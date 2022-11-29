Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Epicurean Feast 7780 - DCU 1

review star

No reviews yet

220 Donald Lynch Blvd

Marlboro, MA 01752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

3 farm fresh eggs, cheese and choice of fillings (Only Available During Breakfast Hours)

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

egg, cheese, plain bagel (Only Available During Breakfast Hours)

English Muffin Sandwich

English Muffin Sandwich

egg, cheese, choice of bread (Only Available During Breakfast Hours)

Flatbread Fold

Flatbread Fold

Flatbread with your choice of fillings

Bacon (1)

Bacon (1)

Sausage Link (1)

Sausage Link (1)

Sausage Patty (1)

Sausage Patty (1)

Eggs Cooked to order

Deli

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

choose fresh ingredients

Grill

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

angus burger, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

marinated grilled chicken breast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

marinated grilled chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

grilled veggie burger, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

all white golden fried chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

all white golden fried chicken tenders and fries

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

Grilled Chicken BLT Flatbread

Grilled Chicken BLT Flatbread

French Fries

French Fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Salads

Garden salad

Garden salad

fresh greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot

Cobb salad

Cobb salad

choice of grilled or crispy chicken, fresh greens, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg

Snacks

Chips - Sea salt

Chips - Sea salt

Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

Chips - Salt & Vinegar

Chips - Salt & Vinegar

Chips - Sour Cream & Onion

Chips - Sour Cream & Onion

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Sugar Cookies

Sugar Cookies

Brownie

Brownie

Banana

Banana

Apple

Apple

Orange

Orange

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Cooperate Food Service Café It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele.

Location

220 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlboro, MA 01752

Directions

Gallery
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image

Map
