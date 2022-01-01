Restaurant header imageView gallery

Epicurean Feast @ GE (Employees Only)

review star

No reviews yet

325 Foxboro Blvd

Foxboro, MA 02035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

325 Foxboro Blvd, Foxboro, MA 02035

Directions

Gallery
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Gino's - 1012 - Foxboro
orange star4.2 • 551
8 Commercial St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Antonia's Italian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
10 Foxboro Blvd Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Union Straw
orange starNo Reviews
8 Mechanic Street Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 2790 - Cardinal Health Bldg 5
orange starNo Reviews
777 West St Mansfield, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Cibo Matto Caffe
orange star4.6 • 3,398
254 Chauncy St Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Flynn's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
219 NORTH MAIN STREET MANSFIELD, MA 02048
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Foxboro

Olive & Mint
orange star4.2 • 593
2 Washington Street Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1012 - Foxboro
orange star4.2 • 551
8 Commercial St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Achilitos Taqueria
orange star4.7 • 262
265 patriot place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Foxboro
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston