Restaurant header imageView gallery

Epicurean Feast @ CTDI (EMPLOYEES ONLY)

review star

No reviews yet

1373 Enterprise Drive

West Chester, PA 19380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Sandwich
Chicken Tenders
Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$3.10

Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$3.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$3.75

Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)

Egg

Egg

$0.95

Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order

Bacon Slice

Bacon Slice

$0.75

Hickory smoked bacon slice

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$0.50

Griddled sausage link

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$1.19

Griddled sausage patty

Home Fries

Home Fries

$1.40Out of stock

Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes

Bagel

Bagel

$0.94

Choice of bagel

Deli

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

$5.45

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

Deli Special

$5.45Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Grill

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$3.55Out of stock

Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings

Herbed Turkey Burger

Herbed Turkey Burger

$3.59

Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$5.45

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$3.59

Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.95

Freshly prepared chicken breast

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.45

Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$4.45

Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$4.45

Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.45

Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Golden crispy chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.95

Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries

Grill Special

Grill Special

$5.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

French Fries

French Fries

$1.95

Great addition to any sandwich!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.05

Great addition to any sandwich!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.95Out of stock

Great addition to any sandwich!

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$5.75

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.50

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$5.75Out of stock

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$5.75

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$2.25

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.25

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

Classic Coke

Classic Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.95Out of stock
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.25
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.79Out of stock
Iced Tea- Lemon

Iced Tea- Lemon

$2.50Out of stock
Iced Tea- Unsweetened

Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.50

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.65
Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.65
Chips - Salt and Vinegar

Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$1.65
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.29Out of stock

2 Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$1.29

2 Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.29

2 Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$1.75

Great ending with any lunch!

Banana

Banana

$0.94
Apple

Apple

$1.42
Orange

Orange

$1.42

Specials

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$2.10

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$2.65

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$2.10Out of stock

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$2.65Out of stock

Available on Fridays

Premium Entrée Special

Premium Entrée Special

$6.75Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Standard Entrée Special

Standard Entrée Special

$6.79Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

Gallery
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Services - 480 - Comcast Goshen
orange starNo Reviews
1306 Goshen Parkway West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 481 - Comcast Boot Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1354 Boot Rd West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Teva West Chester
orange starNo Reviews
145 Brandywine Pkwy West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Goal Line Pub
orange starNo Reviews
700 Lawrence Drive West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Sabatino's Grill - 1316 West Chester Pike
orange starNo Reviews
1316 West Chester Pike West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Peter Clark Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
698 East Market Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Chester

Bon Bon Sushi
orange star4.8 • 4,502
22 North Darlington Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester - JACO West Chester
orange star4.8 • 3,796
8 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Market Street Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,888
6 West Market Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Limoncello West Chester
orange star4.7 • 1,417
9 North Walnut St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,098
1300 West Strasburg Road West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Bar Avalon
orange star4.9 • 1,054
116 E Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Chester
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston