncle Bob

$17.00

Vienna Beef Pastrami, whole grain spicy deli mustard, house pickles melted Swiss & kraut aioli

Kennett Square

$15.00

Roasted wild mushrooms, herb cream cheese, truffle oil, basil, grated truffle Pecorino

BOWLS

Flagler Bowl

$18.00

Crispy hot honey salmon, cilantro rice, avocado salsa, roasted sunflower seeds, roasted asparagus, spicy ranch.

Zorba the Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa tabbouleh base, Mediterranean roasted cauliflower, hummus, kalamata olives, feta, lemon herb tzatziki,.

Dirty South

$18.00

BBQ pork, Carolina slaw, roasted sweet potatoes, house pickles, pickled onion, chipotle crema, Jalapeno.

B.A.T. Bowl

$18.00

BOARDS

Lower East Side

$40.00

Epi Toast Board

$42.00

SWEETS

Chocolate Babka

$9.00

Cinnamon dolce mascarpone and chili ganache

Blueberry Bobka

$9.00

Lavendar creme anglaise and berries

DRINK MENU

Pellegrino

Pellegrino Mods

$6.50+

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Naked Juice

Strawberry Banana

$4.00

Mighty Mango

$4.00

Green Machine

$4.00

Naked Coconut Water

$4.00

Other

$4.00

Vita Coco

Vita Coco Water

$4.00

SNACKS

Potato Chips

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our chef inspired toasts, bowls and boards are expertly crafted, utilizing the best local ingredients and culinary techniques. The result is a delightful menu that will satisfy every 305 foodie's craving.

Location

200 East Flaggler, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grand Bay Restaurant- Only For Residents of Grove at Grand Bay
orange starNo Reviews
901 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
MARABU Cuban Coal-Fired Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
701 S Miami Ave Brickell, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
El Primo Red Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
179 E Flagler Street Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Dumplings Mi Amor - 119 SE Second Ave
orange starNo Reviews
119 SE Second Ave Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
PEZ
orange starNo Reviews
20 West Flagler Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Puffles - J&H
orange starNo Reviews
200 E FLAGLER STREET Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (251 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (59 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (127 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (370 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston