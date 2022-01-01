Restaurant header imageView gallery

Epicurean Feast 2740 - Cutler

review star

No reviews yet

117 Kendrick Street

Needham, MA 02494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Build Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

$6.10

Signature Sandwiches

Deli Special

$6.50

See the current special on our Weekly Cafe menu http://clients.sebastians.com/vdg.html

B.L.T.T.G

B.L.T.T.G

$6.75

bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli - on french baguette

Devonshire

Devonshire

$6.75

roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream - on sourdough

Roaster

Roaster

$6.75

roasted turkey breast, radish sprouts, roasted peppers, caramelized onions & herb cheese spread - on french roll

Grill

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$4.79

angus burger, crisp lettuce & tomato on a sourdough roll

Herbed Turkey Burger

Herbed Turkey Burger

$4.61

herbed turkey burger, cranberry mayonnaise, crisp lettuce & tomato on whole grain ciabatta

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.10

buffalo chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce & bleu cheese

Southwestern Grilled Chicken

Southwestern Grilled Chicken

$6.10

grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette

Veggie Burger

$4.61

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.20
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.20
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.20

ToDieFor Potato Chips

TDF Sour Cream & Onion 2oz

TDF Sour Cream & Onion 2oz

$1.75

2oz

TDF BBQ 2oz

TDF BBQ 2oz

$1.75

2oz

TDF Sea Salt 2oz

TDF Sea Salt 2oz

$1.75

2oz

TDF Sea Salt & Vinegar 2oz

TDF Sea Salt & Vinegar 2oz

$1.75

2oz

TDF Sweet Potato 2oz

TDF Sweet Potato 2oz

$1.75

2oz

Sweets

Chewy Marshmallow Bar GF

Chewy Marshmallow Bar GF

$1.50
Peruvian Chocolate Manifesto Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Manifesto Brownie

$2.25

Toffee Crunch Manifesto Blondie

$2.25
Cookies

Cookies

$1.65
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Epicurean Feast.

Location

117 Kendrick Street, Needham, MA 02494

Directions

Gallery
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sebastians - 3190 - Bright Horizons
orange starNo Reviews
2 Wells Avenue Newton, MA 02458
View restaurantnext
The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
orange starNo Reviews
244 Needham Street Newton, MA 02464
View restaurantnext
Echo Bridge Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1068 Chestnut Street Newton, MA 02464
View restaurantnext
Spiga
orange star4.2 • 470
18 Highland Cir Needham Heights, MA 02494
View restaurantnext
The Biltmore Bar & Grille - Newton
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Chestnut Street Newton, MA 02464
View restaurantnext
Dunn Gaherin's
orange starNo Reviews
344 Elliot St Newton, MA 02456
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Needham

Spiga
orange star4.2 • 470
18 Highland Cir Needham Heights, MA 02494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Needham
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Dedham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston