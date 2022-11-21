Restaurant header imageView gallery

Epicurean Feast @ Bristol CC

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

777 Elsbree St

Fall River, MA 02720

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders with Fries
Create Your Sandwich
Angus Burger

Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$3.90

Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$3.25

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$4.00

Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)

Egg

Egg

$0.95

Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order

Bacon Slice

Bacon Slice

$0.85

Hickory smoked bacon slice

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$0.85

Griddled sausage link

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$1.00

Griddled sausage patty

Home Fries

Home Fries

$1.60

Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes

Bagel

Bagel

$1.95

Choice of bagel

Deli

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

$5.55

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

Deli Special

$6.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Grill

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$3.80

Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings

Herbed Turkey Burger

Herbed Turkey Burger

$3.80

Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$5.55

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$3.80

Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$2.95

Freshly prepared chicken breast

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.55

Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$5.55

Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$2.85

Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$5.50

Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.10

Golden crispy chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.10

Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries

Grill Special

Grill Special

$5.85Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

French Fries

French Fries

$2.25

Great addition to any sandwich!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.40Out of stock

Great addition to any sandwich!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.40

Great addition to any sandwich!

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$6.70

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.80

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$6.70

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$6.70

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$3.10

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.10

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

Classic Coke
$1.85

Classic Coke

$1.85
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.85
Sprite

Sprite

$1.85
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.85
Spring Water
$1.85

Spring Water

$1.85
Sparkling Water
$1.85

Sparkling Water

$1.85
Orange Juice
$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95
Iced Tea- Lemon
$2.35

Iced Tea- Lemon

$2.35
Iced Tea- Unsweetened
$2.35

Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.35

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt
$1.90

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.90
Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.90
Chips - Salt and Vinegar
$1.90

Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$1.90
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.80

2 Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$1.80

2 Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.80

2 Freshly baked cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

$1.80

2 Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$1.80

Great ending with any lunch!

Banana

Banana

$0.95
Apple

Apple

$0.95
Orange

Orange

$0.95

Specials

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$2.90Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$3.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$3.95Out of stock

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$4.95Out of stock

Available on Fridays

Premium Entrée Special

Premium Entrée Special

$8.30Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Standard Entrée Special

Standard Entrée Special

$6.30Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy.

Website

Location

777 Elsbree St, Fall River, MA 02720

Directions

Gallery
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image

